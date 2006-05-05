Marinated Grilled Chicken II

129 Ratings
  • 5 90
  • 4 33
  • 3 6
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This recipe can be used for inexpensive chicken pieces or to grill a whole chicken. The Italian salad dressing gives the dish some zing!

By Denise Boyd

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
14 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Rinse chicken and pat dry. Place in a shallow glass bowl and pour salad dressing over it. Cover and refrigerate for at least 3 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Lightly oil grill and preheat to medium high.

  • Remove chicken breasts from marinade. Season with lemon pepper and salt to taste. Grill over medium high heat for 10 to 15 minutes on each side, or until chicken is cooked through and juices run clear.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of salad dressing. The actual amount of dressing consumed will vary.

Tip

Aluminum foil helps keep food moist, ensures it cooks evenly, keeps leftovers fresh, and makes clean-up easy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
291 calories; protein 24.7g; carbohydrates 5.8g; fat 18.5g; cholesterol 67.2mg; sodium 1040.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022