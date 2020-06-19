Italian Buttercream

Although I made some changes, this is my new favorite frosting. Instead of egg whites, I substituted Meringue Powder and Water, and it worked beautifully. I used 10 tsp of meringue powder and 2/3 cups water. Also, as other suggested. I only used 1 cup of shortening. At the end, because I wanted a bit more sweetness, I added 1 cup of powdered sugar. Although it does take a lot of work for this recipe in my opinion, it is well worth it!! **UPDATE** I made this again today and it seemed softer than usual. I think it was because I put the meringue powder in the bowl before I added the water, so the mixer didn't get all of it when whipping it up. Poor the water first, then add the powder slowly to incorporate then whip on high. Also, I wanted chocolate frosting, and added 1 1/4 cup of cocoa WAY TOO MUCH, unless you like a very RICH chocolate frosting. I will take it to 3/4 cup or 2/3 cup next time. To try to compensate for the "softness" I added another 1/2 cup of shortening, but I could taste some of it. I am hoping the chocolate will hide it a bit.

