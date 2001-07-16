Red Wine Marinade
This marinade is perfect for all sorts of beef steaks. It's especially good when making kabobs. This recipe makes enough to marinate 2 pounds of meat.
I used this marinade on pork chops. I was in a hurry, so they marinated only one hour. I could barely taste the marinade, so next time I'll definitely marinate it longer. Thanks for the recipe!Read More
I put a tender piece of meat [sirlon] in this marinade overnight & found it really toughened the meat - the texture changed completely. Although the marinade was tasty, I would not make again.Read More
We marinated for 24 hours and the steak turned out very flavorful.
i thought the marinade was very tasty and my whole family enjoyed it.
Did not make the meat tender - meat was in the marinade 6 hrs. -
Used this on T-Bones. Omitted the lemon juice and used a blend of spices for the oregano. Only marinated for about 1.5 hours but was still good. Thanks for the post.
I enjoyed this marinade and found it flavorful and easy. I substituted an herbal blend for the oregano, and that added even more flavor.
I marinaded some beef tips for about an hour and a half and the meat was lousy - tough - and the marinade was not very good at all. I will never use it again
It definitely makes the steaks very tender, but the flavor leaves much to be desired. I added a rub to the meat before grilling and I was very pleased, I recommend a Cajun or basic BBQ rub.
Worked great
It wasn't as good as I hoped for
I didn't use a very good cut of meat and I only had two hours to let it marinate but it still turned out pretty good. I thought it needed a little something but coudn't quite put my finger on it. Maybe some garlic and a little bit of season salt? I will make this again but next time I will let it marinate a little longer.
