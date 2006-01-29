Prize Winning Baby Back Ribs
A foolproof, simple recipe for the most tender, delectable ribs you've ever had. Follow the directions exactly, and success is guaranteed!
(1-29-06)This was my first time cooking baby back ribs and what a success! This recipe is very easy and very delicious! Don't be afraid it will fail you--it more than lives up to its five-star rating! Here are my tips: We had close to 6 pounds of Costco baby backs--very meaty. The butter knife method of removing the membrane (described by another reviewer)worked perfectly. Thanks! I made double the dry-rub and took suggestions by other reviews to decrease the cumin (I used a little over 1T for the double batch and increased the chili powder accordingly) and rub the mixture into the meat a bit (2-14-07 update: take the recipe's caution about not rubbing it in too much seriously. I put too much on my last batch & it was overpowering). We followed the grilling instructions to a 'T'! Our ribs were perfectly cooked in just under two hours. Because we had double the amount of meat, I did peek after an hour and 20 minutes to see the progress. Based on the recipe description, I could tell we needed more time. We cooked them for about another 20 minutes (next time I won't have to peek!) then added the sauce. I made the sauce in Scott Hibb's Amazing Whisky Grilled Baby Back Ribs recipe (5 stars!). After adding the sauce we grilled as instructed. DELICIOUS! My husband, who claimed to not like baby back ribs, LOVED these. I loved these! My 6 and 3 year olds loved these. The cooking method, the rub and the sauce are winners! TRY THIS ONE!Read More
The rub was ok, although I did add oregano and thyme. But an hour is not nearly what grill masters have in mind when they say ribs should be grilled "low and slow." Hubs was right - one hour was not long enough for these to be "fall off the bone tender," so at that point I turned it over to his expertise. There should be nothing quick about barbecued ribs.Read More
This was my second time for this recipe and it rocks! I used baby back ribs, about 6 lbs so I doubled the rub. I cut down the amount of cumin and added onion and garlic powder. They sat in the refrigerator with the rub on them for a day and a half. I slow cooked them in the oven at 300 degrees for 2-1/2 hours then grilled last 15 minutes with BBQ sauce. They were the best, fell right off the bone. Look out Tony Romas! Mmmmmmmmmmmmm - the best !
This recipe is *soooo* good! I have been on the lookout for a good rib rub recipe and this is it! We can't always bbq were we live, so I cook my ribs at 175 degrees farenheit for appx. 6 or 7 hours. Yes, slow cooking in the oven. Don't boil them first! Never do that! Just rub them, let them slow cook while you're going about your business. Then in the last 15 minutes, remove your ribs from the oven, up the heat to 450, slather on a good bbq sauce and let them cook another 10 minutes then serve. These are downright succulent. Oh and thank you JEREMYM for your fantastic tip on how to remove the membrane! Such a helpful tip!!!!
Oh my goodness, these are WONDERFUL. We have made them 5 times now and I must say they are foolproof. They key is, you must follow the instructions EXACTLY. Each step is important and the key to these is to shimmy the membrane in between each rib. I had never thought to do that before and I believe that is what makes these ribs so tender and flavorful. My husband is very picky about his ribs, he even dislikes Tony Roma's ribs, but these he gobbles up and wants to make them all the time. We also add garlic powder and kosher salt to the rub for a little extra flavor. Thanks for a great recipe!
I must say I was a little skeptical, as I've married into a family of Texans and have heard stories of all the steps a proper rib cookout should entail - well, these were really great! I actually just used an inexpensive, store-bought (gasp!) BBQ sauce, but next time I'll plan ahead and make some of Bubba's Best BBQ Sauce (here on allrecipes.com) and really knock 'em dead. Great ribs!
This made a memorable picnic for our family today. Because of a time constraint,yesterday morning, I baked them covered in the oven at 375 for 2 hours with the dry rub. Then before lunch today my husband finished them with the sauce on the grill.
WOW!!! we have never had any luck grilling ribs...but after using this recipe i know we will never have any problems again! This recipe is the absolute best!!! I used the 'dry butter knife' method for removing the membrane and that worked like a charm!! i only used about half the amount of cumin(because thats all i had on hand) I dont think i used more than half of the dry seasoning mix and the ribs just turned out so flavorful! i was a little worried about being able to keep the grill lid shut for a whole hour without peeking...lol...but once that hour is up and you open that lid...the ribs just look amazing! im not the 'griller' in the family so everytime i heard it sizzle underneath the grill lid i thought for sure it was the meat catching fire...but to my relief it was just the meat juices hitting the HOT aluminum foil! LOL these ribs are the BEST and im sure we will be making them again very very soon!! thanks!!!
These ribs were awesome. Very flavorful. Easy to prepare. The texture of the ribs was as if a professional chef had prepared them. I followed the recipe to a T, except I used commercial BBQ sauce and added a good amount of bottled hot sauce. I like them a little zippy. The rub was excellent. To remove the membrane use a very sharp small knife on the edge of the rack in the middle. Shimmy the knife with the blade down between the meat and the membrane. Once you have a good size opening, grip it and pull back across the rack of ribs. It will pull off. On the grill make sure you put the ribs on the top rack of the grill. Also I used heavy duty foil and folded a lip around the foil edge to catch the oil. It worked fine, make the piece of foil wide enough to cover the area under the ribs. I did not open the grill even though was tempting. No flames. Make sure the temp is on low. These were great enough to impress company!
I need the grill for other things, so I used the spice rub and baked three racks in foil (each in its own foil packet) for 2 hrs at 300 deg. Then I took them out, let them set till I was ready to use them, and put them on a medium low grill, flipped them, sauced them, and AMAZING. Going before they hit the table. Note: to remove the membrane take a sharp knife, run it along the middle of the smallest bone on the bony side. Separate it carefully and then just pull it off in one swoop. Works every time, and no coming off in pieces. Enjoy and bask in the glory.
I FOLLOWED THE RECIPE, ONLY ADDING SOME ONION AND GARLIC POWDER. I BAKED THEM AT 250 FOR 2.5 HOURS (WE HAD TOO MUCH GRILLING GOING ON TO COOK THEM ON THE GRILL FOR AN HOUR.) TOOK THEM OUT OF THE OVEN, SWABBED THEM IN BBQ SAUCE AND GRILLED THEM UNTIL CRISPY. EVERYONE LOVED THEM AND WERE EVEN PICKING THE CRISPY CRUMBS OFF THE PLATTER!! GREAT RECIPE, WILL BE MY BABY BACK REGULAR FROM NOW ON. THANKS! 7/6/10 update: I tried baking them early in the day as we had a lot of company coming. I removed them from the oven, opened the aluminum foil, added the BBQ sauce, resealed the foil and let them sit on the counter for several hours until we were ready to cook them. Fall off the bone tender & delicious!!
This rub is the best. The ribs turned out great. We had to try this recipe a couple of times to get the technique to grilled ribs, but once we did it was great. We served this with Homesteader conbread from this site.
You cannot cook baby back ribs in 1 hour. 4 hours , yes, 1 hour, no way are they done.
As another reviewer put it, the hardest part of this recipe is not opening the grill. Yes, a bit tedious to prepare, but worth all the effort. My husband loves them this way, just make sure that they are baby backs, no sub will do. Thanks Bonnie!
I had to look pretty far back, but here is the method everyone talks about: use a dry butter knife and scrap into the membrane at the small end of the back ribs..then take a piece of paper towel and grip that sucker and tug...should come off every time in one piece. Going to try this tonight.
After reading the favorable reviews by people who chose to bake these in the oven, I decided to give these a try. I rubbed the ribs the night before, then wrapped them tightly in plastic wrap, at the suggestion of a friend. The next day I baked them uncovered at 190 degrees for about 5 hours (until tender). I then poured on the barbecue sauce and turned up the oven to 450 degrees until the sauce started to brown. They were fantastic- moist and tender. I'd like to try this next with boneless country-style ribs. Super simple and absolutely foolproof when done in the oven.
Very good, I was scared to over rub the spices and I think went a little to conservative...next time I'll rub it in a little more... I baked in the oven at 300 for two hours and then 15 mins on the BBQ with the BBQ sauce added....they were a big hit!
This just wasn't meant to be... first i THOUGHT i bought baby back ribs but i had beef ribs. I decided to go ahead anyway. The rub smelled great. Then i went to grill and the top piece was missing. So i put them in the oven for 2 hours at 250 degrees covered and on a rack so they didn't sit in the liquid. I took them out and covered them in bbq sauce then grilled them on low till both sides were the color i wanted. They were WONDERFUL!!! Can't wait to use these with actual babyback ribs!! The only things i changed was i added brown sugar to the rub. It leaves a crust and seals in everything!!
I love love LOVED these ribs! This is coming from a girl who has previously refused to eat ribs her entire life! I finally decided to take a stab at making them for the other people in my life that love them and the results meant that there were no leftovers! The tip about removing the membranes? GENIUS. The rub? Awesome! I added a little bit of garlic power and a few chilis to the rub - we like ours spicy..and then i mixed in half a cup of pure maple syrup into the cup of bbq sauce..which made it the perfect combination of sweet and spicy! I also opted to make them in the oven as it's getting chilly here and didn't want to stand outside at the BBQ. I did the rack of ribs in the convection oven for 2 hours at 200 degrees and then another 2 hours at 250 degrees..then I cranked it up to 450, cut the ribs apart so they could get really saucy and doused them in sauce....I let them cook for 7 minutes..took them out..turned them..doused them in sauce again and let them bubble and get sticky in the hot oven for another 7 minutes...and oh my god..they were SO GOOD! I will DEFINITELY be making these again and again..this recipe has turned me into a rib lover instead of a skeptic!!
I have been using this recipe for 2 years and it has become THE BBQ RIB RECIPE for my large extended family! A few tips for those trying it for the first time: *removing the membrane is a must and is easy to do *do the spice rub in advance of cooking and wrap the ribs in plastic wrap to allow the spices to permeate the ribs. I usually do it in the morning and let them sit in fridge all day. *for great extra flavor we use an aluminum foil packet (large one) of soaked mesquite chips placed on coals when we turn on the grill. They are smoking by the time the grill is really hot. Soak them as long as possible and leave some water in the packet. Punch holes in top of packet with a fork to allow the steam to smoke the ribs. *ABSOLUTELY do not open the grill while cooking! We usually put two racks of ribs on the top rack of grill and 4 split chicken breasts (also with the rub) right on top of the aluminum foil drip sheet. They are wonderul! We use Sweet Baby Ray's on both the ribs and chicken breasts after we take them off the grill and place in warm oven along with garlic bread to heat while getting everything ready to serve. They are perfect and well deserving of five stars! We usually serve with marinated coleslaw, potato salad and garlic bread. A great company recipe as everything is made ahead and you can visit while they are cooking. Have tried this in the oven and while good, nothing beats the grill method with the mesquite flavor. Have also tried the hickory
The really unique thing about this excellent recipe is the technique of removing the membrane sheath....something I'll continue to do no matter what seasonings I'm using. (It's EASILY done with a pliers!!) Also, the method of 1 hour/no peeking makes it carefree. I used a 3 burner gas grill with one turned off so the meat could lie atop, the other 2 burners on "lo".
Made this to offer as an appetizer for New Year's Eve, and what a success! Made just as the recipe calls for it....
I don't normally submit reviews, just read them, but I had to submit a review on these ribs!! These were so easy and turned out wonderful! I was a little nervous about removing the membrane (after reading about the difficulty some people had), but I followed the advice from one review and used a butter knife and scraped back a little, grabbed it with a paper towel and tugged. The whole thing came off in one piece! I used about all the "rub" for a 3lb. rack and cooked it on the smaller "warming" rack on my gas grill, with foil beneath. Good thing that foil was there or I would've had a real mess! I set the grill just a little above low, to maintain a temperature of 300 degrees and DID NOT LIFT THE LID. I applied BBQ sauce the last 5 minutes and let that cook into the ribs. It created a BBQ glaze that was beautiful! Nice presentation! I got a big "WOW" from my husband. I have been looking for an easy, delicious rib recipe for a long time and I finally found it! Will definately make these again.
I have used this rub before on pork loin and it is fabulous. I left out the salt, there is enough in the barbeque sauce. I unfortunately didn't have any gas for the grill and wasn't willing to build a wood fire in the other grill so I put them in the oven. I wrapped them loosely in foil with non stick spray and cooked them at 350 for 2 1/4 hours. I then put the barbeque sauce on them and back in the oven nicely wrapped in the foil. Turned down the oven to 300 and cooked for another hour or so. I didn't trim them or fuss at all and they are the best ribs ever! Definitely a keeper.
Since finding this recipe only 3 weeks ago, we have probably made the ribs 4 times, they are that good! The biggest thing that sets these apart is the membrane removal - I never knew about the membrane before - which is probably why my old recipe for ribs were always chewy and grisly - the membrane is on the underside of the ribs. I used the butter knife/paper towel method other reviewers spoke of, works like a charm. The rub is delicious, but if I'm short on time McCormick makes something called "Pork Rub" - a blend of spices in a jar, very similar to this recipe. We use Jack Daniels Original Sauce. My parents came up for dinner last weekend and asked me ahead of time to put chicken on the grill too because they "don't eat ribs" - well, guess who ate most of the ribs? =) If you want to try baby backs, use this recipe!!!
I have never cooked baby back ribs before because I thought they would take too long. What a quick and easy recipe!! Very good taste. I do not have an upper rack on my grill, so I was unsure where to put the foil but I just put it on the cooking rack and put the ribs directly on the foil and they turned out great. I will definitely make these again.
So very good! I cook tons of ribs and this was such an easy/good tasting recipe (advice to keep lid shut - very important) I will do again TIP - easy way to get membrane off - use dull knife like butter knife, slip gentely under membrane and work back and forth, use paper towel to grasp and slowly pull, repeat with dull knife as needed. Should come right off!!
These are awesome! I have made them on the grill and also in a slow oven. It's a very favorite of all. I add a bit of seasoned salt to the rub. Delicious and always tender. Whenever I tell my grown up kids that I am making ribs, they come running! Thanks for the great and easy recipe!
This was the first time I've ever grilled ribs. EVER! Homerun!! Followed recipe exactly and they were great. My teenage son ate the whole rack, except for one rib... Would definitely make again! Great recipe!! yay!
I used the dry rub (all of it) and marinated the rack overnight in about a cup of Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce overnight. I wrapped the rack tightly in foil and baked them at 300 for two and a half hours. I finished them on the grill, basting them with more sauce, for about 15 minutes. The end result was awesome. GREAT RUB! Not too spicy at all, and it gave the ribs a great flavor. Thank you!
These ribs had some nice zip. I cut in between each bone to make appetizers for a large group. They were easy to prepare ahead of time. I added the spices a few hours before cooking to give them a little more kick, then put them on the BBQ right before my company arrived. everyone raved about the ribs, even the big football fans that know their ribs!
Awesome! Thank you Bonnie. I have always been daunted by making ribs as they have usually burned. Rub was great, and thanks for the tip on removing the membrane. It was way too cold to use the barbecue (-42)so used the oven. I lined a baking sheet with foil and placed racks on it. Lined up 6 slabs of ribs and cooked at 325F for about 2 and half hours. Every half hour I drained the fat from the pan and turned the ribs. Used a Canadian Club whisky barbq sauce and basted it twice in the last half hour of cooking. Baked potatoes as well and all the gang could say was "ooh baby, the best ribs ever! Better than Tony Roma's" We will never head out to buy ribs again! The 3 teenagers and a husband were still raving the next day! I will make them for our Superbowl party, but will have to use 2 pans to feed 10 people. So I plan on cooking at 300F for 3 hours and switch racks. The ribs are cooked when they shrink from the bone and you can wiggle the bones.
These were great.. I must admit I didn't do them on the grill: I did the rub, wrapped in tinfoil & put in the oven at 300 degrees for 3 hours - then put in a crockpot with BBQ sauce for another 2 hours. My friend the chef said they were some of the best ribs she's ever had! They fell right off the bone!
I always thought that the best ribs must be made slowly until they are tender on the grill only. This, however, always results in burned ribs that never get very tender even if you use foil wraps and such. But I've read enough recipes to know now that the secret is in this boiling process beforehand. I didn't have this recipe on hand when I made these but I do give this recipe 5 stars for the unique technique of removing the membrane. No one else ever mentions it. And it does just pull right off once you manage to get a good grip on it. Pliers probably would work well. I didn't use the rub, I didn't marinade. I just boiled in plain water and grilled with some good quality BBQ sauce out of a bottle. They were the best I ever made. Next time I will try the rubs and marinades because even though the meat came out very tender the meat could have used a little more infused type flavor. The sauce was wonderfully sticky and gooey as it should be but the BBQ flavor was all on the surface. Thanks for the technique Bonnie. I'll never be reluctant to make ribs again.
I cannot believe I've never reviewed these ribs. Since I've started making them, no on in my family would dare to order ribs at a restaurant. These are just that much better (and much cheaper - buy them at Costco) I do it a bit differently, as I like to bake them in the oven on about 300 degrees for a couple of hours after applying the dry rub. When they are done, I put on the BBQ sauce and throw them on the grill to get that nice crust. Delish!
This is a great and easy way to make some ribs. If you have trouble getting the membrane off, just find a video of it online and you'll find its easy as all heck. Also, I added 1/2 table spoon of cayenne to add a little kick.
Really simple & easy recipe for some great ribs. I added garlic salt instead of regular salt as we like our garlic in this household. They looked like the ones you see on shows about rib cook-offs! Used the butter knife method for removing the membrane & it does work well. Will be making these again!
10+ - I was not able to use a grill but followed reviewers who made this and also had to use an oven. Put the rub on as directed and then baked the baby back ribs in a 325 oven for 1 hour - turned them over and cooked another hour. Slathered barbecue sauce on after the 2 hours and broiled them for 5 minutes. These were the most outrageous, tender juicy ribs I have ever made - and I have used many recipes from this site. Can't wait to try the 1 hour method with a grill. I will definitely make these ribs again over the week-end. Thanks Bonnie Q!
Perfect, meat was juicy and falling off the bone. I left out the chili powder for my daughter and instead used garlic powder. We all enjoyed these!
This is the BEST recipe for Baby Backs! I took the advise of another reviewer and kept the grill at 300 degrees (which on my grill was about medium). They turned out so delicious and tender. I am so glad I read the reviews and finally found out how to remove the membrane (super easy using butter knife and paper towel - came off in one piece). My only concern prior to putting on the grill was whether to put the meat side up or down. After looking at other's comments and not finding the answer, I put the meat side up. Not sure if this matters, but they came out perfect. My husband was skeptical when I told him how I was grilling the ribs, but when he took his first bite, he was a believer. This is the only way I'll cook ribs! Thanks for sharing Bonnie.
I followed the suggestions of removing the membrane with the butter knife and it worked great! I used a Weber gas grill and placed my aluminum foil over the "V" inserts and grilled the ribs on the main grill.
Ribs turned out less tender than expected. Also, this cooking method leaves the ribs fattier than other methods.
I usually do ribs in a smoker with a dry rub similar to the one in this recipe. But I was feeling lazy one day and decided to use this grill method. It turned out OK. You need to have a grill that is just slightly vented when shut. Many of the new gas grills have a large vent opening in the back when the lid is shut. This tends to let too much dry heat flow across the ribs and increases the cooking time. I’ll try this again but use a drip pan filled with 2 cups water, 3 cups apple cider and a can of Coca Cola to add moisture to the closed grill. The cider mixture reduces and mixes with the drippings and creates a great base for your homemade BBQ Sauce.
These ribs were amazing! The BBQ on low was about 250-300 degrees. I did open the lid once to put baked potatoes on and gave it an extra 5 minutes. Spices are just right and then brushed the bbq sauce on at end and gave it another 5 minutes to set. Thanks Bonnie, wouldn't change a thing and am thinking this combination will be good on chicken too!
This recipe is a hit at our house. Hubby cannot let them cook 1 whole hour without looking, so he turns them at 30 minutes. These ribs are enjoyed by all who eat them.
Big hit with my wife and chilrun.
They were OK as far as tender .......but the chili powder was too much for us . Thanks though .
FINALLY, I can make ribs on the grill. For years I've only made them in the oven because I like my ribs tender, and found that they were too tough on the grill. Now I finally found a recipe that showed me how to do it and have tender, but not too tender (as my oven ribs were) ribs. I'm so excited. I don't always use the dry rub suggested (I'll put my own concoction on there) and put BBQ sauce on them as suggested here.
Wow, I have always avoided cooking ribs, but this recipe took care of that. It was so easy. The hardest part was not looking during the hour cooking time. Will make these again and again. Made Cowboy Mashed Potatoes yummy.(from website)Even the grandkids couldn't get enough. Thanks for the great recipe.
These just fall off the bone!!! I will never make ribs any other way.
The spices smelled really good, and the cooking method seemed like a good idea... but a little on the dangerous side. The drippings in the pan caught on fire and started quite the blaze after 30 minutes of cooking. Luckily I caught it in time pulled the ribs out of the inferno with really long tongs. They were a little charred on one side but not done, so I finished them in the oven. I'm sure they would have turned out great...had they not caught fire. Oh well, good luck to everyone else- and be careful!
These were pretty good but they needed to cook much longer. A rib is ready when the meat pulls away from the end of the bone...almost 3 hours.
Made this over Memorial Day weekend and ended up having to bake them in the oven as another reviewer recommended due to threat of rain. I actually only used the dry rub and didn't add the wet sauce because the rub smelled so good. They were falling off the bone and tasted fantastic! Can't wait to try them on the grill!
We loved the way these tasted. There were no leftovers.
only giving this 3 stars because of the changes i would make to recipe to suit a different flavor profile. too much cumin/chili powder/paprika ... just overpowers really. i ended up putting in brown sugar to cut the intensity of the other flavors. also, i did as others had suggested and baked these in the oven for about 90 min @ 350' before searing bbq on the grill. they were fall off the bone tender and aside from the dry rub ... very very good. we managed to scrape some of the rub off, which made them better. next time, i will use something all together different for the dry rub - i definitely think they need something while baking - just not this one in particular.
Excellent! Let them sit in the fridge overnight with the rub then baked them at 350 for 3 hours. Slathered with sweet baby ray's and grilled for about 15 minutes were so tender they were falling off the bone. Have made twice in the last month and I am sure to make them again in the very near future.
I cut the slab of ribs in half and grilled on gas grill with heat coming from both sides of the ribs, not under. It took 3.5 hours to finish. Good tasting thing
Just used the rub -- it was excellent!
I did not use the rub listed here (I came here for the timing, not for the recipe), but the method and timing worked excellently for me. I used my Salt Lick BBQ rub, but not too liberally. Cooked it on the upper rack of the grill with the foil below (great idea), then moved it to the bottom for the last 10 minutes (5 on each side) with one coat of sauce per side. It was great timing (even with opening and closing the grill to move around my corn) and came out tender and delicious. As a Texas-raised, Cali-living girl, this really hit the spot this past Memorial Day weekend. Well done!
These were good, but a little dry. They get an 'A' for being easy, but we prefer the tenderness of boiling them first.
This looked so wonderful up until the last 10 minutes. All the grease that pooled on the foil liner caught fire and almost burned the grill...we almost rolled the grill into the pool. Needless to say, the grease was a problem, and what resulted was $25 worth of black bones. Kristi
Really nice. Did one set without the rub since my sister hates spice. They still tasted good but not amazing like the ones with both rub and sauce. I used the Jamaican Barbecue sauce from this site.
Very good - will be our rib recipe. Used BBQ sauce from Scott Hibb's Amazing Whisky Grilled Baby Back Ribs recipe (AllRecipes.com).
For years I have been trying recipes for ribs, most requiring plenty of effort and time. None of those recipes turned out as well as this one. I can't believe how little effort was involved but they tasted like I slaved for hours. I love this recipe and will use it again and again!
I didn't believe it but my baby backs turned out just like the ribs from a pit BBQ! Until now I had always pre-cooked my ribs in the oven and finished them on the grill. No more! My husband is from Texas and half way through dinner he paused and said "You aren't going to cook them any other way are you? They taste just like home." Need I say more? I kept the grill temp. at 300 and cooked them for an hour and 1/2. These ribs were tender and delicious without being over cooked and falling off the bone, which we don't like. I even threw several chunks of chicken on the grill with the ribs and they also came out perfect. I haven't been this excited about a new recipe in a long time. Thank you so much for posting this 5+ star recipe!
so good my fam.loved them,tender and tasty.
We never make ribs without this rub now -- OR without removing the membrane - what a difference that makes. We struggled at first, but finally got the hang of it (hint-use a regular table knife-not a sharp one). Terrific recipe! I cook them in the oven as often as on the grill and they're great that way too!
My mom recommended the recipe. It caught our grill on fire and charred the ribs. Awful!
Thank you so much for this recipe! I have never cooked ribs before and these turned out just beautifully. I followed the directions exactly, exept for I did not use as much of a seasoning as the recipe makes. For barbeque sauce used KC Masterpiece Hickory one and it added a very nice touch. Thanks a lot, have made it several time already!
I have now made these ribs 5 or 6 times and for all different people. EVERYONE has loved the ribs so far. On a scale of 1 - 10, these get a 10
These ribs are fantastic! We have already made these twice this summer. No more burned ribs and the meat is so tender. The rub adds a special zing. This is the first recipe I added to my recipe box.
I will have to say this is the easiest and best rib recipe that i've tried. I followed the instruction to the tee with the exception of cutting the cummin in half. I fired up the gas grill until it reached 350, shut of one side and turned the other side to low. I put the ribs on the side without the direct heat and let them cook. They were fantastic!! Thanks for sharing.
Delicious!
we liked this recipe
These ribs were delish. The only change I would make is to take it easy on the cumin. Otherwise, yum, yum.
This is a great recipe. These taste so good.
Good. I expected more flavor but it was flavorful. It was very easy to make and grilling on low for an hour made the meat perfect. I will definately make this again but maybe add some other seasoning that I like to the rub.
I made this recipe for my husband as I don't like ribs. I rubbed the stuff all over the ribs, poured on the KC Masterpiece honey bbq sauce, wrapped them in foil, and let them sit in the fridge for about 24 hours. The next day, I cooked them in the oven at 300 for 3 hours. Then when my husband came home from work, he stuck them on the grill and coated them with more sauce. He said the taste was awsome and they fell off the bone. I will definately make again. Thanks!
I have used this recipe for several years now and have not found one I like better. Easy to prepare and great eating.
This recipe is AMAZING!! I have never cooked ribs before and this recipe was simple and delicious. My entire family raved about it. I used the paper towel technique to remove the membrane and it worked like a charm. I also didn't realize that I did not have an upper rack to my grill until I went to go fire it up. No worries-- Just cut two layers of foil to fit before heating the grill. Once heated and ready, I laid the precut pieces of foil on the rack and placed the ribs meat side up so that the juices would have a place to pool under the ribs instead of the meat frying in its own grease. No problems at all! Turned out amazing! Highly recommend!!
These are WONDERFUL! So easy and very fail-proof! I followed the recipe exactly and I would not change a thing. If you like a sweet BBQ sauce-Sweet Baby Ray's is excellent. Thanks so much for such an easy rib recipe!
Finally, I can bbq ribs! These are 'to die for' and sooo easy which is the best part. A sweet chicken and rib q sauce glazes them the best and the sweet complements the spicy. Thank you for a great recipe!!!!
If you don't love cumin.....you won't love this recipe. The cooking time is perfect-really made a nice, tender rib.
These are perfect! So easy and they turn out beautifully. I used to boil my ribs first and then grill them to make them tender but cooking them low and slow for an hour on the grill this way made them extremely tender. The spice mixture is great. WARNING: Make sure you cook on upper shelf of your bbq. If you don't have an upper shelf make sure you put the ribs fatty, meat side up and turn off one of the burners or most likely your meat will catch fire.
This is "awesomer"" than AWESOME !!! So simple and yet so deliciously flavorful and moist ! Perfect for a family get-together. If you're known in the family circle for being " cooking challenged". Make this. They will all change their minds in a heartbeat and sing their praises
I made these ribs in the oven with my Le Creuset braiser...they turned out picture perfect. If only I had taken one to show you...next time. Add a bit of olive oil and a splash of water to the Braiser for a self basting wonder. The Recipe was easy to follow. I had the oven on maybe a touch too high (475-500 F) but the ribs turned out pretty good. I'll lower the heat a bit next time and see what that does.
These are DELICIOUS! I used a light coating of mustard on the ribs first before the rub (my dad swears by this..) and they were great! I really like Austin's Own Mild BBQ sauce (HEB) because it has a lot of flavor, but it's not too hot for the kids. These taste straight out of a BBQ restaurant!
We made this last night for dinner & it was delicious! Followed the advice of other posters about removing the membrane w/a butter knife & paper towel - worked great! Will make again, definitely a keeper!
Best ribs I have ever eaten.I would give it 5 stars. It really should be more. Thanks loads.
This recipe is fantastic. We will most certainly use this one frequently.
Kids liked, I didn't. Sorry
I did not care for this recipe. I had a feeling there was no way you could make tender ribs in this short of time and I was right.
I was worried that the ribs were going to taste very spicy but I was very happy with the result. Excellent!!!
I originally tried this recipe a couple of years ago. I believe that the secret is to start with good quality ribs and removing the membrane is absolutely vital to them coming out tender. It works well with whatever rub you like. So far I have not found any better recipe. The instructions say to remove the membrane by snipping it between each bone but that is very tedious work. I start at one end (usually the smaller end) and strip the full length of the rib in one go. It saves a ton of time and is far less frustrating.
These ribs made a mess on the grille from falling off the bone! Slow cooked in oven on 175 for 5.5 hours and then grilled them. Excellent!
I marinated in the spices overnight. My kids thought these were better than the restaurant ribs!
Great recipe!The seasoning was perfect! Will definately make again! Thank you Bonnie
This is the only way to cook ribs. Have tried this many times with rave reviews. I love this recipe, it's never failed me except when I ran out of gas..you have to make sure the propane tank is close to full!
I baked these in the oven at 325 degrees for 45min, then added sauce & finished on a BBQ. The meat was falling off the bone...delish!
