Grilled Onions

What an amazing recipe! And SO easy. I didn't really believe that this would taste like french onion soup, but it really does. Just be sure your coals are really hot, because the onions will take quite a while to get really nice and soft. I tried doing some over medium coals with large onions and it took almost 2 hours. If you really want the french onion soup experience you can put the onion with the juice (and there is a LOT of juice) into an oven-safe bowl, add slices of french bread, top with cheese and throw it under the broiler until the cheese is melted. Alone, this recipe is fantastic though. I make it all the time now and it's always a hit!