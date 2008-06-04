Blue Cheese Surprise
Instead of a slice of cheese on top, I like to stuff these burgers with blue cheese. I serve these on a bun with blue cheese dressing, lettuce, and tomato.
These were excellent. I am giving them a 5 based on how they tasted with the changes I made, but I can't judge the original recipe, just the basic idea. I minced about 4 cloves of garlic and a small chunk of white onion, and mixed this with the parsley, salt, and pepper into ground turkey. Then I added the blue cheese as directed. I pan-fried with olive oil (I don't have a grill). They turned out really well, and reheated nicely in the microwave for lunch the next day. Also, we didn't eat them as hamburgers. We had them as is (no sauce or anything), with a side of vegetables, salad, and pasta. I've had beef burgers with blue cheese before, and I think it tastes too rich. The turkey really mellows things out, so that is why I chose it for this recipe. Also, I think that they would have been bland without the onion and garlic.Read More
A good taste and it truely is a new way to look at hamburgers that is also easy and quick!
I made these on top of the stove using ground turkey and I eliminated the tarragon only because I don't care for it. Wow, were they tastey! Loved them and thanks Jack!
I made these burgers for the 4th of July. My guests also requested sharp cheddar on top of the burgers. They were delicious. The blue cheese and the tarragon inside was just a wonderful burst of flavor. I will definitely make these again.
I think these are very good and my wife thinks they are nothing short of fantastic. Don't see that the parsley contributes much, though. I usually leave it out.
Really good! I changed the recipe a little...I added 2 cloves of minced garlic, 1/4 cp finely chopped onion, 4-5 dashes tobasco sauce, 1 1/2 tsp fresh (not dried) tarragon. My boyfriend loved them! Yum! thank-you Jake
Love the tarragon with the blue cheese burgers! I think I used a bit more than the recipe calles for because I scaled down to two and prob used 1/2 tsp. I used dried parsley, wish I'd had the fresh.
I love this. Added the onion and garlic as suggested. Also, I'd run out of bleu cheese BUT I had a thick bleu cheese dip for veggies and salad. Made a dimple in the bottom, filled with dip. Fantastic! Just remember to fry or grill at lower heat as you're cooking a patty twice as thick.
