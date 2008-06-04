Blue Cheese Surprise

These were excellent. I am giving them a 5 based on how they tasted with the changes I made, but I can't judge the original recipe, just the basic idea. I minced about 4 cloves of garlic and a small chunk of white onion, and mixed this with the parsley, salt, and pepper into ground turkey. Then I added the blue cheese as directed. I pan-fried with olive oil (I don't have a grill). They turned out really well, and reheated nicely in the microwave for lunch the next day. Also, we didn't eat them as hamburgers. We had them as is (no sauce or anything), with a side of vegetables, salad, and pasta. I've had beef burgers with blue cheese before, and I think it tastes too rich. The turkey really mellows things out, so that is why I chose it for this recipe. Also, I think that they would have been bland without the onion and garlic.

