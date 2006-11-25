Chicken and Turkey Marinade

A 24 hour marinade, guaranteed to please every time. Chicken or turkey is always moist, and tender. Use half of a recipe for a chicken, or the full recipe for a turkey of up to 25 pounds. Everyone will clamor for this recipe!!! Use the drippings from the pan to make gravy as usual. It is not necessary to strain drippings first.

By emmaxwell

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, soy sauce, lemon juice, and mustard. Stir in chives, sage, oregano, parsley, thyme, garlic, paprika, and herb seasoning. Cover, and refrigerate for 30 minutes to allow flavors to blend before marinating your favorite meat.

  • Place turkey or chicken in a 30 gallon plastic kitchen bag. Pour marinade over the bird. Grasp the bag a few inches above the poultry, and press air from the bag. Seal with a twist tie. Rotate bag to coat turkey with the marinade. Marinate in the refrigerator 24 hours, repositioning the bag every 4 hours, or so. Remove poultry from bag before roasting, and transfer marinade to a saucepan. Boil marinade for a few minutes, then use to baste the turkey every 30 minutes, or so, while roasting. Discard any remaining marinade when turkey is done.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
425 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 6.2g; fat 44.3g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 1590.5mg. Full Nutrition
