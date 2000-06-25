Greek Burgers

My mother never really cooked ground meat, but I have given these burgers the flavor of her Greek cooking. I like a lot of pepper on mine, coating each side liberally, but the kids prefer these burgers with just a very little finely ground pepper. Serve with a garlic mayonnaise.
These were just ok in our opinions. I think I should have omitted the fennel - personally, I found the flavor over-whelming. I had 2 bites, then passed my burger over to Husband. He picked at them, and looked generally unenthusiastic which is never a good sign. I doubt I will make these again, but thanks anyway.
I cut the lamb by adding an equal amount of ground beef. This way the burgers where not too lamby. I also used fennel seed instead of the fresh fennel. I was worried about my husband because he a bit of a food snob but he loved these!!!!
Cut this recipe in half to serve my family and it went over pretty well. I only used a quarter of a bulb of fennel (my fennel must have been huge so go with your gut instincts on this). I sauteed the fennel and shallots in some olive oil and garlic and salt/pepper until they were nice and soft. I didn't want to bite into hard bits of fennel, plus cooking the fennel mellows out the flavor. I added greek seasoning (mccormick brand) instead of just the oregano - the greek seasoning had oregano in it. Ofcourse I seasoned with salt and pepper to my liking. I always cook a tiny bit before making my patties to taste the seasonings. I served in Pita Bread. For the Aioli mayo - I always add a bit of lemon juice and salt.
We really enjoy Greek food - well Greek meats! lol Anyway I made this with a little variations - added some fresh chopped parsley to use some out of the garden, only used a bit of fennel seed that I ground. That added enough flavour. I didn't make the garlic/mayo sauce but bought a tzatzkik dip & used that on the bread rolls. Hubby loved it! Not your average hamberger (which I don't really eat) but this will be a mainstay in our recipe file for those lazy cooking nights!
I could not get ground lamb from my meat dept. so i used 1/2 lb. ground turkey and 1/2 lb lean ground beef. Other than that I followed the recipe it was fantastic! Even my hubby and kids liked it.A nice change to a plain burger!
My husband and I recently did a special "cleanse" that had very selective meat requirements. Lamb was one of the options, but I'd never cooked lamb in my life. This burger was a staple for us, and we'll keep it in the rotation even now that we're back to regular food.
I made these with lean ground beef because I couldn't find lamb and added some feta to the patties. I also put some diced fennel leaves into the aioli. In the words of Jules, "Mmm-mmm! That is a tasty burger."
Faludster
Rating: 5 stars
02/10/2012
I didn't have fennel or shallots on hand so I used only very finely chopped red onion; otherwise made recipe as directed. These lamb burgers are great topped with tzatziki. Excellent!
