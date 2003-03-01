Naan
This recipe makes the best naan I have tasted outside of an Indian restaurant. I can't make enough of it for my family. I serve it with shish kabobs, but I think they would eat it plain.
Absolutely better than the Naan served in my favorite local Indian restaurant. A couple of comments to clarify the recipe instructions, however: "Proofing" the yeast means that you must add about 1 Tblsp. of sugar to the warm water and yeast, then allow to double in volume prior to adding any further ingredients (I might not have known that had I not stumbled upon proofing instructions on the package). Also, I found that it took a considerable amount of time for this dough to rise, so keep that in mind when you are planning for this to accompany a meal. High heat was way too extreme a cooking temperature. I burned the first few and ended up keeping the heat on medium-low. This recipe had a wonderful flavor, and you could truly eat them alone with nothing more than a little butter. Tasty!Read More
This does not take like naan at all. It tastes more like a sweet bread. The recipe is easy but needs some adjustments to make it taste more like naan. I tried cooking the dough many ways; on the grill pan, the toaster, etc. This is the best way I found to cook the dough - I took the slotted tray out of my toaster and put it on top of the burner on the stove. Then I turned the burner on low and placed the dough on the tray. This allows more air so bubbles can form on the dough, making it more fluffy.Read More
This recipe makes a delicious fry bread. Some reviewers were disappointed in how long it took to rise. You must PROOF your yeast, by adding 1T of sugar to the yeast and warm water. Let sit for 9-12 minutes, then proceed with the remainder of the recipe. My clothes dryer happened to be going at the same time, so I just stuck my bowl on top for warmth. The dough came out absolutely fantastic. I did half the recipe as stated, and since I had small children visiting, I did half as cinnamon-sugar fry bread.Simply roll the bread in a mixture of cinnamon-sugar when its just out of the oven. The kids loved it. Medium low heat was best to avoid burn marks.
Very good, as stated before by others this is similar in quality to good indian restaurants. I used my baking stone and set the my oven to 600 degrees rather than use the grill. The baking stone helped to give it the tandoori oven taste. The cooking time was considerably less though, taking about two minutes total, at most. I tried both regular butter and ghee (clarified butter) and found the ghee imparted more of the restaurant taste. Omitted the garlic.
Really great recipe!! I loved the taste of this bread because it's so close to what's served in some of my favorite Indian restaurants. I omitted the garlic. Instead of grilling, I cooked the naan in a large saute pan after I brushed both sides with melted butter. Make sure you don't add too much flour when you're kneading, or the dough will be stiff. Add just enough flour to have the dough just barely clean the sides of your mixing bowl. If you're having problems with the dough not rising (maybe it's not warm enough in your house), try putting it in a warm oven (200F) with the door open and covered with a damp towel.
My husband absolutely LOVED this Naan, he couldn't get enough!! I am Pakistani and we eat Naan quite frequently, this Naan had a very authentic taste. For the longest time I had been trying to find a good Naan recipe and Im sooo happy !! This is it!!! The Naan comes out light and fluffy and just plain wonderful. Thanks so much for the Fabulous recipe:)
This is fantastic bread -- it really is as good as I've had in most restaurants. The main course was almost forgotten, as the naan stole the show. I'll definitely be making these again -- tomorrow, in fact, due to popular demand. I made a few very slight changes to the recipe, substituting 3.5% fat yogurt for the milk and using a skillet instead of a grill. I also basted them with ghee instead of butter, and upped the garlic just a smidge, since I love it. Delicious!
I wanted to address the poor ratings. I've tried several varieties of naan, and I have found this recipe to be the test, even better than the recipes on the Indian recipe guides. I wanted the stress the importance of the flour. I tried making the Naan a couple of a weeks ago with all-purpose flour, and the naan turned out too chewy, hard, and tasted like an over-boiled garlic pancake. I would suggest to use only white flour- this may be a disappointment to those that want a more healthy option. If you want the healthy option, skip the ghee. I just made another batch of naan, and it turned out perfect. The difference? I used flour that was marked as "Bread Flour". The way the flour is treated really makes a difference, folks. Another tip: the ghee really makes the naan, taste, well, like Naan! Ghee is not JUST melted butter and garlic, its prepared in a very different way. I suggest anyone that wants an authentic naan at home to go to an Indian store and buy some ghee, and the flour you use makes a difference. I noticed one commentator talked about not being able to roll-out the dough well enough, this, again, is a sign of not letting the dough rise enough and the dough not being well-oiled, and the flour that was used will influence it as well. Hope that helps!!
terrific! use it to make cheese bread or pizzas on the grill! i'm adding to my review...i had to reprint this recently, and while i was waiting for the printer i read some of the recent reviews. so, i added the 1/2 tsp. baking soda which did give the bread a nice bubbly texture. i used yogurt instead of the milk--gave it a nice tang. i also replaced 1 1/2 cups of the white flour with wheat (to get in some whole grain!) hard to believe that one of my favorite recipes could be improved on, but it was! thanks for the suggestions. also, i sometimes replace the water with beer-gives it a nice yeasty flavor...
This was an amazing recipe. I come from an East Indian background, and was looking for something that tastes authentic - I found it here! I took the advice of previous reviewers and used only 3 1/2 cups of flour. The naan came out fluffy, soft and very light. They were perfect. The only thing I'll change is the amount of sugar - or salt. I found them just a bit sweeter than I'd like. I should mention, though, that I did proof the yeast (added sugar to the water-yeast mixture) which may be the reason I had extra sweetness in my naan. I used my oven on broil (high heat). When the naan hardened up a bit (just about 45 seconds to a minute) and before it started to turn brown, I flipped sides and let it fluff up. I then flipped it again and let the first side brown as well. The total baking time is something like 4 minutes. This recipe was amazing. I'll be making this my permanent go-to naan recipe. Anyone looking for an authentic tasting naan, this is it!
This recipe was delicious! A bit time consuming, but totally worth it. I substituted plain yogurt for milk (i ended up needing about twice what the recipe called for) and let it rise in a warm oven (I turned on the oven while I was making the dough, then turned it off and put the dough in to rise). I used the 1/2 t. of baking soda and the naan came out perfectly bubbly. The best method I found for cooking was simply an ungreased, uncovered nonstick pan over medium heat. I put the finished naan on aluminum foil, brushed it with garlic butter, wrapped it up and put it in the oven on warm. When the next naan is finished, pull the packet out of the oven, stack the naan on top of the previous one, et cetera.
This recipe was simple to follow, and yielded good results after reading some of the other reviewer's tips. You definitely need less than the four and a half cups of flour called for; more like three to three and a half. I substituted one cup of whole wheat for one cup of the white flour to add some fiber. I recommend either proofing the yeast with a little white sugar in the hot water or at least letting it sit until it gets really good and foamy. Otherwise the first rise takes forever. DO NOT put the dough in a 200 degree oven with the door open as one reviewer recommended! Not only is this dangerous but it's far too hot and will start to bake the dough. I learned this the hard way. You can put the dough in a covered bowl on top of the oven, or set it in the oven with a bowl of hot water under it. Make sure you flatten the dough balls out really thinly, as they will bubble and rise quite well. I cooked mine in a medium-heat dry skillet and they did just fine. You don't really need as much butter as the recipe calls for if you're using a skillet. Very savory, chewy, and delicious. I will definitely make these over and over again! Next time I'll try substituting yoghurt for the milk.
I added 2 teaspoons sugar to the water and yeast. I like mine really garlicky, so I added 1 tablespoon of fresh mined garlic. I didn't have bread flour so I used all-purpose flour and added 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder. I found 4 cups of flour was plenty. I also found the dough to be a little bland so I added 1 tablespoon of salt instead of the 2 teaspoons it called for. I made my dough balls about the size of 1 1/2 golf balls. I also discovered that I needed to roll them with a rolling pin to the thickness of a thick tortilla. They puffed up nicely with little brown spots and bubbles. I found that the longer the rolled out dough sits before grilling, the more bubbles puff up.
This naan is easy to make and very delicious (I served it with the coconut tofu keema recipe from this site). I used plain yogurt instead of milk, as my Indian friend suggested. I proofed the yeast by following the instructions on the packet rather than what's written in this recipe. A good idea is to let the dough rise in an oven that has a bowl of hot water in it. This provides a warm, draft-free place for the dough to rise properly. The naan is delicious. I've already had requests to make it again!
This was great with a beef curry I made. I had tons and tons of leftover dough though, so I formed small balls, froze it and now pull one out when I need pizza dough. Make a great crust and SO easy.
Excellent recipe. I used the dough cycle on my bread machine to mix, substituting yogurt for the milk and bread machine yeast for the active dry in equal proportions. After reading other reviews, it seemed that 3 1/2 cups of flour was too sticky, but 4 was too dry. I used 3 3/4 cups of bread flour, and it came out perfect! To simulate a tandoori oven in my apartment, I put my pizza stone in the oven and heated it at 500 degrees F for 30 minutes while the dough balls rose. To bake, I rolled out three or four balls at a time, wet my hands, and flipped them onto the pizza stone. They broiled for NO MORE THAN 2 minutes while I rolled the next batch. Excellent texture, and some of them even puffed up. They freeze great, and I take them to work with prepackaged curries. Makes a cheap, healthy, delicious lunch!
Easy to make and very authentic in taste. Both times I've made it, I've found that pressed garlic cannot be incorporated into the dough because the juice doesn't mix in easily. I would use minced (NOT pressed) garlic or use garlic butter during cooking to get the garlic taste.
I didnt even proof my yeast correctly or let the dough rise and these turned out so delicious, I cant wait till I have the time to make them correctly! So good - I just flattened the balls of dough out with my hand and fried in my new cast iron pan - ate with the hummus III recipe from here - YUM!
The first few times I made this recipe, I cut the sugar down to 2 Tblsps since I found the dough too sweet. At that time I was cooking it in my cast iron skillet like I would tortillas. One day we decided to cook it on the grill. I forgot to reduce the sugar and guess what? It wasn't too sweet if cooked properly. I guess the sugar must burn off on the grill. Also, the Naan was much puffier and tasted better cooked on the grill. It also left the kitchen less messy! Heh. This is a great recipe and I use it allll the time.
Fantastic! This was my first attempt and I wanted it to be authentic for my son-in-law as he's traveled to India. I left out the garlic and he said that he missed that--I'll add that next time. Do NOT use more that 3 1/2 cups flour. I substituted plain yogurt for the milk. What made it authentic was the baking. I heated my oven to 475 and placed my baking stone 2 racks from the top. I wet my hands as I dropped the Naan on the stone--it sizzled, bubbled, and baked in 3 minutes. I'll never make dinner rolls again! I served it with Tabouli, and Mulligatawany Soup I. Fantastic and healthy!
my father is Pakistani, and we used to eat a lot of naan bread at home, but we bought it at the local East Indian restaurant. Unless you have a "tandoor", or clay oven at home, it's not going to be restaurant quality. Having said that, this is a close second! I don't roll out the balls of dough, but rather use my fingers to stretch them in to a large tear drop shape, that way the texture before grilling is thick, and uneven. This way, after grilling, you get an almost authentic bread. Also, I added 1tsp of baking soda to the flour mixture to get bubbles on the surface. Thanks for sharing!
Another rave review is probably not required, but I just have to !!! Use This Recipe !!! I have made naans this way plenty of times since finding this recipe and the only thing I've change since is to use garlic powder and dried cilantro or parsley in the dough. Do use real melted butter - the taste is ..... yummmmmm
Very tasty- I modified because I am a fidgety cook. I'm sure the recipe is great as is, but here's what I did anyways: Made it in the bread machine (manufacturers order- everything else, then the flour, then the yeast). Because we have a jar of yeast instead of packets, I added what amounted to 3 teaspoons instead of the 2 1/2 that are in a packet. Also, cut the flour back to 4 cups instead of 4 1/2. Also drizzled in some olive oil (about 2 tablespoons) because I was nervous about the little fat in the initial dough. Also used powdered garlic instead of mincing because I was feeling lazy. Set on the dough cycle and forgot, literally. It rose quite a bit in the machine after it was done (I forgot it for about 30 minutes), which is good because it did not rise that much in the initial stages of prep. Took out, formed into balls. Deeply regret not greasing the pan I put them on or the tops before I lay the towel down, but it wasn't that big a deal. Left them for another 30-40 minutes. Cooked in a regular nonstick pan over medium heat- 2 minutes on one side, 1 on the other, with extra garlic powder sprinkled over it. Will definitely do the same recipe again and soon!
OH this was so-o-o-o good my whole family loved it and have already asked me to make it again. I did not add garlic to the dough but added garlic salt to the melted butter and brushed on while grilling.
Great recipe! The family loved it! It took a little less flour and worked great in my Kitchen Aid mixer with the dough hook. So easy to make...a definite keeper!
Great naan, makes it even simpler if you have a bread machine. Just add everything and set it on the dough setting, when its done break up and continue from there. Make sure to make alot as it will go very fast.
If you're watching your cholesterol, this can be made without the egg. Also, if you want a more authentic naan, replace the milk with two or three healthy tablespoons of yogurt. I also sauteed garlic in olive oil and then kneaded that garlic into the dough at the second rise. I then used the olive oil that was infused with garlic to brush the naan with on the grill. Delicious! Thank you so much for a terrific recipe.
Made this for supper with my usual curried dal and brown rice. This is so much better than the store-bought kind (which is good) and not hard to make at all. I used King Arthur white whole wheat flour instead of bread flour. I doubt there was a difference.
This was a lot of fun to make! Granted it took a while, but I fed a large group with it. I found that if I stretched the dough after rolling it out it gave it a great texture! I did create a slight variation when making this once because a friend of mine loves cheese naan. All the cheese naan recipes I could find called for an indian cheese that was similar to cottage cheese and adding plain old cottage cheese to the dough just didn't sound appealing. Thesefore instead of kneading in garlic, I kneaded in parmasan cheese and I melted parmasan in butter before brushing the naan. Ok, not traditional at ALL, but delicious. I served it with marinara sauce for dipping and it got rave reviews. People fought over them!
Okay. I made these for the umpteenth time tonight to go with my version of keema and raita BUT for the first time, I actually cooked them on the grill. OMG, not only were they better than cooking them in a skillet on the stove, my smoke alarm did not go off, thereby calling my family to dinner. So, unless it is 2 degrees below 0 with a windchill of minus 40, that will be the only way I will cook them from now on. Maybe even then. Just saying. Thanks for this recipe.
This turned out great... the second time. Here is my suggestion and hopefully it helps someone else not waste an entire batch of dough the first time around. First, proof your yeast with the water AND sugar, then add the rest of the ingredients. Secondly, only add 3 cups of flour. I've found my breads to come out so much better when I knead by hand, so do that. And while you're kneading, have that last cup and a half of flour ready to flour your surface with while kneading. I ended up using almost the full amount of flour called for that way, but when I added it all at the beginning, it made a very stiff and difficult to work with dough. Instead of grilling it, I put some EVOO in my cast iron sillet and cooked them over medium high heat for a few minutes. When the bottom browns up, flip. This bread is absolutely delicious, and I easily ate one alone without my homemade hummus! Thanks for the recipe!
Wow I was just so impressed with this very easy to follow recipe. I decided to make the dough in my bread maker. I dissolved the yeast in the warm water first, added this to the bread maker, and followed by the milk and egg. I then proceeded to add the dry ingredients and four large teaspoons of garlic. I then followed the recipe as stated, cooked on the electric riddle, but brushed lightly with olive oil instead of butter. They came out so well, tasted delicious too. My family was delighted!!
This is the only time I use my Foreman grill... throw the flattened rounds on for a few minutes. Both sides get evenly golden brown with the slightly crispier "grilled" parts but the insides retain their chewy fluffiness. Fantastic!
SO GOOD!!! Be careful not to add too much flour. The first time I made this, I added the full 4 1/2 cups and it came out a little tough with no bubbles-- still very tasty though. This last time I used just under 3 1/2 cups of flour. The results were fantastic-- soft with lots of bubbles. I could easily eat the entire batch myself!
Really Really good, my family loves them, unfortunately when I make them with curry the kids (husband included) fill up on the naans and aren't hungry for the curry!! These are also an excellent pizza crust, just make two or three big naans, grill, add toppings and putinto the oven until cheese is melted. Much better then any of the pizza dough recipes I've found!
Holy cow these were so delicious! I didn't change a thing except to not add garlic and not brush with butter. The bread bubbled and looked and tasted genuine. We cooked ours on our charcoal BBQ and we ate more bread than dinner lol! The dough is very easy to use - the trick is to roll is as thin as you can. It kept well in the fridge to cook more the next day. Makes delicious sandwiches if you add some feta and whole basil leaves, then roll.
Amazing! Also let yeast proof. I used whole wheat pastry flour so it didn't taste like restaurant Naan but was so delicious that I will never use white flour. Made tons so we made sandwiches with it. Also cooked them on non-stick frying pan to eliminate the extra fat. Turned out perfect!
I'm new to Naan - and I just love it!! We will probably use it anytime bread is called for now - like with soup - eggs - spaghetti - lasagna - dips.... I made two batches - one - the yeast (I had a jar that I had opened about 5 months ago - refrigerated and was dated 2013) did not foam very good - the other batch I made with an envelope - so I guess with no air getting to it - stayed fresher. The envelope raised the very best (needless to say I won't be buying jars anymore since I obviously don't use enough) but I wanted to fry both and see the outcome. Even though I rolled them both VERY thin - though the pkg. yeast batch was harder to roll because it had so much elasticity - they both came out tasting yummy - just a different texture. Naturally one was thicker than the other. I don't make bread very often anymore - but I think this will be my new love!! I used fresh garlic in melted butter to lather over the tops - by the way - I had to use way more butter - maybe I over did it - but it was worth it. Also used between 3 & 4 cups flour - also used yougert in the second batch - though I really couldn't taste a difference there. LOVE the recipe and will use it many times to come!! ALSO - I froze what we didn't use - warmed it up at 350 for about 1-2 minutes - I felt it tasted fresh - its so nice to have it right there waiting for you!! Thanks so much for the recipe and all the helpful comments!!
I gave this recipe four stars because it's not as delicious as an Indian restaurant, but still pretty good! The only change I made to the recipe was to omit the egg (both of my kids are allergic) and then used slightly less flour. I also added the garlic to the melted butter instead of kneading it into the dough. To try to make these similar to using a tandoori oven, I put a baking stone in my oven at 400 degrees. The first one I rolled out way too thin - from reading the reviews I figured the thinner the better. Wrong - it ended up like a cracker! Tasty, but thin and crunchy. After that, I left them about 1/4" thick and it worked much better! They puffed up and were cooked and yummy after about 1.5 to 2 minutes per side. Next time I'll make them bigger, though - the golf-ball sized chunks of dough made pieces that were only about 4" in diameter.
These turned out just like Tandoori Naan from the Indian Restaurant. I used my kitchenaid mixer to knead the dough. I cooked them in the George Foreman grill and in the oven on a rack. I prefered the oven ones better. Thanks for the great recipe!
Good without the garlic too. The trick is making it as thin as possible. You also have to turn it a few times. After you put it on the skillet, you wait until the first bubble starts on the bottom. Wait a minute for it to get as big as it's going to get and flip it! I use tongs, not a spatula as that can deflate the bubble. Same with the other side...wait for the bubble to form and flip it again. You definitely need to watch them as you make it. The initial time to make the dough takes a while. Is it time consuming? Yes. Worth it? Totally. It makes so much, I just refrigerate the dough and make 5 or 6 every day at breakfast and we eat it throughout the day.
This was absolutely delicious, and easy to make. My only advice is to roll out the pieces as thin as possible. On my first batch, I left them too thick and found that the inside was still slightly gummy by the time the outside was done (they brown VERY quickly on the hot grill). In my later batches, I was rolling them out very thin and they turned out perfectly.
After burning the first two using my broiler I tried the George Forman Grill. It Works!!! The bubbles are smaller and in rows but it is delicious and takes about 1½ minutes only. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
I don't have a grill, so I made these under the broiler in my oven, on low. It worked really well. I love how quick they are to make- I'm already planning my next menu with naan!
First attempt at making naan! My husband adores it, and I thought I would surprise him. I used my big electric skillet, as I didn't have a grill pan. That worked just fine, and I even had browned bubble spots. (Roll them out as thin as they will go to get the bubbles). Next time, I will try using my pasta machine to get them super thin. Thought the dough was too sweet, so I will definately cut down on the sugar. I will probably use 2 TBS, and I will use that in the proofing of the yeast. I won't use any additional sugar at all. My husband kept saying, "It is like a pancake and my moms rolls". (He is addicted to his mom's rolls, so although it doesn't sound like it, that is a compliment.) I think the pancake part came from the sugar, so by reducing the sugar, I may take care of that. I froze 1/2 of the dough after I rolled it into balls. So, I get to have it again soon!
This was my first time making naan. I followed the recipe, but did not use the optional garlic. I also ended up cooking them in a cast iron grill pan at a very high heat rather than on a grill. They were sooooo good and went perfectly with the Indian chicken dish I prepared! Thanks for the recipe!
I used self-rising flour so I significantly reduced the salt. I also "proofed" the yeast. Because I used all the amount of flour listed in the recipe, I had to add a little more water and milk. I don't have a grill and using the oven would have taken too long for the amount of Naan dough I ended up with (4 1/2 cups makes way more than 14 pieces!!!), so I fried them in a pan of vegetable oil until golden and then lightly sprinkled them with salt. DELICIOUS. Everyone loved the Naan. The children came back for seconds, possibly thirds, and kept reminding me to make sure their Mom got the recipe. My husband ate 5 of them, on top of the basmati rice and chicken curry, which is a new record for him! There were no left overs. I will definitely make this again! Super easy, even for someone who doesn't bake and has no idea what they're doing (that's me)!
This recipe is easy and tasty. I make a large batch and freeze what we don't eat the first night. The naan is great reheated (from frozen) at about 400 degree for a couple of minutes. It also makes for great quick mini-pizza crusts.
These are awesome! I made mine on my George Foreman grill 2 at a time. Brushed one side with butter, laid that side down on the grill, then buttered the other side and cooked at 425 for 4 minutes, with the grill closed, which gave nice grill marks on both sides. I turned them over at 2 minutes to help even the browning. Came out light, fluffy, and buttery. Will be making these again!
This was great!!! I did it in my bread machine on the 'dough cycle', rolled into balls and let rise under a towel 30 minutes. As per some suggestions I added 1/2 tsp of baking soda to help the dough bubble when cooking; substituted the milk for greek yogurt and reduced the flour to 3.5 cups for using the bread machine. Then rolled into oblong shapes (see my pictures). We grilled it on LOW direct heat on the BBQ (propane). I did start them on indirect heat for my sample but it not bubble at all and dried out. I probably did about 3 mintues per side and sprinked with seasalt as they came off the grill. Kept them warm in a large foil pouch (vented) while the chicken finished. We wound up handing some over the fence to curious neighbors because it smelled like heaven!! A new family favorite!
We loved this bread. I made it last night and have been requested to make it again tonight. I think my family could make a complete meal from this. Be sure to let the dough rise for easier rolling out. Mine turned out a bit thinner than a lot of the pictures, but thicker than pita. I will have to take a picture this time. :) Here are a few tips from my experience. Be sure to proof the yeast with sugar as some have suggested. I did not use the amount of flour in the recipe. For a double recipe I used about 7 1/2 cups of flour so I would guess 3 1/2 to 3 3/4 cups would work for a single recipe. Note that the recipe says to add enough flour for a soft dough. Using ghee (clarified butter) will help it not to burn so easily, but I didn't find it necessary so I did not go to the bother of clarifying the butter. I made fewer pieces (8) to cut down on the rolling time. After rolling out I brushed one side lightly with melted butter and put it buttered side down on a griddle (350°F). I buttered the other side and flipped it after 2 minutes, cooking 2 minutes more. They turned out great using a griddle rather than a grill. Several said they left out the garlic, but I would never do that... ;-) My family thought it was even better than their favorite Indian restaurant. Thank you, Mic. It was a huge hit at our house. I will also be trying it with my home ground wheat. I think it will be fabulous. :) Photo uploaded! :)
This is a GREAT recipe. The garlic gives it just the right flavor. I made this on a pizza stone. Oven to 400 degrees, just laid the dough on and flipped it in about 6 minutes. Only takes about 4 minutes on the other side. I thought the dough was a little stiff with 4.5 cups of flour (weight measures would be more accurate, but oh well). Next time I make this, I'll start with 4 cups flour and add more as I think necessary. Fantastic recipe. Went over great with my dinner guests.
This was really good! I have made it on the grill and now I have made it in a frying pan. The frying pan was actually easier, though it took longer because I just did one piece at a time. Any big frying pan will do; just use medium-medium high heat and a teeny bit of olive oil or spray and it turns out delicious!!!
Very, very good. I made on the dough cycle of my breadmaker I reduced the flour to 3.5 cups but kept all the other ingredients at the correct amounts. it's cold in Scotland right now so I popped it in my oven on the defrost setting for the second rising - perfect after 30 minutes and easy to roll. The tip about making the balls in two pieces really worked for the bubbles. Thanks to everyone for all the great tips
Absolutely delicious!! This is wonderful with curry and rice. My kids and husband cant get enough. The garlic is a must. I also add a bit of garlic powder to the mix.
This was a truly wonderful recipe. The only changes I made were to follow a few suggestions from others. I cut out some of the sugar and mixed the minced garlic with the butter to be used to brush on the naan while it's cooking. After the second rising, I divided the golf ball sized dough balls into two parts, flattened, and stacked one ball on top of the other, and then rolled the dough out from there. The Naan was bubbly and puffy all over. It looked and tasted just like, if not better than, the naan I've had at various indian restaurants. This recipe is a definite keeper, but one I'll have to hide from myself. This stuff is beyond addicting! Awesome recipe, Mic. Thanks again.
The best naan I have eaten since I moved to the West coast. I put four cups of flour in at once and luckily decided to mix it before adding the last half cup of flour, and even then there was too much flour - the dough came out tough and chewy. It was still quite tasty though. Next time it will be even better, once I reduce the flour to 3 1/2 cups as many comments have suggested.
hmmm...either I've had the best naan in the world at my favorite Indian restuarant so nothing else can compare....or this recipe stinks. (Or, heaven forbid, I'm a horrid cook??) I'm going to try again and report the results back another day
I have had this in my recipe box for like 6 months, but I have been too intimidated to try it. This was not only the best naan I have ever eaten, but probably the best bread I've ever made. I have found with all the bread recipes I have used, there is not enough salt, so i used 2 and 1/2 tsp of salt. I didnt have any milk, so I used the same measure of heavy cream and they were perfect! I made these in the pan (*medium heat) rather than on the grill, and added chopped cilantro to the butter I basted with. When I make these again, I will probably add garlic to my basting butter as well. The only downside to these naan's were that I could only eat 2 because I was so full from my dinner. If I had the time, I would rave about these all night; they were that good. Amazing recipe, I wish I could give it 10 stars.
Varied baking method. Cranked oven up to 500 degrees, lightly buttered top and bottom, placed on baking sheet for 2 minutes on each side and end result was awesome. Next time I'll try using a baking stone as recommended on another site...
Wow. I am impressed, I MADE NAAN!!!! I have never tried it from scratch before, never really tried any bread from scratch...and I did it! This was a great recipe! I followed another reviewers suggestion and left out the garlic and instead basted the bread w/ garlic infused butter. While this was tasty, next time I'll probably add the garlic to the douugh- there just wasn't enough garlic flavor for me! I used a cast iron skillet on the stove top to make them- worked great. Just watch your heat. I kept mine on med/med low and they turned out great...med/med high and I was scortching them! Thanks for the recipe, I might try other breads now!
This Naan has great flavor. I followed the recipe for garlic naan exactly, except I couldn't use the grill. Instead, I preheated my pizza stone in a 600 degree oven and used that as the cooking surface. The naan was done in 2-3 minutes.
Delicious and easy!
WOW...I am addicted and impressed I made this! Grilling in VT in January not an option, so I sauted in butter in a pan. I did proof as someone else suggested and used garlic powder instead of chopped garlic.
WOW! That's what comes to mind with this recipe! It was amazing. I did put a tsp of sugar in the water with the yeast and let it foam in a warm place. I added some garlic powder with the flour just because I didn't want to add the garlic later, thought I could save a step and some mess. I used my double burner skillet instead of the grill and it was awesome! I think it's easier this way if you're worried about burning the bread, you can watch it like you're cooking pancakes. I was worried that they would be gooey in parts, but they weren't. I divided the recipe into eight balls and just flattened them into crude looking ovals. It seemed more authentic and was just faster. I liked that there were thick parts and thin cracker like areas. I sprayed my pan with Pam and then threw them on. I brushed the first raw side with melted butter and then brushed them again after flipping. My husband has stated that I should make these all the time, not just with Indian foods.
this recipe is great . although i could not add more than 3 cups of flour. i also baked it in the oven on a baking stone. preheated oven 500 for 30 minutes then broil. one minute in the oven and you get fresh baked naan. I wish that the fresh taste would last more than a day.
I have been trying to find a naan recipe for 4 years since I met my husband who is from India. I have tried at least five different recipes and they all fell short of the REAL thing. This naan was exactly like I had in India. Great recipe! Anyone who hasnt tried it is missing out.
taste like the restaurants
I made this tonight and it was really good! I made it on the stove, in a nonstick pan over med high heat. I tinkered with this a little to make it vegetarian (egg substitute and butter flavored spray, rather than melted butter). I also used whole wheat pastry flour. It turned out great,sweet, chewy, very yummy!
This was quite delicious! I made it on an open George Foreman, and it puffed up nicely. I wish it was bubblier, so I might use the suggestion of adding some baking soda to the dough. Edit: I tried to make this into cheese-filled paneer using mozaarella in one and cheddar in the other. While they tasted good, it was very messy and not my *best* plan. I rolled out the dough into four sheets and made two different ones... I think I'll try a different method next time.
Awesome. These were a big hit with my family. My son doesn't care for garlic but loved these. Lots of different uses for them too.
Too thick, not tender enough. Nan should be very thin, contain no fat, and be super tender. This was not it.
Yum. Easy, I fried them on a hot cast iron skillet, as we have no grill.
Yummy! I substituted plain yogurt for the milk (it seemed to me that's an essential recipe for naan), and put in 2C whole wheat flour and 1 1/2 C white flour (total of 3 1/2 C instead of 4 1/2). I also did mine in the breadmaker on "dough" setting, but accidentally put the 1/4 C butter into the dough--but it turned out delicious! Cooked on a George Foreman grill...best when rolled very, very thin & grilled for a while on one side (without butter on that side--can probably only do this w/ the Foreman Grill), and brushed a butter/garlic mixture onto the top side while it was grilling...then flipped & grilled on buttered side just enough to get a little crispy.
Such an amazing recipe. We use less water and add some plain yogurt to the recipe as well as some garm masala. It tastes divine!
I couldn't get it bubbly, even though I tried all the suggestions. It was hard the first time, but the second time it was just DENSE.
I made this recipe the other night and served it with Indian dahl. My family had never had naan before, and were rather questioning it at first. One bite and we were hooked! A very yummy flat bread. I did not have enough white flour, so I used half whole wheat and half white flour. Will make it again and again!
this naan is so good! better than the naan I have had in indian restaurants. I would love to see what this recipe tastes like cooked in a traditional oven. I use an electric skillet to cook these so I can put my lid on.. with the extra circulating heat I can get some nice sized bubbles to appear that remind me of traditional naan. I have also tried different things to coat my skillet from olive oil to butter; so far butter wins!
I was very impressed with how yummy this recipe is & how simple it is to make! Never made any kind of bread before but this a great intro! I meant to fold in cilantro to the dough as well as garlic, but forgot so added it to the oil I was brushing on when cooking which I think added a little extra flavour zing. Definitely a great home cooked naan!
I can't imagine a lot of recipes being better than this one. These are PERFECT. Just like the restaurant and maybe even a better. The garlic flavor takes the Naan to another level and I could eat this flat bread with so many different sauces or toppings. It does stand alone as well. All I have in the apartment to eat it with is some peach salsa, but I'm tempted to just slab some more butter on it! First rate!
This was really good. Be careful with the flour - start with 3 1/2 cups then add more as you think necessary. We just dumped in the 4 1/2 cups on the first batch and the dough was hard as a brick and barely rose.
I use a little less flour and a little more garlic and I fry mine a skillet. Fantastic
This recipe tasted great but needed tweaking to make it work. First I did not even come close to needing 4.5 cups of flour I barely used even 3 for the dough also as I tend to use the bread for mini pizzas or sandwiches the golf ball size was way too tiny and did mine more like tennis to base ball size which made a much more useful size for something other than finger food bread. I used no butter only oil. I tried the grilling method but found it very hazardous and difficult to really shape the bread. So instead I took a pizza stone and put it in my oven which I heated to 400 then I removed the stone spread a thin layer of oil on it and shaped the dough balls on it and baked it about 3-4 minutes for each side. Came out a bit lighter in color but tasted great. It took less time as I could cook more at one time than the stovetop grill method. Next time I think I will grab a plastic mat covered in plastic and try shaping the dough on that first then baking them. this made close to 11 pieces even with less flour and larger pieces.
Yummy! This was my first attempt at using yeast, and I have a few suggestions for beginners- use fast-rising yeast! It took me a long time for my yeast to double in size (although someone finally suggested to put it in a luke-warm oven, which sped it up). I don't have a barbecue, but did them on an indoor grill and they turned out great! Very easy to freeze the dough so I can have naan whenever I like- which is often!!
I absolutely loved this! Needing a bread to accompany my Indian style dinner one night, I searched for a Naan recipe. I chose this one for its simplicity and ease. I cannot say enough about this fantastic bread! I don’t have the ability to have an outdoor grill, so into a hot oven they went! I baked them at 450 on foil for about 5 minutes and they came out wonderful! I had some foil and butter ready, so as soon as one batch came out of the oven, I buttered them and wrapped them in the foil. By the time I was done I had a nice stack of hot, buttery naan that was just unbelievable!
After several failed attempts at naan, I was really excited about this recipe. I was really good, but I think next time I'll use just a little less sugar. I used a cast iron skillet and started by preheating it in the oven at 500 degrees, but the bread turned black before it was cooked through. They came out much better when the skillet was at a medium heat with just a little bit of oil on it. After a while, I started brushing butter onto the dough before putting it on the grill, and I think this was better.
Incredible! I was doubtful it would turn out, but we enjoy Indian food so much that I decided to give it a try. I followed another poster's suggestion to use the breadmaker on the dough setting up to the point where you roll the dough into uniformly sized balls and let them rise again. Worked perfectly. I surprise absolutely everyone when I tell them I made naan.....on the grill!!
it was very easy to make, I like that the dough is not sticky so I did`t need to roll them on a floured surface . I used my indoor electric grill and I used AP flour the only change I made is I used more water and 1/2 tsp baking soda ( recommended by another reviewer). UPDATE: I had the best results by using AP flour + 1TBS wheat gluten , but this time I did't use milk i used plain yougrt instead (about 5 or 6 TBS )and more warter (abot 2 TBS)and 6 TBS sugar.
Easy and incredibly flavorful even without the garlic and butter. Tender, crusty and chewy. Best bread I have had in years.
Delicious, easy to make and pretty to look at. It is a little sweet as other reviewers have noted and it gets chewy and tough kind of quickly, so it should be served and eaten immediately.
Just like the Naan you get in the Restaurant! I thought I botched this recipe because the dough didn't rise quite like I'd expected. Either I was very wrong or this recipe is very forgiving. We decided to freeze half of the rolls for another time. Another time came two days later:)
This recipe is fantastic! My husband couldn't believe how delicious it turned out. My son is dairy free and I used rice milk and Smart Balance light as substitutes for milk and butter. I've made it several times, both with or without the garlic. I like to make it without because it is good with honey for dessert. Also, I did follow earlier posted advice and add some baking soda to the recipe to get more pillowy, bubbly bread.
Very good. Going to try some of the suggested modifications to see if I can bump this up to a 5 star. I started this in my breadmaker, which turned out great. Just add the ingredients in the standard order: wets, dry, flour, yeast, and you'll be good to go!
Delicious recipe!! My husband LOVED the flavor of this bread. We dipped it in butter chicken...yum! Only needed about 3 1/2-4 cups flour for the recipe.
We like to bake these in the oven @ 425F. Just heat a sheetpan upside-down on the middle rack, then place 1 or 2 pieces of rolled out dough at a time on the pan, flipping after a minute (or less!)- 30 seconds more and they're perfect! Thanks for the great recipe!
As one indian and one wanna-be indian lost in Singapore for several months we were craving some good ol fashioned naan. This (almost) did just the trick!! We had to improvise using a hot toaster oven (grimy though it was from years of student use). We also skipped much of the rising times, assuming it was so hot and humid in singapore that such things were of little importance. Turned out GREAT, except we didn't have any butter to spread on top...someone threw ours away from the communal residence fridge. Grr. Didn't have an egg, so we stole someone else's...would it have worked without one? I guess we'll never know... In the future, would definitely reduce the sugar, and probably try to find a working oven/grill. Thanks for the recipe!
This was awesome. I think I used around 3 1/2 - 4 cups of flour total. And let the yeast proof for 10 minutes with a bit of sugar before adding the rest of the ingredients. It came together beautifully and rose very well. It also made a TON, far more than my husband and I could eat, so I froze some of the dough and will try thawing and making it again soon. We don't have a grill, so I pan fried mine in a large skillet over medium high heat. It turned out a little chewier and more moist than the naan we get at our local Indian restaurant, which is drier and crispier, but this was still excellent. If we had a grill, I think I might be able to get the texture closer to what we get at the restaurant.
I love this recipe. I had leftover dough balls and froze them. A month later I thawed them out, rolled them out and grilled them. They turned out the same or even better than when I first made them. Excellent.
Well, I give this a 4 because my husband loved the taste. It didn't turn out anything like the restaurant Naan we had just last week. The taste was wonderful, and I might give it another shot. If I make it again, I will scale the recipe down to maybe 1/4 or 1/8 - I have tonnes leftover from last night!! Good taste, but not what I was looking for.
