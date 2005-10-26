Cajun Chicken

Pretty good flavor and a bit different. I used olive oil and was probably pretty liberal with the garlic powder (tho I don't recall) but all the measurements were as is. I boiled the leftover marinade and then kept brushing it on while grilling. Despite the date on here, this actually got made a couple of months ago, outside on my charcoal grill. Really, the only reason this wasn't a 5 is cause it wasn't enough of a wow to account for what, to me, was a hassle (pounding out the chicken and things burns easily on the grill, etc.). EDIT: I recently made this again but didn't care to grill. So I just cooked it in the oven in the pan I marinaded in w/foil covering. Keeps it nice and moist, and you can just leave all that oil behind. Or... this is really good flavor w/potatoes, so wedges can be thrown into the same pan & stirred around in the marinade. Really good that way.