Easy Barbeque Beef Tenderloin Steak
This is a simple treatment for tender cuts. No long marinating, no complicated basting sauce - just the steak and a little garlic.
Perfect - simple is best with filets. No need for meat tenderizer. We just rubbed these with olive oil and minced garlic. If you let the steaks come to room temperature before grilling, you'll get a very tender steak and you don't want to ruin a filet.
I don't like to use meat tenderizer so I subbed seasoning salt and fresh cracked pepper. Simple and good. With tenderloin, you don't have to get fancy -- you want that great flavor of the beef to shine through and this is one way to do just that.
Very simple, very quick and very good. The flavor of the beef is enhanced, not hidden behind a marinade or sauce. We needed to add s+p at the table (which is why I gave this 4 stars), but I did use a light hand with the meat tenderizer.
This was exactly the type of recipe I wanted- something simple that would bring out the flavor of the grilled meat, and not take a lot of time or ingredients. This is a keeper!
Best Steak we have had at home in a long time.
Very easy and tastes good too. Thank you for sharing.
Excellent, I substituted season-all for the meat tenderizer.
i like it but i think it didn't need meat tenderizer
Used this recipe on KC strips for Father's Day and it turned out perfect! No more to say...easy and perfect!
easy, very good, didn't notice the garlic and wish we did.
I omitted the meat tenderizer not to mention that Beef Tenderloin is the most tender steak on the beast lying against the back bone. I grated the garlic then added a bit of sea salt to it to make a garlic paste which I liberally smeared on the meat then added the fresh grinds of black pepper. I use Russian Purple Garlic which have giant cloves which are very juicy.. If your garlic is old toss it as it will be dry as well as less garlic taste so get some new heads. Throw a couple peeled cloves into the pot for your mashed potatoes as well. A couple of Veggie Kabobs put on the barbecue with the meat rounds out the meal or a salad. Awesome meal!!
Excellent. I wrapped steak with bacon. Used blue cheese and butter topping before serving.
