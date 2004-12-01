Dry Rub for Ribs
A dry rub for ribs that's super flavorful and simple to make. Works great on a slab of pork ribs as well as on chicken.
Every year I make baby-back ribs for about 60 people for the 4th of July. This dry rub has perfected my recipe! (First, sprinkle ribs generously with liquid smoke, then add dry rub - wrap individually in foil and bake slowly in oven - add some BBQ sauce and throw on the grill for a few minutes!Read More
My food tasted like brine after using only a tiny amount of this rub. I'd recommend people halve or quarter the amount of salt in the recipe.Read More
I used it today for our pork steaks and OMG, it was SOOO yummy. It kept the steaks juicy and was perfect. I did like all the suggestions said and added dried onion and some red pepper. I let it sit in the fridge for 5.5 hours. My husband was raving about it and even my "no, I'll wait and eat pizza at the party" son ate some. I'll be making this OFTEN. I put it in the blender and mixed it all together so I could put it in a seasoning jar. Makes it easier to apply and store.
We really loved this rub. For years I had used one from Cuisine Magazine, but couldn't find the recipe anymore. I tried this one and my family raved that they were the best ribs yet. I made some alterations... * Cut back to about 1 Tbsp kosher salt * Used 1 teaspoon pepper * Used 1/2 Tablespoon garlic powder * Added about 1 tsp of dry mustard powder I cooked the ribs in a slow oven (about 250 degrees) for 3 1/2 hours. This was for 2 2 slabs. Then, grilled them and added some BBQ sauce while grilling
Overall, a very good rub. However I upped the brown sugar to 1/4 cup, cut back the salt to 2 tsp. and the black pepper down to 1/2 tsp. And, because I love to play with a recipe I added 1 tsp. of onion powder, 1 Tbsp. of cumin, and 1 Tbsp. of chili powder. I rubbed some baby back ribs with this and marinated for a few hours vs. overnight.
This a very nice dry rub. So easy and fast to prepare. A person is also very likely to have all the ingredients on hand. A real plus in my house! I used this dry rub as a base for BBQ country ribs. I tasted the ribs with only the dry rub and then after the BBQ was added. My family and I liked better with just this dry rub on it. Give this recipe a whirl, you'll be glad you did.
This is delicious! I've tried it on ribs that have marinated for 3 hours, and on ribs that I just rubbed down and threw in the oven. Tastes the same! It comes out a little spicy, so next time I might cut the black pepper in half. But still finger lickin' good!
This was a wonderful rub! I did take suggestions from other reviews and added chili powder and onions, and I also used fresh pressed garlic in place of the powder. We Love this rub on all meats! Thanks Denise!
I have made this over and over again. It is wonderful. With only 5 ingredients, it tastes too good to be true. ***** 5 stars all the way.
Brooksie.. have issue with your review.. not sure where you heard not to use salt proir with rub.. but your crazy... you watch or talk with any bbq pro's there are plenty of them out there that use straight Salt and Pepper rubs prior to cooking.... please dont give bad advice if ya dont know what your talking about. Other then that this RUB works everyone has diffferent taste palets so try it out and see if you like it ...
Wonderful, Denise! Yummy rub for any beef, pork or chicken cuts.
This is a great rub but was a little too salty for my taste when following the recipe posted. I reduced the amount of salt from 1.5 T to 1 T and did the same with the black pepper. Great on chicken too!
Love this recipe.Marinate for 24 hours. Bake covered in foil 300 degrees [ low and slow ] for 2 hours. open foil slather with baby rays and bake at 350 for 30 minutes. I don't have a grill & this works just fine. It's great on chicken & beef ribs too.
This rub produced some very successful ribs. I also used half regular and half smoked paprika. After applying the rub I used another recipe's technique and cut the racks into serving portion sizes. I double wrapped them in foil and put all in a large roasting pan and baked for about 2 hours @ 300. Then we grilled them and added bbq sauce to finish. They were loaded with flavor and very tender.
Never, ever, ever add salt to rib meat a day ahead of time. Salt dries meat out and makes it jerkyish. This rub is good I've used it more than once but I must say adding salt to baby backs this far in advance will make your ribs tough. I personally like fall of the bone moist ribs and have been cooking them for about 12 years now. The first lesson I learned was low temps and slow cooking, the second never add salt until your almost done (10-15 minutes).
These were AMAZING! I followed the ingredients exactly. I wrapped the ribs in foil and left them to sit overnight. Then I put ribs (still in foil) in a preheated oven at 275 degrees F (135 degrees C) and Baked for 3 hours. I carefully removed the ribs (the foil is full of drippings) and smothered ribs with Jack Daniels Sizzling Smokehouse Blend of Grilling Sauce, put them on a hot grill for 4-5 minutes per side and DONE! The results were amazing! The ribs were so tender they were practically falling off the bone.
This recipe combined with "Baby Back Ribs" submitted by Ken Heffner's cooking method is FANTASTIC!!! I cut back on the salt and pepper a bit, let the "rubbed" ribs sit in the fridge over night, slow roast in a foil covered pan with about 1/2" of cider (or apple juice off season) then finish with Sweet Baby Ray's on the grill (or under the broiler during a blizzard). PERFECT ribs! Amazing! This comes out terrific even if you don't have time to marinate! Thank you Denise!
Made this as is except i cut the pepper in half for a family cookout. I allowed the ribs and chicken to marinate over night. Baked them at 220 low and slow for 3 hrs. Finished off on the grill with sweet baby rays sauce. Kids ate themselves silly.
*** for Baby back rib: the dry rub is too salty and peppery. Next time I will try with half the salt and half the black pepper and perhaps double the amount of garlic powder. * for chicken: doesn't work on chicken at all.
Best dry rub I have ever tried! I have found the key is to use plenty. I keep adding rub until it stays dry when rubbed in.
YUM!!!!!!!!!! I use this as the base for all my rib recipes! Today I made ribs in the slow cooker and put this rub on them before I put them in- like I usually do! YUM!!!! Thanks for making me a better cook, Denise! UPDATE! 6/3/07 This has become our 'house' seasoning for ribs! I rub the ribs with this seasoning and throw them in the slow cooker all day and then put them on the grill to baste with whatever the bbq sauce of our day happens to be. This is great stuff and always starts the ribs off great!! Thanks for a classic!!
One of our best finds at allrecipes.com! I always think rubs need to have a million different spices for them to be good -this simple recipe tops any I've tried. I substitute Lawrey's season salt for the salt because that's what we had on hand -the results were excellent. Thanks for the GREAT recipe!!
Ever since I tried this recipe, it's all I use. I do follow the suggestion of leaving the salt until just before baking them. This is my rub of choice now!
Soak the meat overnight in sprite,pat dry,then add this wonderful rub!
Really great!!! I added a teaspoon of garlic powder and a touch of cayenne pepper.I thought since all of the reviews were so wonderful that I should double it, so I keep the extra rub in the fridge. Nothing but compliments,and it really does help to leave the seasoned meat in the fridge over night. Thank you so much for such an easy, flavorful rub!!!
Had all these in my spice cabinet. Marinated overnight and used with the Baby Back Ribs recipe by Ken Heffner on the site.
Make for a family bbq, the comments were very salty, overpowering with all the pepper...
AWESOME RUB!!! My husband cannot get enough of this dry rub!
This rub has really good flavour but I found the black pepper to be overpowering and a bit too spicy for my little ones. I also added an additional 2 tsp of garlic powder for a more garlicy taste, but that too was masked by the black pepper. I will make this again as written, but with much less pepper. Thanks for sharing, Denise!
Don't know why I rated this 4 stars the first time- this recipe is awesome. I've used it a dozen times- fact I'm having it again tonight.
I normally just get spare rib and make them however I decide to make them that day. I will probably share some of my rib recipes now that I have registered. I registered today because i just HAD TO COMPLIMENT THIS RECIPE. It was the firsttime i made baby back ribs for one. I figured they probably werent all that different, leaner.. etc.. but I wanted to try a new recipe and I am so glad I did. This rub is fantastic. I read the reviews for this one and the Baby Back Ribs recipe where he says to marinate them in your bbq sauce in foil overnight then bake them in the foil and decided to use this rub, wrap them in the foil, left them overnight, baked them at 250 for a couple of hours and they were already awesome tasting and starting to fall off the bone at this point but when i grilled them over some charcoal and soaked hickory chips and basted them with brown sugar and hickory sweet baby rays for about 20 mins ( low heat ).. WOW. BEST ribs I have EVER EVER tasted. They were already the best when they came out the oven. The only ribs I have everhad that were better were from Dinosaur BBQ in New York and I dont think anything will ever top theirs but these were super.
BRAVO...Nice and spicey
Excellent! This was our first barbeque of the season- plus this was the first time I ever made pork ribs. My husband loves barbeque- of any kind and I wanted to make ribs for his birthday dinner. This was great! I put it on only about 2 hours before cooking- and the flavor was wonderful. He couldnt stop raving about how good it was. I used Bullseye bottled sauce for the final coating and it was awesome. I am pretty happy that my first outing with ribs turned out so good. It is the only recipe I will ever use! I made these along with cole slaw and the Baked Corn recipe on this website. Great birthday meal! Thank you!
Awesome rub! I used this reipe on May 24, 2009 (Memorial Day). Used the rub on baby back ribs (remove the membrane on the back of the ribs then use rub), chicken and sausage. Everyone raved about the meat and how good it tasted. Denise, I used your rub along with Sweet Ray's Bar-b-que Sauce and I couldn't stop eating! Thank you for sharing!
Had to see what this recipe was all about. It was mentioned numerous times in the reviews for Kristy's bbq ribs. Made these today with grilled prawns for Father's Day. Everyone loved the flavor and 25 people cannot be wrong. Thank you Denise and Kristy for a memorable bbq ;)
I use this rub for ribs, ham (it's super!), before I bake a chicken, on a steak before I grill it...you get the picture! It's versatile and awesome. I added 1T cayenne pepper for a mild kick.
Way way way too much pepper. Ruined ribs that took 10 hours to cook. Use one-fourth of the pepper suggested...there's no reason to add that much pepper over 10 hours. Tonights dinner tasted like Pepper Beef Jerky! Skip the rub, just use bbq sauce.
Perfect everytime! I use this on my babyback pork ribs and it's always a hit. I put the rib on 24 hours before cooking, then I put the ribs inside foil packets with about 1/4 applejuice or water and throw them on the grill! Cook them for 1-1.5 hours, take them out, slather them with even the cheapest barbeque sauce and you have a major hit!
OMG! Best ribs ever! the only difference I made was added a pinch on dried onion. I rubbed my ribs let them rest for 2 hours, baked in a 225 oven for 3 hours and 45 minutes on indirect heat on the BBQ, last 5 minutes put it over med heat...have to watch like a hawk thought because of all the brown sugar you don't want them to burn. Instead of basting with bbq sauce I used appple sauce! They really were sooooooo good!
I made this rub for ribs today. The only change I made was to substitute onion salt for the regular salt (and only used about 1/2 as much as was called for). I let the ribs marinate for 5 hours then baked in foil with a little BBQ sauce at 300 for 2 hours. Then I grilled them for 15 minutes with more BBQ sauce. My husband and I both loved the flavor this rub added to the meat!! Great, easy way to make ribs.
Very tasty rub. I used this on baby back ribs after I removed the membrane from the back of the ribs and let it set in the fridge overnight. Came out great!
This is my 'go-to' rub recipe however I like to add ground coffee, but don't use salt in the rub cause the bbq sauce has enough!
A great dry rub. I boiled baby back ribs for 35 minutes then put the dry rub on, then Barbeque Ribs by Kristy recipe marinade, fridge for 4 hours, grilled on medium for 15 minutes. great combo!! My family raved!!
This was mmm mmm good. I used the rub and used some vinegar and italian dressing and allowed my ribs to marinate over night and then threw it on they came out WONDERFUL. My friends and family kept going back for more. I also put it on my chicken and pork chops and put those on the grill. It was great. I used seasoned salt instead of white salt and it's great. Thanks Denise!
My awesome looking girlfriend made this for me and i looooooooooved it. They are slightly sweet and absolutley delicious. I am salivating now just thinking about baby-back ribs...mmmmmmmm ribs (homer style). Try it, you can't go wrong!
I loved this recipe, I added more garlic powder because im a big garlic fan, I also added 2 teaspoons of cayene pepper for extra kick. It's beautiful and I cant rave enough about it, cheers.
Too spicy! Had a major coughing fit and neither hubby nor I could continue eating the ribs. Used recipe as written but did not barbecue. Marinated @ 8 hrs and cooked in oven at 350. I would like to try it again perhaps using half the pepper and paprika.
This rub is awsome!!! My family thinks I'm a genius when I use it. I didn't make any changes.
I've made many a slab o' ribs with this recipe this summer. We love it! I've found this covers about 8 pounds for me.
I will never be without this! LOVE it! Only change I made was to leave out salt as suggested in an earlier review, adding it at cooking time. This is great on any meat also as topping for broiled fish. Thanks for a GREAT recipe!
Awesome recipe on pork ribs, gotta try it on chicken. Very tasty!!
Rub was hot until it was cooked, at which point it was really just sweet. I was hoping it'd be hotter. As for the complete final tasting I'd have to try it again, the ribs it was on weren't the best quality.
Loved this rub, actually have 2 different versions in my cabinet now, the original for my chicken, and one with half the pepper but added a teaspoon of onion powder for steaks and such. My first attempt at bbq'ing dry rubs and the neighbors still won't leave me alone about doing it again. thanks
Followed suggestion of reviewer "sunnydale" with regards to sprinkling ribs with liquid smoke and then putting on the dry rub. Fantastic!!!!! We have made them many times. They turn out perfect everytime. Rave reviews from everyone who eats them. We don't even bother throwing them on the grill as they come out falling off the bones from the oven. Have tried on beef ribs as well as pork. Pork is the best. Serving them today to a crowd of 20.
Even before I could baste the ribs, which baked in the oven for 2.5 hours with the dry rub on, with BBQ sauce, everyone was grabbing them from the plate and exclaiming how great it tasted.
I reduced the salt and added some chili powder and onion powder to the mix. This was good, but I found the black pepper to be too strong for my preference, so next time I'll reduce the black pepper as well. I've used this not only on ribs, but also on pork chops and pork roast and really gives a good flavor while keeping the meat moist and juicy.
I got this receipe for our ribs and my husband raved about the seasoning! He said the ribs were comparable to the Rendezvous Rib restaurant in Memphis, TN-the very best ever. I like a sauce so I just poured some Mesquite Bar-b-que sauce over. Delicious! Thanks, Denise
Ugh...too salty and peppery. My fault for not reading some of the other reviews first, which I usually do.
really good eating , good job .
no salt. let sit in foil 5 hrs. bake on low 3 hrs then grill.
This rub is AWESOME! The first time we used just the rub on our ribs and they were pretty good. Next time we used the rub and added some barbeque sauce for the last 10 minutes of grilling, they are the BEST ribs we have ever had. We have made them several times and everyone LOVES them this way.
I have been using this rub for years on my ribs and I get people asking me for the recipe all the time. It's a fantastic rub. Awesome flavour - the perfect amount of sweet and salty for pork. I reduce the amount of black pepper a lot because I'm not a huge fan of black pepper but have added a little cayenne instead once in awhile. I let the rub sit for a full 24 hours and then Q them. I've also use bbq over top of the rub for those folks who really want sauce on their ribs and they're still awesome tasting. Thanks for making my ribs the best in town, Denise!
Very good - the only change I made was to use Kosher salt in place of regular table salt -Kosher salt has much more flavor -perfect for a rub
Great simple rub. We added about 1 tsp of chili powder for extra spice!
Very good rub, we loved it.
This rub added good flavor to the ribs. I added additional garlic powder and left the salt out until the last 2 hours of marinating time (total hours 24).
I used this dry rub on a boneless pork shoulder roast in the slow cooker. It turned out great. Sliced an onion and placed in the bottom of crock pot. I sprinkled the pork roast with a little salt and pepper and made the rub with only the brown sugar, paprika, and garlic powder. Cooked for 8 hours on low and used juices to make gravy, thickening with cornstarch. We served it with rice and steamed asparagus. Will definitely make again. Thanks.
My 7 year old, who hates BBQ, loves it. Plan on making this more often, since we all love BBQ and now she does too. Thank You.
My husband absolutely loved this recipe,and it was my first time making ribs,and it turned out to be a success,but the one thing i will say is to watch the pepper it over power the ribs a little bit,but other than that they were wonderful
took the advice of other reviews and omited the salt until a few min. before we put it on the grill. marinated all day,best ribs ever the whole family loved them. shredded the left over meat and made sandwiches the next day.
This was very good. I added about a 1/2 teaspoon of chili powder to the mix. I rubbed it on steaks and everyone loved it. This was my first attempt using a dry rub and I was very pleased. I'll be using this again.
I've made up the rub but I don't like the smell of it. I may only try it on a small amount of ribs just in case it tastes like it smells.
Was it just me, or was this WAY to peppery?? My daughter and I were unable to eat the meat because of how spicy this was! I will NOT make this again!!!
This is one of our favorite combinations for seasoning pork. Just awesome! It yields the perfect quantity for our family since I prefer to make rubs as needed rather then store them. I have yet to try this on chicken but I bet it would be great. Definately worth making when you plan on grilling pork chops!
This dry rub is seriously ridiculous. SO GOOD! I used this rub (like other reviewers, removed the membrane on the back of the rack) and let it sit over night and most of the next day until ready to cook. Baked at 300 for 2 1/2 - 3 hrs (depending on size) after slathering in Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce. Finished on the grill. You will not be disappointed.
Oh, my... this was MARVELOUS!! Followed a previous reviewers advice and let the rub sit on the ribs for 24 hours, then baked for 3 hours on 275F before putting them on the grill for 5 minutes on each side. Awesome! Fabulous! Marvelous! PERFECTION!
This dry rub is REALLY good. I did however, put about half the amount of pepper in than the recipe calls for. Cooked in the oven (covered) at 250 degrees F for about 2.5 hours with 1/2 bottle of beer as liquid in the bottom of the roaster. Take them out, cover with BBQ sauce and throw them on a smokin' hot grill. SO, so good!
The flavor was excellent and the smell just made me hunger even more. I used it on spare ribs as that is what I already had but think it would have been better on a nice rack of baby backs. I also dipped the meat in cider vinegar before applying the rub to allow the rub to really penetrate....Mmmmmm!!! This sure was fantastic!!!
My goodness, what a great rub! You'd never think that a few simple spices and sugar mixed together could create such a unique and wonderful flavour. This rub is great on ribs, chicken, pork - everything!! I love this recipe and it's definitely a keeper!
This is the best dry rub recipe ever! I used to love my ribs slathered in sauce, now I can only eat them if they have this rub on them. So many of my family and friends have wanted this recipe! Thanks for sharing!
This was great! This was the first time I've tried a dry rub for ribs, and according to my family, this was the Bomb! Thanks for a great recipe.
I used this rub to reason my country style ribs before putting them in the crockpot. I marinated he ribs in worchester sauce and the rub for 24 hours then cooked them in BBQ sauce! They were fantastic!
Absolutely excellent dry marinade. I used this on pork ribs. Added it 20 minutes before cooking based on other reviews. I used a slow cooker for 6 hours on low, and darn it if this rub didn't infuse itself into the meat. Awesome. Will add ancho chili powder or chipotle powder next time for a little heat.
This stuff was easy to put together and very good. Next time I might add a little heat to it with some cayanne. I love sweet and hot together!
I cut out the salt, doubled the rest of the spices.
Excellent flavor. I used fresh minced garlic and increase the amount (but I always increase the garlic!) and I also used come onion powder. In the last 10 minutes or so of grilling, I just coated the ribs with a brushing of Lucille's barbecue sauce. Delicious. Grill the ribs very slowly, at least an hour and a half on very low temperature.
My guests loved this on chiken. I let it sit in the rub all day in the fridge, worked out great.
amazing, but watch the pepper!!!! i have to knock out a start because of the incredible amount of pepper in this. i read the first few reviews and not many ppl mention anything about the pepper. it took everything we had to eat the ribs with the original recipe, we almost threw it out. it was way too hot, and not in a good way either. so the second time we made it, i used 1/2 teaspoon instead of 1.5 tablespoon. i also doubled the garlic. and ommited the salt all together. i read somewhere that you should NEVER salt a dry rub. i used this on some bonesless ribs with bbq sauce whle cooking and it was amazing!!!
I use this rub on ribs that I bake in foil for 1 hour at 350. Then I grill adding bbq sauce last 5 min --awesome ribs!
Way too much pepper.
Excellent. Made this up and marinated our boneless pork ribs for 8 hours, grilled them up and got lots of compliments!
Great dry rub, although I agree not to add the salt till 10 mins before cooking. If you have a large enough grill (3 burners or more) put them on the back with front burner on low and leave them for 3 hours. Don't touch, turn, or mess with them. They'll be fine .... correction, more than fine ... they'll be great!!!
YUMMY!
Okay so there's an issue with this rub that I have found. For my family it's so hot from all the spices that it makes the meat inedible! However if I reduce the 1 1/2 TBS to tsp, it's absolutely delicious!
For my family this was a bit salty. Will use a smaller amount of salt next time.
This rub was good, but it needed a little more "zip" for my taste. Next time I make it, I'll take the suggestion of some other reviewers & add some red pepper. I made the recipe exactly as it called for, but I added 1 teaspoon of onion powder and I followed the suggestion of another reviewer and waited to salt the ribs until right before I put them in the oven. I rubbed the rest of the spices on the ribs, wrapped them in foil and put them in the frig for about 5 hours before putting them in a 350 oven for an hour and a half. Then I charred them on the grill. They were yummy, but I wished for just a little more flavor.
A wonderful dry rub recipe! I sprinkled liquid smoke as suggested by another reviewer and cut back on the pepper to 1/2 tsp.
Great flavor. Baked the ribs in a low oven until about tender, then finished on the charcoal. Yummmm.
This is so awesome! I used it as a rub on ribs and a pork roast used for pulled pork sandwiches.
