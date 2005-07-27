Rich S'mores
Take the classic s'more to a new level! Homemade oatmeal cookies, rich chocolate and marshmallows. The campground classic will never be the same.
My family and I went on our very first camping trip so naturally I came here first for recipes and thought this was a unique spin on smores. Let me tell you what a hit they were. I love using the oatmeal cookies. They have such a great taste with the chocolate and marshmallows. Everyone was impressed and wanted more. Next time I will try using oatmeal raisin cookies too!Read More
What a nice twist on a old favorite!
This will be a hit at my house.
I used Great Value Brand oatmeal cookies from Walmart because they were not to hard and not too soft ... not too big and not too small. I used dark chocolate instead of milk chocolate. The substitution of oatmeal cookies for graham crakers went over well - I liked it better than the graham crackers and will probably make S'mores like this from now on!
Have the milk handy, your gonna need plenty. I used large, soft style cookies. What a treat.
mmmmm...so good! Use the dark chocolate and try some fresh strawberry slices for a nice twist also!
We make these on our fire pit on our patio. We just place these in our grill basket and use the cookies or graham crackers or whatever we have on hand. These are yummy! Thanks.
I have used chocolate chip cookies too which is soo good. I used the oatmeal cookie dough (baked) from Schwan's...so tasty!
What a great idea! Tried this last night (made them in the oven), and the kids and I loved them! Much tastier than graham crackers, and because they're so rich, you're not as tempted to eat more than one.
Instead of oatmeal cookies use chocolate chip cookies
