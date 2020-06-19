Thai Spicy Basil Chicken Fried Rice

This is a staple of Thai cooking. Adjust the spices to your own tastes for a really great use for leftover rice!! I get the basil from a local Asian market. It has a different flavor than that of regular basil and makes all the difference in this recipe. It is fast and fairly easy to make, but requires constant stirring.

By ErinInVegas

prep:
30 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk together the oyster sauce, fish sauce, and sugar in a bowl.

  • Heat the oil in a wok over medium-high heat until the oil begins to smoke. Add the garlic and serrano peppers, stirring quickly. Stir in the chicken, bell pepper, onion and oyster sauce mixture; cook until the chicken is no longer pink. Raise heat to high and stir in the chilled rice; stir quickly until the sauce is blended with the rice. Use the back of a spoon to break up any rice sticking together.

  • Remove from heat and mix in the basil leaves. Garnish with sliced cucumber and cilantro as desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
794 calories; protein 29.1g; carbohydrates 116.4g; fat 22.1g; cholesterol 46.1mg; sodium 469.1mg. Full Nutrition
