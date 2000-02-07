Marinated Mushroom and Eggplant with Peanut Sauce
This is an elegant, yummy, not terribly difficult dish that will astound your guests.
This recipe was yummy, but required a little more effort than I am used to when preparing for a BBQ. It is definately company food! I used Cayenne instead of Chili poweder since my husband is allergic, and it turned out good. I recommend doubling the marinade, and adding more spice to the dipping sauce.
Sorry but this one didn't work out well for me. Although I grilled the skewers for at least 15 minutes, the eggplant didn't seem to be cooked enough. The mushrooms were good but I don't think I'd make this again.
The combination of mushrooms and eggplant is great and the marinade is easy and delicious. However, we did not think too much of the peanut sauce and the kabobs actually tasted wonderful without it.
I thought this was a wonderful recipe. It is a bit time consuming, but not really difficult. I would marinate the vegetables in a plastic bag, then thread them onto skewers. That way, they would make better contact with the marinade. The peanut sauce was great. I might add a little hot sauce to it next time.
I have prepared this twice now. Both times we did not get to the peanut sauce but did add other veggies to the marinade. Very good....a keeper.
I could not find crimini mushrooms, so I just used white buttons. I really enjoyed making this dish for recent company. I prepared everything in advance including the peanut sauce and then just reheated. The marinade was perfect and subtle. I would add more spices to the sauce for just a bit more "zing" -perhaps more chili powder, red pepper flakes, more ginger, and maybe some cayenne. Truly this is a delight for who does not love peanut butter.
This was simply delicious!
Yummy! I changed a few things, though. I did use white button mushrooms, because there were no crimini available. Also, I did not cook the garlic for the marinade and I marinaded for 1 day. In order for your eggplant to come out perfectly, remember to sweat the eggplant first, then it will shed its water and absorb marinade much better. The peanut sauce is super good. There was a lot left over, so I added a little water to thin out slightly, and mixed the leftover sauce in with some hot cooked egg noodles, and topped with soy sauce and sriracha. You can cut up any leftover eggplant and mushrooms and add to the pasta, too.
I used this recipe to get me started, since I had portobellos & eggplant I wanted to use. My easy, no-fuss dinner was excellent! I cubed the portobello, eggplant & onion. Sauted in a little oil, when almost done I added coconut milk & leftover jasmine rice with green peas. Stirred to mix, put the lid on & simmered on low for a couple of minutes. Served with Peanut Satay sauce & liquid coconut aminos. So good & much less work.
