Spicy Red Snapper (Bloody Mary with Gin)

I've tried many variations, and decided that these ingredients make the very best Red Snapper out there. It is now my go-to drink, and friends absolutely love it - even those who don't like gin. Careful! Your lips might burn, but it sure goes down easy...
This was exactly the recipe I was looking for when I went searching. I make my own improvised version normally, but I can never get it to be the same twice in a row, so I decided to find out what the "real" amounts are to put in everything. This recipe is really close to what they make at my favorite bar, so I made it exactly as written to see if I like it. I love it. Be warned, it makes a spicy beverage! It's a bit complicated to make just one drink though, so I think I'll double or triple the batch next time so I can share it with friends. FYI: 2 tablespoons of lemon juice is about 1/2 of a lemon squeezed out. I like to put the lemon in the microwave for about 30 seconds so the juice comes out more easily.
Definitely spicy, although I was using a very spicy hot sauce. Test it with 1t hot pepper sauce before adding in the chili powder and other 1t sauce. Way too much lemon for my taste. Try gin in all your bloody mary recipes! It's a nice change.
For years, I've been WANTING to "like" a Bloody Mary, but have failed to find a recipe that I DID like! Until now!!! THIS is finally the answer!! I admit.....I am a bit of a wimp when it comes to "spicy hot!" And, I do prefer gin over vodka..... I did tone down the hot sauce and the horseradish, but otherwise, this is THE tomato based savory drink for me!!!!! Thanks!!!!
I love Bloody Mary's but can't really drink Vodka! This recipe is absolutely delicious! I made a few of my own tweeks (less hot sauce, more pepper and worscheshire) I love it! Have added it to my drink recipes!
