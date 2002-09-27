Thai Burgers
I love Thai food, and I adore barbecue. While experimenting one day, I came up with these beauties. They might not be 'authentic' but they sure hit the spot.
Outstanding! I fried them in a ridged frypan instead of grilling (inclement weather). The peanuts really added a good texture and the lime juice enhanced the flavor. I had to use dried basil instead of fresh but it didn't hurt anything much. I also used jalapeno pepper but went easy on it. If you are looking for something different in burgers, don't miss this one.Read More
Didn't like them. Nor did my familyRead More
I use ground turkey for this. I also add fresh cilantro and some hot chili sauce. I serve it with pita folds and Thai peanut sauce. This is fantastic!!
GREAT IDEA!! No shallots on hand, so we used green onions. I'm not sure if we will want plain hamburgers again!
I am crazy about this recipe! So delicious! I did add an egg to the recipe (I thought it needed it bind the ingedients together) and made meatballs instead of burgers. Served with jasmine rice and satay sauce ... it's a dream!
These burgers are good, but I really wouldn't compair them to "Thai". The lemon grass wasn't strong enough to give it that Thai flavor. (In order to get that taste you need vinegar). We followed the recipe exact and felt they were missing something nonetheless. My boyfriend added more onion and I added pepperjack cheese. All in all, if you want a burger with a different taste then these will do just fine.
I was looking for a recipe to use some of the lemon grass from my herb garden. These burgers were even better than I expected! I used ground turkey and some crushed red pepper flakes instead of fresh, but otherwise followed recipe exactly. We topped them with garlic herb cheese and some chili sauce. Yum!!
IT was tasty, but really didn't have much flavor. Don't get me wrong, we both went back for seconds, but really couldn't distinguish the Thai flavor until we chomped into the peanuts!
I wasn't able to stay true to the recipe, but even with our substitutes, my boyfriend keeps making yummy noises, and claimed that this burger would sell if we opened a burger shack, haha. So it's a hit and we plan to make them again!
Really tasty! A nice twist on the typical burger. I think next time we'll put peanut sauce on the bun for something extra. We doubled up the fresh basil and the lemon grass - my son even liked them and he hates hamburger. Thanks for this creative recipe.
This was a wonderful and unique recipe that I couldn't wait to try. I didn't have any lemon grass, but my friend had lemon verbena and it worked perfectly. I also substituted red pepper flakes for the chili peppers and lean ground turkey for the beef. Honestly, the best turkey burgers I've ever made!
Excellent variation on the classic hamburger!
That was really good. I used spring onions instead and it was just delicious.
Enjoyed this different flavor. Couldn't find lemongrass so had to substitute lemon rind. Thanks!
Wonderful! I didnt use the bread crumbs. Added more lemongrass, added garlic & more shallots.
I liked this.. I didn't taste Thai very strongly, so I topped with a thick homemade Thai peanut sauce. Nice change from usual burger
Really good. Everyone loved these.
I don't particularly think they taste Thai, but I did enjoy these quite a bit. The texture was good, and I liked having a spicy burger. I will likely make these again
