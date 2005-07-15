Grilled Onions

If you like onions, you'll love this grilled treat! When I barbeque, I like to try and make the whole meal on the grill. This dish can be prepared as an appetizer or a side dish. Enjoy!

Recipe by Linda Smith

prep:

15 mins
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Preheat grill for medium heat.

  • Peel outer layer off onions. Slice a small section off of one end of each onion, and make a small hole in the center. Fill the center of each onion with a bouillon cube and 2 tablespoons butter or margarine. Replace the top of the onion, and wrap in aluminum foil.

  • Place onions on grill over indirect heat, and close the lid. Cook for 1 hour, or until tender. Remove the tops, and cut into bite size chunks. Place in a serving dish with all the juices from the foil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
137 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 7.6g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 30.8mg; sodium 660.7mg. Full Nutrition
