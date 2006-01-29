Prize Winning Baby Back Ribs

I have been using this recipe for 2 years and it has become THE BBQ RIB RECIPE for my large extended family! A few tips for those trying it for the first time: *removing the membrane is a must and is easy to do *do the spice rub in advance of cooking and wrap the ribs in plastic wrap to allow the spices to permeate the ribs. I usually do it in the morning and let them sit in fridge all day. *for great extra flavor we use an aluminum foil packet (large one) of soaked mesquite chips placed on coals when we turn on the grill. They are smoking by the time the grill is really hot. Soak them as long as possible and leave some water in the packet. Punch holes in top of packet with a fork to allow the steam to smoke the ribs. *ABSOLUTELY do not open the grill while cooking! We usually put two racks of ribs on the top rack of grill and 4 split chicken breasts (also with the rub) right on top of the aluminum foil drip sheet. They are wonderul! We use Sweet Baby Ray's on both the ribs and chicken breasts after we take them off the grill and place in warm oven along with garlic bread to heat while getting everything ready to serve. They are perfect and well deserving of five stars! We usually serve with marinated coleslaw, potato salad and garlic bread. A great company recipe as everything is made ahead and you can visit while they are cooking. Have tried this in the oven and while good, nothing beats the grill method with the mesquite flavor. Have also tried the hickory