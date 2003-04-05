Spicy Burgers
These burgers are chock full of spicy peppers. When handling the chile peppers be sure to wear gloves, and don't let the pepper oils come in contact with your eyes. Serve on buns with your favorite toppings.
I didn't have habernero peppers...used japaleno and hot banana peppers. Also added minced onion. We like things spicy and these fit the bill. Will be making these a lot!Read More
Just okay.Read More
I didn't have habernero peppers...used japaleno and hot banana peppers. Also added minced onion. We like things spicy and these fit the bill. Will be making these a lot!
One of my favorite burgers to date. You can make it as spicy or not as you would like to. We made our very spicy, but when we have company over and serve them, we cook up the "less spicy" batch. The only change I made to the recipe is the amount of garlic. I reduced it by 1/2. A really enjoyable meal.
This is a great burger. Since I discovered it in July 2002, I have made it several times. I now make up a batch every so often and freeze them in FoodSaver bags. Now when I am in the mood for a spicy burger, I just take one out of the freezer and slap it down on the grill. In 20 minutes it is ready, just the way I like it. And since I have grown my own Jalapeno peppers this year, this recipe is even better. I first shared this with my buddies in July at our Annual Boys Night Out. I can tell you this is a tough crowd to please, and they all loved it.
Awesome! These are Euphoria burgers! They don't get any better than these! I also added a sweet red pepper and basted the burgers with Famous Daves Devils Spit BBQ sauce really made these things smokin! Not that they needed it but it was a nice flavor. I just loved them but the wife couldn't take em' LOL! Hot Hot Hot!
Husband loved the burger. It had just enough kick.
A simple yet delicious way to get some good 'hot' barbeque. My wife and I both love hot foods and this was really simple to prepare and tastes great.
These were pretty good burgers. Since it is just myself and my husband, we cut the recipe in half to make 4 burgers - and froze 2 of the patties for another day. The only thing we did differently was substituted 2 cayanne peppers from our garden for the fresh peppers in the recipe.
These were delicious. Just the right amount of spice. We added a slice of sharp cheddar. We will defintiely make these again!
If you like it hot this burger is for you. My husband and son went nuts over these spicy burgers! Will a regular at our bbq's.
Super delicious burgers. I didn't have a habanero but added more jalapeno, poblano and pepper flakes. I topped the burgers with white cheddar and served them on grilled pepperoni & cheese focaccia bread with chipotle mayo. EXCELLENT and juicy!!
Wow! that's a good burger. I followed directions except I added a little more habanero, and sauteed some onions and jalapeno to put on top. I Will be making this often.
Very good burger, I didn't think they were too spicy so next time I think I'll add a little more habanero but I like things spicy!
One of the best burgers I've ever grilled. A very spicy flavor that increases with every delicious bite. The cumin and cilantro give a great flavor. This burger is NOT for people who cant handle spicy foods.
Very good! I added a bit of kosher salt to the mix and sprinkled a bit on the outside of the patties before grilling. I was careful to remove all the seeds and ribs and the burger turned out flavorful, but not spicy at all. Next time I'll definitely leave a little of the ribs in for more kick. Having a slap/chop type of tool makes quick work of the peppers (and garlic if using fresh). Thanks for a tasty recipe!
This tasted very good to me and others that ate it. It is a good recipe, so I thank you.
Very good and juicy burger. Me and my wife love spicy food so we add a couple extra habanero peppers to the mix, but when other people are over we tone it down a bit. Overall though very good recipe.
really really nice but i added quite a few more peppers and chilli sauce
We make these burgers very often. It is not as spicy as they seem. They are tasty but still have a bit of heat to make it an enjoyable experiance.
Just okay.
my son wanted a spicy burger for his 22nd B-Day & this is what we made for him. it was VERY well like and, but not too spicy for the rest of us. i made it exactly as the recipe said. we put sharp cheddar cheese on it and warmed the buns. we will definitely be making this again!
Keeper Burger recipe for sure! Used 5/8 pasilla pepper instead of Poblano pepper as that was all we had at our Cali grocery store and it seemed so similar. Burgers were GREAT!! Although, he expected more spiciness.. I thought it was the perfect amount of hotness and spice combo however.
This is one of the best burgers I've ever eaten! I love jalapeno burgers when we eat out, just never thought to mix them in on my own. Loved the cilantro in this! Excellent recipe, thanks Tom.
these burgers just saved my marriage. actually, i'm not married, but if i was, i could see their awesomeness having that effect. the habanero is a must (maybe even add extra), and i would highly recommend adding a slice of jalapeno cheese to top it all off. i've been looking for a good burger recipe to experiment with dried bhut jolokia, and i think i'll be substituting the habanero for that next time.
This burger shrunk alot, and my hubby said it was way too spicy.
These burgers were AWESOME! They had just the right amount of spice for me, a little hot for my wife. Loved the taste, would definitely make again. Thanks for the great idea!
I only made three servings so of course I adjusted some things to my taste... I added 2 habaneros for two reasons: I couldn't find any pablano peppers in the store, and I also like my food spicy. I accidentally used a the full serving of Cumin, which made that taste come out a little to strong. However everything turned out pretty good overall - next time I think I will add a habenero per serving and go lighter on the cumin.
I've made these plenty of times for my family, everybody loves them. I just make sure to add all of the peppers and chop them finely. Nobody has said anything bad about them yet!
I have made these burgers four times now for large cookouts, and they never fail to impress. I have discovered that they are not as hot as they would seem to be by looking at the recipe, so I usually split the meat after mixing and add a second habanero and a couple of jalapenos to half the mixture. This makes my friends and I that really like super-spicy foods much happier.
My husband loves spicy foods, so I tried this recipe and he fell instantly in love. He always asks me to make this for him.
Ooooooo, wheeeee these are hot...but I love it. I actually added diced red onion, Ancho Chili Powder, and topped with a pineapple slice and a little sweet BBQ sauce. Good Stuff.
we really enjoyed this with some minor modifications.. using ground turkey for beef and leaving out the habanero b/c we didn't have any.. also added about 1.5 tsp of kosher salt.. ty for the recipe
I made this for a work cook out. I definitely believe on getting to peoples good side through their stomachs! This was definitely a crowd-pleaser. The guys ate them up! I added a little bread crumbs for a softer texture.
If you like hot and spicy foods then this burger is just for you. My family loves it and I have made it several times. I do add minced onions to the mix.
Super tasty! I put in all the peppers and included the habanero pepper but I really didn't notice any spice, just really good flavor without the heat. I don't know if I just got dud peppers or if my burgers were too thick or something. Either way, these were delicious!
delicious! I will say that I just used a variety of hot peppers from the garden but tried to estimate a similar amount.
One of the best
Only added a pinch of carolina reaper powder family loved it
It was really easy to make and taste delicious not so spicy for me and my family were used to spicier food. Next time I'm going to try and double on the habanero. But other than that delicious.
I loved these sadly I didn't get to use the habanero peppers because my family can't handle the spice. This recipe turned out amazing. I also used pepper jack cheese and onion buns and it made it taste even better!
Not too spicy but awesome flavor. I used 1.5# of ground chuck to make the burgers a little bigger and used half of the other ingredients listed.
A great spicy burger. I will make this again. PS to all those who don't like spicy foods... don't make these burgers.
Hi there!! These burgers were delicious! Thanks for sharing!! I have tried them with our Spicy Adama Chile Morita Salsa check it out at http://www.spicyadama.com
