Saucy Cajun Chicken Breasts

Quick, bottled barbecue sauce, salad dressing and chicken breasts. What could possibly be easier?! The sauce is tangy, spicy and barely sweet. Note: Do NOT overcook the chicken! The closer to barely done it is, while still cooked through, the juicier and more tender it will be. It seems 99% of all restaurants grossly over cook their chicken breasts!
Simple and easy to prepare. And you can even say it's saucy, however it's definitely NOT cajun... it's now where near it. That being said the taste is dependant on the type of dressing you use, how long you marinate and what type of BBQ sauce you baste with...plus this recipe must have a typo. There's no way you need an 18 oz. bottle of BBQ sauce to baste 2 chicken breasts. I used a light Kraft Italian dressing that I spruced up a bit with some additional minced garlic, a little white wine, and fresh herbs. I marinated thawed chicken all day, then basted with KC Masterpiece BBQ sauce. Overall, this is very tasty for only a couple of ingredients.
This was just regular barbecued chicken, nothing special. Flavor will be dependent on the sauce used. We only brushed on what sauce we needed, it was far from a whole bottle. I didn't measure but would guess it to be between a quarter and a half cup of sauce at the most.
Not to be picky, but it sure doesn't take a whole bottle of barbecue sauce to coat 2 chicken breasts. A 1/4 or 1/3 cup would be closer to accurate. Also when chicken breasts are mentioned, I'm thinking that it means chicken breast halves and not whole chicken breasts. There isn't anything cajun about this recipe, but it is a good alternative to same ol' same ol' chicken.
This recipe was so simple and so yummy! I placed the frozen chicken and marinade in the refrigerator the night before. The next day in the early afternoon I took them out of the bag and shook off the excess marinade. I then placed them in the slow cooker with the bbq sauce (used hot & spicy sauce) and cooked on low. Once done, I shredded the chicken, then served with store bought kaiser cheese and onion rolls, chedder cheese slices, lettuce, and a bit of bbq sauce to make sandwiches. The chicken was so tender! But like everyone else, this was more of a bbq chicken than a cajun chicken. Thanks for the recipe =o)
I was searching for a new way to do "Cajun" chicken. This recipe unfortunately isn't a cajun chicken recipe. BUT - I decided to try this one and it is definately something different for chicken and tasted great!
Not sure where the Cajun fits in here. That said, the chicken was very good. We marinaded in the Italian dressing for a few hours, then grilled the bone-in legs and breasts basting with the BBQ sauce towards the end. The Italian dressing just adds more flavor and moisture to the chicken then plain old BBQ sauce.
Easy? Tasty? Juicy? Yes! Cajun? Whole bottle of sauce? No. Who cares about the name? On one of the busiest days I have had in ages we still had a fine home cooked meal and I didn't call for pizza. I liked that you thawed it in the marinade, because it was one less step and one less dish for me. We used sweet baby ray's sauce. Thanks!
