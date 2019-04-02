Oven Roasted Trout with Lemon Dill Stuffing
Nothing beats fresh trout, especially when it is stuffed with a fresh dill and lemon bread stuffing. The fresh flavors of this dish will leave your mouth begging for more.
This was the best baked trout I have ever eaten. I followed the recipe exactly the first time and it was wonderful. The trout was so juicy and favorful! The second time I substituted lemon juice for the lemon and I liked it even more! I used fresh ground pepper and red algae salt to give it that little something extra. I use patchment paper to make a pouch to bake these in. I also lay the fish on top of either green beans or asparagus to save myself the trouble of cooking them separately. I then squeeze lemon over everything, drizzle with olive oil, use the pepper and salt again and let it bake for about 15 minutes. Then I let it sit for about 5 minutes, then I open the pouch and serve it. I now use this recipe twice a week. I can't say enough about this! Thanks for the great recipe!Read More
I pulled out the stuffing and just ate the fish.Read More
Delicious! Definitely use sweet onion though, if you have it. I used plain white onions because that's what I had and it made the stuffing a bit too strong--the onions don't cook that much during baking. Great recipe!
Excellent recipe! The lemon and dill add a wonderful fresh flavor. Do your homework and read all the reviews then apply some of the tips. Like reducing the baking time if you're only making two. Or the suggestion of making more stuffing to use as a side. My contribution to the recipe is to add a handful of roasted pine nuts and take just a few minutes to caramelize the onions before adding to the stuffing. We picked up the trout at Costco - froze two at a time in ziplocks and with this recipe we will enjoy trout anytime. Love this recipe!!!
Excellent. I read all of the reviews and took notes. The only thing I will change next time is that I will not add lemon juice, as one person suggested, because it gave too much zing and took away from the balance, IMO. I tossed red potatoes and e.v. olive oil in a 9x13 baking pan and put in the pre-heated oven while prepping the rest, Then when the fish was ready for the oven, laid asparagus spears across the potatoes and set the fish on top of the asparagus. All went together well and no need to foil-line the pan.
This recipe was easy and yummy. Make sure the fish doesn't over cook-account for the residual cooking time. I halved the recipe and cooked two trout for 12-13 minutes. It was perfect!!!
This was one of the best fish recipes I've ever made! I ended up wrapping the fish in foil and my husband used indirect heat on the grill to cook it at around 350 for 30 minutes. The fish came out moist and so flavorful. I added a lot more dill than was called for, and I highly recommend doing so. I also happened to use Pepperidge Farm herbed stuffing as the filling because that's what I had on hand. The recipe took me a while because I had to de-bone my fish, but it was well worth the effort. Everyone loved it... even my father in law who was scared to eat fish with scales. I highly recommend this recipe.
Husband and I have had this twice already; a great recipe, especially if you're on a diet (like we are - only 7 WW points per serving). Really, really good!
Great way to cook fresh trout! The stuffing was amazing, so next time I think I'll make more to eat as a side dish as well. I also added a glug or two of white wine to the stuffing to moisten it up more than just the olive oil. Also, instead of using lemon zest, I used lemon pepper I had on hand. I also sprinkled that on top of prior to roasting. Can't wait until the hubby brings some more trout home!
Delicious! Great Recipe!
Excellent! Everything about this recipe worked to perfection. Don't forget to serve this with wedges of fresh lemon.
EXCELLENT!
Outstanding! Next time I will double the bread crumbs, for personal preference, otherwise no changes. My husband, who doesn't like baked fish, loved this and bragged to his friends about it. Thanks for sharing.
Good stuff! To make the soft bread crumbs, I used fresh sourdough bread (with crusts trimmed) and pulsed it in the food processor until they were pea sized (& smaller). Added more garlic and more dill (3T) and 1T lemon juice. Next time will try caramelizing the onions as per another reviewer.
Excellent! Nice change from using a creamy sauce on fish. Trout is so mild that this stuffing didn't overwhelm it at all. Salmon might overpower this recipe though, so stick with trout.
I cooked the stuffing under trout fillets, but followed the seasoning mix for stuffing exactly. We enjoyed this dish, however after tasting I sprinkled on a bit of lemon pepper seasoning (personal preference.)
This was delicious! My husband and son came home with trout they'd caught on their first ever fishing trip. I've never cooked trout before and wasn't looking forward to it. This recipe made the whole family trout fans. Definitely caramelize the onions as another reviewer suggested, I also subbed dry dill for fresh since it's what I had on hand.
W_O_N_D_E_R_F_U_L !!! I added a scant 1/8 C of chopped craisins to the Stuffing. Almost too delicious for words!!!!
Very good -- my sister really liked it too and it was so easy -- great combo of bread crumbs, EVOO, garlic and lemon!
This was so delicious!!! My whole family loved it, right down to mt 1 yr old. It's so nice to have such a wonderful and easy trout recipe to change things up once in a while with the trout we catch during the summer. Thanks for sharing!
Excellent recipe...very simple. I had a huge palamino trout (20") and doubled the stuffing, added lots more fresh dill, baked with lemon slices atop, and it was perfect. (Baked longer due to size of fish...about 40 minutes, then broiled top for a minute or 2 to nicely brown.) Great flavors. Stuffing is wonderful. I'll be making this again with 4 remaining small trout that I have. Thanks.
Flavors could be good, but there were way too many breadcrumbs to tell. Next time I will definetly half the breadcrumbs.
we had this last nite and it was one of the best recipes for fish we have ever had
Followed the recipe exactly and loved it. I'm not usually a fan of trout but this is now a staple.
Used this my first time cooking fish, and it turned out great! I did take a few tips from the comments, including caramelizing the onions, adding a little bit of lemon juice and a little bit of white wine to the stuffing, and roasting the fish on top of a bed of red potatoes and asparagus. Great suggestions to a fantastic recipe!
I am not a cook so when I made this for the first time and it turned out perfectly I was delighted! The receipe was very easy to follow and the trout turned out delicious! I am now motivated to try more new receipes. Bon appetit!
This was pretty good, and my first time eating trout. I halved the recipe and cooked the trout for 14 minutes, and used 1/2 tsp dried lemon peel, 1 tsp lemon juice, and a full clove of garlic. Thanks for the recipe.
I made this for dinner last night and it was terrific. Very fresh flavors! I used whole wheat bread crumbs and the grated zest of 1 whole lemon. I only used a quarter of a red onion which I microwaved with a tablespoon of butter for about 2 minutes just to soften the onion.I took the advice of another reviewer and baked it wrapped in parchment paper. I served it with lemon wedges on the side for those who wanted a more lemon flavor.
delicious! we caught trout today and didn't know what to do with it. this is a very simple recipe. although we substituted some ingredients with whatever we had. we used panko instead of soft bread crumbs, and used minced green onions instead of dill. we also used butter instead of olive oil. tasted great! will do this recipe again next time!
We caught the trout this morning, and found this recipe to make tonight. It was fantastic! We will make it again soon!
I enjoyed this recipe. I had some crab stuffing left over so used that. It was delicious
I made this Friday night and it was out of this world! Thank you Jacqueline! I can add another great and simple recipe to my treasure chest.
Delicious! We had 2 trout files and decided to make a topping instead of a filling. We're going to cook the onions in advance next time; they were a bit too strong in the topping.
I didn't care for this recipe. The stuffing was too dry and we couldn't taste the fish. I am not sure if this was because my trout were only 10" long and there was too much stuffing or not. Next time I'll just focus on a trout recipe that doesn't try to overpower or cover up the wonderful taste of fresh caught trout.
So good. It was simple but had so much flavour. Best trout I have ever had, that's for sure! Thanks for posting this!
I choose this recipe for my first attempt at roasting whole fish and it was very tasty and very easy. What's not to like about garlic, lemon, and dill with fish. Although not a perfect match for our tastes as we found ourselves wanting a crispy factor. It certainly gave me the confidence to continue experimenting.
Delicious stuffing. Made exactly as written.only change I would make is next time I won't use as much stuffing in the fish, but I really liked the taste. Will definitely make again.
This was great. I did use panko bread crumbs and added some old bay to the stuffing. I also didn't have a fresh lemon so I used lemon juice in place of half of the olive oil. Delicious :)
I used cornbread stuffing, sautéed onions, garlic and celery including dill and lemon zest (precooked stuffing), stuffed trout dusted with garlic powder, season salt and Hungarian paprika....it's amazing!!!
Next time I will sauté the onions, but very delicious. Will definitely make again!
I made this tonight and it was wonderful. So simple but elegant and delicious. I used half butter half olive oil and added some fresh rosemary with the dill. Used the leftover lemon to slice wafer thin and lay it on the fish with fresh dill and rosemary sprigs before baking. So great thank you!
