Sirloin Steak with Garlic Butter

A very tasty, garlicky steak! In preparing the garlic butter I decided to soften the butter at room temperature last night. I did not use the 1/4 cup called for in the recipe, thought it was too much butter. After reading other reviews of this recipe I decided not to use fresh garlic so I would not be surprised by the unpleasant taste of uncooked RAW garlic in the butter. I had a jar of garlic on hand so I figured I could use a little of that. Once the butter softened to room temperature I added a little minced garlic from a jar, chopped, fresh chives, italian flat leaf parsley, salt, pepper and put it back in the refrigerator to let the flavors build up. One hour before making the steak I seasoned it with hawaiian salt, black pepper, put it back in the fridge. I grilled the steak and when it was done I placed the steak on a plate and added a dollop of the butter on top and let it slowly melt. The steaks were nice and hot, juicy, tender and garlicky. Steaks melted in my mouth and I am glad that I did not use a lot of butter, it was just the right amount for the two of us. I served this with rice and salad. everything was wiped out in a minute!! My other half said it was a 5 stars plus plus and soooo ONO! (Very delicious!) He added that the steaks taste like it came from a restaurant. also liked the presentation with the butter melting on top of the steak. I will be making this again.