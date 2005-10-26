Parsley Butter Seasoned Chicken

Overall, my family wasn't really impressed with this recipe. The only changes I made were to use leg quarters that I separated into drumsticks and thighs and I browned the chicken in a skillet and finished it off in the oven (375 degrees F for about 30 minutes) because we were out of charcoal for our grill. I don't think cooking this on the grill would have improved our impression of the recipe, though. My fiancee and my daughters felt the bread crumb mixture under the skin was "weird" and I thought the chicken was lacking in flavor. We all agreed it was rather greasy as well, even though I used a rack in my roasting pan to allow the grease to drain away. The recipe doesn't specify what kind of curry powder to use, so perhaps using a hot curry powder would have made a big difference in the flavor department. I may try this again, but if I do, I'll try using bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts instead of legs, I'll omit the bread crumbs, and I'll use spicy curry powder.