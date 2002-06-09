Marinated Veggies

A healthy way to grill veggies! Makes a great sandwich too!

By Hillary Roberts

prep:

15 mins
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings: 8
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Place the zucchini, red bell pepper, yellow bell pepper, squash, red onion, mushrooms, and tomatoes in a large bowl.

  • In a small bowl, mix together olive oil, soy sauce, lemon juice, and garlic. Pour over the vegetables. Cover bowl, and marinate in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

  • Preheat grill for medium heat.

  • Lightly oil grate. Remove vegetables from marinade, and place on preheated grill. Cook for 12 to 15 minutes, or until tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
159 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 7.9g; fat 13.9g; sodium 909.4mg. Full Nutrition
