Garlic and Onion Burgers
This recipe makes very flavorful burgers. The secret is refrigerating the meat after adding the other ingredients. Use ground round or sirloin for the best results.
These turned out great! I served them with swiss cheese, grilled onions and mushrooms on top. I also added 1 teaspoon of Aleppo Pepper & 1 teaspoon seasoning salt. To help the patties stay together I used 1/2 cup of oatmeal and 1 egg.Read More
We thought the Italian seasoning was overpowering. It was all we could taste and my husband was burping it up for hours. Next time we will leave it out so we can taste the yummy onion and garlic!Read More
Wow what a great recipe! I used our George Foreman grill for this and just cooked them for 6 minutes...no need to flip (I love that indoor grill!). I like the fact that I had all the ingredients on hand and DH loved the flavor. I saw on previous reviews some said that this reminded them of meatloaf??? Well, to us it didn't. This burger had good flavor and I'm glad we gave it a try! Thanks so much Jeff for posting...this will definately be a keeper in our house!
These were good but it reminded me of a meatball or meatloaf. I trated them like a normal burger cheese,ketchup, lettuce tomato and onion. I will try them again but I think I will either top them with mozzerella an roasted red peppers or tomato sauce and mozzerella .
Flavors were outstanding! Maybe the people who thought otherwise used dried minced onions? I used a fresh onion and minced it up. I made just over 6lbs and ran out of Worcestershire so I used Dale's Seasoning to round out the amt I needed. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly. Also, it is key to handle the meat as little as possible. After I mixed everything together (using wooden spoons kind of folding it in) I put into the fridge. I'd made it the day prior to needing. The day of, I took a 3/4 measuring cup and scooped out some of the meat. The measuring cup was just slightly overfilled. Then I gently pressed together into a ball. I placed the ball on a hot griddle (about 450) for 30 seconds. Flattened with spatula. Let it cook for 2 minutes. Flipped it, and let it cook for 3 more minutes. It's the "smash burger" method I read about in my Food & Wine magazine. SO GOOD!!! The cooking method was great but the meat was just fantastic. I was afraid because I could smell the italian seasonings but when I was eating the burger patty (tried the night prior with just the meat & bread to really see if it was good) it just tasted like meaty goodness. Wouldn't change a thing. In fact, I'm totally gonna use this exact recipe & altered cooking method to make hamburger steaks. Make a nice onion mushroom brown gravy to go over these bad boys? Oh yeah, good eating. I could not be happier with this simple yet flavorful beef patty. THANK YOU!
These burgers were delicious!!! I used garlic powder (California blend)instead of fresh. I look forward to making these again and again!! They didn't taste like meatloaf to me like some of the reviews have mentioned! My whole family loved these, thanks for a great recipe!
These burgers are delicious! They do NOT taste anything like meatloaf. I was a little leary of the italian seasoning, but it was perfect. Didn't change a thing. Great on toasted rolls!
These were great. Moist and didn't fall apart! I did omit the extra salt for dietary reasons as W. sauce has so much, but otherwise followed as written. Everyone loved them! I believe mixing everything then refridgerating helps the flavor so much. Thanks for a keeper!
We used ground round for these. As I always say, you need a little fat in a burger to make it juicy. Added a bit of tabasco sauce. Really good stuff, and we thank you, Jeff!
Great burger recipe. I let my hamburger meat marinate for a day and got rave reviews.
I am always looking for new ways to jazz up a burger on the grill. I served these on toasted onion buns and my whole family loved this one and it will be a keeper.
This was great! I am always looking for ways to spice up hamburgers.
Awesome burgers! So juicy and melt in your mouth!
EXCELLENT. A flavorful change.
The flavors blended well and made for great burgers. My daughter, who is not big on beef, really enjoyed it.
Well, I am not a burger fan myself, but I made these for a BBQ this past weekend where all my guests raved about how fabulous the burgers were. Everyone who had a burger couldn't stop talking about how flavorful they were. I even had one friend email me later saying "I absolutely have to have the recipe for those delicious burgers". Thanks for the recipe, it was a hit at my BBQ!
I made this for a family cookout last weekend and the burgers were a hit. My sister and her fiance don't like onions, but they gobbled these down!
I made these over the summer and they were a HUGE hit! Everyone at my 4th of July barbeque was raving about them. Has to be the best burgers I've ever made. Since I was making them in the summer, I also added fresh basil from the garden.. That was amazing too!
These made some tasty burgers. We made a few revisions. Rather than old boring salt, we used seasoned salt. We skipped out on the Italian seasoning and opted for several dashes of liquid smoke instead. They were a big hit for the fourth of July this year. We're planning on doing them again onc we get our grill.
These were great and easy to make. I ground some frozen sirloin that I had and substituted "Montreal Steak Spice" for the italian seasoning. They are the closest thing to the elusive "world's greatest cheeseburger" that I am questing for .
Good....used extra lean ground turkey instead of beef. Topped with muenster cheese. Thanks!
This is such a handy recipe for after a day out. All ready to grill as soon as you return & yummy.
This burger recipe was out of this world!! By FAR the best burger I ever had!
These were very good. Tender and flavorful.
These were just ok. I think they are missing something. I topped the burgers with mozzarella cheese and roasted peppers. They did taste like a meatloaf or something of the sort. Won't make these again.
This was a pretty good recipe. I thought the Italian Seasoning gave the burgers a little strong/overpowering taste. I'll definitely make them again, but I'll cut the seasoning down to 1/2 tsp.
my hubby liked this, will make again.
We love this recipe!!! I use lean ground beef.. I follow the recipe as is... no need for binding ingredient like egg... now we have weekly yummy burgers... we do a burger buffet where we use this as the basic hamburger and we'd have an assortment of toppings like blue cheese, bacon, sauteed mushroom, caramelized onions, salsa, bbqsauce, etc... oh, and flame-grilling will bring you this recipe the best! Thanks so much!!
I melted cheese on these and served them on toasted buns ~ everyone adds their own condiments. The Boy didn't like them as much as I did but he still gobbled 2 burgers. Thanks for the great recipe Jeff!
According to my family, these burgers were "'da bomb!" That is the ultimate compliment. I will use this recipe over and over again! Thanks
This earned high praise from my husband...I never make my "own" hamburgers because they just aren't "that" good... but not with this recipe. I read the reviews and was a little concerned about the "meatloaf" comments... so I smelled all my ingredients, and whichever smelled like my meatloaf, I left out... like the Worcestershire sauce. The Italian seasoning was fine... and instead of the salt & pepper, I added 2 TSP of seasoned salt to the mixture... that covered some of the salt that I lacked from leaving out the Worcestershire. The flavor of the garlic and onions was very intense...perfect for me...and the kids... but could have been a little less for hubby (though this didn't slow him down!) I might cut down on the garlic a little the next time.... but I'm sure the moistness came from the onions... so those stay! These were GREAT!
This was a really, really great burger. Made exactly as written and it was flavorful and juicy.
I loved these burgers. I forgot to refrigerate before hand but it did'nt seem to matter.
We love these! I've made them as traditional burgers and I've also made this into a loosemeat recipe (brown the hamburger w/onion & garlic, add the other seasonings, add a cup or so of beef broth & simmer). I've tried the recipe as written and also w/the steak seasoning instead of Italian seasoning. Very nice mesh of flavors. The raw patties freeze up great, so I always make extras for quick dinners.
I enjoyed the flavor of this burger very much. Simple yet so easy to please your guests with.
These burgers have so much flavor and are sooo... juicy! Beats a restaurant burger any day. The flavors blend better if refrigerated as called for, but, I've made them in a hurry without refrigerating and they turned out well, although, not quite as good. My husband really loved this with bacon and cheddar cheese.
Jeff-I have one word for you YUMMY!
very good
This is the only way I will ever make hamburgers or meatballs again. I had leftover meat and made Italian meatsauce. This is very good. I let mine marinate overnight.
very good burgers. friends really liked them.
I didn't make these on the grill but on my grill pan in the house and they turned out just great. This is a great go to burger, not too fancy and definitely not a bland piece of meat. I served these on Belles Hamburger Buns, also a recipe on this site and it was a great hit.
Good recipe. I have made this with ground chicken for a lower fat version. Equally good.
Good basic burger. I let mine sit in the fridge for the full 4 hours and it was very flavourful. I didn't measure the black pepper or Italian seasoning and since I was out of worcestershire sauce I subbed in some steak sauce. MMM, will definitely make this again. Topped with coleslaw and a side of fries. Great. Thanks for sharing.
Thanks for sharing this recipe. My husband and I LOVED these burgers. We did this recipe to a "T" and they came out so delicious! We will definitely make these again....and again!
These are the best burger's I have ever eaten. The whole family loved them, even my two little picky eaters.
A burger. Nothing more, nothing less.
Very juicy burgers. I added 1 tbs of montreal grill seasoning to the mix. It was a lot of meat for just my small family so the next day I used the already prepared meat to make meatloaf. It was THE BEST meatloaf ever! I added 4 tbs of ketchup, 1 cup of uncooked oatmeat, a pinch of salt and one egg. I made a ketchup sauce with 1/2 cup of ketchup 1/3 cup of brown sugar 1/4 cup of lemon juice and 1 tsp of mustard powder and glaced the meatoaf the last ten minutes of cooking (I cooked the whole thing for about 1 hour 15 minutes. I will use my new creation as my new favorite meatloaf recipe.
GREAT!! What a fab burger! We loved them! Great taste! SO easy and fast to make!
I prepared these for the first time last night and everyone at the table raved on how good they were. This will be the recipe of choice for me. I have saved this in my favorites list!
I just used this recipe for a cookout last weekend and EVERYONE loved the burgers! Even people that weren't eating one had someone close to them saying, "You have to try this!" I went a little lighter on the garlic and onion, but refrigerating before hand is a must!
Good hamburgers! When cooked again I will try adding bell pepper for more flavor. Thanks for the recipe!
I prefer to make these without onions.
Perhaps I shouldn't have added an egg but I did. I thought they would hold their shape a little better with an egg added but I was wrong. Sorry to change things up a little but I also deleted the italian seasoning which I didn't have on hand and I added 1/2 teaspoon of Wright's Hickory concentrated liquid smoke instead. Good flavour and worth taking a photo for submission!
The best burgers ever!
I was looking for something different to do to the plain hamburger, this is not it. The Italian seasoning was overpowering.
Easy to make and very delicious! The company commented on how good they were and asked what was in it. Today when rating the recipe I realized that I even forgot to put the Italian seasonin in .. oops! I'm sure that will only make this recipe better! I did double the W. sauce though as others suggested and added 1/2 cup oatmeal and 1 egg to hold it together.
This is our usual burger recipe, except with ground turkey instead. Sometimes we add liquid smoke flavoring when we use the forman grill or we add more Worcestershire or mix in other seasonings but any way we make them they are still delicious.
I made these for a family and friends cookout. Everyone loved them! The different flavor really gives a normal burger a wonderful and flavorful twist! I will make this again.
Great recipe! I was pleasantly surprised, because on the surface it seems all to simple. I did like some readers suggested, and replaced the italian seasoning with montreal steak seasoning, and it was great! The only thing I would say is if you do that, omit the salt, as the steak season has plenty. I didn't, and it was still good, but on the verge of being to salty. Thanks!
These were just okay. I added some bread crumbs because the mixture was a bit too wet. My husband and I both thought that the Italian seasoning was too strong and overpowering. Next time I will do as others suggested and replace it with steak seasoning. But the onions and garlic added great flavor.
Really good burgers. We substituted buffalo meat, and added a little ketchup too. It was delicious!
"OK". Italian seasoning gave burgers a "strong" taste. Might make again, but would reduce the amount of seasoning. Came out a bit dry. Probably won't make again.
What a wonderful burger! We made these exactly as the recipe states, grilling them outside on the BBQ. We brought them inside and placed them between 2 slices of buttered sourdough bread, topping each burger with provolone cheese. We then grilled them in a frying pan as you would when making grilled cheese sandwiches. DELICIOUS!
Good burgers though they fell apart a bit when cooking them on the outdoor grill.
Excellent. The sun actually came out for a couple of hours last week so we got the barbecue out for the first time this summer and made these. I made them just as stated and can't wait for the sun to make another appearance so I can make them again. Many Thanks.
This was tasty! I did not have any onion so I used 1/2 tsp of onion powder and I followed other reviews and replaced the Italian seasoning with steak seasoning. I was going to make these last night for supper but hubby wanted chick fil a so I made these for lunch. SO GOOD! I only had cheese on top, I really did not need that. Thanks for sharing:)
Flavor was good but they fell apart. Next time I would use half the garlic and onions to improve the consistency of the mixture so they hold up better
Easy to make, got a lot of compliments on the burgers, but not for me I guess. I could tell why many have said it tasted like meatloaf.
Very good excluded the italian seasoning just because it did not seem to need it which it did not.
Oh man! These burgers were so juicy and flavorful - best burger I have ever made! Thanks!
I made a very similar and this has to be probably the best recipe; it makes the burgers so juicy and flavorful! Higher fat beef will make it juicier.
Just made these for four families and they were a hit, even with the kids. Very tasty and did not come apart. Also very easy to make and the ingredients are likely in your pantry already.
These burgers were good. I made exactly as written and they went on the George Foreman grill and made the whole kitchen smell yummy! I made carmelized onions, toasted the buns and put swiss cheese on top and my hubby loved 'em! Thanks for the recipe.
While this was good, it tasted like it should have been a meatloaf instead of a burger. Next time I make it - I will not use the Italian Seasoning.
This was easy to put together. The flavor after grilling was excellent. Will use again
It tastes a lot more like meatloaf with a few things missing. Definitely will not make this again.
Burgers weren't bad, but it reminded me more of meatloaf.
I made this with 90% lean beef and it came out really tasty. My husband and I liked that it just tasted like a really good burger, not a weird concoction of flavors. Using the low-fat beef, I did add a little bit of olive oil for moisture (I would have preferred chicken broth if I had it on hand!).
This is a great burger recipe to use if your flame grilling...instead of the italian seasoning blend, I used Montreal Steak Seasonings. Everyone at my picnic wanted to know the secret!
These were excellent burgers. They do not taste like meatloaf. The italian seasoning was very good, thought it might be overpowering but it wasn't. The texture is just like a hamburger. Very good recipe
This was soo good. My husband and I no longer wish to go out to the gourmet burger places. We eat them on the thin sandwich bread, and add spinach, some turkey bacon, sliced tomatoes, and a drizzle of bbq sauce. Thank you so much for this recipe.
Since it was just two of us I cut the recipe in half with only 1 lb ground beef and half of ingredients. I didn't use the italian style seasoning and they were amazing. I will start using this as my burger recipe.
A Real HIT around our house !
I made this receipe for my mother and I and she loved it! This receipe will definitely be a staple at my house!
THE BEST !!!!!!!!
Huge hit with the family!! The garlic was great!! I used turkey instead of hamburg.. Still wonderful! A+
They were really good but I think I will leave out the Italian seasoning next. Love the garlic flavor
A great recipe that I have used with one small twist..try brushing on your favorite BBQ sauce shortly before pulling them off the grill!
I made this for a barbeque and it's amazing how many people came up to me and said, "Wow! Those burgers are great!". Made the recipe exactly as stated. It was great!
love em!! i use fresh onion and garlic....it gives them so much flavor. i dont at all think they turn out "meatloaf-ey" ... but i also put cheese on top and serve em up like traditional burgers. yum!
Hmmm...i've tried it not on bun..but twas good also for burger steak with mushroom sauce topped with sliced mushroom buttons and a dash of pepper that simple but so yummmy...and shhhh...it made good sales. thanks Jeff
did this recipe with both ground turkey and beef. the turkey burgers had much more flavor,everybody wanted them instead of the beef
I made this for my family and they LOVED it. While grilling these, I also basted them with a good quality teriyaki sauce that just made these pop with flavor. I will definitely be making this dish again.
I made these to go camping with. We did not enjoy them at all. Way too much worcestshire sauce flavour and strange after-taste. I will not make these again.
These were really great burgers! I made them for our 4th of July cookout and everyone liked them. I will be making these again.
This is a great burger. Mix it up in a few minutes & throw it on a George Foreman - fabulous...
thanks, a great recipe
very good
very good I broiled the burgers...do not have a grill
