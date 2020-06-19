Thai Spicy Basil Chicken Fried Rice

It was awesome to make one of my favorite restaurant dishes and have it turn out succesfully - and for much cheaper cost! This will become a regular event at my house. My only problem was that my grocery store didn't have serrano or thai chili peppers, so I bought dried arbol peppers from the mexi aisle. Used 10 that I had soaked in water and chopped up, but it wasn't spicy enough so I added a tsp of korean chili paste. Next time I will try soaking the peppers in the oil that I fry with so that I do not lose any of the heat of the pepper to the water. Also, to add some healthy stuff I added a bag of stir fry veggies from the produce aisle - Fantastic! Just a note, if you are like me and do not have a wok - do not try to increase amount of rice - my pan didn't really fry the rice like it should have so it was a little greasy feeling, I think that it would have been okay if I had a larger heat surface like the wok. That being said, I did reduce the amount of oil, 1/4 cup fine with the veggies since as they cook they add their own liquid.