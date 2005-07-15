Grilled Onions
If you like onions, you'll love this grilled treat! When I barbeque, I like to try and make the whole meal on the grill. This dish can be prepared as an appetizer or a side dish. Enjoy!
I made the following changes to this recipe; its not that I didn’t like this recipe as it was published, but I wanted more of a beef flavor in the onions so it taste more like French onion soup. Therefore, I made the following changes. I use Beef base instead of the bullion (about tablespoon for a medium size onion) this gives it more of an intense beef flavor like French onion soup, also mixed in some mozzarella cheese along with the soup base before placing it in the center, then topped it with the butter. It is imperative that the onions be wrapped tight with at least two layers of foil to insure the juice remains within the package when cooking.Read More
I cut the recipe in half and added some minced garlic. I made this version to go with grilled turkey. I have to say I definitely like grilled onion with beef boullion much better, it just has a better flavor.Read More
I love this recipe - baked, grilled, or microwaved! I first learned the microwave version of this Vidalia onion recipe. (Using a melon baller, scoop top of onion. Fill cavity with beef bouillon granules, top with butter. Cover loosely, microwave about 4 minutes, or until tender.)
I've been making BBQ onions this way for years. They are AWESOME! I add a splash of white wine or Southern Comfort or whiskey or whatever sounds good before wrapping it up. The alcohol will cook off and leave an incredible flavor mixed with the boullion and butter. YUMMY!!!
These are really tasty - but be sure to use the BIG onions like the recipe calls for. I tried this the second time with smaller onions and they were so salty because of the bouillon.
I used beef bouillon and put the onions on the grill. They tasted like french onion soup and were absolutely delicious! I used medium sized onions and they only took about 20-30 min.
These were awesome. I don't really like raw onions and I wanted something to make them taste good. This worked so well, and you can use it with almost anything. So....good. Can't wait till the next grilled dinner....Thanks for posting.
What an amazing recipe! And SO easy. I didn't really believe that this would taste like french onion soup, but it really does. Just be sure your coals are really hot, because the onions will take quite a while to get really nice and soft. I tried doing some over medium coals with large onions and it took almost 2 hours. If you really want the french onion soup experience you can put the onion with the juice (and there is a LOT of juice) into an oven-safe bowl, add slices of french bread, top with cheese and throw it under the broiler until the cheese is melted. Alone, this recipe is fantastic though. I make it all the time now and it's always a hit!
My hubby made this using beef bouillon instead of the chicken. He loves it!
This is to die for. I made some changes -baked in 375 oven for 90 minutes. Cored medium Vidalia onions and put a teaspoon of beef base in each, topped with pat of light butter & sprinked with pepper and thyme. added a splash of white wine and wrapped in foil. Tasted just like french onion soup - YUM! Could easily eat this alone with a fresh green salad & french bread!
Replace butter and chicken bouillon with 2 shots of Jack Daniels. Great addition to grilled steak and potatoes.
These are fantastic, but I always use beef boullion for more flavor. I put them on the grill for about 45 minutes or until they caramelize on the outside. Tastes just like French Onion soup!
Oh wow! The onions are FABULOUS! My two medium-large onions took a little longer than I expected - 90 mins at 375 in the oven. BUT, it was worth the wait! I really liked GRUVNGYRL's suggestion, so I sliced and buttered four 1.5 inch pieces of French bread, arranged them in a Pyrex dish, plopped the cooked onions on top, grated some extra-sharp Cheddar and some mozzerella all over, then baked them til they were bubbling and browned (about 10 mins). Absolutely DELICIOUS! With the bread and cheese, this makes an excellent meal. Thank you SO much, Linda!
Oh yeah, this onion and hubby's taste buds were doin' the tango! I only made one because the kids and I prefer our onions in the raw, but big daddy LOVED this with his london broil! Good job Linda!
I skip the chicken bullion. Scoop the center of the onion out. Put about a tbs of butter and then fill it up with worchestire sauce. Douple wrap it in heavy duty foil. Put it over medium heat on the grill about an hour before you throw your steak on.... YUMMY!!!
This was Okay. I think I'll stick with sliced onions & mushrooms with garlic pam cooking spray on the foil (to cut the fat). Thanks for sharing Linda!
Delicious and easy. I used beef bullion instead of the chicken bullion. Since our outdoor temperature was in the low 100's I opted to microwave (instead of baking) this dish for 6 minutes in a glass dish covered with cling wrap. Our English guests raved about the flavor, "Something so easy, so simple, and yet so very delicious." THANK YOU LINDA SMITH for sharing this recipe with us!
Very good topping for the smothered filet mignon recipe!! I only used 2 onions and sprinkled on powdered bouillon I cut the onion into smaller slices to shorten the cooking time to 30 minutes.
This is a GREAT Bar-B-Q recipe and goes well with chicken, steaks and sausages!
Everyone who has tried these onions loves them. They are so easy to prepare, too. Our home is in a perpetual state of renovations and without air conditioning, at the present time. Cooking these on the grill outside really is great when the summer temps rise.
So easy, fast and deliscious(I used microwave suggestion - 2 med onions were done in 4 1/2 minutes)! So good I can't even tell you. I tried 1 with chicken bullion and 1 with beef and I can't pick a favorite. We will be having these often! Thanks for sharing!
I did this in the microwave because there was nothing else that would be going on the grill. I wrapped in parchment paper and put it in for five min. I was pleasantly surprised that the chicken flavour was present in the whole onion, right through to the outer layer. Of course right in the middle it was really strong but still good.
Awesome! If you like French Onion Soup, you will love this. It reminder me a lot of that soup!
wow! insanely delicious! my new favorite way to cook onions.
Perfect Perfect Perfect! Would not change ONE THING! Well...I did put a beef boullion cube in there since I was serving it with beef. SO perfect that we ate them all by themselves! Totally taste like French Onion Soup! I will certainly make these again! EASY EASY EASY!!!
Sprinkle with garlic powder or cumin yummy
This is a keeper ! My son dont eat onion, but this one he did !
These were delicious,fun, and simple to make. they became so tender and worked really well as a side dish
Pretty Tasty. Could use more than one bouillon cube per onion, though. I cooked mine over the barbeque grill (propane) and it took them exactly 1 hour to cook.
I don't know what went wrong. they were just middle of the road. maybe the salt, but I anticipated it and cut bullion in half and used unsalted butter. I'm gonna give this another shot...I know these guys are gonna be jim dandy with some tweaking.
I used one large onion and one small. In the large one I used a buillion cube and it was so salty by salt-loving boyfriend couldn't eat all of it. The small one I used chicken soup base and it was good but still too salty. Next time we will use 1-2 tsp of soup base and a bit less butter. Also, watch the grilling time. The large one was done in about 45 mins. Thanks for the recipe, we can't wait to try it again, with modifications.
We really enjoyed these - I wasnt able to get as much butter in as required but it didnt seem to matter. My stepdaughter doesnt like onions and she even ate a few pieces and said they were not that bad
We already had the grill going when I stumbled upon this recipe. I HAD to try it right then! Because I needed the onion to be ready in less than an hour, I cut it into fairly large pieces, divided all the little sections, sprinkled with salt, then topped off with the butter and a tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce because I forgot that I had bouillon cubes. My little packet of onions was done in less than half an hour (though longer would have been fine too). It tasted quite good! I can see this becoming a grill standby recipe. Next time I'm going to follow the recipe except chop the onion again because it turned out so well and crumble the bouillon cube on top. Can't wait!
I am extremely picky about handing out praise for a recipe, but this one is more than deserving. Perfect every time, with a deep, rich taste. This is a side dish for many of my dinners. I also use this to create grilled onions for many other dishes (fajitas, pita sandwiches, etc). You cannot go wrong trying this one!
This was very good! The chicken bouillon cube gives them an amazing taste.
New family fave, used olive oil instead of butter fill to top
This is an awesome recipe to use if you want your burgers to have sauteed onions on top. It is so easy!
Simple and good.
these were great! they tasted like those fancy appetizer onions at popular resturaunt chains. I made them in the oven on 350 for 90 minutes - perfect!
Wonderful and so simple. I read other reviews and also believe that a splash of wine or beer would be a great addition!
We did these on the grill and we loved them. We wrap ours in foil. Wonderful, so good over so many meats and with other veggies! yummm next time i'm gonna wrap some mushrooms in with them! :) thanks for this recipe!
OMG these were sooooo awesome! I am totally making these again! Spread some across a grilled hamburger or steak ... oh yeah baby!
Very Good! I grow herbs along with my vegetables, so I made an herbed butter with some fresh rosemary and just a pinch of garlic powder the second time I made this. If you like onions, this is bliss! Especially when Vidalias are in season! tripper ;}
WOW! This was FANTASTIC! I used a Vidalia onion and I must say, right after I ate it, I called my mother to tell her to make one! I love that it takes such little time to make, you can make as many or few as you'd like. Still couldn't get my daughter to try it..haha.. but it was delicious!!!!! THANKS!!!!
I made one large onion with beef bouillon instead of chicken, and my wife said it was the best onion she's ever had in her life. It tasted exactly like french onion soup as others suggested. This is going on the permanent rotation!
I'd say these were pretty good - I used a reduced salt chicken boullion, so it wasn't too salty for my taste. I made them in the oven, but I don't think I cooked them long enough, or at a high enough temperature, as they were a little underdone after an hour of cooking. I think the recipe would be really easy to modify for different spice combinations.
Really neat idea and we did this while camping and they were a hit.
This recipe is for onion lovers and I am one. Very good and easy too. I did use chicken base instead of the bouillon cube (too much salt).
Great! Reminds me of the county fair. The size of your onion does matter for cooking time. My medium size onion was done in about 45 minutes.
Put two of these on the smoker while hubby was making brisket. YUM!! I completely agree with the reviewer that said it tastes like French onion soup. This will be a go-to any time I grill!!
I did the recipe in the oven, and the tin foil was filled with the juices. The onion was very tender and not too salty. I can hardly wait to try this recipe on the Barbeque.
This is so simple and awesome! I used beef bouillon instead. Loved it and so did my guests. I've made it twice already!
This is really stupendous. My husband will eat anything onion. But while I like onions as a flavoring, I don't normally eat An Onion. I don't even put a slice of onion on my hamburgers. But this? I made two vidalia onions for the two of us, figuring I could share mine with my husband. NOPE. I ate it all. I used vidalia onions, "Better Than Boullion" Beef Base and much less butter because we're on diets. And it was still divine. BRAVO.
These were wonderful! I made two large onions on the grill for a cookout. I used a little less butter, only about 1 TBSP each. Wow what great flavor! I got rave reviews from everyone and I think we'll make one of these everytime we grill now!
These make a ton of onions! Very good.
Made these tonight. As others have done, I used low sodium beef bouillon (actually the "Better than Bouillon" reduced sodium.) I also added 2 T of Jack Daniels to each. Also, double wrapped them in heavy duty foil. They were delicious! I wouldn't go as far as saying French Onion Soup, but they were a perfect accompaniment to my grilled steaks.
I loved this treat, it reminds me of when I was a kid and we went camping and threw them in the campfire. The only thing I added was a tad bit of garlic salt. Excellent! I recommend to all!
I am absolutely addicted to this recipe! I love it with grilled steak. Yum!
So-so.
Tried this at a family get together and everyone raved about this recipe.My mother-in law even called me at the office to get this recipe.
Okay....so I didn't have any potatoes to use as a side but I had a 10lbs of Vidalia onions so I used them and followed this recipe exactly. We put them on the grill and DANG they were tasty tasty! Glad I didn't have any potatos on hand. I will definately do this one again!
Excellent flavor! We had these with BBQ ribs, corn and potatoes. Very nice side dish and the leftovers were excellent the next night on beer brats. I made mine with beef boullion. I got them assembled & wrapped, then cooked them for about 20 minutes in the convection oven just to speed things along before finishing them on the grill. Definitely a keeper!
So good, I think next time I will start it in the micro for a few minutes, everything else was ready except for the onions. I will also carve more of center out next time, filling was overflowing, so so good. yum
Delicious! This is the only way I will ever make onions. Great on the grill and in the oven!
Great Recipe!! I used Beef Bouillon and the flavor was very reminiscent of french onion soup. This recipe is very easy to prepare.
These are great for camping, easy to make on a campfire. Everyone comes back for more!
I was looking for something simple to add to my grilled dinner and decided to try this one. I didn't have any bouillon cubes so I put a glove of garlic into each onion instead. It turned out wonderful! I will definitely try this with the bouillon next time and maybe the garlic also. So easy and so delicious!
I have tried these both on the grill for an hour and in the microwave (for 4 minutes per one review). I think they needed to cook a little more in the microwave, but an hour worked great for me on the grill. LOVED THESE!!! The flavor was delicious!!!!! I did use the chicken instead of the beef...
My fiance and I loved this. It couldn't have been any easier to prepare and was juicy and delicious. We don't usually even like onions (unless they're fried)
This is amazing for such a simple recipe, and it adds a lot of taste to just about any meal cooked on the grill.
OUTRAGEOUS!!!!! can't wait to make again
We love these! I sprinkled with a little garlic pepper. Thanks Linda!
Too salty.
Simple and OUTSTANDING!!!
This onion melts in your mouth
very tasty. A nice change from your normal side.
I thought the taste of these onions was very good. I had a little problem with the boullion. The boullion didn't want to melt in the onion. It stayed pretty concentrated inside the onion, so I had to mix it upto get the flavors blended, but very good. would've liked it a little more well done. took longer than an hour to get cooked to desired texture.
totally easy...totally yummy..and I omitted the butter and it came out marvelous :)
Awesome! My boyfriend and I made these two nights in row, they were sooooo good. We used beef bouillion granules instead of cubes, and only had room for half of the butter, which was plenty for us. The onions were perfectly cooked at 1 hour on the grill. Next time, we want to try some chopped garlic mixed with the butter. So good, and so easy!
My dad has been doing this forever, it's amazing. We're use vidallia onions usually and a beef bouillon. Wrap it up like a Hershey kiss. Serve over a nice steak, pouring the juices all over it. Yum!
Used chicken and beef boullion. Liked chicken best. Everyone liked.
Pretty good side when grilling. I used a local grown sweet onion. I also used two boullion cubes and a little more butter based on many reviews claiming it was not flavorful enough. It seemed to be flavorful enough to me! Good with steaks.
Excellent on the grill - just like a very good french onion soup. We used a dollar store pie tin instead of individually wrapping each onion. Then covered the pie tin with tin foil for indirect grilling.
Sounds great, but salty! Bullion is salty!I always make my own!
All I can say is WONDERFUL! I never cared for the baked onions that my husband liked (no real flavor) but these babies are just like eating a bowl of yummy French onion soup. Will be making these many times.
so easy and very yummy!
This was awesome... I found this recipe on here and just had to try it - it seemed so different to me. I love onions, but have never had them just on the side by themselves. Well, I might change that now. What a great addition to the grillin' menu!
Good stuff! I like them to most, Claire has them once in awhile.
So good with Steak. Hallow out the center of a onion with a parring knife. Stuff with the butter/bouillon cube - rub some on the top. Wrapped in foil and grill - indirect heat for 60 minutes. Fabulous.
4 stars only because every time i make these the boullion doesn't go anywhere! it just stays at the top; anyways these onions are still awesome!
These are great anyway you make them, you can't mess them up.
THESE ARE SO EASY AND DELICIOUS. THEY ARE A GREAT SIDE DISH TO ANY BBQ
good with chicken bouillon great with beef bouillon
i made this for bf since he was already grilling some mojo chicken.. i scaled it down to one red onion, a veggie bouillon cube and about a tbsp of margarine.. he really enjoyed it.. ty for the recipe
Pretty awesome (I don't eat onions but this got a 'This is trulely something special' from the boyfriend). The boyfriend thought chicken bouillon is probably better than beef, so we may not try the beef option better. The butter/bouillon didn't disperse so well, so I might cut cris crosses into the top or something, there's no way to really spread the onion out. I'll use Goya bouillon packets from now on as well, and sprinkle some on top.
Love this! I used a beef bouillon cube (what I had on hand) and it turned out great!
my whole family loves these onions!!
Unbelievably amazing!! So easy, so delicious! The best grilled onions I have ever had - and the 3 guests I had over for dinner couldn't get enough of them either!!
These were delicious! I used large vidalia onions - scooped out the middle, plopped a beef boullon cube in and butter. Mine took way longer than 1 hour to cook, closer to 2. They were worth the wait. I reheated one of the leftover onions the next day, it was GREAT!
