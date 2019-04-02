Oven Roasted Trout with Lemon Dill Stuffing

This was the best baked trout I have ever eaten. I followed the recipe exactly the first time and it was wonderful. The trout was so juicy and favorful! The second time I substituted lemon juice for the lemon and I liked it even more! I used fresh ground pepper and red algae salt to give it that little something extra. I use patchment paper to make a pouch to bake these in. I also lay the fish on top of either green beans or asparagus to save myself the trouble of cooking them separately. I then squeeze lemon over everything, drizzle with olive oil, use the pepper and salt again and let it bake for about 15 minutes. Then I let it sit for about 5 minutes, then I open the pouch and serve it. I now use this recipe twice a week. I can't say enough about this! Thanks for the great recipe!

