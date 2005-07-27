Rich S'mores

Take the classic s'more to a new level! Homemade oatmeal cookies, rich chocolate and marshmallows. The campground classic will never be the same.

Recipe by Lorna

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
2 mins
total:
17 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Recommended:

Directions

  • Preheat grill for high heat.

  • Place 1 ounce of chocolate on the flat side of 4 of the oatmeal cookies. Skewer the marshmallows, and roast them, turning constantly, until they are a golden brown all over.

  • Slide a warm marshmallow onto the chocolate and top it with another cookie (flat side down). Repeat for all cookies. Let sit for a couple of minutes to melt chocolate, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
358 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 53.1g; fat 14.8g; cholesterol 6.4mg; sodium 171.5mg. Full Nutrition
