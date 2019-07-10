Spicy Red Snapper (Bloody Mary with Gin)

This was exactly the recipe I was looking for when I went searching. I make my own improvised version normally, but I can never get it to be the same twice in a row, so I decided to find out what the "real" amounts are to put in everything. This recipe is really close to what they make at my favorite bar, so I made it exactly as written to see if I like it. I love it. Be warned, it makes a spicy beverage! It's a bit complicated to make just one drink though, so I think I'll double or triple the batch next time so I can share it with friends. FYI: 2 tablespoons of lemon juice is about 1/2 of a lemon squeezed out. I like to put the lemon in the microwave for about 30 seconds so the juice comes out more easily.

