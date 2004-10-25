Barbequed Beef Steak with Orange Marinade

Sun kissed beef! Choose large oranges that are heavy for their size; these are the juiciest.

By Bobbie

Ingredients

Directions

  • Make crisscross cuts on surface of meat on both sides, and place in a shallow dish. Reserve 1/2 cup orange juice. Mix remaining orange juice with garlic and ginger. Pour over meat, and marinate in refrigerator for at least 6 hours.

  • Preheat grill for medium heat.

  • Brush grate with oil, and place steak on grill. Cook for 10 to 12 minutes per side, or until done. Remove from grill, and rest for several minutes.

  • Meanwhile, heat reserved orange juice. Slice meat, and transfer to a serving platter. Pour heated orange juice over the meat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
535 calories; protein 44.3g; carbohydrates 10.6g; fat 34.2g; cholesterol 152mg; sodium 120.6mg. Full Nutrition
