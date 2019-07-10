Greek Tzatziki

This is the best tzatziki recipe I know. This Greek yogurt and cucumber sauce gets better with time. Serve with pita bread, in gyros, on lamb, or with whatever you like!

Recipe by LeeleeCooks

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine yogurt, grated cucumber, lemon juice, olive oil, and garlic together in a large bowl. Add dill, salt, pepper, and lemon zest; mix until smooth.

  • Pour into a serving dish, cover tightly, and refrigerate 8 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
22 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 1.9g; fat 1g; cholesterol 1.4mg; sodium 190.6mg. Full Nutrition
