Spicy Burgers

56 Ratings
  • 5 40
  • 4 10
  • 3 5
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

These burgers are chock full of spicy peppers. When handling the chile peppers be sure to wear gloves, and don't let the pepper oils come in contact with your eyes. Serve on buns with your favorite toppings.

By Maryellen

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat grill for high heat.

  • In a large bowl, mix together the beef, garlic, jalapeno peppers, poblano pepper, habanero pepper, red pepper flakes, cilantro, and cumin. Form into burger patties.

  • Lightly oil the grill grate. Place burgers on grill, and cook for 5 minutes per side, or until well done.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
232 calories; protein 19.1g; carbohydrates 1.1g; fat 16.4g; cholesterol 70.4mg; sodium 66.6mg. Full Nutrition
