Feta Cheese Turkey Burgers

I made these this past Saturday, and then saw almost the exact recipe on the website today! We used whole wheat buns, but we even talked about how next time we will try to use a nice, thick pita bread! Some slight changes: I added some bread crumbs and an egg to help the patties hold together, and we added crushed red pepper and garlic powder to the mix as well. We topped ours off with fresh baby spinach, red onion, tomatoes, and cucumbers, and my girlfriend made a dilicious sauce out of plain greek yogurt, lemon juice, and fresh dill. Served with grilled zucchini... VERY TASTY! The only thing was that I found it took much longer on the grill than 10-12 minutes... more like 20-25 over medium heat. Maybe I made my patties much thicker, but be sure to check the middle of the thickest patty before serving... turkey should not be undercooked.