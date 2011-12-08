Saucy Cajun Chicken Breasts

Quick, bottled barbecue sauce, salad dressing and chicken breasts. What could possibly be easier?! The sauce is tangy, spicy and barely sweet. Note: Do NOT overcook the chicken! The closer to barely done it is, while still cooked through, the juicier and more tender it will be. It seems 99% of all restaurants grossly over cook their chicken breasts!

Recipe by David

2
  • Place frozen chicken breasts in a resealable plastic bag and cover with salad dressing. Seal bag and place in refrigerator and marinate until chicken is thawed (marinating frozen breasts until thawed permeates the meat with the dressing flavors).

  • Lightly oil grill and preheat to high heat.

  • Remove chicken breasts from marinade and grill 5 to 7 minutes each side, until they are barely done. Coat with barbecue sauce and cook just a few minutes more. Don't overcook, but check to make sure that the chicken is cooked through and juices run clear.

Per Serving:
850 calories; protein 27.7g; carbohydrates 103.6g; fat 35.5g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 4840mg. Full Nutrition
