Thai Burgers

I love Thai food, and I adore barbecue. While experimenting one day, I came up with these beauties. They might not be 'authentic' but they sure hit the spot.

Recipe by Maryellen

prep:
30 mins
cook:
6 mins
total:
36 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Preheat grill for high heat.

  • In a large bowl, mix together ground round, bread crumbs, lemon grass, shallot, chili peppers, and peanuts. Season with salt and pepper. Form into patties. If you are making these ahead of time, do not add peanuts until you are ready to grill.

  • Lightly oil grate, and place burgers on grill. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes per side. Remove from grill, and sprinkle burgers with lime juice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
438 calories; protein 26.6g; carbohydrates 12.5g; fat 31g; cholesterol 99.3mg; sodium 159.9mg. Full Nutrition
