Yum Yum Veggie Foils

1 of 14

Rating: 5 stars These were great at a family barbeque! I used potatoes onions and corn and everyone was satisfied. Simple recipe easy to prep and oh so tasty! Be sure you have the extra big foil on hand or else wrap them in several smaller pouches. Helpful (19)

Rating: 4 stars Although the concept is great found that the frozen corn came out soggy once it finally cooked...top of grill was taking way too long. Think it works best without ice cub if veggies are fozen but think fresh corn would be great. Thanks for sharing. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars Great way to get kids to eat their veggies!!! Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent.............will definately make over & over again! Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars My non-veggie eating crew loved this. I seasoned the veggies with other flavors of Mrs. Dash along with the onion and omitted the ice. I have also done this recipe with all kinds of frozen veggies. Comes out perfect every time!! THANKS! Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars An easy way to prepare lots of veggies for a big BBQ! Helpful (10)

Rating: 1 stars This did'nt work for me. Everything was soggy. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars yum yum is an understatement!! i made this delicious recipe using fresh corn cut off the cob & sugar snap peas (my store's snow peas were wilted). thank you joyce! Helpful (10)