Garlic and Onion Burgers

Flavors were outstanding! Maybe the people who thought otherwise used dried minced onions? I used a fresh onion and minced it up. I made just over 6lbs and ran out of Worcestershire so I used Dale's Seasoning to round out the amt I needed. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly. Also, it is key to handle the meat as little as possible. After I mixed everything together (using wooden spoons kind of folding it in) I put into the fridge. I'd made it the day prior to needing. The day of, I took a 3/4 measuring cup and scooped out some of the meat. The measuring cup was just slightly overfilled. Then I gently pressed together into a ball. I placed the ball on a hot griddle (about 450) for 30 seconds. Flattened with spatula. Let it cook for 2 minutes. Flipped it, and let it cook for 3 more minutes. It's the "smash burger" method I read about in my Food & Wine magazine. SO GOOD!!! The cooking method was great but the meat was just fantastic. I was afraid because I could smell the italian seasonings but when I was eating the burger patty (tried the night prior with just the meat & bread to really see if it was good) it just tasted like meaty goodness. Wouldn't change a thing. In fact, I'm totally gonna use this exact recipe & altered cooking method to make hamburger steaks. Make a nice onion mushroom brown gravy to go over these bad boys? Oh yeah, good eating. I could not be happier with this simple yet flavorful beef patty. THANK YOU!