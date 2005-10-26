Parsley Butter Seasoned Chicken

Australians love a 'barbie' and I love to find any excuse to cook outside in the summer. This is a yummy barbecue recipe that tastes delicious with a tossed green salad.

  • Lightly oil grill and preheat to high.

  • Loosen skin on chicken pieces with fingers, by sliding hand between skin and flesh. In a small skillet, saute green onion and 2 cloves garlic in butter or margarine for 1 minute. Stir in breadcrumbs and parsley. Push this seasoning under chicken skins, working it down well.

  • Combine 1 cup butter or margarine with mustard, 1 clove garlic and curry powder. Spread this seasoned butter or margarine over chicken and put on preheated grill. Cook 10 to 15 minutes each side, or until chicken is cooked through and juices run clear. Brush with remaining seasoned butter while grilling.

676 calories; protein 37.5g; carbohydrates 13.1g; fat 52.1g; cholesterol 232.5mg; sodium 500.2mg. Full Nutrition
