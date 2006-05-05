Marinated Grilled Chicken II

I've used Italian Dressing to marinate chicken breast for many years. I don't add salt (there is penty in the dressing for my taste and I don't use lemon pepper as I am not a fan). As much as I hate bottled Italian dressing (I use the G... S...... brand you make yourself to use on salads. It's the very best in my opinion), I surprisingly use K.... Zesty Fat Free dressing as the marinade for chicken and it turns out great. I usually cut my chicken breasts up into 3 pieces each to make them more uniform in size, place in a plastic zipper bag and pour on enough dressing to cover fully. Squeeze the bag to make sure the dressing is thoroughly covering all surfaces of each piece of chicken. I do this in the morning and place in the fridge and squeeze the bag and flip over several times during the day to keep all the breast pieces covered. Grill until cooked through. Make sure not to over cook or it will be dry. I usually cook up a whole "family pack" of chicken (even though there are only two of us still home) so we have lots left over. As others have said, leftovers are great sliced and served on top of a tossed salad. We also use in sandwich wraps and in chicken Quesadillas (sp?). Endless possibilities.