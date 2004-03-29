Garlic and Onion Burgers

This recipe makes very flavorful burgers. The secret is refrigerating the meat after adding the other ingredients. Use ground round or sirloin for the best results.

Recipe by Maryellen

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix together the beef, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, onion, salt, pepper and Italian seasoning. Refrigerate for 2 to 4 hours.

  • Preheat grill for high heat.

  • Form burgers into 1/2 inch thick patties. Lightly oil grate. Place burgers on grill. Cook for approximately 6 minutes, turning once.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
576 calories; protein 30.5g; carbohydrates 3.1g; fat 48.3g; cholesterol 154.4mg; sodium 623mg. Full Nutrition
