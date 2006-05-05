Marinated Grilled Chicken II

Great recipe--this is a definite once a weeker for us during the summer. When I buy skinless boneless chicken breasts I put the chicken and italian salad dressing (Kraft brand Zesty Italian) in a freezer bag for freezing and then defrost in the fridge overnight--it marinates while defrosting. Before grilling, I sprinkle with McCormicks Spicy Pepper Medley. This is quick, easy and tastes great. Leftovers can be added to a salad the next day.
very yummy! while the chicken is cooking on the grill I make a little bowl of shredded cheese with chopped up tomatoes and more house style dressing. The once its cooked I put that on top of the chicked. My husband loves it!!
I also use the previous reviewer's trick, pre-marinating frozen bs breasts. It's a great time saver! I only used 8oz of dressing for 4 breasts, but shook on extra lemon pepper. Leftovers were good sliced over salad greens for a quick cold lunch.
I've heard from many people over the years that italian dressing makes an excellent marinade but this is the first time I've tried it. I'm really impressed with the flavor since I was really short on time and could only marinate the chicken for about an hour. I sliced it up and served in corn tortillas with some salsa. Awesome chicken!
super easy and SO GOOD - used bone in thighs (took off the skin) and adjusted grilling time to 6 - 8 minutes per side, used Kraft Zesty Italian dressing and used garlic pepper (instead of lemon pepper). Only made all the changes because that is what I had on hand.
Moist and flavorful even though I only marinated the chicken for half an hour. I used just enough zesty Italian dressing to cover the chicken and sprinkled both sides with lemon pepper before refrigerating. I omitted the salt. When I realized I was out of propane, I sautéed the chicken, about 10 minutes a side, in a non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Can't wait to grill them next time after marinating the full three hours. The chicken went well with broccoli casserole and crescent rolls but would also be delicious on a bun, in a wrap, on a pizza, in a salad, etc.
I've made grilled chicken marinated in Italian dressing before. While I always thought it was good, I felt it was missing something. The sprinkle of salt and lemon pepper right before grillng really makes this recipe delicious. We sliced the chicken breasts and served it overtop fettuccine with "Alfredo Sauce" from this site. I didn't use that much dressing, only enough to cover the chicken. Also, I pound my chicken breasts thin, so it only took a quarter of the time to cook them (about 3 - 4 min. on each side).
SO GOOD. I had never cooked chicken before in my life and this recipe made me look like a pro. I butterflied the breasts I was using to make the inside cook evenly and squeezed a lime over the top along with the pepper and salt. Thanks!
It sounds good and I havent tried cooking. the reason I dont understand is about your saying 16 oz bottle Italian-style salad dressing and then you saying 1/2 bottle to pour over chicken. That really confused me. So Please exlain to me. ok Let you know I am hearing impaired. Thank you Anna
I have been using italian dressing for a marinate for years...it is great for marinating a roast then puting it in the crock pot...but anyway, for some reason we always have corn on the cob when we bbq chicken..what is good is keep basting your corn with the dressing while it is roasting on your grill..then sprinkle it with parm cheese...it is out of this world.
Excellent. I didn't use lemon pepper. Just the Italian dressing. Chopped up basil and tomatoes, and a little cheese with a little more Italian dressing. [Kraft] Put a piece of foil on the grill, placed chicken on that, sprinkled brushetta toppings on top of chicken. closed lid till chesse was melted. This is one of my favorites for chicken breasts.
Very good! I didn't grill these. Instead I baked them in the over in a casserole dish covered in tin foil. They turned out moist and juicy. I didn't use nearly the entire bottle of dressing though, just enough to cover the breasts about half way. Served over pasta. Yummy! :)
Very simple and so yummy! The chicken stays moist and tender, definite keeper. I put my chicken breasts in a ziploc bag and put in enough dressing to cover. I think I end up using about 1/3 a bottle or less.
I really liked this. It was simple and very moist. I just expected more flavor than it had. Maybe it was the dressing I used. I will definitely make it again. i would give it 4.5 stars if that was an option. I made it exactly as written.
Delicious! I used Kraft reduced fat Zesty Italian. I marinated about 4 1/2 hours in a ziplock bag in the fridge. I did not use any lemon pepper as we didn't have any. They came out SOOO good!!! I will be using the other piece in a salad for lunch tomorrow. Thank you for sharing this recipe!
I found this "recipe" just before memorial day, 1980. Good Seasons suggested it, & although I've used a TON of different ready mades, the mix it yourself from Good Season's" always garners the most "hmmm, just great"'s around my neck of the woods. HTH!
I've been making a version of this for years. I bought a bottle of store brand, reduced fat Caesar dressing a while back (I know, what was I thinking?)It was HORRIBLE! Of course I couldn't throw out a nearly full bottle of dressing, so there it sat in my fridge for months. One day when I knew that I wouldn't have time to fuss over dinner prep. I took 4 chicken leg quarters, put them into a zip lock bag with some chopped fresh onion and garlic. I looked at the bottle of dressing and said "what the heck?" Poured some into the bag and let them marinate in the fridge for a few hours. Popped them into a 375 degree oven for about 45-60 mins. and OMG were they good! So now, when that lousy dressing is on sale, I make sure that I buy couple of bottles. I just have to warn people not to put it on their salad!
Love it! so GOOD! and Dozens of dressings you can use! I love ceasar dressing, italian, balsamic, French... wonderful, as a marinade and as a brush-on while grilling. Wonderful recipe! easy!!! and versatile
I just couldn't believe how easy and wonderful this is! I used bottled house italian dressing just enough to cover the pieces in a shallow dish. My husband grilled these and they turned out so delicious! I was going to serve this with a sauce, but it didn't need anything, it ws so good all on it's own. Tender moist chicken. (Oops! I even forgot the lemon-pepper and the salt at the end, it looked so lip smackin' good when hubby brought the platter in from the grill.) Thanks, this is an excellent way to fix chicken!
Made this last night when my grand daughter was over. So simple, and so good. Had only low calorie Italian derssing, but I really dont see any difference. Made exactly as written, except divided in half as there was only the two of us. Next time (I will be making this again soon) will add a little more cayenne pepper, as the samll amount was not noticable. I also cooked it on my panini grill as I did not want to fire up the grill for 2 chicken breasts. Fantastic! Sorry I did not make the full recipe so as to have left overs to take to work for lunch.
This is such a very simple recipe, made with ingredients everyone keeps in their pantry. Of course its not the best marinade out there but if you need something simple and quick, then this could be the recipe for you
I've used Italian Dressing to marinate chicken breast for many years. I don't add salt (there is penty in the dressing for my taste and I don't use lemon pepper as I am not a fan). As much as I hate bottled Italian dressing (I use the G... S...... brand you make yourself to use on salads. It's the very best in my opinion), I surprisingly use K.... Zesty Fat Free dressing as the marinade for chicken and it turns out great. I usually cut my chicken breasts up into 3 pieces each to make them more uniform in size, place in a plastic zipper bag and pour on enough dressing to cover fully. Squeeze the bag to make sure the dressing is thoroughly covering all surfaces of each piece of chicken. I do this in the morning and place in the fridge and squeeze the bag and flip over several times during the day to keep all the breast pieces covered. Grill until cooked through. Make sure not to over cook or it will be dry. I usually cook up a whole "family pack" of chicken (even though there are only two of us still home) so we have lots left over. As others have said, leftovers are great sliced and served on top of a tossed salad. We also use in sandwich wraps and in chicken Quesadillas (sp?). Endless possibilities.
Chicken prepared this way is wonderful. It's very tasty on its own or with a Caesar salad. Try it with low-fat dressing and cook in a non-stick skillet with extra dressing. Cook until dark golden color occurs. When the liquid evaporates the chicken gets a lovely caramelized flavor from the extra sugar in the low-fat dressing. Any way you prepare it, this is a great chicken marinade. Thanks to Allrecipes for making it a featured recipe!
A good quality bottled salad dressing can make a great marinade for a lot of things, to add a lot of flavor to a quick and simple dish. One of my favorites is Newman's Own Lite Lime vinaigrette. Wonderful on chicken and all kinds of fish/shellfish.
I made this recipe as is and I doubled it wwwexcept that I had to cook it on stove top. It was delicious, tender and flavorful. I rate these recipes based on how many of my kids like it, this got 8 out of 8, even my husband loved it!
i had no Italian dressing on hand so i used the Italian dressing mix recipe (off this site) .. did not add any lemon.. I used frozen chicken bs chests and marinated them overnight in fridge. i pounded them a little with meat hammer .. GOD.. they turned out GREAAATT!! my husband loved it... Thank u for sharing such a fantastic recipe
I tried this recipe when we used our new gas grill for the very first time. I used Good Seasons Italian Salad dressing with olive oil and balsamic vinegar. The chicken was moist, flavorful and tasted wonderful! Our first barbequing attempt was a big success.
Used my homemade Italian dressing (olive oil, worcester sauce, sea salt, oregano, basil, and a pinch of pepper) along with the other ingredients for soaking the chicken to marinate in the fridge for 3 hours. Very delicious on the grill!
Chiweenie Mom
Rating: 3 stars
09/17/2007
Extremely easy. The chicken was okay, but no "wow" factor.
I cut the chicken breasts in half and pounded them down so that the pieces were the same thickness. I put them into a zip lock bag with Newman's Own Caesar Salad dressing for about 4 hours. I didn't add any salt or other spices. Cooked on grill for 5 min on one side flipped and added some small crumbled up pieces of pepper jack cheese and caramelized onions (cooked earlier). The meal was a hit!
I used Newman's Own "Zesty Italian" for the marinade. It was OK, but not the sensational dish I had hoped for. If I make it again, I'll try a different dressing. Newman's Own is great on salads, but maybe it isn't the best choice for this recipe.
This was a great simple recipe that turned out perfectly. I used my go to dressing , Good Seasons, Italian dressing. I like that dressing because I can use my special EVOO and wine vinegar. I marinated the chicken for 3 hours and cooked it on my gas grill. I was cooking for a large group and this was an easy recipe for a crowd.
