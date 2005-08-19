Feta Cheese Turkey Burgers

Ground turkey makes a great burger. It makes an even better one with feta cheese and kalamata olives. Serve these tasty treats with sun-ripened tomatoes and Greek-style pita.

Recipe by Lorna

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the grill for medium high heat.

  • In a large bowl, combine turkey, feta cheese, olives, oregano, and pepper. Mix together, and form into patties.

  • Lightly oil the grate. Place patties on the grill. Cook for 10 to 12 minutes, turning halfway through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
318 calories; protein 25.5g; carbohydrates 3.6g; fat 21.9g; cholesterol 123mg; sodium 800.3mg. Full Nutrition
