Marinated Mushroom and Eggplant with Peanut Sauce

This is an elegant, yummy, not terribly difficult dish that will astound your guests.

By Bob Cody

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut eggplant into 1 inch chunks. Thread eggplant and mushrooms onto 8 wooden or metal skewers. Place vegetable skewers in a nonporous, shallow dish, and spoon the marinade over everything. Cover, and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

  • To make marinade: Mix together ground cumin, ground coriander, grated ginger, and 2 cloves crushed garlic in a large skillet or wok. Stir over high heat until fragrant. Remove from heat, and stir in soy sauce, oil, and lemon juice.

  • To make peanut sauce: In a food processor, grind cumin seeds, coriander seeds, and 3 cloves garlic. Combine with onion, lemon juice, salt, chili powder, coconut milk, and peanut butter in a small saucepan. Stir in water. Simmer over medium low heat until it becomes a thick sauce. Transfer peanut sauce to a serving bowl.

  • Preheat grill to medium heat and lightly oil grate.

  • Remove skewers from marinade, and place on grill. Cook for about 10 to 15 minutes, or until vegetables are tender. Serve immediately with peanut sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
807 calories; protein 23.1g; carbohydrates 38g; fat 68.3g; sodium 1833mg. Full Nutrition
