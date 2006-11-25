Chicken and Turkey Marinade

I love this recipe but I had to give it 4 stars because it's my opinion that 4 lemons is way too much lemon juice for a 13 lb turkey. Without using 4 lemons, I went with my instinct and used only 2 lemons, and 1 cup of orange juice along with 3-4 tablspoons of raw honey to take away some of the bitterness that the lemons gave. Although the lemons work as a great tenderizer for the turkey, it would've overpowered all of the fresh herbs that I diced, and that would've been a waste. I also added 1/4 cup of diced fresh rosemary which set it off to perfection. I used all of the drippings to make gravy, and everyone said it was the best gravy they ever had! The turkey was very tender and had a great flavor to it.