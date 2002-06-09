Marinated Veggies
A healthy way to grill veggies! Makes a great sandwich too!
This recipe provided a great, very tasty base for a marinade! i improvised on portions, using slightly more soy sauce than oil and lemon juice. i also added about 1-2 tbsp. honey and then the garlic. it really was fabulous!! 2 of us ate all of the vegetables - a yellow squash, half an onion and 6 large brussel sprouts, quartered. wonderful!
Not good at all!!! Though I marinated them for 2hrs. Bland!! The only real thing I tasted was soy sauce. I will not make again!!
Nothing says summer like grilled veggies - especially if they're fresh from the garden (or in our case your neighbor's garden)! This is one of the easiest and most delicious ways to cook veggies. I cut way back on the oil and used low sodium soy sauce. After the veggies were done marinating. We put everything into a foil pan that we sprayed with a bit of Pam so nothing would stick. Great side dish for grilled meats.
I left out the tomatoes because they turn to mush anyway. Other than that I followed the recipe, but didn't measure precisely. This is wonderful. I love everything about this recipe - the choice of vegetables, the cooking method, and particularly the marinade, which was just down right perfect. Light, fresh, and not overly seasoned, so the flavors of the vegetables are crisp and clean. Hubs cooked this over a charcoal fire in a perforated grill pan, about 10 minutes. This went over well not only with Hubs and me, but with our dinner guests too. I know Hubs will make sure this makes a repeat appearance as he was especially fond of this.
Very good. I added some fresh basil and oregano for more taste. Will definately make again!
WONDERFUL!!! I took the advice of adding honey and I marinated it for about 2hrs!! Added brussel sprouts...and it was FABULOUS!! A keeper.
My husband and I LOVED this recipe! I marinated the veggies in a gallon-sized Ziploc bag (for about two hours) and grilled them in an aluminum foil pocket sprayed with cooking oil. I sprinkled the veggies with fresh ground pepper and sea salt before wrapping them. We grilled them for 8 minutes on each side and the veggies were cooked aldente. They held their shape and color and the flavor was magnificent. We will definitely make these marinated vegetables again – soon. We may also experiment with some fresh herbs from our garden (basil or rosemary?). Thanks for such a healthy, delicious side dish.
This is one of the best veggie recipes I've ever made. So simple I tell my friends "it only has 4 easy to remember ingredients in the marinade...." It is just delicious!
This is one of the recipes that you look at and think that you'll try it, but you don't have much expectations about it being anything extraordinary. I couldn't have been more wrong! I used red peppers, baby zucchini, and eggplant and marinated them all day long. I then grilled them inside on my Cuisinart Griddler. My husband loved them and said this is the only recipe I should use when I grill vegetables. Well, I will certainly take that into consideration, but as for me -- it was great, easy, and the marinade permeated the veggies. Great recipe!
Excellent with Tandoori Chicken and Roasted Red Potatoes. I used less marinade and used an entire zucchini, yellow squash, red pepper, and red onion. I also roasted the vegetables in the oven (400 degrees for about 10-15 minutes until crisp and tender). Very good!
good marinade....i did it to taste, not so much soy sauce and extra lemon. let them marinate for a while, I only did it for like 15 mins and it wasnt enough.
This marinade kept the vegetables moist. It enhanced, and didn't cover up, the veggies' natural flavor. I reduced the lemon juice a bit and replaced that amount with balsamic vinegar, added oregano and marinated all for no longer than 40 minutes. Succulent!
Delicious - I wrapped them in foil to make the grilling easier. You can even make a packet per person, if you like!
This was really good, the only change I made; instead of placing veggies directly on grill, I placed them on a baking rack inside of a large metal roasting pan, than I placed them on the grill. I roasted on med-high for about 15 mintes. They were wonderful!!
This recipe was great!!! Everybody really enjoyed it. It was easy to prepare. Defineately will make it again.
This was sooo good. I used different veggies and also made it the way that NMMON did in her comments. Lots of flavor and the veggies didn't dry out at all!
Great recipe
Very tasty. The lemon and soy sauce mixture gives the vegetables a nice flavor.
I used low-sodium soy sauce in this recipe along with zucchini, yellow squash, red bell pepper & Vidalia onion. The lemon was too pronounced and the garlic was lost among the other flavors.
I personally thought this marinade contained too much oil and lacked flavor. My husband couldn't even taste it and I had marinated it over the time specified. I guess I may use this recipe as a "base" recipe, but I will definitely reduce the oil and experiment with different seasonings in the future.
Very Good, but it was a bit salty. I would go easy on the soy sauce next time.
Wow...I have served this twice to company and they absolutely loved it. I don't really measure the veggies - just throw everything in a glass bowl and double the amount of oil, soy, lemon and garlic. This is really an impressive side dish!
Easy and good. I added balsamic vinegar and oregano.
This was a big hit at my last barbeque!!
Very tasty and spicy racipe. Now my husband and I will make BBQ more often. Thanks a lot!!!
The best veggie marinade I've ever tried. I used yellow squash, zucchini, red pepper, eggplant, cherry tomatoes and pieces of asparagus. Marinated the veggies for about an hour. Absolutely fabulous!
Really good!
EXCELLENT! HAVE MADE THESE A FEW TIMES NOW AND THE WHOLE FAMILY (INCLUDING MY 4 YR OLD) LOVES THEM! ONLY CHANGE I MADE WAS ADDING A LITTLE BALSAMIC VINEGAR - BUT EVEN W/OUT IT, THE MARINADE IS GREAT! WHAT A GREAT WAY TO EAT YOUR VEGGIES!!
A real treat for my hubby, the lemon lover, for Father's Day! Fabulous! We only marinated an hour. Left out tomatoes and onions but otherwise followed by the book. Will definently make this again.
This recipe was fantastic. Everyone loved it, even some 10-12 year olds, which surprised me. I used more than 1/2 cup of each veggie (used 3 kinds of bell peppers, a whole pkg. of portabello mushrooms, and a whole container of (about 35) cherry tomatoes). This was very good on the grill.
Awesome recipe!
This recipe inspired me to review... I only used the last four ingred. (used 1 full clove of garlic) with my own choice of veggies. Fabulous! Eggplant and portabella mushrooms are especially good. I even liked it with raw veggies.
I make this for every bbq and I'll even broil it if the weather isn't cooperating. Just be sure to slice your veggies fairly thick so they don't fall through the grill. My vegetarian friends never feel left out of bbq and the carnivores love it too.
Today is Mother's day and my husband just grilled these veggies for me for the 3rd time since I found this recipe. This marinade and veggie recipe is awesome. And if you're on a diet like me, its ablsoutely delicious without any guilt. Definitely a keeper and a delicious way to incorporate your veggies.
I did love this. I added balsamic vinegar and basil, marinated for several hours, then cooked on the grill.
I really enjoyed this. I laid tinfoil on the grill to keep the veggies from falling through. I poured the excess marinade onto the veggies on the foil. I also cooked chicken with the veggies. Cut the veggies and chicken in sizes that get done at the same time.
Brilliant way to do vegetables, especially for a barbeque.(Thread them on to kebab sticks, so you don't lose them into the fire!)
This is excellent, I had my reservations before i made this and almost didn't (due to the amount of soy sauce). My husband is no vegetarian, but even he comment on how good this was. I did not add the squash (had none) and used less peppers (don't like them) and added heaps of mushrooms and zucchinis (love them) and marinated the whole lot for over 4 hours. Did this on the BBQ (an Aussie thing - love my BBQ). Would recommend this to anyone!
Made as recipe stated, plus added the honey as someone had suggested. SO GOOD! Used yellow and red peppers, egg plant, zucchini and sliced mushrooms. Marinated it for 2 1/2 hours, put it in tin foil and grilled it.
I loved this combo of veggies, and I'll definitely grill them together again. But the marinade wasn't great. I guess it was too much lemon, because the veggies -- especially the squash -- tasted sour. I'll try again next time with less lemon.
I too added teriyaki to the marinade and only used green and yellow squash and broccoli. I had a ton of vegies going on, yet my family just about devoured all of it. Did this on top of my stove with my grill pan. Great Mathilda and thanks!
I like these but I just wanted to say there is no way a 15 minute marinade is long enough. I did it for about 40 and think it could have used at least an hour to an hour and a half. I am going to try the honey next time and increase the marinating time.
Was not what it cracked up to be. Marinade was kind of bland and seasoning is definitely missing.
This is quick, easy, and tastes great!!!!
Amazing!
Great and easy recipe! Followed exactly, no need to change a thing!
These are the best veggies in the world. this carnivore could almost turn vegetarian with this recipe! Don't marinate too long (that's why the one reviewer that didn't like them just tasted soy sauce).
Excellent. My family loved this recipe. I marinated the veggies, skewered them and grilled them on the bbq. My daughter is a very picky eater but with this recipe she was asking for seconds of mushrooms, onions, and even zucchini.
I marinated for about 4 hours, and these were DELICIOUS!! Amazing flavor, and so easy to do. Definitely my new go-to side for grilling!
I loved this veggie marinade! My family raved about it. It's also good cold!
I make a lot of different marinated veggies and this recipe was the best of all I've tried! I did add some fresh rosemary and oregano. I used low-sodium soy, which is what I always use. Grilled in my grill pan/basket over charcoal after marinating in a bag (on the counter, no need to refrigerate) for a little over an hour. Definitely will use this recipe again. Even the grape tomatoes I used turned out fabulous - but I chose tomatoes that were firm.
This was very good. I marinated the veggies for two hours. used grill basket to cook on grill. It all came together very well, everyone liked it. I will be making this again soon.
THis was so good. I added basil like someone else said. SUperb!!!!!!
Excellent! Added some asparagus and omitted the tomatoes and cooked these in a grill pan on the bbq - Soooo very good.
I subbed a lot of the veggies: used broccoli, zucchini, tomatoes, onion, baby carrots and red bell pepper. I also didn't have enough lemon juice, so I added a few dashes of lemon pepper. Everyone loved the way they turned out. Great, simple recipe!
excellent! The recipe clearly says only marinate for 1/2 hour......(that's probably why it tasted like soy sauce)
added 2 T honey, not able to do lemon juice, bit more soy sauce than oil. In mass quantity, make marinade, keep in jug. Put individual types of veggies in their own bags to marinade. Use everything carrots, beets, onion, peppers, tomatoes, zucchini, broccoli, try gr beans. etc grill separately then mix. EXCELLENT FLAVOR - FANTASTIC!
This is a fantastic recipe, Mathilda - thank you! Because I was using sesame oil for "Grilled Asian Chicken" from this site by Janet M. (fantastic dish also BTW), I decided to replace a little of the olive oil for this recipe with some sesame oil and it worked well. This is definitely going in my "Family Favorites" folder!!!
These were just OK. I feel as if the soy sauce is overpowering, a more natural flavor from the grilling process. I am still in the hunt, for a really good marinade.
Worked well on the mushrooms and onions but came out kind of bland on the squash. Somehow, the squash doesn't soak up the marinade as well as the other veggies.
I made this just as the recipe says and it was absolutely fabulous. I wouldn't marinate this longer than recommend. The timing is just right and the flavors are great! I will make this again and again!
I don't eat veggies but this was a huge hit with the veggie eaters. I marinated overnight to get more of the flavor.
This was tasty...the overall taste is nice, the lemon and soy just make any vegetable taste fresh and tangy...the only issue is that the oils and acids cause the vegetables to cook a bit differently so they don't come out crispy or crunchy but , rather, a bit soggy and overcooked. I have found it very tough to find a good vegetable marinade, I have tried nearly 10 on the internet and every single one is lackluster.I would give this recipe a 6 out of 10 but keep in mind the best one I've found so far is a 7 out of 10
Very good! Used less soy sauce and cooked in my grill "wok". Served with hamburgers. Yummy!
Yum! The marinade is absolutely delicious. It also brings out the natural sweet flavours of the onion, peppers and zucchini. The longer you marinate, the better it is. My boyfriend who rarely eats vegetables, even thought it tasted great. You can pretty much add lib any vegetables you have in the fridge.
Thought it was great and would highly recommend. To reduce the salt content I made a soy substitute from low salt chicken broth. I also added some of our families favorite seasonings like basil, oregano, pepper and additional garlic powder.
i made this for a bbq we threw at my house for mothers day and everyone raved about it!
Great recipe! Our Easter together was a hit thanks to this recipe. We doubled the recipe and there weren't any leftovers!! Thanks!
I have made this recipe several times but I made so adjustments. I use zucchini, squash, onion, peppers, and mushrooms when I have them. Then I marinate them in 1/3 cup olive oil, 1/3 cup low sodium soy sauce and 1-2 cloves of garlic minced. I leave out the lemon juice because I just don't care for it. Then I marinate the veggies for about 4 hours. Then I either grill them or sauté them in my wok. Either way they turn out great. I fix these several times a week with different meats or rice.
Delicious just the way it is! No changes needed!
Loved it.... I doubled the portions and only doubled the oil and added Oregano...
These are very good. Unfortunately, I made it so often that my husband asked me to take a break! But we'll return to it - no changes needed.
Delicious!
This was delicious!! I made just a couple tweaks - used less sodium soy sauce, juice from 1/2 a lemon and used a teaspoon of minced garlic. Put the veg & marinade in a gallon ziplock bag and marinated for about five hours. Removed the veg from the marinade and grilled in a foil grill pan. I brought two bags of this to a BBQ at a friend's house and everyone seemed to like it. I couldn't have been happier with this recipe! Will DEFINITELY be making this again!!
Loved it! Skipped the tomatoes but loved the veggies! Thanks
I loved this recipe!! I read the reviews and added fresh basil and oregano as suggested and marinated the veggies for about 6 hours. Then I tossed them into a grilling pan and grilled them for about 10 minutes, stirring frequently. I think the trick was the length of time I marinated them. Be sure to drain the marinade before grilling, and have a squirt bottle of water handy to put out any flair ups.
These were great and very easy to make! It didn't take away from the fresh taste of the vegetables but added some great flavor.
Delicious! I added honey as other reviewers suggested. The flavor of the veggies came through enhanced by this slightly sweet, slightly salty marinade.
Tasted a little too much like just soy sauce for my taste.
Excellent! Can use various veggies!
I've made this as a side dish for a couple of BBQ's and it's always been a hit. I've even used eggplant with this, have fun with it you can't go wrong...I will say I didn't measure everything out for the marinade and I used fresh lemon juice and minced garlic but either way it's great. Thanks for such a wonderful recipe.
I made it pretty much as recipe said. I added the honey the reviewers mentioned. I was a little short on lemon juice, but it was OK. We had a large batch, a double layer on grilling tray and 15-20 min. made them soft with just a little browning. Maybe try cooking a little longer to make them a little browner?
Me & my spouse both agreed that the taste was just 'off'...for us, the flavors didn't blend harmoniously. We enjoyed the grilling part of the veggies, but will be looking for a different marinade.
I used zucchini, red pepper, and muchrooms. It was really good, especially the mushrooms. I also used an extra clove of garlic.
Wonderful! I used eggplant, yellow squash, and zucchini and it was a big hit at our BBQ! So simple, but soooo delicious!
super yummy! I was skeptical and thought it would be kind of bland, but it was delicious! I didn't use quite as much oil as it called for. And I grilled in an aluminum pan that I poked holes into, to drain the juice. (Grilling right on the grates, I tend to lose lots of my veggies!)
Very, very good. Wife loved it on sliced zucchini and squash!!
This recipe was very good, but I learned one thing that makes the difference: you want to have just enough marinade to gloss up all the vegetables, I had a big soupy pile in the bottom (not enough vegetables for the amount of marinade). It is A LOT of marinade. I used chopped red onions, sliced mushroom and chopped asparagus. I only had it on the grill for about 6 minutes and everything was perfect! I cooked it at the same time as my salmon and it all came out at the same time. I also sprinkled "perfect pinch vegetable" over the top which made it even tastier.
It was too salty. Next time I'll try low-sodium soy sauce.
I love the marinade. I just poured any left over marinade on my veggies after I grilled them.
Mmmmmmm....outstanding! This recipe is good for outdoor barbeques.
Such a delicious spin on sautéed veggies! My family loves this.
Will definitely make this again. Substituted balsamic vinegar for the lemon juice - no lemons or lemon juice in the house today
This recipe make veggies on the grill really special. I added a little thyme and you can marinate it as long time as you want.
LOVED IT!! The only thing I will change next time (probably tomorrow, in fact) is to use a little less oil. But the flavour was great, and it cooked up really, really good on our raclette (hot stone fondue). Thanks!
I tried this for Father's Day because my previous grilled veggie recipes were too oily. The marinade was simple and enhanced the charred vegetable flavor perfectly. I added one large jalapeño for a little kick which was absorbed entirely by the zucchini and yellow squash. It added too much heat for most guests. In the future, I will reduce jalapeño and double up on sweet peppers, mushrooms and onions as they offer the greatest depth in flavor.
I did not make any changes and got raves and requests for the recipe from all the moms at our event! YUMMY
I've made this no less than 10 times and each time someone new eats it they rave about it
