Spicy Red Snapper (Bloody Mary with Gin)

4.6
10 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

I've tried many variations, and decided that these ingredients make the very best Red Snapper out there. It is now my go-to drink, and friends absolutely love it - even those who don't like gin. Careful! Your lips might burn, but it sure goes down easy...

Recipe by fouab

Gallery

Credit: Britt's Kitch

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 spicy red snapper
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place ice cubes into a cocktail shaker, and pour in tomato juice, gin, lemon juice, hot sauce, and Worcestershire sauce. Season with chili powder, garlic powder, cumin, celery salt, pepper, and horseradish. Cover and shake until the outside of the shaker has frosted. Pour contents (including ice) into a 12 ounce highball glass. Garnish with celery, pickle, olives, and lemon wedge before serving.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
242 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 20.6g; fat 2.1g; sodium 2019.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/16/2022