Chicken and Turkey Marinade

protein: 3.1g 6 %
carbohydrates: 6.2g 2 %
dietary fiber: 1.7g 7 %
soluble fiber: 0g
insoluble fiber: 0g
sugars: 0.8g
monosaccharides: 0.2g
disaccharides: 0g
other carbs: 2g
fat: 44.3g 68 %
saturated fat: 6g 30 %
mono fat: 31.9g
poly fat: 4.8g
cholesterol: 0mg
water: 48g
ash: 4.7g
vitamin a iu: 1632.6IU 33 %
vitamin a re: 163.4RE
vitamin a carotenoid: 163.4RE
vitamin a retinol: 0RE
vitamin a carotene: 923.7mcg
vitamin b1 thiamin: 0.1mg
vitamin b2 riboflavin: 0.1mg
vitamin b3 niacin: 1mg
niacin equivalents: 1.5mg 7 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 6 %
vitamin b12: 0mcg
vitamin c: 18.2mg 30 %
vitamin e alpha equivalents: 6.7mg
vitamin e iu: 10IU 33 %
vitamin e mg: 6.7mg
folate: 18.4mcg 5 %
vitamin k: 130.9mcg 164 %
pantothenic acid: 0.2mg 2 %
calcium: 85.1mg 9 %
copper: 0.1mg 4 %
iron: 2mg 11 %
magnesium: 37.5mg 9 %
manganese: 0.6mg 29 %
phosphorus: 63.4mg 6 %
potassium: 278.4mg 8 %
selenium: 4.5mcg 6 %
sodium: 1590.5mg 66 %
zinc: 0.5mg 4 %
40 butyric: 0g
60 caprioc: 0g
80 caprylic: 0g
100 capric: 0g
120 lauric: 0g
140 myristic: 0g
160 palmitic: 4.8g
180 stearic: 1g
161 palmitol: 0.3g
181 oleic: 31.4g
201 eicosen: 0.2g
221 erucic: 0.1g
182 linoleic: 3.6g
183 linolenic: 0.3g
184 stearidon: 0g
204 arachidon: 0g
205 epa: 0g
225 dpa: 0g
226 dha: 0g
omega 3 fatty acid: 0.4g
omega 6 fatty acid: 4.4g
alanine: 0.1g
arginine: 0.2g
cystine: 0g
glycine: 0.1g
histidine: 0.1g
isoleucine: 0.1g
leucine: 0.2g
lysine: 0.2g
methionine: 0g
phenylalanine: 0.1g
proline: 0.2g
serine: 0.1g
threonine: 0.1g
tryptophan: 0g
tyrosine: 0.1g
valine: 0.1g
alcohol: 0g
caffeine: 0mg
pyramid fat: 0
exchange fat: 0
energy: 415.7
aspartic acid: 0.3g
glutamic acid: 0.6g
phytosterols: 98.4mg
thiamin: 0mg 2 %
riboflavin: 0.1mg 5 %
theobromine: 0mg
trans fatty acid: 0g
chromium: 0.6mcg 1 %
fluoride: 0.2mg
molybdenum: 0.1mcg
exchange vegetables: 0
vitamin d iu: 0IU
vitamin d mcg: 0mcg
pyramid vegetables: 0
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.