Greek Burgers

My mother never really cooked ground meat, but I have given these burgers the flavor of her Greek cooking. I like a lot of pepper on mine, coating each side liberally, but the kids prefer these burgers with just a very little finely ground pepper. Serve with a garlic mayonnaise.

Recipe by Maryellen

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • In a small bowl, mix together mayonnaise and minced garlic. Cover, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

  • Preheat grill for high heat.

  • Mix together lamb, breadcrumbs, fennel, shallot, oregano, and salt. Form into 3/4-inch-thick patties, and sprinkle black pepper over each.

  • Brush grate with olive oil, and place burgers on grill. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes per side, turning once, or until done. Serve on buns with garlic mayonnaise.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
479 calories; protein 23.9g; carbohydrates 26.2g; fat 30.4g; cholesterol 81.1mg; sodium 558.6mg. Full Nutrition
