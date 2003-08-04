London Broil II

The marinade is so flavorful you'll skip the steak sauce.

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
5 hrs
total:
5 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl, mix together garlic, salt, soy sauce, ketchup, vegetable oil, black pepper and oregano.

  • Score both sides of the meat, diamond cut, about 1/8 inch deep. Rub garlic mixture into both sides of the meat. Wrap tightly in aluminum foil, and refrigerate for 5 to 6 hours, or overnight. Flip meat every few hours.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat, and lightly oil grate.

  • Place meat on the prepared grill. Cook for 3 to 7 minutes per side, or to desired doneness.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
396 calories; protein 48.6g; carbohydrates 1.2g; fat 20.6g; cholesterol 93.1mg; sodium 772.5mg. Full Nutrition
