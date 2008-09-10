Smoky Grilled Vegetables

While you can get some smoked flavor by adding wet wood chips to the hot coals, you can get much more flavor using an electric smoker. Serve these veggies as a side to your steak, or assemble into a wonderful roasted veggie sandwich.
Excellent side dish for lots of different entres! I substituted green bell peppers for the eggplant and used one white and one red onion, but everyting else by the recepe. I used a grilling basket on my BBQ so the the smaller pieces didn't fall through the grate. Rave reviews from dinner guests. Now I crave this veggie dish all the time.
I tried this recipe last night on my charcoal grill accompanied by grilled chicken. I placed the vegetable pieces on skewers and slowly cooked them on the grill, basting frequently with teriyaki sauce. The taste was delicious! We will definetly try this again!
Fantastic! I didn't have all the vegetables listed, but it doesn't matter. I added a couple of hot peppers from the garden and this gave it a little more kick. The combination of smoking and the terryaki sauce really brings out the flavor.
