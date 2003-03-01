I'm new to Naan - and I just love it!! We will probably use it anytime bread is called for now - like with soup - eggs - spaghetti - lasagna - dips.... I made two batches - one - the yeast (I had a jar that I had opened about 5 months ago - refrigerated and was dated 2013) did not foam very good - the other batch I made with an envelope - so I guess with no air getting to it - stayed fresher. The envelope raised the very best (needless to say I won't be buying jars anymore since I obviously don't use enough) but I wanted to fry both and see the outcome. Even though I rolled them both VERY thin - though the pkg. yeast batch was harder to roll because it had so much elasticity - they both came out tasting yummy - just a different texture. Naturally one was thicker than the other. I don't make bread very often anymore - but I think this will be my new love!! I used fresh garlic in melted butter to lather over the tops - by the way - I had to use way more butter - maybe I over did it - but it was worth it. Also used between 3 & 4 cups flour - also used yougert in the second batch - though I really couldn't taste a difference there. LOVE the recipe and will use it many times to come!! ALSO - I froze what we didn't use - warmed it up at 350 for about 1-2 minutes - I felt it tasted fresh - its so nice to have it right there waiting for you!! Thanks so much for the recipe and all the helpful comments!!