Basil Shrimp

Rating: 4 stars Reduce the brown mustard, but most of all... Don't marinade for a whole hour! Shrimp (and all seafood for that matter) actually starts to cook when it sits in citrus juice. It doesn't need marinading more than 15-20 minutes!! Otherwise you will end up with tough, chewy shrimp. Helpful (647)

Rating: 4 stars I am only giving this recipe 4 stars as it is, because the mustard is too strong for my tastes. Reducing the mustard by 1/2 brings it up to 5 stars! For those of us who work all day long, bear in mind that if you try to marinate this all day it will not be as tender. Shrimp are delicate, and the lemon juice "cooks" them if left in the fridge too long. 2 or 3 hours would be the max for large shrimp; stick to the one hour if you have medium shrimp. And don't overgrill them! Just cook them until they turn pink/opaque and curl up. Otherwise they can turn dry and rubbery. This dish has AMAZING flavor, and everyone loves it! BTW, this marinade is also great on salmon. Helpful (326)

Rating: 5 stars This was awesome! With modifications, of course. As others suggested, I reduced mustard (Dijon) to 1 TBS, and 1/2 a lemon or 3 TBS juice. I also used 3 TBS dried basil (remember: fresh to dried herbs is 3 to 1 ratio). I served this with steamed green beans, and "Cheese Herb Bread" from this site dipped in olive oil, parm. cheese and black pepper. A wonderfully filling, yet light meal. Helpful (282)

Rating: 5 stars 5 stars with my changes/additions! I used all olive oil instead of butter, 4 cloves of garlic, honey mustard instead of brown, and 2-Tbsp. dry basil intead of fresh. I also added a little bit of lime juice. Since this was a last minute meal decision, I only had about 15 minutes to marinade. I cooked them on a stovetop steamer and they were SOOOO delicious! The flavors were amazing, even though I didn't have a long time for them to marinate. Perfect! Helpful (151)

Rating: 5 stars I wish I could give this 10*. I was a chef for 5 years at an Italian restaurant and we always were looking for different specials to run, too bad I did not have this. Restaurant quality. The only change I made was that I also added 2 chicken breast thinly sliced to the marinade and grilled it together over low heat on a piece of aluminum paper (sparyed with non stick spray). I also left the shell on the shrimp while marinated. My husband loved it and he is picky. A++++++ Helpful (134)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is delicious & easy! I used my George Forman & skipped the skewers. Best grilled shrimp recipe I've had everyone loved it. Helpful (79)

Rating: 5 stars This is delicious and easy. I marinated my shrimp in a large ziplock bag and had no dish to wash. We added some veggies from our garden on skewers(zucchini onions cherry tomatoes) and some mushrooms for our sides. We then put some garlic texas toast on the grill and had our whole meal ready with little clean up. Thanks for such a great recipe! Helpful (57)

Rating: 4 stars Loved this shrimp! Only thing I would change is the amount of lemon juice called for in the recipe. My husband thought it was too "lemony", so I will cut the amount called for in half (only use 1/2 lemon). I also did not have the course mustard called for, so I substitued with the new French's Sweet Onion mustard. Even my 13 year old, who swears she does not like seafood, devoured her skewer of shrimp! **Also, I cut down the amount of mustard called for! I only used 1 TBSP of mustard, and that was PLENTY!! Enjoy. Helpful (48)