Yum Yum Veggie Foils

A delicious and pretty veggie dish to serve at any barbecue.

By Joyce Slater

Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Lightly oil grill and preheat to high.

  • Place onion slices on a large sheet of aluminum foil; bring up edges of foil a bit to form a foil 'package'. Add corn and snow peas to onions. Place butter or margarine on top, spread out. Season with seasoned salt to taste, then lay ice cubes on top of the whole thing. Seal well in a foil 'packet'.

  • Place foil packet on top shelf of preheated grill while cooking your favorite meats; grill until corn is firm but tender. Open foil packet and serve!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
192 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 27.4g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 13.1mg; sodium 38.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (14)

Most helpful positive review

Reviews:
Laura Retta
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
These were great at a family barbeque! I used potatoes onions and corn and everyone was satisfied. Simple recipe easy to prep and oh so tasty! Be sure you have the extra big foil on hand or else wrap them in several smaller pouches. Read More
Helpful
(19)
PEGI35
Rating: 4 stars
06/02/2005
Although the concept is great found that the frozen corn came out soggy once it finally cooked...top of grill was taking way too long. Think it works best without ice cub if veggies are fozen but think fresh corn would be great. Thanks for sharing. Read More
Helpful
(16)
SHAYLA
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
Great way to get kids to eat their veggies!!! Read More
Helpful
(16)
Karen T.
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
Excellent.............will definately make over & over again! Read More
Helpful
(14)
JMONK99
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
My non-veggie eating crew loved this. I seasoned the veggies with other flavors of Mrs. Dash along with the onion and omitted the ice. I have also done this recipe with all kinds of frozen veggies. Comes out perfect every time!! THANKS! Read More
Helpful
(13)
fullfive
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
An easy way to prepare lots of veggies for a big BBQ! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Rose Martin Meirs
Rating: 1 stars
02/27/2006
This did'nt work for me. Everything was soggy. Read More
Helpful
(10)
LESLIE30
Rating: 5 stars
06/30/2004
yum yum is an understatement!! i made this delicious recipe using fresh corn cut off the cob & sugar snap peas (my store's snow peas were wilted). thank you joyce! Read More
Helpful
(10)
mommyluvs2cook
Rating: 5 stars
08/22/2011
So good! I would recommend just going ahead and using fresh corn on the cob. That's what I did and I also used sugar snap peas for the snow peas just for preference. These took about 30 minutes and we had nice crunchy perfectly cooked corn! Thanks!! Read More
Helpful
(7)
