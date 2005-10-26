Cajun Chicken

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cook time, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
536 calories; protein 24.8g; carbohydrates 1.8g; fat 47.8g; cholesterol 67.2mg; sodium 620.2mg. Full Nutrition
This chicken is so good! I use Cajun Seasoning Mix from this site for the cajun seasoning. Definitely use olive oil vs. vegetable oil. I have made this twice now and it has come out tender, moist and full of flavor each time.
YUM!!! This chicken is fantastic. I only made a couple changes. I cut down on the oil and I marinated the chicken for about 2 hours. A few reviewers were complaining that this was a little salty but I used Mrs Dash lemon pepper which is no salt and just used regular Cajun seasoning. Then I threw it on the grill. FANTASTIC!!!
This was SO simple, yet so yummy! I took the advice of other reviewers and cut the oil back to 3/4th of a cup but kept all the spices the same. I added 5 BLSL chicken thighs to the marinade. Baked it in a foil lined 9X13 pan at 450 degrees for 35+ minutes. This was served over baby spring mix, tomato wedges, and chopped veggies. We bought some cajun seasoning when we were on vacation in New Orleans, so our chicken had some kick, but not too much. This tasted salty, even though I didn't add any additional salt, so keep that in mind. Thanks for sharing your great recipe, Wood!
This recipe was HUGE, so I halved everything. One change I made was to use the full amount of garlic pwdr. called for and I really feel if I hadn't used the 1/2 tablespoon, the chicken would have been a little bland. I have 7 children and they ALL loved this recipe, so the flavors were pretty mild. I will try this recipe again.
One of THE best grilled chicken recipes around. Although the name says "cajun" this recipe is mild enough for even the most sensitive palatte, and yet exquisitely delicate for the grilling connoisseur. Easy to make and tastes wonderful. A word of warning though, cooking this over charcoal generates a TON of white smoke (because of the oil), so use in a well ventilated area (if you're using charcoal, I hope you would anyway ;).
this recipe is absolutly wonderful. There isn't enough spice in it to make you turn away from it. Its got the necessary amount of pizzazz to it. Thanks for sharing woody. I also went with the lady from chicago who used the george forman grille. Way too cold in ohio in january to use the grill. I also think that the george forman helped keep the flavor in the chicken. Thanks for the GREAT recipe
Many times seasonings tend to overshadow the taste of the meat. In this case, the marinade complemented the subtle taste of chicken. I used less oil than called for in the recipe and this didn't seem to hurt at all as the chicken was very moist. I always prefer bone-in rather than boneless chicken breasts which is what I used this time.
Just wanted to clarify something on the "Cajun Spice" / too salty debate for those of you using Tony's, Konrikos, or similiar spices (Which are the most incredible multipurpose seasoners - a restaurant secret for amping up all sorts of cuisines!). These are actually labeled Creole and tend to be much saltier. Either stick with those and drop the amount a little or use an "Emeril" type Cajun Seasoning which tend to have more herbs and spices than salt. Either way a great recipe!
This is a nice recipe. Instead of using garlic powder though i used a couple of fresh cloves of garlic, which we love! When i buy extra chicken to freeze i prepare the marinade ahead of time & put it on the chicken first....soo easy that way & less prep time.....thanks
I was surprised at how good this came out. I made it at a family gathering as an alternative to the ribs I made and didn't expect it to be such a big hit. The spice mixture seemed strange to me but tasted great. Something to note...a previous reviwer was concerned about heating the oil in a pan over med. high heat...this recipe is for grilling. The oil is for the marinade. You need to pull the chicken out and discard the remaining oil. Tonight I'll be trying the recipe out on my George Foreman. I'm sure it will be as delicious as it was on our gas grill.
Wow this was good! Do not make the mistake of salting/adding pepper to the chicken prior to marinating as it doesn't need it. Also I more than halfed the amount of oil and only marinaded the chicken for barely 20 minutes and it turned out just fine. Great recipe!
Lemon Pepper has both salt and sugar in store bought. Cajun and Italian seasoning sometimes has salt. I have Cajun and Italian without salt and sugar that I can have. For the lemon pepper I use grated lemon rind. I would use extra virgin olive oil instead of vegetable oil. I have use this recipe and everyone loved it. I added just a little bit more of each seasoning just to be able to have more flavor. Thank you for the recipe.
This recipe is so easy and tastes great! My husband is normally a "burger guy". He said this was so good he always wants to have his chicken fixed this way. By the way the cajun seasoning does not make it "hot". My 4 year old can eat this also. Great recipe!
We really enjoyed this chicken! I subbed EVOO for veggie oil and left out the lemon pepper, per personal preference. Mr. LTH grilled it to perfection and we ate on top of fresh veggie salads. Delectable. We will be enjoying these on a regular basis. TY for a great recipe!
This chicken came out very moist and tasty. Just don't expect it to be extremely spicy, because I used only 1 cup of vegetable oil, and even still it wasnt very "hot." I was still very pleased with the results and will definitely make this again!
Loved this chicken dish! The flavor was wonderful. I did not have lemon pepper so instead added some lemon juice and fresh cracked black pepper. WONDERFUL! I made two extra breasts to cut up and serve in a salad for lunch tomorrow!
07/27/2005
VERY GOOD...I DIDNT MEASURE MY CAJUN SEASONING SO I DONT THINK I PUT ENOUGH IN CAUSE I THOUGHT THEY WOULD HAVE A LITTLE MORE HEAT TO THEM..NEXT TIME I WILL MEASURE.
I followed this exactly, although I had to make my own Cajun blend. We marinated some chicken tenders for 30 mins. and then grilled on my cast iron grill pan. We had it sliced on top of a mixed salad with a light dressing and it was delicious! I wish I'd made extra and I will next time because this is a very versatile recipe. Leftovers would make interesting chicken salad, soft tacos, soups, buffalo chicken dip and such. Thank you for sharing! :o)
This was great, juicy chicken! For a lower fat version (and for those who say there is too much oil), spray chicken w/ olive oil COOKING SPRAY instead and then add heavy seasonings & marinate... it worked perfect for me and I didn't have to use all that oil! I added some garlic salt and creole seasoning too! I recommend this recipe to everyone for an easy, simple grilled chicken recipe!
This cajun marinade is absolutely excellent. The chicken was delicious, full of flavor, and was extremely easy to prepare. For a rich flavor profile, try marinading the chicken 2 hours before cooking or even overnight. The more time the spices sit with the chicken, the more flavor will be absorbed and will come out with that first bite.
Really great! Although my husband was disappointed it didn't have more "kick", my 2 and 6 year olds ate it up! Instead of grilling outside (it's cold here in the Chicago area), I used the George Foreman grill, and it worked really well! Thanks for a tasty recipe!
Really, really good. The only thing different I did was use less oil. I only used 1 cup but 3/4 c. might be enough too, and I baked the chicken at 350 F until the juices ran clear (didn't feel like bundling up to BBQ in the snow). It was a big hit with our guests. One of the fellows asked for the recipe right away and was making it the following weekend.
I gave this one five stars even though I did not grill it. I actually just pan seared the chicken with the vegetable oil marinade...it came out very tender! I would love to have had a grill as I believe it would have been even better! Thanx!
I made the recipe exactly as written, only changes was I made them in Kabobs. These were just ok, nothing special really. I've had far better cajun chicken recipes. Pleased I made this, as a quick and simple recipe but its not a recipe I will be keeping.
This was really good. I used a ziploc bag instead of a dish and used only 1/3 of the oil and twice the amount of cajun seasoning. Then I just added in the chicken, closed the bag, and massaged the bag around for a bit so that all the seasonings covered the chicken. I cooked it on my George Foreman grill. I think doubling the cajun gave the chicken the perfect amount of spice!
Not my favorite chicken dish, but good. I scaled it down to 2 servings and marinated it most of the day. Since today was cold and rainy, I baked it in the oven instead of grilling it. I expected to taste a strong cajun flavor, but the lemon pepper was the predominant flavor.
04/01/2011
I will definitely be making this again! I did use one of the cajun mixes off of allrecipes instead of the store bought kind.
AMAZING CHICKEN for salad and we use it to make spicy chicken salad also. Throw a teaspoon of cayenne in for some fire. Our Walmart carries the super thin cut breasts so we use those and don't have to pound the chicken. Awesome recipe. THANKS! My wife is Cajun and can't get enough.
I have a son who is truly a picky eater. Getting him to eat chicken is really hard. The only changes I made are cutting this recipe in half and using 2 cloves of crushed garlic and a sprinkle of garlic powder. I gave him the usual half of a piece and he wound up eating almost 2 pieces. In my books that is totally amazing and I plan to record it next time to prove to family who won't believe it. Thank you so much for this recipe. It will definately be on my usual list from now on. I would give this a ten if I could.
Loved it! Beware of different cajun seasonings though. Tried it with a few diffrent mixes of cajun spices. Flavors really vary. Great marinade that adds just enough juice and spice. A side of fresh fruit is a must.
This chicken has a wonderful flavor. I reduced the oil(used olive oil) to 1 cup and mixed all in a ziploc bag. I also did not pound the chicken breasts. The seasoning turned into more of a paste than a liquid marinade. I left the chicken in the paste for about 1 1/2 hours, then grilled them. Not too spicey, just right. Served with Greek Potatoes from this site and a tossed salad. Made a wonderfully light meal!
This is an awesome recipe!! I use olive oil instead of veggie oil and I have used it for pork chops as well as chicken. I have made this for my husband, my family, his family and large parties of our friends too ...nothing left on anyone's plate.
I made this last night and yum, yum! I followed the receipe exact, except I used olive oil infused with lemon (I used Emeril's cajun spice recipe). I only used 4 breasts and didn't even pound them out, bbq'd them and it was an absolute delightful flavor. I will definitely make this again and I'm sharing it today with two workmates. Thank you for the great recipe!
Wow! I did alter it just a little. First, I used thighs instead of breasts. I like the moistness and flavor of thighs vs. breasts. Plus there is no need to pound them to thin them out. I used a combination of olive oil and canola oil using mostly Olive oil. I cut down the amount of oil as well. Added some onion powder. Marinated it for about 2 hours. I than grilled the meat indirectly. I preheated the whole grill on high, than turned off half of the grill. Lowered the other half to medium. I put the chicken on the half that was off. I turned them over in about 15 minutes, basted it with remaining marinade and grilled about about 10 to 15 minutes longer. I served with angel hair pasta that I sauted with butter, fresh garlic, dried rosemary and a roma tomato. Oh...because I like it heat, I threw some dried chili peppers in the saute. Yummy!!
Pretty good flavor and a bit different. I used olive oil and was probably pretty liberal with the garlic powder (tho I don't recall) but all the measurements were as is. I boiled the leftover marinade and then kept brushing it on while grilling. Despite the date on here, this actually got made a couple of months ago, outside on my charcoal grill. Really, the only reason this wasn't a 5 is cause it wasn't enough of a wow to account for what, to me, was a hassle (pounding out the chicken and things burns easily on the grill, etc.). EDIT: I recently made this again but didn't care to grill. So I just cooked it in the oven in the pan I marinaded in w/foil covering. Keeps it nice and moist, and you can just leave all that oil behind. Or... this is really good flavor w/potatoes, so wedges can be thrown into the same pan & stirred around in the marinade. Really good that way.
Easy to make and very tasty. I marinate for 6 hours. Also marinated red potatoes and grilled them and they were even better then the chicken. Served with cajun corn on the cob (corn in husk coated with fat free butter & cajun seasoning and grilled in foil packet) Soooo gooooodd!
Delicious! I slice my chicken breasts horizontally instead of pounding them (too much work!) - I cooked part of them in the oven and part on the grill. When I put them on the grill, I got LOTS of fire from the vegetable oil - so my chicken came out a little grey from the smoke. Still tasted great, just didn't look too good. The chicken I cooked in the oven came out great - 375 for 30 minutes! I will definitely make this again!
We've made this several times and the first time I followed the recipe as shown. Then in order to cut down on the fat & calories, I dried the breasts using a paper towel, sprayed the chicken breasts with PAM and then spread the dry ingredients over both sides and then let them set for 30 minutes. We can't taste the difference between this and marinating. According to my calorie calculating tool, each 3 oz. serving is about 105 calories. This chicken is really good the next day in chef salad.
Loved this! Like others said it was a little salty, but I like salt, so maybe I will cut down the cajun seasoning a little next time to see if it has the same WOW to it. Had such wonderful flavors! I do want to add that I used a lot less oil. I cut the recipe in half and it then called for 1 cup oil, so I used 1/4 cup oil and 1/4 cup water, perfect amount. I used the leftover breast for a southwest salad the next day for lunch, yummy!
fast and easy scaled down to 4 servings.... used juice of one small lemon and half the zest, fresh ground pepper, 1/2 tsp kosher salt in place of lemon pepper, used one garlic clove instead of garlic powder moist and flavorful
Reduced to only 3 servings and reduced the oil even more. The chicken turned out moist but even after sitting the marinade for over 24 hours still didn't have a lot of flavor. Will try again but will adjust the seasonings.
This gets raves every time I make it. I adjust quantities some times or put in another seasoning, instead of cajun. I like to mix the marinade and put all in a freezer bag in the fridge, for less mess. Also I freeze boneless, skinless chicken thighs in this in freezer bags. I always use thighs. Very good recipe, thanks
I only used 1 cup of oil and broiled the chicken for 20 minutes instead of grilling. Like other reviewers, I agree that the chicken was too salty, but it was moist, and my family did like the flavor a lot. It was not too spicy not even for my 10 year old. Next time I will use only about a 1/2 cup of oil and use unsalted cajun seasoning or unsalted lemon/pepper so there's not a double dose of salt.
B/c it wasn't great grilling weather today, I ended up following the instructions and just baking it for 30 mins. at 350 degrees and it was great. Flavorful. I actually didn't have "cajun seasoning" handy but had "creole seasoning" to substitute. It was still good.
Easy. Don't need as much oil as called for, we only used 1/4c & could possibly use less. It did taste alittle more Italian than Cajun, but I supposed could always use less Italian seasoning, but for now I won't.
It was so hot outside, this was the perfect recipe for not heating up the house, and all the ingredients were on hand for me. The chicken was SUPER moist, we loved it. Served atop a large dinner salad. A simple, yet delicious, and healthy dinner.
I'd never cooked on a grill until I got this recipe, now I love to, especially with this recipe. While this is grilling I'll also throw on some baked potatoes or some veggie packets to steam. It's not what I consider "cajun" but it is very tastey!
4 stars after tweaking. easy. fast. i used cajun seasoning & lemon pepper both with no salt. i used garlic salt, not garlic powder. i reduced oil to 1 cup & used 4 breasts. i kept the spice measures the same - We like spicy. I added black pepper to the marinade. Marinated for 40 minutes. Ran out of propane right as I was going to put them on the grill - so I fried them (oil & all) in a pre-heated cast iron skillet. They were outstanding. Moist, tender, juicy & delicious. Thanks!
This recipe was wonderful. I have recently started enjoying spicier foods, and this had a kick but tolerable for me and my 2 year old. I also used the cajun seasoning mix recipe from this site and I did add a squeeze of fresh lemon and a little less of the lemon/pepper, very savory and tender. I put a couple in freezer bags for another time. it's a simple and a keeper!
Every time I make this recipe for guests, I'm asked for a copy of it. I use chicken tenders and put them on skewers. The meat is always so moist and tender. I also use this recipe for shrimp, and think the shrimp is even better (if that's possible). It's my "go-to" recipe for grilling.
Highly recommend for a fast weekday dinner! I wanted a new, but quick, easy recipe for chicken without having to run to the store for ingredients. This was great! Just a few ingredients, a quick marinade time, add a simple side dish and you're done....and it tasted great! There were comments in other reviews of this turning out too salty, but there are several low sodium cajun seasonings readily available at the grocery... no need to sacrifice flavor by lessening the "cajun" spice. Next time I will try it marinated all day or overnight! (But it turned out great even with just the 20 minutes or so I did this time.) Check out my photo soon on the photos page!
I tried the recipe exactly as written EXCEPT it was pouring outside so I cooked the chicken in an iron pan. The seasoning didn't seem to stick making the chicken taste rather bland, so I wouldn't recommend this cooking method. Will try it again on the grill and expect to have much better results!
Wow....this chicken was so quick and easy. I am by no means a top chef, i actually am just teaching myself how to cook now that i am a busy corporate woman turned stay at home mom. Thanks for the great recipe!!! my husband actually thinks i can cook
