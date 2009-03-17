Sirloin Steak with Garlic Butter

This sirloin steak recipe is served with very garlicky butter that makes this steak melt-in-your-mouth wonderful! I have never tasted any other steak that came even close to this recipe. If you are having steak, don't skimp on flavor to save a few calories.
Wow! This is restaurant quality. We used NY strips that came out great. For the butter I used about 1/3 c. with 1 & 1/2 tsp. of minced garlic in the jar, 1/2 tsp. of garlic powder, and 1/4 tsp. dried parsley. I let it get to room temp. and made a paste. I put it back in the fridge while the steaks were on the grill. Once they came off, I let the butter melt over them.
I love steak. Love it with garlic and I love it with butter too. This recipe caught my eye with its addition of garlic powder, and while I kind of knew this would be over the top garlic for me I figured 200+ reviewers who loved it couldn't be wrong, so I was willing to give it a try. Turns out I was right. Should have used a more reasonable amount of fresh garlic, cooked it a little to take the raw garlic taste out of it, and left it at that! Better yet, I should have had my husband's wonderful, perfectly grilled steak just as is. The taste of raw fresh garlic and the strong taste of the garlic powder was just unpleasant. More often than not, it's best to trust your instincts.
Here is what I do I take garlic clove mince them then add salt on them and run knife over them back and forth until paste is formed then and to butter(not melted)I throw in chopped fresh parsley and refrigorate. I add a pat or scoop to hot steaks and butter melts as it rests. Nice presentation YUM
Our local grocery store had sirloin steaks on sale for $2.99 a pound, so I got two good steaks for $2.12 and they were as tender as any more expensive steaks I've ever fixed! I rubbed them with meat tenderizer and cracked black pepper, and let them rest on the counter for about an hour. Then heated a cast-iron skillet and threw a little salt in the pan, seared the steaks about 4 or 5 minutes per side until they released from the pan. This gave them a nice browned crust while the inside remained fork-tender. Didn't change a thing about the sauce, these steaks were awesome!
I'm giving this 3 stars because the ingredients work but the preparation does not. If you check out the low reviews, you'll see many indicate that the garlic was overpowering. This is because the directions say to simply toss in the butter, powder and raw minced garlic, then melt it. What it should say is to saute finely minced garlic in just a small amount of butter until it begins to caramelize, then remove it from the heat and add the remainder of butter, stirring as it melts in. This will give you a rich but not overpowering garlic butter. Adding garlic powder at that point is optional, it depends on how strong of a flavor you'd like.
Thank you for posting this recipe. My hubby and I found it to be wonderful. I used it on filet mignon for a special occasion and not a morsel was to be found afterwards. I also added chopped fresh chives and parsley to the butter. Just a little tip: During the holiday season, I used a recipe very similar to yours to make refrigerated crescent rolls. After unrolling the crescent rolls flat on a baking sheet, I brushed on a little of a mixture similar to this, and everyone went wild. Of course we had turkey and ham (no need for garlic), and the cresent rolls were a lively surprise & hit. I also tried this on broccoli and it was lucious.
Delicious! The only thing I would do differently is use less butter to give it a thicker consistency, about a third of a cup instead of half of a cup. When I made it the second time I did that and it turned out great. Much better than when I used the original recipe.
We are strictly a "tenderloin" steak family, but my sister bought us a bunch of sirloin steaks that I had no idea what I was going to do with. I tried this recipe (I tenderized the steaks first though) & we could not believe the results. Even my husband agreed that we have had some tenderloin that was not this good!
Awesome! I didn't grill but pan seared, sauteed an onion and then made a gravy as suggested by another reviewer by adding butter, milk and Worcestershire sauce. Then I poured it all (including garlic butter) into a casserole dish, topped with some chopped mushrooms, covered with foil and baked for about 25 minutes at 350º (don't like rare steak). Very tender, didn't even need a knife.
This is just a variation of the German "Krauter Butter" or herbed butter. Soften a stick of butter and add the garlic, freshly ground pepper, and combination of herbs that you like (thyme, rosemary, parsley, etc). Place the butter on foil and roll up. Let it harden in the fridge and just slice off a pat to put on grilled food. Everytime I've ordered a beefsteak in Germany, it comes with a piece of this melting "Krauter Butter" on it.
WARNING!: Very unhealthy! But fine to eat once in awhile ... This made my house smell AMAZING! My fiance absolutely loved it. We do not have a grill so what I did was sprinkle sea salt and pepper on both sides of the steak, placed on a cookie sheet, place baby bella mushrooms all around then covered it all in the garlic butter sauce. I then covered it with tinfoil and baked at 425 for 25 minutes, then 5 min. on broil. The whole thing was amazing! Served with homemade mashed potatoes and garlic/mushroom sauteed green beans (my own Recipe!) Delicious
OMG! Simple and Fantastic. Preheated pan to 450 in oven, placed on high burner and seared 45 sec to a min on each side seasoned with pepper and salt. Placed back in over for 2:30 each side, let rest for a few perfect med rare steaks with RAVE REVIEWS. I'm a STUD again in the house! LOL. Thanks great recipe.
As a carnivore AND garlic loving family, this recipe was OH MY GOODNESS good! HELPFUL HINT: I sautéed the garlic for a few minutes before adding the butter. This helps to dispel the garlic's raw bitterness. Absolutely superb. Family gave thumbs up to add to the favorites file. Thank you Solana for the recipe!
Very flavorful! No need for steak sauce prepared this way. I used 1/3 cup butter, garlic salt instead of powder (just ran out of powder) and bottled garlic instead of fresh. It was delicious! Thanks for a great EASY recipe!
Delicious! I marinated my steaks in Dale's Seasoning first, seared on the stove top in an iron skillet for 2 minutes on each side over high heat. Then, transferred the steaks to a very hot oven for 6 minutes. Poured the garlic butter over the steaks, wrapped in foil, and let rest for 5 minutes. Will make over and over again!
What I did was cooked my steak in a skillet a few min. on each side then put in a baking dish in the oven around 425 for maybe 15-20 min. then used the broiler maybe 2 min per side...the meat was nicley cooked, wasnt dried out but i may have cooked it a bit to long in the skillet..im sure the grill would have been better as the recipe says to do..with the butter what i did was put some butter in a skillet, added onions and cooked til soft and lightly browned, then added a bit more butter and some garlic powder, didnt have garlic cloves..this all came out good..a bit on the unhealthy side though, so not something id make weekly, but once in a while is ok.
What's even easier than this method is to make a compound butter using the ingredients. Use room temp butter and blend all ingredients into it; then roll it up in waxed paper and chill or freeze. You will always have it on hand for whenever you want it--for steak, potatoes, veggies, etc...just cut off a pat of butter and dollop on top. It will melt on its own.
I honestly don't like a lot of "gunk" covering my steak. I like to taste the steak. This recipe let me taste the steak and not gunk it all up. The first time I made it exactly the way the recipe read and it was excellent. The next time I made it I added a teeny bit of horseradish to the butter and it was excellent as well. Even picky hubby who isn't a big fan of garlic thought it was good. Very nice recipe for those of us who like to taste the meat and not have it over seasoned the way so many make it nowadays!
We just finished eating this & I couldn't wait to send in a review! Oh my, was this delicious! I made the garlic butter just as posted & it really made the steak! The butter was so good in fact, we poured the remainder over our baked potatoes! Try it, you will not be dissapointed!
After reading all of the positive reviews this got, I made it for my fiancees birthday dinner. We were disappointed! This sounds so good but the cut of meat is the wrong cut to use. It just didn't taste like anything even slightly special. I have had much better luck buttering filet mignon in the last minute of cooking and adding a dash of parsley or chives. Much better than this!!
This is the best steak we have ever had. I did make a few changes and it came out perfectly. I marinated the steak with chopped garlic, salt, and pepper, and then refrigerated for an hour prior to cooking. Instead of grilling, I baked the steak in the oven for approximately 30 minutes and 350 degrees. When cooked to a medium temp, i took them out and brushed them with the garlic butter. My boyfriend and I both said we could eat this every night. Thank you!!!
We didn't care for this in the slightest. The overwhelming taste of fake garlic from the garlic powder ruined a perfectly good strip steak. Why not use just fresh garlic for the whole thing, since you're using that ingredient anyway? Dehydrated, polyester ingredient=polyester taste. Never again.
A very tasty, garlicky steak! In preparing the garlic butter I decided to soften the butter at room temperature last night. I did not use the 1/4 cup called for in the recipe, thought it was too much butter. After reading other reviews of this recipe I decided not to use fresh garlic so I would not be surprised by the unpleasant taste of uncooked RAW garlic in the butter. I had a jar of garlic on hand so I figured I could use a little of that. Once the butter softened to room temperature I added a little minced garlic from a jar, chopped, fresh chives, italian flat leaf parsley, salt, pepper and put it back in the refrigerator to let the flavors build up. One hour before making the steak I seasoned it with hawaiian salt, black pepper, put it back in the fridge. I grilled the steak and when it was done I placed the steak on a plate and added a dollop of the butter on top and let it slowly melt. The steaks were nice and hot, juicy, tender and garlicky. Steaks melted in my mouth and I am glad that I did not use a lot of butter, it was just the right amount for the two of us. I served this with rice and salad. everything was wiped out in a minute!! My other half said it was a 5 stars plus plus and soooo ONO! (Very delicious!) He added that the steaks taste like it came from a restaurant. also liked the presentation with the butter melting on top of the steak. I will be making this again.
This recipe is amazing on the grill or in a cast iron. I preheated my pan at 475 for a few minutes (had sliced potatoes roasting) and then put it on the stoptop on high for a few minutes before putting the steak in. put the steak on 30 seconds without touching, then flipped for another 30 seconds and finished in the same 475 deg oven for 2 more minutes on each side (med rare). let it rest for a few minutes and it was amazing!!
Butter, garlic, steak? Could it get any better? This was soooo good, why haven't I heard of this before? I heated the butter with the garlic to the point of boiling and removed from heat and let it sit there while the steaks cooked. The flavors melded perfectly and the garlic wasn't raw. I don't think I'll be able to make a steak any other way now.
OMG!! I can't believe I never thought of this. I am a huge garlic lover; I put it in everything except dessert and coffee. This was fantastic! I seared a top sirloin, let it rest, then sliced it and poured the garlic butter over the slices. It was like I died and went to garlic heaven. Wonderful recipe! I can't thank you enough! (to other reviewers: this is not a marinade, it's a sauce. Read the recipe!)
I don't usually use this cut of meat, so I needed a recipe because I bought some on sale and didn't know what to do with it. Unfortunately the garlic butter did nothing to tenderize the meat and even though I exactly followed the instructions it was tough. I plan to see if a recipe that calls for marinating the meat helps. The garlic butter whould probably taste ok on a better cut of steak.
My new fave way to cook my steak! I seasoned steak with garlic salt and black pepper, added some worchestire sauce and poured garlic butter mixture over top, wrapped in foil and baked at 400 for 20 mins or so. Next time will use a better cut of meat, as it wasn't super flavorful...but overall a keeper!
Sorry, didn't like this at all. Was hoping this simple flavouring would liven up the steak but the combination of fresh garlic, garlic powder and greasy butter just didn't work for us. Won't be trying again.
Great steaks!! Made these for my girlfriend and family for mothers day. I got my butcher to cut some 2" thick New York strip. Everyone that had one (6 of us,all adults) said it was the best steak they have ever had. To be fair the best steak house in a 30 mi radius is Outback. The taste of the meat, not the marinade comes through. I have been told that we WILL be having these again.
The weather was just too good - I had to dust down the barbecue and start cooking on it again! Glad i did - these were a great start. I don't like to marinade my steaks so the garlic butter just added flavour without ruining the meat.
Great recipe! I made a few changes though. I evenly rubbed approximately 1/2 tsp of rosemary powder and 1/2 tsp of dried rosemary needles on each steak (fresh rosemary needles are the way to go but I didn't have any on hand). I then let the steaks age for about 30 minutes at room temperature before grilling. For the glaze, I used Smart Balance rather than butter. I also brushed the steaks with the Smart Balance/garlic glaze several times on both sides during the grilling process. Absolutely delicious!
This butter was TO DIE FOR! Seriously, I was licking up the pan as I carried it to the sink it was so good! I will be making this everytime I make steak from now on...I bet this would be good on cooked shrimp too!
I have made this same type of butter garlic sauce for years. I have never really measured it out, just make it as garlic tasting as you like. I make enough to brush over the steaks while cooking. Sometimes I even saute some mushrooms in the garlic butter and pour that combination over the finished steak. This is good with just about any type of steak.
Actually, you don't even need the butter. Just rub the steaks with the garlic and then grill. These taste better than SteakHouse steaks! The garlic actually brings out the steak taste. Amazing! Everyone wants to know the 'secret' to our steaks. It's all about the garlic. :-)
Great recipe! For those using a George Foreman grill, definitely cook only for 5 minutes for a medium steak. I cooked it for a little too long, making it a little chewy. The garlic butter is fantastic! My fiance ate everything! Made it with garlic mashed potatoes. Plan to try it on grilled salmon.
So sorry to give this a bad review, based upon all the wonderful ones it has received. We really looked forward to trying this, but there was not much flavor and the greasiness of the butter put us off.
Omg, this is so delicious! I had 2 rather thin looking N.Y. strip steaks and was looking for a recipe to make them taste good. Intead of the grill I just cooked them under the broiler, in the stove, on a pan lined with greased foil. I changed the calculate button to 2 servings and then further cut the garlic butter in half again, because of their size. Yum!
I changed this recipe somewhat, but it was the best steak I've ever barbequed.I used about 1 1/2 lb of top sirloin to which I added a small amount of salt and pepper to both sides , seared it on both sides at high heat and then cooked it on the grill for about 8 to 10 mins. I roasted a whole head of garlic in the oven at 350 for about 20 to 30 mins. I added roasted garlic to approx. 1/4 cup of butter and when the steak was done I transfered it to a platter and spread the butter mixture on it and let it sit for a few minutes. My niece was visiting for dinner and she said it was the best steak she'd ever had. This is how I'll cook my steak from now on.
My husband is on the Atkins diet. I am tired of the same old meats with slightly different flavor. This was very good! My husband (a meat lover, especially fond of filet mignon)loved it. This recipe is a definate keeper. Thanks for sharing!
It was fine, but I don't think it needs more than 3 stars because it wasn't real impressive.
When they said "melt in your mouth" they meant it! Our family loves steak and this one just tasted fantastic. For quite a while at the dinner table, all you could here was "Mmm,Mmm"! Thanks for the recipe! We used ribeyes, by the way (that's our favorite cut of steak).
Very awesome...I was weary the first few bites with the garlic butter, unsure if I liked it, my hubby too, but after that, we were pouring it on every bite! The only thing I changed is I always add Lawry's Season Salt on my steak with the salt and pepper. That's it and it was great!
I avoid barbeques, specially with good cuts, but I did it this time for this recipe which I followed to the letter. I used my standard thickness of sirloin (11/2" - 2') for I prefer bleu to rare and for this I assure that meat already has an internal heat before grilling. The texture of the steak was not as I wished but that accounted for the fact that in following this recipe I salted while cooking (something I never do). The meal was nevertheless entertained by my family. I used ghee instead of butter.
We had a bit of a heat wave here in Ohio a few days ago. With the temps reaching 58 degrees (almost unheard of in Ohio in January), we jumped at the chance to grill out. I ran to the store and bought two beautiful filet mignons. I tied them individually with cooking string, using slipknots to secure them into beautiful, perfectly round steaks. I seasoned the steaks as I normally would and made this garlic butter. After Hubs grilled these to perfection, I allowed them to rest, topped them with the garlic butter and served. Even though I scaled this recipe to two servings, there was a little garlic butter leftover, but Hubs eagerly polished that off while devouring his steak. I will make this again, but I may try it next time without the garlic powder. I thought it may have contributed a slightly artificial taste. Next time I’ll just add another clove of minced garlic. Thanks for the recipe!
FINALLY! Although it was on the tough side, This had the best flavor!! I took the advice of another commenter and used the side of my knife and made a paste with the garlic, added it and the garlic powder to my butter. I cooked them on the grill and when they were about finished I turned the grill off, put the butter on, closed the lid came in and finished making my salad so they could rest. Thank-you Solana for an AWESOME recipe!
This is great and love the flavor. For years I have used garlic and rosemary butter to season my steaks whether I grill, fry, broil, or bake them.The only thing I do differently is I prefer ribeye or filet migon instead of sirloin.
5 stars for the sauce, mainly cause it can be used on anything you want the great taste of butter and garlic on. 3 stars for the steak choice. top sirloin has alot of waste on it, only part of it is truely a great cut of meat, which around here is cut away and sold as top of Iowa sirloin. And to keep it great we cut it 1 1 1/4 inch thick, when cooking, cook to med rare. You want a great tender steak with out the price tag use chuck eye steaks. They are cut of the chuck when we make the roast for the counter. You will have to ask your butcher for them in most places it usually a secret cut, how do i know i work in a full service meat dept.
fantastic and simple! If you forget to marinade something, this will work fantastically in a pinch! try using some onion powder in the butter too. delicious!
Rather than grilling, I broiled the steaks. I may not have put enough of the sauce on the steaks, but they were DELICIOUS anyway. My husband claimed it was better than any steak he had eaten in a restaurant. I will definitely make this again.
Sooo good! Made exactly as written, but let it refrigerate while steaks were on the grill to form a paste. When the ribeyes were done, I scooped the "paste" on top of each steak to let it melt on top. Looked so pretty!
This steak was wonderful!! The only thing I did differently was rub it with some meat tenderizer seasoning and let it sit out for about a half hour. Other than that, I just scaled it down to 4 servings and put it on the George Foreman Grill because we don't have an outdoor one. Cooked it for 5 minutes and it was perfect! Great flavor, thanks for recipe!
Loved this! I made with filet mignon. Instead of brushing the tops when ready to serve with the butter mixture, I basted the filets with the butter mixture while they were on the grill. Thank you Solana!
