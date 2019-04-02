Oven Roasted Trout with Lemon Dill Stuffing

Nothing beats fresh trout, especially when it is stuffed with a fresh dill and lemon bread stuffing. The fresh flavors of this dish will leave your mouth begging for more.

By Jacqueline

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

  • Toss bread crumbs with onion, dill, lemon zest, garlic, and 1/2 of the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Press stuffing into trout, then brush with remaining olive oil; season with salt and pepper. Place trout onto the prepared baking sheet.

  • Roast in the preheated oven until skin begins to brown, and the flesh flakes easily with a fork, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
563 calories; protein 70.9g; carbohydrates 7.5g; fat 25.7g; cholesterol 201.1mg; sodium 184.4mg. Full Nutrition
