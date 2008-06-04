Blue Cheese Surprise

Instead of a slice of cheese on top, I like to stuff these burgers with blue cheese. I serve these on a bun with blue cheese dressing, lettuce, and tomato.

By Maryellen

6
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat grill for high heat.

  • In a medium bowl, mix together beef, tarragon, and parsley. Season with salt and pepper.

  • Form mixture into twelve 3/8 inch thick patties. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons cheese over one patty, and cover with a second patty. Seal the edges. Repeat with remaining ingredients..

  • Lightly oil grate, and arrange burgers on the grill. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes on each side, or until done.

511 calories; protein 33.9g; carbohydrates 0.7g; fat 40.1g; cholesterol 140.3mg; sodium 354.5mg. Full Nutrition
