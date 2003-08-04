London Broil II
The marinade is so flavorful you'll skip the steak sauce.
Very good marinade with a few additions. I read over a couple of reviews that mentioned the meat didn't come out very tender so I added about 3 Tbls of lemon juice to act as a tenderizer. I also added about 2 tsp of worchestershire sauce..(we call it rooster sauce), 2 tsp of fish sauce, 1 tsp of ground ginger, chili sauce instead of ketchup and a tsp of garlic powder. I broiled this instead of grilling (due to the nasty weather) and it turned out really good. My husband had 2 large peices and my 16 month old (who doesn't have all of her teeth) was able to eat this. Will use again. Thanks Jill.Read More
Using a london broil vs flank steak (as the recipe indicates) I added 2 tsp of lemon juice to assist in the tenderizing process, then marinated the meat for three days. Definitely more tender than a regular london broil using the marinade.... Next time I'll up the garlic and omit the oregano which overpowered the other flavors in the marinade. Will make again with modifications.Read More
I've never made london broil before, and this recipe worked great for me. The only reason I gave it 4 stars was because I added more garlic - I used 3 Tbsp of minced bottled garlic. I think that was perfect. I marinated the meat for almost 24 hours, and since there was snow outside on our grill ;) I broiled the steak in the broiler for approx. 8 min. per side, and sliced very thin. Take the meat out while it still looks a little too rare, because it will keep cooking, and it definitely is better on the rare side. Overall, excellent marinade. Will make again.
Wow- this is fantastic! I used London Broil and marinated in a large ziploc bag instead of foil. After grilling I sliced the meat on the diagonal as typical for LB, but really didn't need to. Nice and tender, and oh so tasty! Will definately make this again and again!
Wow! I only had time to marinate the meat for two hours and it still tasted delicious! I made sure to score and pierce the meat first and then sealed it in a ziploc bag. I cut the salt in half and added a teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce. My kids didn't even ask for any steak sauce and they cleaned their plates. I sliced up the leftovers the next day and tossed it a salad with balsamic vinaigrette. Yum!! I'll definitely be making this again only next time I'll marinate overnight.
Since others seemed to be confused about the use of flank steak in this london broil recipe,(which by the way was wonderful!..a keeper) this is the definition from wikipedia: London broil is a North American beef dish made by broiling or grilling marinated flank steak, then cutting it across the grain into thin strips. The origin of the name is obscure; the food is unknown in London, England. Many American butchers will label a cut of meat "London broil". This is confusing as the term does not refer to a specific cut of meat, but a method of preparation and cookery. The cut of meat traditionally used is flank steak, but in recent years butchers have erroneously labeled top round roast/steak as London Broil. Because the muscle fibers run the entire length of this cut, the meat can be tough if not tenderized via pounding or massaging. Scoring, stabbing, cutting, penetrating, or otherwise mutilating the cut before sending it into the broiler results in a tougher finished product as it allows all the desirable juices to run out of the meat into the pan.
Great recipe!!! Would never buy london broil for the grill because it was a tough piece of meat. Made this and had neighbors over, sliced it thin on the slant and it was wonderful!! Went out and bought more steaks for the freezer for the summer. A keeper recipe !!!!!
It did not tenderize the meat much. London broil is just a very thick flank steak in my market, tough and stringy without an acid marinade. The flavor was great. The second time around I used a light low sodium soy sauce and add a tiny bit of worcestire and tabasco sauce. I also substituted a meat tenderizer for the plain salt and the extra acid from the tabasco and tenderizer helped quite a bit.
Good recipe, but I have found when cooking red meat you really need to go all out with the seasonings or it just doesn't taste like much. So to improve upon this recipe, I added 3 T of fresh lemon juice (to help tenderize) 2 T of Worcestershire sauce, added an extra clove or two of garlic, used olive instead of vegetable oil, kosher salt instead of regular, fresh ground pepper, and about an extra two teaspoons of oregano (oh, and as a previous reviewer suggested, I marinated it in a zippered baggie). Cook only to medium rare, then wait a while before slicing very thin. I'd give my version 5 stars--everyone at the party loved it, even my formerly vegetarian sister.
Delicious and easy!! Plenty of flavor. I doubled the recipe for just 1.5 lbs of meat and marinated it in a Ziploc baggie instead of using aluminum foil. I also left out the salt because the soy sauce has enough sodium and substituted olive oil for the vegetable oil. This will be in heavy rotation at my house.
Buy "london broil" and not flank steak, the price is better and the cut is more accurate. LOVED this recipe but I changed the cooking method. My beef was a little over 1" thick. I put it on foil on a broiler pan, and used the broil setting on the oven, placing the meat 8" below the heat source. The medium-rare cooked 7 minutes on each side. The medium-well cooked 9 mins on each side. Then I wrapped the foil around it for 10 mins to cool and seal in the juices, then sliced. We devoured it, it was so yummy! Paired with asparagus.
I doubled this recipe for 4 london broils. I had no soy sauce so I used a little extra salt and added a little more oil. (I used olive oil instead of vegetable oil.) I got many compliments on this from VERY big steak-eaters. The meat came out very tender and flavorful. I highly recommend this recipe.
London Broil is NOT a cut of meat but flank steak using a recipe such as this one. And an excellent one it is! The USA made it into a cut of meat. If using a top round, it will take longer to cook due to the thickness. And not near as good.
A very tasty marinade thank you! Now those of you purchasing meat labeled london broil at your grocers? It is usually top round steak or roast. There is no cut of meat called london broil it is a cooking method, google it. Although there are plenty of butchers/meat cutters out there capitalizing on the publics lack of knowledge. They lablel top round roasts as london broil and then sell it at a marked up price. The original recipe calls for and is designed for flank steak.
My favorite! I love this recipe. For leftover meat, slice real thin and toss in a hot skillet with butter, oil, onions, and sliced bell pepper with a tsp of chili flakes....serve with tortilla, s. cream, salsa and cheese. WONDERFUL!
My family really enjoyed this. I sliced it very thin and they gobbled it up.
This was an excellent marinade. Although I do believe it's called London BROIL for a reason, you broil it not grill it. I read someone's review about the difference between flank steak and LB and I totally agree, they are NOT the same type of meat cuts. Anyway I let it marinate overnight and then BROILED it one both sides, just till the meat is slightly pink in the middle. It turned out sooo good and tender. You must watch your meat because if you don't, it's real easy to ruin it and it will come out tough and chewy. Anyway, I still give it five stars for the great tasting marinade. Thank God I know how to cook :-)
I used flank steak. London Broil has been made for years with flank steak. Relatively recently, butchers have been cutting cheap beef round about two inches thick and calling it "London Broil." The real, flavorful thing is flank steak and that's what you should use. Jill is right on with recipe.
Since I discovered this it's the only marinade I use for London Broil. I always buy the round steak labeled london broil, about 1 to 1.5 inches thick. Marinade for at least 5 hours, but overnight is best, broil about 7 minutes each side...mmmmmmmm tasty.
It sounded as though Rachel was putting this recipe down because you called it London Broil but you're using Flank Steak. Apparently Rachel's never tried this recipe because using this cut of meat, marinating it over night (which is best) and slicing it very thin is ten times better than using actual London Broil. Not to mention the fact that it's less expensive. I worked at a high-class restaurant in Towson, Maryland and this is exactly how they fixed it! The only difference is that...rather than wrapping it tightly in aluminum foil, I (and the chef) simply covered the bowl very tightly with Saran Wrap. Think it marinates better that way.
Great!!!. I followed the recipe to the letter, marinated for 2 days in gallon freezer bag in frig, turned everytime I opened frig for something. Broiled in oven 6-7 mins (4 inches from flame) on each side. WOW, meat melted in mouth with awesome flavor. THANKS JILL!
Great marinade! I added a tablespoon of lemon juice, a tablespoon of Worcestershire, and doubled the minced garlic. The result was tender and flavored throughout. Definitely marinate overnight for the best results! I marinated in a 1 gal plastic bag with extra air removed to keep the marinade close to the meat on all sides. Be careful with suggested cook times since they will vary based on the thickness of the meat. I had cuts less than 1" thick and only 5 minutes per side under the broiler was sufficient for cooking medium outside with a little red at the center. Don't be afraid to double the marinade recipe if you have two cuts of meat. And freezing meat & marinade in the freezer bag is a great way to enjoy a special meal later with little prep. You'll love the results!
This is a staple in my house. I use olive oil instead of vegetable oil, and I always marinate the meat in a ziploc bag for at least 12 hours before cooking--I think overnight is even better and helps to better tenderize the meat. I always cook this in the broiler and have actually never made it on the grill. I first cook the meat on the middle rack for 5-6 minutes on each side (depending on the thickness) and then move it up to the top rack and cook it for 1-2 more minutes on each side. The middle is always nice and pink with the end sections being a little closer to medium. Very good!
Delicious! I did not use flank steak, but used top round london broil. I doubled the marinade ingredients, except the garlic which I used even more (because we love our garlic). I also added 2 or 3 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar. I let it marinade about 24 hours, then broiled for about 8 minutes per side. I poured the leftover marinade into a small sauce pot, added about a teaspoon of cornstarch while it was still cold, then boiled and reduced it down a bit to a nice thick gravy. Just enough to drizzle a tiny bit across the tops of the sliced meat. It was a huge hit with my family and will definitely be made again.
I must agree with Rachel in that London broil (as marketed in supermarkets) is NOT flank steak!! The typical cut labeled and advertised as London broil is most often top round steak thickly cut. If using top round I would suggest pin tenderizing the cut prior to marinating and grilling carefully and slicing thinly across the grain to avoid overly chewy beef. I have 40 years in the grocery industry so ... Just sayin!
This is a really great recipe. Flank steak is actually the original London Broil and when fixed properly is a vey tender and flavorful cut of meat. The other cuts labeled London Broil usually always have to be tenderized in some way.
Made this recipe again tonight. Added lemon juice and extra garlic to the marinade. Family really loves this recipe. Thanks for sharing!!!
I had a 2.5 lb. London Broil I wanted to try something different with so I thought I'd give this one a go. I only had about two hours to marinate so I pierced the meat with a tenderizing tool with all those stainless steel blade things (works awesome by the way!) I used two extra cloves of garlic and kept everything else as written. Husband BBQ'd on the grill to medium rare/medium took it off to rest for about 15 minutes and sliced thin. My son who is 9 and had declared his hate for all things I cook unless it's cheesy,noodles or chocolate, ate all his helping of this which was 3 slices all cut up! This by far had the best flavor of any London Broil I've ever made and I thought it was even better than the marinade I use for Tri-tip but my husband didn't agree. I'm using this easy delicious marinade much more and can't wait to taste the meat when it's been marinating for longer than just two hours. Super Yummo, thank you!!
Lbugbee beat me to the punch. London Broil is a preparation and not a specific cut of meat. When I want to broil something (or grill) for the purpose of across the grain slicing, I like flat iron cuts. Real tender and tasty. The marinade was great. Try adding a little corn syrup or honey. You won't be sorry.
To die for. The longer you let it soak, the better the flavor. It turns a cheap piece of beef into a gourmet meal. I've even served it made on an indoor grill for Christmas Eve dinner with some lobster tail.
Let me put it like this. The boy comes home and says "I'm not really hungry, but I'll try a few bites." Then he proceeds to eat his whole portion AND gives me two compliments. TWO!! It's a winner as far as I'm concerned.
Ten stars!!! This rocks! Such great flavor. I marinated for 24 hours. Follow the recipe and you won't be disappointed.
I wish I could give this more than 5 stars! I have never made London Broil and was a little nervous! However, this recipe made it absolutely delish!! You don't need steak sauce. And this meat is tender and juicy. Everyone who tried this really raved about it. I will make it again and again! Thanks!
This came out great and I only marinated it for about 30 minutes and had to cook it under the broiler because we ran out of propane for the grill! Will definitely make it again!
I used this as a starter marinade with some changes. Cut the salt/pepper and used Grill Mates Steak Seasoning instead. Rubbed it on a big juicy Costco sized steak and added a few dashes to the marinade. Then doubled the marinade recipe but cut 1 TBS of soy after doubling. Added 1 TBS of lemon juice and about 6 wrist shakes of Worcestershire sauce. VERY yummy. I can use this on just about any cut of meat. Also, the first time I made this I didn't have a garlic clove so I used crushed garlic in jar.
too salty, omit extra salt next time
Delicious! Even my 19 month old loved it! :)
This makes a very tasty marinade. I through it together in a ziplock baggie in the morning, and left it to marinate in the fridge all day. We cooked the meat under the broiler instead of grilling it. The meat was tender and juicy.
tried this recipe last night with a very short lead time. Only able to marinate for approx. 2 hours. Substituted A-1 Steak Sauce in place of the Ketchup and did not use the Oregano, however, I added a few teaspoons of Lemon Juice and some Seasoning Salt. I used a fork and poked the meat on both sides the entire length and width of the London Broil. Flipped it several times in the marinade and spooned plenty on top while I let it sit in the fridge. Turned on my oven's Broiler to let the tray get really hot, cooked it for 5 minutes on the first side, cooked it for 6 minutes on the second side, during the last minute I spread a thin layer of Garlic Butter on the top for last minute sizzle and flavor. ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS ! So, so easy to make. Tender, juicy and flavorful. London Broil cuts into perfect slices, beautiful presentation. Will not hesitate to fix this again. London Broil will be my new "go-to".
This marinade was good. I added some lemon juice,ground ginger, crushed red pepper and substituted brown sugar for ketchup. I broiled this for 5 minutes on each side. Let the meat rest at least 10 minutes before slicing it. I would also recommend saving some marinade and pouring it over the cooked meat.
This is a great recipe. For those of you who may be confused... a "London Broil" is a cooking method... NOT a cut of meat. Butchers adopted the name for it, because it was popular, but it's normally a top round or a flank steak marinated and grilled or broiled. Basically, it's seared heaven to me! And this recipe is tops!
Oh my, this was so good! We're big ribeye fans, so we always compare other cuts of beef to that. Both my kids enjoyed this better than a ribeye! It was so flavorful and tender. We followed the marinade recipe exactly and marinated overnite. We did use a meat tenderizer prior to marinating. Grilled it for 3 minutes on each side on high heat, then another 3 minutes on each side on lower heat. Sliced thin cross-grain and it was a huge hit for our Father's Day lunch!
I used this as a marinade for a normal, tenderloin steak. It was very good- I sort of thought it tasted too much like soy sauce and nothing else- though I suspect the BF raved about it for just that reason. Either way, it's definitely a great way to jazz up a steak and makes for an easy dinner because you can set it all up in advance and then just throw the meat on the grill.
I see others already revised the mistakes in this recipe have made this for years my mother gave me the recipe everything good but forgot red wine vinegar for acid to breakdown the meat.
This is an awesome marinade. I've used it 3 or 4 times now and we love it! I do let it marinate in a Ziplock bag over night.
This recipe was great, followed it exact...had a dinner for two with my husband and we both loved it. Thankyou, very easy...very satisfying.
Why isn't this a five star recipe?! It is so good. DELICIOUS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
This marinade is amazing! My whole family ignored the side dishes because they couldn't get enough of the steak.
The first time I made this I marinated overnight and I could not believe how juicy and tender the steak was. Absolutely delicious. Even my father in law who doesn't eat much steak was coming back for seconds. The most recent time recent time I made it, the steak was pretty thick so to be on the safe side I pierced it several times and doubled up on the recipe. It marinated for only 3 hours and it was absolutely delicious. You would think it had been marinated overnight instead of just a couple of hours. Great recipe that's become a family favorite
Definitely a nice marinade. The only addition I added was 2 T. of lemon juice to act as a tenderizer and marinated a full 24 hours. I only used a 2 lb london broil but didn't cut back on the ingredients. Tender and flavorful!
i made this dish for a bbq we had. After following reviews i let it marinate for 36 hours. It was definately tastey and pretty tender (even though my hubby accidently overcooked it). After being grilled it looked delicious. Everyone agreed that it was missing something though. It needed some sort of sauce. A friend suggested that it be served in the future with a garlic butter, i think next time i'll boil up the marinade for a steak sauce. I'll play around with the sauce, but i'll definately make it again. It was good.
Ended up marinating London broil for about 30 hours, then broiled it for 6 minutes, turned it over and broiled for another 6 minutes. Served it with baked potatoes (sour cream and chives) and a big green salad. The family verdict was it was perfect exactly as I made it from the recipe. Will definitely get used again.
Yummy! I put this on a London broil not a flank steak, it's a good marination. Ty!
Haven't tried it yet, but am amazed at the reviewers who don't know that flank steak is the original and authentic London Broil. Those thick, top round "London Broil"s that the supermarket sells are a cheaper substitute (since there are only two flanks steaks per steer and you can cut a dozen out of a top round). The Flank steak is very lean and benefits greatly from a marinade. The other thing to remember is to carve thin slices diagonally through the steak.
Excellent non-traditional recipe with good flavor. @Rachael I am a professional chef, and did part of my apprenticeship under a true butcher, and there exists no cut of beef called "London Broil", check your NAMP guide. London Broil is a very classic dish made with flank steak, as called for in this recipe. The "London Broil" you refer to, is an invented supermarket cut designed to get rid of hard to sell inferior cuts of beef.
I'd give this recipe 10 stars if I could!! The marinade is outstanding...like another reviewer, I bought 3 london broils on sale, marinated them all and froze them in the marinade...thawed one out last weekend and grilled it - takes a while because they're so thick but slice it thin and you've died and gone to heaven...we like our steak pretty red around here :))))) Thanks for the recipe!
I did not care for this recipe.
Used almost 4 lbs. London broil. Marinated overnight, flipped london broil in the morning when I made my coffee. Exceptional taste! My hus band took it out of the fridge 10 minuets before putting it on the grill, 8 minuets on each side. Loved the taste!
The marinade smelled so good and didn't taste as salty as I thought it would. I don't eat red meat, but I always taste and this really gave the london broil a great flavor. My carnivors loved it Jill!
We thought this was just excellent! I used a Beef Top Round for London Broil and followed the recipe exactly as written, grilling 3 minutes per side. It came out perfectly medium rare. My 2 1/2 year old, who has been a pretty picky eater lately, ate 3 helpings! My husband couldn't stop eating it! Fabulous recipe! This will definitely be in rotation, and am looking forward to making this the next time I have company over!!
I'm beginning to feel guilty about not writing reviews since I read so many of them! This was quite good. I put the leftover marinade in a saucepan and boiled it down until it was a rich, thick consistency. Then I added a splash of red wine and a tablespoon or so of butter to give it a rich and glossy finish. My husband loved it. In fact, I am making it again next week with a different cut of meat - on request. With rolls made from the Amish White Bread recipe (see this site) and garlic mashed potatoes it is a show stopper! Thanks.
Bland and rather tasteless.
Absolutely the best marinate I have ever made. I did add a few dashes of worchestire sauce and a little more garlic to the mixture and some a few drops of tobasco sauce too... And I add a really peppery seasoning like Montreal Steak House seasoning or Rib Eye Steak Seasoning in place of just plain black pepper. People just rave at the beef taste.
The recipe is correct in being called London Broil and using the cut of flank steak. Do some research before you accuse someone of something. "London Broil" reffers to the cooking method. The cut of beef call "London Broil" should be called a "Top Round Steak" Haven't made this yet, but I will (with Flank Steak.).
Our family and friends love this elegant but simple recipe. I use the marinade on other meats as well. I purchase meat in bulk and add the marinade to the meat before I freeze it.
I marinated overnight and like others used olive oil instead of veg oil. I must say this is the best london broil I have ever had. I'm going to try the marinade on other meats also. Awesome!!!!!
This was a delicious marinade, but you can't make a tough piece of meat tender. I added 1/4 cup of vinegar to help tenderize the meat as per a suggestion, and the flavor of the meat was excellent, but the cut was tough. I will make this again with a better cut of meat.
Really tasty, one of my favorite dishes! My mom used to make something like this when I was kid. Only differences.. more ketchup, low sodium soy, no oregano, a jar of Saucy Susan peach apricot, no salt (soy is pretty salty), most important a cup of Brown Sugar! Cook to internal temp of 127 degrees F
Meat was tough but tasty.
This was good but not at the top of my list. What I did enjoy was that it reminded me of when my mom grilled london broil and the flavors were very reminiscent. I should've just put some lemon or lime juice in it to add that little bang and help tenderize it but I didn't. It was definitely satisfactory though for this cut of meat. I cooked it to medium-medium well and added to my marinade 1/8 tsp sugar, 1/8 tsp cayenne pepper, 1 tsp honey, and 2 tsp worchestershire sauce.
I give this 5 stars because of its ease to make just make the marinade and put it in a zip lock bag and forget it. You can also make it in the oven set temp to 375 insert meat thermometer. and bake to 140. cover with foil for 5 minutes to allow the juices to redistribute. Great recipe!!
Good taste, but I didn't read down the ingredients far enough to see that you used flank steak and not an actual london broil cut (different things in my store). The meat tasted good, but was a little tough even after marinating for several hours. Good marinade. Will use again. Thanks for sharing.
The only reason I did not give this 5-stars is because I did not actually try the marinade, but let me say this is definitely the preferred method of cooking a true London Broil. I usually just make mine with salt and fresh cracked pepper. To actually do a slow cooker version of this is WRONG and would be to cook out all of the natural juices and replace them with whatever artificial sauces, suck as canned and powdered soups... Yuck! Might as well just add a bottle of corn syrup and a whole container of salt! The cooking method here will yield one of the juiciest steaks you will have, just make sure to start with a very hot grill, cook med. rare, and cut thin slices at about a 45 degree angle... mmm, mmm, mmm... so good!
the whole london broil thing was a bust but this marinade is phenomenal on steaks. only needs to sit for an hour and the flavor is devine!
EXCELLENT...=) The best London Broil recipe yet!!!
This was wonderful. I think the soy sauce really tenderizes the meat. I also used low sodium soy sauce. I did make some cris-cross cuts in the meat before I marinated.I marinated for about 6 hours. Very tasty.
This is soooo good! I use this recipe all the time!! A great way to impress guests. Everyone I have made this recipe for has loved it! The flavor is amazing!
Very Tasty!!! Followed as instructed, but I added 2 T. of lemon juice (to help the meat tenderize) and 1/2 tsp. oreagno. Marinated overnight and cooked on the outdoor grill. So good, had with broccoli & corn on the cob for dinner last night. Very simple, you must give it try.
Flank steak used is this recipe is ok, but I didn't care for the marinade. Where I live (Western Washington state) a cut of meat called London Broil is readily found in the supermarkets. They are usually cut about 1 1/2 inches to two inches thick. I purchase them once a week, and use in Swiss steak or in a stew I make. The cut does need to be slow cooked for about two or more hours (depending on thickness) so it will be tender and moist. My supermarket also sells flank steak another meat cut that usually requires slow cooking. In this recipe, marinating overnight or for several hours helps make the meat tender for cooking on the grill.
This marinade was able to tenderize the meat really well since I didn't have the cut of meat for London Broil I used it on three sirloin steaks and they came out really good. As for taste I think it needed a little more garlic but the family really liked it.
Yum! Easy to make and my kids gobbled it up. What could be better. I added a touch of worchester sauce. Also, because I ran out of time I marinated for a shorter period. It still tasted great. We broiled.
Family loved this! Couldn't find flank steak anywhere, and the butcher recommended flat iron steak as a replacement. It was perfect! Followed recipe exactly, using two 2 pound flat iron steaks, and marinated for 24 hours. Will be making this one again!
Very good traditional London Broil recipe. For thos that do not know, London Broil was originally prepared using flank steak, not top round. London Broil is NOT a cut of meat, although butchers will sometimes call it that. Butchers are also responsible for making the switch from flank to top round and calling a cut of top round 'London Broil'.
Been searching for a great steak marinade that I can make at home..and this is wonderful! I used a sirloin steak..almost 2 pounds and marinated it and wrapped in foil for at least 8 hours. Slapped it on the grill for 7 min per side and it was perfect! Husband said it was one of the best steaks he's had in a very long time! Sliced it thin, and served it over a nice salad with blue cheese crumbles and dressing! Yum...I will use this reciped forever..Thanks!
Great flavor! I used on a very think cut of london broil and flavor just seemed to go throughout the entire cut. Very easy to make. I cooked mine under the broiler for 7 minutes each side for a rare. Husband likes his medium so next time I might flip the meat a few times and cook longer.
"London Broil" is NOT a cut of meat, it is a METHOD of preparation, most commonly using a flank steak, although many supermarkets have started labeling meat (many times top round) as "London Broil". Traditionally, the London Broil method involves marinating the meat for a few hours, a sear on high heat, resting and then cutting against the grain. This is a very good marinate for London Broil. I don't use ketchup, but do add a little honey and splash of orange juice.
This marinade also works well with pork tenderloin
This is the best London Broil marinade I've found yet! I have used it with the cheapest London Broil you can find, score it as recommended in the recipe, but I rub it before the marinade with meat tenderizer, then the marinade. Excellent!
Wow! Wow! Wow! The flavor in this marinate is outstanding. I now use it on all my cuts of beef. I've used it on expensive steaks when we had company and everyone was melting in their seats over the taste. This recipe is by far the best "find" on Allrecipes.
Great marinade! I have made this many, many times. One of our favorites.
First time I cooked a London Broil I used this recipe. What flavor and tenderness. will make over and over it's wonderful flavor everyone loved it. Thanks
great marinade, added a little lemon juice and about 1/2 cup of red wine. only had time to marinade for about 6 hours.
It is delicious! The marinade is so flavorful!
nice marinade!
this was absolutely fabulous. the only thing i changed was rather than 3 T soy sauce, i used 1-1/2 T soy & 1-1/2 T worcestershire. wah-hoo, that's tasty beef!!!
I added a TBSP of lemon juice, and cooked it in the crock pot, and it was DELISH!
my hubby loved it...but it needed to cook for one hour on medium grill heat
Excellent marinade! You need to be careful when cooking a London Broil but this recipe really works well. The longer you marinate, the better. And the hotter the grill, the better. I love medium-rare so 5-6 minutes on each side was perfect. Will definitely make this again!
This recipe was pretty good. i didn't have any garlic so i just used a few teaspoons of garlic powder. i used the full recipe, even though i had half the meat but there still wasn't that much of the marinade left. I loved how it didn't take too much time or too many dishes to make.
