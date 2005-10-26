Cajun Chicken

4.5
479 Ratings
  • 5 307
  • 4 120
  • 3 42
  • 2 9
  • 1 1

Cajun-style grilled chicken breasts for varied meals such as Caesar salad, sandwiches, and a dinner entree! Cajun Chicken can be served hot or cold.

Recipe by Wood Halsey

Gallery

Credit: Spunky Buddy
35 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large shallow dish, mix the oil, Cajun seasoning, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, and lemon pepper. Place the chicken in the dish, and turn to coat with the mixture. Cover, and refrigerate for 1/2 hour.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat the grill for high heat.

  • Lightly oil the grill grate. Drain chicken, and discard marinade. Place chicken on hot grill and cook for 6 to 8 minutes on each side, or until juices run clear.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cook time, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
536 calories; protein 24.8g; carbohydrates 1.8g; fat 47.8g; cholesterol 67.2mg; sodium 620.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/11/2022