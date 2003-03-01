Naan

2573 Ratings
  • 5 2034
  • 4 406
  • 3 75
  • 2 37
  • 1 21

This recipe makes the best naan I have tasted outside of an Indian restaurant. I can't make enough of it for my family. I serve it with shish kabobs, but I think they would eat it plain.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
299 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
7 mins
additional:
2 hrs 23 mins
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
14
Yield:
14 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Let stand about 10 minutes, until frothy. Stir in sugar, milk, egg, salt, and enough flour to make a soft dough. Knead for 6 to 8 minutes on a lightly floured surface, or until smooth. Place dough in a well oiled bowl, cover with a damp cloth, and set aside to rise. Let it rise 1 hour, until the dough has doubled in volume.

    Advertisement

  • Punch down dough, and knead in garlic. Pinch off small handfuls of dough about the size of a golf ball. Roll into balls, and place on a tray. Cover with a towel, and allow to rise until doubled in size, about 30 minutes.

  • During the second rising, preheat grill to high heat.

  • At grill side, roll one ball of dough out into a thin circle. Lightly oil grill. Place dough on grill, and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or until puffy and lightly browned. Brush uncooked side with butter, and turn over. Brush cooked side with butter, and cook until browned, another 2 to 4 minutes. Remove from grill, and continue the process until all the naan has been prepared.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
52 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 4.1g; fat 3.7g; cholesterol 22.3mg; sodium 362.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/11/2022