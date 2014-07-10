1 of 47

Rating: 5 stars This recipe worked out quite well. Toasted single layer of almonds in 300 degree oven for 20 minutes before placing in food processor. When processing, continued to add oil (may need more than recipe states) until reached desired consistency. Also added a touch of sea salt which enhanced the almond flavor. Helpful (212)

Rating: 4 stars I didn't follow the recipe exactly, but my tip on making this is to add some honey if the end product is too "dry" and so not so spreadable. The honey makes the almond butter a little sweet and that much more yummier! A great, healthy alternative to peanut butter! Helpful (156)

Rating: 5 stars This was so simple! The hardest part was the clean-up. I added the olive oil until it started to get creamy then, added 2 Tbs. honey. I may never buy store bought nut butters again! Thanks for sharing. Helpful (112)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe isn't written terribly clearly, but it does make good almond butter. Wait until the ball stage to add oil then KEEP PROCESSING until you get the consistency you want. The natural oils release as it is processed, and it takes a long time. It's the same for other nut butters, but almond takes longer. If you do add honey (which I prefer) wait to add it at the end. Helpful (57)

Rating: 4 stars Good recipe but it I strongly recommend you replace the olive oil with almond oil or a neutral tasting oil such as canola or vegetable. 1. No olive oil because it interferes with the almond taste which I suspect is the reason reviewers felt it needed honey. 2. Lightly toast the almonds and let them cool before you make the butter. 3. Save tons of money on almonds @ Sam's or Costco (3 pound bags) and store them in the freezer. 4. Plan on processing this in 2 (or more) steps with a cool down period in between where you shut off the engine so that you don't burn out your food processor. My Cuisinart is a work horse, but I still had to do that. 5. I will freeze my very big batch of this in 1 pint canning jars. Helpful (53)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe to customize to your liking. I roasted the almonds in a 300 degree oven for 15 minutes and tossed about cup of flax seed on the almonds the last three minutes. Creamed the dickens out of the flax and almonds in the food processor with a tablespoon or so of honey, a pinch of sea salt and as much EVOO as I needed to get to the consistency I wanted....maybe 2 or 3 tablespoons. Yummy! Helpful (45)

Rating: 5 stars this recipe is wonderful especially if your on a diet i cut up fruit and veggies and add humus on a plate using this almond butter as a healthy choice fruit dip thanks so much p.s I've added a little extra olive oil to make it more workable Helpful (29)

Rating: 4 stars An excellent healthy recipe. This was a perfect opportunity to break in my new Braun food processor. The taste is lovely. Not too creamy and is a nice medium texture between creamy and crunchy peanut butter. The store I get my nuts from was out of plain toasted almonds so I substituted them with lime-toasted almonds and my olive oil was extra-virgin Spanish. I also added half a tsp of unrefined sugar. The butter is sweet slightly crunchy with a slight tangy lime hint. A lovely recipe overall. Helpful (20)