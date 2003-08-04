London Broil II

I had a 2.5 lb. London Broil I wanted to try something different with so I thought I'd give this one a go. I only had about two hours to marinate so I pierced the meat with a tenderizing tool with all those stainless steel blade things (works awesome by the way!) I used two extra cloves of garlic and kept everything else as written. Husband BBQ'd on the grill to medium rare/medium took it off to rest for about 15 minutes and sliced thin. My son who is 9 and had declared his hate for all things I cook unless it's cheesy,noodles or chocolate, ate all his helping of this which was 3 slices all cut up! This by far had the best flavor of any London Broil I've ever made and I thought it was even better than the marinade I use for Tri-tip but my husband didn't agree. I'm using this easy delicious marinade much more and can't wait to taste the meat when it's been marinating for longer than just two hours. Super Yummo, thank you!!