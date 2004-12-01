Dry Rub for Ribs

A dry rub for ribs that's super flavorful and simple to make. Works great on a slab of pork ribs as well as on chicken.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix together brown sugar, paprika, salt, pepper, and garlic powder in a small bowl. Rub into pork ribs.

  • For best results, allow ribs to marinate overnight. Grill ribs as desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
27 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 6.7g; fat 0.2g; sodium 1310.6mg. Full Nutrition
