Greek Tzatziki

Awesome recipe. I didn't have zest on hand and it's fine! I used the juice from the plastic lemon. Perfect on sandwiches too! Help tips! 1. To make the dip less runny, strain the yogurt! This will leave you with 16oz, half the size the yogurt that you started with! That means you will need to halve all the other ingredients too so that it won't over power the yogurt taste. 2. Lessen the SALT. Add to taste. 3. Considering 16oz of yogurt, I would use 1 whole English cucumber seeded and CUBED to the size of a centimeter (elegance and crunch!). Your preference! 3. Tip to make the dip less runny, sprinkle a little salt on your cubed/grated cucumber and wrap it in a paper towel to soak up the cucumbers juice. 4. Add the cucumber to the dip when you're about to serve it. If it isn't added to the yogurt yet, keep the cucumber in a container with a fold paper towel to soak up excess moisture, keeping the cucumber crunchy.