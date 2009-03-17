Sirloin Steak with Garlic Butter

This sirloin steak recipe is served with very garlicky butter that makes this steak melt-in-your-mouth wonderful! I have never tasted any other steak that came even close to this recipe. If you are having steak, don't skimp on flavor to save a few calories.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium-low heat; stir in minced garlic and garlic powder. Set aside.

  • Season both sides of each steak with salt and pepper.

  • Place steaks on preheated grill and cook 4 to 5 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 140 degrees F (60 degrees C) for medium doneness.

  • Transfer steaks to warmed plates; brush the tops liberally with garlic butter and allow to rest for 2 to 3 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
453 calories; protein 37.7g; carbohydrates 1g; fat 32.2g; cholesterol 151.4mg; sodium 166.8mg. Full Nutrition
