Stuffed Chicken
A delicious stuffed chicken recipe that uses about two breasts per person. Serve with rice and stir fried veggies, if desired.
Pretty tasty. I added extra hotsauce. This was a nice change from the typical ways I prepare chicken in our house. I feel like three is something still missing, though- I'll try this recipe again but play around with it a bit.Read More
Pretty bland........Read More
This was great as is. We used large breasts and needed to increase the stuffing. Next time I will double or triple the stuffing.
I used green onions instead because they were all the onion I had. This stuffed chicken is delicious! I followed another review and doubled the stuffing and added a bit of extra hot sauce. The rest of the chicken did coume out a bit bland, so next time, a little sea salt and freshly ground pepper sprinkled on top will take care of that.
By far, this is a simple recipe that turned out well. I didn't follow the recipe to the letter though. Sauteed spinach with the onions/celery and added pepper and lemon with the hot sauce/mustard combo. Split the chicken breast length wise like a sub sandwinch, but not completely, and stuffed the breast that way keeping it closed with bamboo skewers. Added a little oil, lemon and pepper to the pan again then sauteed the breast the entire time rather than on the grill. The juices helped keep the breast tender with the pan covered.
Super simple & super easy. I added achiote and garlic powder to the celery/onion mix. Next time I will double the veggie mix . Hub ??‘d it asked for extra. Will def make again.
I gave this a try last night i changed it up and added bacon and a box of stovetop stuffing and provaloan cheese and some spicy Montreal steak seasoning. Turn out GREAT!! Pics are before and after
Great dish.
