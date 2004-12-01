Dry Rub for Ribs

I normally just get spare rib and make them however I decide to make them that day. I will probably share some of my rib recipes now that I have registered. I registered today because i just HAD TO COMPLIMENT THIS RECIPE. It was the firsttime i made baby back ribs for one. I figured they probably werent all that different, leaner.. etc.. but I wanted to try a new recipe and I am so glad I did. This rub is fantastic. I read the reviews for this one and the Baby Back Ribs recipe where he says to marinate them in your bbq sauce in foil overnight then bake them in the foil and decided to use this rub, wrap them in the foil, left them overnight, baked them at 250 for a couple of hours and they were already awesome tasting and starting to fall off the bone at this point but when i grilled them over some charcoal and soaked hickory chips and basted them with brown sugar and hickory sweet baby rays for about 20 mins ( low heat ).. WOW. BEST ribs I have EVER EVER tasted. They were already the best when they came out the oven. The only ribs I have everhad that were better were from Dinosaur BBQ in New York and I dont think anything will ever top theirs but these were super.