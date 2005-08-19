Feta Cheese Turkey Burgers
Ground turkey makes a great burger. It makes an even better one with feta cheese and kalamata olives. Serve these tasty treats with sun-ripened tomatoes and Greek-style pita.
Ground turkey makes a great burger. It makes an even better one with feta cheese and kalamata olives. Serve these tasty treats with sun-ripened tomatoes and Greek-style pita.
Good Lord Almight! These burgers are fantastic! After blending the ingredients, I let them set up in the fridge for about 1 hour before forming patties. Grilling was no problem after brushing the grill with a generous layer of olive oil. Forget the bun -- these burgers don't need it. Instead top with a layer of steamed spinich and serve with Sweet potato french fries. Visually stunning and absolutely delicious!!Read More
After quickly scanning this recipe I think they should be called "Italian Turkey Burgers." My thoughts of Feta cheese is "Greek." So, I used 1 1/2 lbs ground turkey breast, 2 tsp. greek seasoning & 1/2 cup Mediterranian Olives packed in olive oil. I also mixed the feta cheese right in the ground turkey. Fried them in a skillet with a little olive oil. I then brushed extra virgin olive oil on whole wheat buns and lightly toasted them. Topped the burgers with baby spinach leaves and a splash of fresh lemon juice. Totally healthy and delicious. I served these with a healthy greek salad . FYI: greek seasoning contains: onion powder, mint, oregano, garlic powder & sea salt. Gives the turkey burgers a little more flavor than all oregano. Try it!!Read More
Good Lord Almight! These burgers are fantastic! After blending the ingredients, I let them set up in the fridge for about 1 hour before forming patties. Grilling was no problem after brushing the grill with a generous layer of olive oil. Forget the bun -- these burgers don't need it. Instead top with a layer of steamed spinich and serve with Sweet potato french fries. Visually stunning and absolutely delicious!!
At first I was hesitant about this recipe because I thought the burgers would be a bit too dry. I ended up using ground turkey breast meat and added about 1/4 cup of chicken stock to the mixture of meat, feta and olives before I formed the patties. They turned out to be juicy and wonderful, Definitely a keeper!
YUMMY, YUMMY, YUMMY! Who knew usually dry turkey burgers could taste so good? Made the recipe for Memorial Day cookout and everyone raved. Here are some tips for serving. I used fresh spinach leaves, sliced onion and roasted red pepper as a base for the burger in the pita - and topped it all off with a spoon of cucumber sauce. There are now brands of feta that have olives, sun-dried tomato, and basil already incorporated into the cheese - and this makes a wonderful alternative to plain feta. Also, if turkey burgers are a bit dry, use half to 3/4 the amount of turkey and supplement with lean ground beef. This does help make it a bit more juicy. This recipe is definitely a keeper! THANKS, LOl!
Love, love, love this recipe! I am a new Mom and still have (7 months) later about 15 lbs. of baby weight to lose. I decided to try the Atkins diet and was looking for different things I could eat. These turkey burgers are fantastic without any bun or dressing. I even heated them up in the microwave the next day for about 50 secs. and they were just as tasty, if now better. Thanks!
Excellent! Great way to liven up ground turkey! I used black olives instead of kalamata olives with great results. I highly recommend this recipe! Thanks for sharing it!!
Fabulous! I served these in pita pockets with lettuce and tomatoes. Hubby loved them.
So good, but needed fresh garlic (Everything does!)
Great burgers! I cut the olives, since my husband and I don't like them, and added some pine nuts. And he's been bugging me to make them again ever since!
These were awesome! I added a clove of garlic plus 1 Tbsp of Safeway brand dry Greek Seasoning. Thanks for the recipe Lol.
After quickly scanning this recipe I think they should be called "Italian Turkey Burgers." My thoughts of Feta cheese is "Greek." So, I used 1 1/2 lbs ground turkey breast, 2 tsp. greek seasoning & 1/2 cup Mediterranian Olives packed in olive oil. I also mixed the feta cheese right in the ground turkey. Fried them in a skillet with a little olive oil. I then brushed extra virgin olive oil on whole wheat buns and lightly toasted them. Topped the burgers with baby spinach leaves and a splash of fresh lemon juice. Totally healthy and delicious. I served these with a healthy greek salad . FYI: greek seasoning contains: onion powder, mint, oregano, garlic powder & sea salt. Gives the turkey burgers a little more flavor than all oregano. Try it!!
I've made these a couple times, they always come out very dry. I will try the chicken stock as recommended - sounds like just what it needs. They are quite good, just a bit dry and I think a little more flavour is in order, again perhaps serving with tzatsiki as recommended by some reviewers. Overall a good lower fat substitute for beef burgers.
Decided to try the recipe as is and am WOWed! That four simple ingredients could create something this outstanding is just a mouthful of joy! I made the patties midday and had no trouble with them falling apart (a simple par-freeze-- 15 minutes in the freezer-- while the grill is heating should fix that for those having issues...it's what I do for my other favorite turkey burger recipe from Cook's Illustrated that contains ricotta cheese (that's a moist and tasty burger, too). That mixture is very delicate and handling improves 100% with 15 minutes in the freezer prior to grilling!) Hubby wasn't home to try these burgers, but I know he doesn't like olives, so my next attempt may be cause to try adding some diced dried tomatoes to his in lieu of the kalamata olives. Can't wait!
Unbelievably delicious! I used reduced fat cheese and added breadcrumbs to make this a loaf (cooked in the oven for thirty minutes at 375). Hubby and I devoured half before it made a plate! Perfect--
My family enjoys this recipe and we have put it in 'the rotation' of meals we make every few weeks. You don't really need to serve on a bun, they're good eaten plain without condiments, but you can go the lettuce and tomato route, too. A word of warning to those who tend to substitute freely, though. If you want to leave out the Kalamata olives find another recipe - they're an integral part of the flavor and the remaining ingredients won't make the ground turkey flavorful enough. Likewise, if you want to substitute black olives for Kalamata olives find another recipe - standard black olives are far too mild to be a good substitute.
I used garlic herb feta cheese instead of plain. I also added extra spices, I like to use Hot Shot pepper, Italian Seasoning instead of Oregano, Onion Powder, and a dash of Chilli Powder for color. Next time I make them I will add chopped onion. When I make Turkey Burgers, I like to put the patties in the freezer for 15 minutes to help them keep their shape. It works great!
We're always looking for new ways to use ground turkey as my husband does not eat beef. I found this recipe and my 14 year old daughter made these the other night. These were very, very tasty. Next time, though, I'll serve inside Peppy's Pita bread and topped with my Easy Greek Cucumber Yogurt Sauce. Both recipes are available on this site. Thanks for sharing this recipe. It's a keeper.
Delish! I added about 1/4 cup frozen spinach, thawed and drained before making the patties and cooked them on the stove.. I only cooked half the mixture as burgers and put the remaining meat in the oven and cooked as a meatloaf. 350 degrees for about 35-40 minutes for ½ pound meatloaf. Sliced and served in pitas for cold sandwiches. I dressed the pitas with a little mayo spiked with some “absolutely fabulous greek salad dressing” from this site, cucumbers, diced tomatoes and shredded lettuce.
very good, moist, tasty burgers! i added fresh spinach to the mix and topped the cooked burgers with homemade cucumber sauce. yum!
I rely on this recipe to please family and to WOW guests. I am always asked for the recipe (which I now have memorized)at parties. I do like to use "tomato-basil" or "mediterranean" feta cheese, not plain feta. I don't leave out the oregano, though! And I use lots of ground pepper.
Very tasty!! I stuffed the burgers with the cheese (left out olives), topped with fresh basil and tomatoes drizzled with a little olive oil, and served them up with homemade pita bread from this site . Fantastic!!
Excellent! Very easy to make. They were delicious, and I even ate them without the bun!
Very good!!! I did cut back on the amount of feta, but I think it would be fine as is. Served on toasted garlic bread - very good. (They were actually good the next day chopped up, heated and served in a toasted pita with marinara sauce...)
These are terrific, I have tried both ground turkey and ground chicken breast. They turn out wonderfully on the grill. I also substitute 1 tsp of Greek seasoning for one of the teaspoons of dried oregano. Love it!
Really good and quick to make. Instead of putting them on the grill outside, I used my Foreman grill inside and the burgers were tasty. They seemed a little dry, so I added some dijon mustard and it helped.
These were SO good! I skipped the olives because I don't like them, but they felt complete anyway. They taste good with mayo, mustard, ketchup, or any combination thereof. I will definitely make these again.
Very tasty! I didn't have oregano by itself, so I used an Italian seasoning powder that blends oregano, basil, parsley, and garlic. I also added a dash of Tabasco to the mixture. I ate it in a whole-wheat mini pita pocket with fat-free sun-dried tomato vinaigrette and fresh spinach.
I was really impressed with this recipe! I made sure to make it while hubby was out of town since he's not a fan of olives, but I bet even he'd like these! Instead of oregano, I used greek seasoning. I thought 2 tsp was a lot, but it turned out to be the perfect amount. These are very flavorful and moist too. Mine definitely did not take 10-12 minutes to cook. Don't overcook these or they'll be dry. I think next time I'll take the other reviewers' recommendation to top with tzatziki sauce. This one's a keeper!
We loved this! I added sauteed onion and garlic (about 2T onion and 2t garlic), 1/4 cup oil-packed sundried tomatoes, chopped, a pinch of hot pepper flakes, and after everything was mixed, I made up the patties, packed in plastic wrap, and put in the freezer overnight (my husband insists that burgers grill better if he starts with frozen patties). I served with sliced tomatoes, and a mixture of plain yogurt mixed with grated cucumber (if you like things hot, add cayenne to taste), lettuce, and pita for the bun. Enjoy! And thanks for a starting recipe - that is one of the things I like about this site - the sharing of ideas and starting points!
I make these burgers on a regular basis now - they are sooooo good! I've shared the recipe with other cooks and they all agree this is a different and delicious variation on the burger!
We tried this recipe twice because the first time we accidentally used too much oregano, and only had black olives. We thought that was why we didn't like it. It wasn't. The second time we followed the recipe to the letter. I REALLY wanted to like this recipe. I expected to like this recipe, based on the reviews. I like all of the ingredients in this recipe quite a bit. But, it just didn't work for us. It was edible, but none of us (Me, my boyfriend, and my son) were racing back for seconds. As a matter of fact, my son and I couldn't eat an entire patty. I'll stick to "my" way for fixing Turkey Burgers from now on.
Just made these last night on the BBQ and everyone loved them. Used fresh parsley and oregano and added green olives (stuffed with garlic). Also served them on foccacia bread. Serious, people went crazy over them.
very good. I did follow others by adding 1/4c whole wheat panko to keep the burgers together. I just was not sure without and didn't want them falling apart on the grill. served with Tzatziki Sauce I from this site.
Tried these last night and they were great. I added the 1/4 cup of broth many people said was needed, then had to add bread crumbs because the mixture was far too wet. Instead of the oregano and black pepper, I used store-bought Greek seasoning. The results were so good that we are CERTAIN to try these again.
I am not a big fan of turkey burgers, but these were great. For those who love recipes with only a few ingredients, this is for you! I can't wait to have these again...
My husband and I really enjoyed these burgers. I did not put the olives in them cause we both do not care much for them and I used feta that had herbs and garlic in it. I also used a little greek seasoning that had oregano in it and they came out wonderful. I served them with butternut squash fries which were also really good and easy to make!
I really liked this recipe. I hate olives so I used garlic and onion instead, and cooked them on the stove.
These were awesome! Def. make again! All we added to it was 1/2 cup of jarred sundried tomatoes in olive oil, parmesean cheese, garlic salt, and I added about a tablespoon of the juice from the olives. Thanks!
These were great! Only thing I did different was add a clove of garlic for our taste and also an egg to make the meat bind together better since I was afraid how it would grill. We skipped the buns and had lettuce and tomato with it but definitely could use some of that Greek cucumber sauce they put on gyros.
These were pretty good- I used black olives and 4 oz. feta and about 2 oz. goat cheese that I had leftover from another recipe. The flavors were strong, but good. I served them with wheat pita bread (I formed the patties sort of oblong to fit in 1/2 a pita) and topped with a dab of mayo and tomato. They would be good with sour cream, but I didn't have any. It almost tasted like a gyro!
This is a great burger
This recipe is great and has never disappointed. Friends and family love the burgers and they are very easy to make. I serve with various buns instead of pita bread and I use sun-dried tomato dressing and thinly-sliced cucumbers as condiments. They taste wonderful!!!
Delicious, easy, fast and cheap--yeah, these are now in regular rotation at our house. When I made them again last night I added a minced shallot and they were even better.
Coming back to add in changes we've made to this recipe to make it outstanding. Along with the listed ingredients, we use a couple cloves of minced garlic, about 1/2 of a small red onion, and a splash of balsamic vinegar (a couple tsp), sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. We leave these in the fridge for a few hours before forming up the patties. It's easiest to cook these from frozen, but with our mix we never have an issue with them falling apart when cooked in a pan stove-top. The indoor grill idea is out - they're just too juicy and sticky with the add-ins for the grill, so the pan it is. Love these burgers!
This was such an easy recipe to make and tasted delicious. I made it on the Foreman Grill with 5 minutes of cooking time!
such a simple recipe but the flavors blend so nicely together.
I am not a fan of Olives at all, but the husband is, and I love feta, so I thought I would try it. This was great, we will be making this again. It was so easy, and impressive. The husband wants to make it for guests! Used low fat feta and 99% fat free ground Turkey.
We love these! I always double the recipe so I can freeze the extra and have burgers on a moments' notice. We eat them in pita bread with sliced cucumbers and a drizzle of Greek dressing or tzatziki.
Used chicken breast instead of ground turkey. Also used some tatziki, purple onion, and red pepper on top. Sooooo yummy!
My family loved this recipe (even my very picky 2 year old!). I substituted sun dried tomatoes for the olives and added some fresh garlic. I served the burger on flat bread that I toasted with garlic butter. Very Yummy!
Fantastic! Very flavorful. I used a mixture of kalamata, green and black olives, less feta, served on a kaiser roll with havarti cheese!
I made these this past Saturday, and then saw almost the exact recipe on the website today! We used whole wheat buns, but we even talked about how next time we will try to use a nice, thick pita bread! Some slight changes: I added some bread crumbs and an egg to help the patties hold together, and we added crushed red pepper and garlic powder to the mix as well. We topped ours off with fresh baby spinach, red onion, tomatoes, and cucumbers, and my girlfriend made a dilicious sauce out of plain greek yogurt, lemon juice, and fresh dill. Served with grilled zucchini... VERY TASTY! The only thing was that I found it took much longer on the grill than 10-12 minutes... more like 20-25 over medium heat. Maybe I made my patties much thicker, but be sure to check the middle of the thickest patty before serving... turkey should not be undercooked.
This really wasn't so good. Could be that I just don't care for burgers made from ground poultry.
my hubby liked these burgers. I did add 1 egg to the recipe.
Oh my gosh! This recipe was a HUGE hit. My husband couldn't stop talking about it. And I was so impressed by the taste (and how easy it was!) I grilled mine on the George Foreman grill. I served with red onions. Mmmmmmmmmm!
I really enjoyed this burger. I made some with and some without olives, and we preffered the ones without olives. Thanks
Great flavor. Only problem was the burgers were quite dry. Will try the broth next time. Enjoyed them on multigrain sandwich rounds with baby spinach.
I was a little diappointed. I love all the ingredients but I think the feta would be better served cold, on top of the burger instead of inside.
Very good burger! Like others, I omitted the olives (not a fan) and substituted roasted red peppers, which added a nice color and flavor. I added a bit of olive oil to the meat as I used the leanest turkey. Also added some fresh basil from the garden. It was very tasty, even my 2yo loved it. No bun needed. Will make again..
These were unbelievably good! I used ground chicken instead of turkey since it was cheaper fresh, but they were awesome! I served them on buns w/ romaine lettuce, slice of tomato and a lil bit of yogurt sauce...will definitely be makin these again. My mother wanted the recipe! If you cant find kalamata olives in your store, check with the regular green olives for ones in a jar, they would probably be on the top shelf.
These were absolutely the most moist burger ever. Even my husband who does not like kalamata olives thought they were really good...he did say I could omit the olives next time but only heard 'next time'. I gave 4 stars b/c I used ground chicken instead of turkey, chopped the olives instead of using slices and used greek seasoning instead of just oregano. I will be making these again as a 'healthier' alternative burger...but I may cut the olives to less then 1/4 cup for the hubby.
Eh, didn't do much for me.
I liked this recipe, but I wasn't as impressed as I'd hoped to be. I served them on whole wheat buns wiht tzatziki on both sides. Like I said, good, I'll probably try them again, but there's just not as much flavour as I expected to be with these ingredients.
Easy recipe & a nice change from regular burgers. I use a small can of chopped black olives in place of the kalamata olives & it tastes great. About half of an 6 oz block of feta equals a cup of crumbled feta. I use the lowfat feta. Serve with mayo, lettuce & tomato on a whole wheat bun. Delicious!
I made this recipe into several meatloaves for my night to cook on our family vacation this summer and all 17 of us loved them! Not one person ate just a single portion, from the 5 year old to the 55 year old. Excellent recipe - I'm making them again tonight!
Soooo Yummy. For a lower fat version I used Shadybrook 99% fat free ground turkey and I omitted the olives because of the high sodium and replaced it with dried spinach, I also used fat free feta cheese and they came out outstanding! Very delicious on a wheat roll with mustand, lettuce, tomatoes etc...any topping you enjoy! Thanks so much!
Wow--these were great. I was skeptical, at first, since there are not many ingredients. I did add 5 cloves of garlic crushed and used low fat feta cheese, and they came out like very tasty homemade gyro without the grease! We topped them with tzatziki sauce (1 cup sour cream, 1 grated cucumber--seeds removed first, 2 minced cloves of garlic, two dashes of dried dill, and juice from a half lemon), lettuce and tomato slices and everyone loved them! The kalamata olives do not overpower the other ingredients--everything works together perfectly. This recipe is a definite keeper...thank you!
These were good and juicy. Next time, however, I think I'll omit the olives and add greek seasoning.
I love this recipe, find myself craving it!
Easy and Excellent! Add a little zesty ranch dressing on top instead of mustard or ketchup
These are very good in terms of flavor and ease! I would advise not to use all white meat ground turkey breast, as that is what I used and they were a bit dry. I would use regular ground turkey next time. Over all, this is very tasty turkey burger! I think tzatziki sauce would make an excellent topping too!
Phenomenal! I used a tomatoe and basil seasoned feta. These were outstanding!
Soooo YUMMM! I don't write reviews often, but this recipe was soooo good, it will replace the beef and lamb burgers I usually serve at cookouts! My ridiculously picky 3 year old was helping me cook. As we were mixing the ingredients she said it looked "disgusting". But, when lunch was served she said "Mama its magic! It went from disgusting to delicious."
So quick and easy! Followed the recipe almost exactly, just added 1 large clove of crushed garlic and some lemon pepper seasoning. I cooked mine in a grill pan over med-high heat for about 4 minutes on each side (I made 5 patties). Served it naked with a side if pierogies. Next time, I'm going to make the meat mixture into meatballs to serve with a Mediterranean pasta dish. Stay tuned!
this is the bomb! the ingredients for this recipe are now a part of my monthly grocery list! its great on the "George!" i serve it with homemade Tzatziki (sp?) sauce, grilled pita bread and mediterranean veggies a'la George Foreman as well), and a Greek Salad. my co-workers envy my leftovers.
This was a really great burger. Flavorful and most of all different from regular recipes. My only complaint is that the burgers didn't stick together well while cooking, resulting in small clods of meat separating from the patties and getting burned in the pan.
Very tasty, will make again!
Yum, yum, yum!!! This is the best turkey burger I've ever made - even using the lowest fat ground turkey breast. I did add some chicken broth as others suggested, but other than that I didn't change a thing.
I just made these for dinner tonight and they did not disappoint! Very quick and easy... I followed the ingredients exactly but I added chopped fresh garlic and a splash of italian dressing to mine ( I was worried that the meat would get dry). I pan fried them in a bit of olive oil and they stayed nice and moist! Really great flavor..nice way to spice up boring old ground turkey! I will be making this again!
Interesting way to spice up old turkey burgers. I skipped the olives and black pepper and added 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder and a couple of tablespoons of water to add more juice. The burgers definitely need to be grilled, not fried. I fried them, and thought they were way too oily. Feta cheese alone provided enough fat. I will also add more garlic next time - I felt they were a little bland. Overall though, I truly enjoyed it!
These were pretty tasty. I followed the recipe and didnt find that they weretoo dry. I did think they were a bit on the bland side, so next time I will add more spices or maybe some sun-dried tomatoes.
One of the best turkey burgers I've ever eaten. I used half a cup of sun-dried tomatoes, as someone else suggested; I also used a roasted pepper and basil feta and Emeril's Italian seasoning (and reduced it to 1.5 teaspoons). Served on an onion bun with cucumber and red onion slices and homemade tzatziki, with garlicky sweet potato fries, this made an excellent dinner.
This was a good, simple recipe. And tasty too !
Although I usually try to make dishes true to the recipe the first time I make them, sometimes it's not possible, or not wise. One of my children doesn't like olives, so instead of putting the olives in the burgers, I pitted and chopped olives for those who like them to put on as a topping. To compensate for omitting the olives in the burgers, I added an egg (to 1 1/2 times the recipe) as I was worried they would be too dry otherwise. The other change I made was to use ground chicken instead of turkey because my grocery store didn't have ground turkey today. Everyone liked them, and they were easy to put together. Thanks!
These turned out great!
Burgers were still a little bland. They seemed to be missing something. I don't like olives, so maybe eliminating those from the recipe changed the flavor drastically.
These are delicious! Many turkey burgers I have made have been dry, tough, just not appealing. These are very moist - my entire family loves them. We have them at least several times a month. Thank you for reinventing the turkey burger!
These are awesome! I found it interesting that some people had to add egg or breadcrumbs because my patties held together just fine. The only thing I changed was left out olives (not a fan) and fried them in some olive oil on top of my stove for five minutes on each side. Easy, filling, and healthy!!
This is so good and so easy to make. I'll be making these a lot in the future!
Uh-MAZING! I left out the olives; added fresh garlic, chopped sun-dried tomatoes, a little bit of mayo, and these came our GREAT! So much flavor, juicy and filling!
Even the kids ate these! I used feta seasoned with sundried tomatoes and basil, and skipped the kalamata olives. No problem with dryness, maybe because my ground turkey was 15% fat, not extra-lean.
Nice flavor that most anyone wold enjoy. Added 1/4 cup chicken broth, 1/4 tsp pepper & 1/2 tsp salt and reduced kalamata olives somewhat to limit the fat content. Cooked on George Foreman grill for 5 minutes. Served on toasted bun with homemade tzatziki sauce, spring mix greens & fresh tomatoes. Welcome change from the traditional burger...would be awesome with a greek salad (tomatoes, feta, fresh basil & oregano, onions & olives). Definitely worth a try!
I've been making these a few times a month for the last year. Fabulous. If you're cooking for olivephobes just leave them out, they'll still be great. Sometimes I add a splash of olive oil.
These were fabulous, and even better the second. We always eat our burgers without the bun and these were yummy! A keeper of a recipe.
Wow! I just happened to have the ingredients on hand and I made this up quick. It was so wonderfully good. The feta must be the trick to keep these so moist. I also added 1/4 cup of chicken broth as others suggested, parsley, canned black olives (didn't have kalamatta) and crushed red pepper. Top it with cheese, tomato and lettuce in a pita - thanks!!!
These were really good, I wasn't sure about the feta cheese but it works exceptionally well. I will make these again for sure. thanks lol I need all the help I can get as I am rubbish in the kitchen!
Outstanding! I've been looking for a good use for ground turkey, and these are just the ticket.
To me these burgers had almost no taste. I didn't have any olives though, so that might truly make a difference.
Loved these. I am normally not a 'poultry-burger' fan either, but I did enjoy these. I can imagine that they would lack some flavour if you left out any ingredients. Served on great buns with tzatiki sauce,lettuce and tomatoes. Yum.
These were great! I was looking for a way to make turkey burgers more appealing to my red meat-loving boyfriend and I happened to have everything on hand for this recipe. The only changes I made were that I used ground oregano instead of dried and instead of pitting and slicing the olives, I only added some of the olive juice in. It gave the burgers the flavor and juiciness without the extra work. I didn't have pita on hand but I served them with fresh tomato, mixed greens and hummus and they were delish! Even my boyfriend approved. Will definitely be making again. :)
