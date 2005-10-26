Parsley Butter Seasoned Chicken
Australians love a 'barbie' and I love to find any excuse to cook outside in the summer. This is a yummy barbecue recipe that tastes delicious with a tossed green salad.
I have to give this recipe 5 stars. It was a hit. The only thing I did different was after cooking the chicken on the grill (turning frequently) for about 20 minutes. I cooked the chicken (legs and thighs) covered with foil in the oven for about 325 for 30-45 minutes. This ensured that the chicken was cooked throughly, and also made a nice seasoned sauce for the chicken to marinate in.
wasn't very good at all.....
This was probably the tastiest chicken we have ever had, on or off the grill. It was a little bit of work, but definitely worth it! We will definitely be doing this one again!!
this is very easy to make - just ask my grandkids. it's a new taste for chicken and one that i will make again.
Absolutley Delicious!! My teenage girls do no like chicken on the bone, but they loooooved this. It was so good!! Thanks for the great recipe!
This was yummy. We enjoyed it very much. Dh cooked them & did them pretty much as is except fried in a pan to brown the outside of the legs & then put in oven for a while. Was beautiful.
Very good chicken! I followed COOKGOOD's recommendations & used dried parsley instead of fresh. Thanks for sharing!
Overall, my family wasn't really impressed with this recipe. The only changes I made were to use leg quarters that I separated into drumsticks and thighs and I browned the chicken in a skillet and finished it off in the oven (375 degrees F for about 30 minutes) because we were out of charcoal for our grill. I don't think cooking this on the grill would have improved our impression of the recipe, though. My fiancee and my daughters felt the bread crumb mixture under the skin was "weird" and I thought the chicken was lacking in flavor. We all agreed it was rather greasy as well, even though I used a rack in my roasting pan to allow the grease to drain away. The recipe doesn't specify what kind of curry powder to use, so perhaps using a hot curry powder would have made a big difference in the flavor department. I may try this again, but if I do, I'll try using bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts instead of legs, I'll omit the bread crumbs, and I'll use spicy curry powder.
I thought seasonings went well with chicken and the bread crumbs. The chicken was lightly seasoned and I enjoyed texture. I used both the grilling and the baking methods with preparing this chicken, and both came out great!!
I made it for my sisters and they loved it. It’s savoury and a good choice for a hearty but healthy chicken meal. I’ll cook it again for sure!
