Smoky Grilled Vegetables

4.4
9 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

While you can get some smoked flavor by adding wet wood chips to the hot coals, you can get much more flavor using an electric smoker. Serve these veggies as a side to your steak, or assemble into a wonderful roasted veggie sandwich.

Recipe by Maryellen

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Brush vegetables with oil to coat.

    Advertisement

  • Prepare smoker using manufacturer 's instructions using either alder or apple chips. Place veggies in single layers on smoker racks. Smoke for about 30 minutes.

  • Preheat grill for high heat.

  • Brush grate with oil. Arrange vegetables on grill, with the peppers away from the center. Cook for 10 to 15 minutes, turning once. Baste with teriyaki sauce frequently. Vegetables will cook at different rates; remove tender pieces from the grill, and continue cooking until all are done.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
307 calories; protein 9.2g; carbohydrates 38.8g; fat 14.5g; sodium 2779.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022