Malaysian Barbecue Chicken Wings
This is a Malaysian barbecue recipe that I came up with myself. It is very delicious, especially with chicken wings.
Easy & delicious! I didn't have dark soy sauce the first time I made it and it was delicious. Made it a second time with dark soy sauce but reduced the amount and it was good. Careful with the dark soy sauce because it's very salty. Overall, an excellent, easy, delicious recipe. Update 2/23/2010 - I have made this recipe more than 50 times now, both on the grill and in the oven. Now I skip the dark soy sauce altogether because I don't think it needs it and the regular soy sauce gives it enough flavor. I also add some sugar for a bit of sweetness and I always let it marinate overnight. I have made this for BBQs so many times and everyone loves it! It's a great recipe.Read More
I baked these instead of grilling - we don't have one right now. They were very tasty.Read More
For those of you who think this recipe is too salty, just cut down the soy sauce to 2 Tbp. and the dark soy sauce to 1 Tbp. Normally we eat it with rice, so it is not too bad. The measurement can be easily adjusted to suit your taste bud in this recipe, so don't be afraid to experiment with it. updated: 11/3/2003 ~Ching Lim
This was a good sauce, but I wouldn't recommend marinating for to long. I marinated for a whole day, and it was a little overpowering. A bit salty, but good overall. I will use this recipe again, but will only marinate for a few hours.
These were delicious, full of flavor! I added fresh garlic to the marinade as well. My kids loved them too! The most work was cutting up the chicken wings, but if you buy them pre-cut then it's not too much work at all. Thanks for sharing such a great recipe Ching!
Very very good. Halfway through the cooking I brushed on some of the leftover marinade but I wouldn't do that again as it made it way too salty. Stick with the directions and discard the leftover marinade and they will be fine.
it was too salty... wont make ever again!!!
These are some of the best wings I've ever had.
Oh my gosh, these wings were the best.This was just what I was looking for.I used sodium reduced soya sauce and I didn't know I was out of sesame oil so I had to use some of my thai sesame dressing.I marinaded them all day then cooked them in the marinade for an hour @ 400 then a quick flash on the grill.I can't wait to make more.
The best thing about this recipe is that all members of my family from my 5 year to the grown ups. Not sweet or spicy, but just good.
We loved this dish. The basil was a great. I had marinaded it for too long so it was a bit salty. Next time I won't let it sit over night. A few hours would be prefect. I will make this again.
This was a hit at my family gathering and my husband loves it. He says it's one of his favorites now. The recipe is a little salty but I adjusted by adding more chicken to the recipe. I changed a few things such as adding maple syrup, chopped red onions and garlic, fresh thai basil & fresh chillies. I also like to freeze my chicken with the sauce ahead time so I can defrost on nights when I don't have time to marinate and prep for dinner. It actually tastes better this way because the marinade soaks into the chicken meat. I've also used chicken thighs and tried baking it in the oven. Awesome Recipe! I don't know why it's not more popular on allrecipes.
I reduced the amount of both soy sauce to half as suggested by others, and baked them in the oven. I also added a lot of white pepper. Mmmm, they were good!
Very yummy! The marinade is very quick and easy to make! Made this for supper last night. My husband and I liked it so much, I'm going to make it for a potluck at work tomorrow!
This was so delicioius I can't wait to make them again!!!
Great recipe and easy to make too. I prefer it without dried basil, though. Made it at a BBQ and oh my, it flew off the plates like hot wings! :)
*****Delicious!!Even better using a whole chicken split in two and cooked in the microwave oven for 15mins.on top and 15mins.on the bottom and cooked in an oven bag to retain the flavours.
Because I was lazy and didn't want to go to the store, I changed this just a bit and used what was in the cupboard. I did not use the dark soy sauce or oyster sauce. I added a cup of water (too water down the saltiness) and I added some ground ginger. They were GREAT...as my husband said!
Thanks for sharing the recipe. I've actually reduced the sauce used as suggested..taste great not too salty. I've had made this twice for bbq party and everyone loving it !
I made these wings for a BBQ, everyone LOVED them, I'm having another BBQ today and I was asked to make them again. If you are finding the the soy sauce is making it to salty cut back on the dark soy sauce by 1/2tbs to a full tbs that will help alot. and dont be afraid to throw in some spices that you like yourself for it, this recipe can be very easily changed and still tastes great
great recipe, but since I cook for more than two people I tripled recipe and marinated for 3 or so hrs. using the suggested lower amounts of both soy sauces. The wings were good but salty.
I made these wings for a block party and they were an absolute hit!!! Everybody wanted to know who made them. My husband cannot wait for me to make them again! Thanks for a great recipe!
This was great. I took the advice of having only half the soy sauce and only marinating it for 2 hours. I had no problem with saltiness. My brother who's always fussy when it comes to chicken ate this one up and was looking for more.
Delicious recipe for chicken wings and my kids gobbled it up. This recipe is definitely a keeper and part of my rotation. Thanks for the recipe!
We liked this recipe, but found the flavour a bit strong, which was I think due to the sesame oil, even though I put half sesame and half vegetable oil. Would like to try making again, but without any sesame. Just not big sesame fans, sorry!
Great recipe! Made it several times already. Kids and husband loved it. Guests loved it, they couldn't get enough. Left out the dark soy, didn't have any on hand. Still was delicious. This recipe is now one of my favorites.
This recipe was a hit with everybody! Everytime I have a BBQ everybody will insist I do this BBQ wings! Simple and easy to prepare. Over time I have added ginger and fresh garlic and onion instead of powdered ones. Also I halved the soya sauce, dark soya sauce and oyster sauce.
This is a good recipe. I didn`t use dark soy sauce and used 6 tablespoons light soy sauce. Next time I would probably skip oyster sauce. My wings turned out not too salty, just piquant. I baked them in the oven, but we think grill will be the perfect thing.
Very good. I did make some amendments to this recipe to heighten the flavor to our liking. I didn't have oyster sauce, so I used fish sauce instead. I also only had 1 type of soy sauce on hand so I omitted the dark soy sauce. I added some crushed ginger, brown sugar, and red pepper flakes also. Makes a great recipe for party wings and easy to do.
Very good I tried it on thin sliced beef also wich was also tasty thank you for recipe
I made this recipe and took it to a memorial day picnic and I made 4 dozen and they ate them all up. Great recipe!
I too used fresh garlic instead of garlic powder. The wings turned out very well and I will be making them again. Very good recipe!
This was good, but not great. I followed this recipe exact. We all thought it was a bit salty. If I were to make this again, I'd add some brown sugar to take the salt down a notch. I USED CHICKEN LEGS FOR THIS RECIPE. EIGHT WAS JUST ENOUGH.
i think this recipe is just nice. .
Very good I didn't find it salty at all at. that might be because I used the sweet soy sauce Or kecap manis instead of the dark soy sauce.
Good wings. I still prefer my own recipe, but these were good also!
I'm a Beginner Cook, and this couldn't have been easier! I halved the amount of soy sauce and dark soy sauce, and it turned out superb! Everybody loved it, thanks so much!
This is a very tasty finger food, indeed.
I followed the recipe exactly. And we loved it! Even the people in my family who prefer chicken breast to wings.
These wings are delicious. Based on various reviews posted, I used half the seasoning, marinated over night and then baked it in the oven. At the time of baking I basted the wings using a mix of barbeque sauce and Franks Hot sauce. Simply Amazing :)
Easy. Good flavor. My husband and children (ages 5 & 7 ) liked it. Didn't have any dark soy sauce so made without it. Would make it again. It would make a great appetizer or a dish to take to a bbq.
Used only 3 1/2 tbsp. of soy sauce. Didn’t use dark soy sauce or the oyster sauce. Served with Toasted Sesame noodle box mix from Simply Asia or similar brand. I ended up marinating for 2 days.
This was just ok for me, I must admit I did change the ingredients some and maybe that's why, It's worth a shot to try and make again following the recipe. I used soy sauce, oyster sauce fresh garlic, onion powder, curry powder and ground pepper, no sesame oil or basil even though I had both, I did let it marinate overnight. I grilled over charcoal, I still felt like something was missing. I did'nt use the sesame oil because I'm not a big fan. Oh well maybe next time.
eh, it was ok. NOt my favorite but nothing wrong with the recipe.
Will make it again.
I added Thai Chili powder, & sweet chili sauce, but a great sticky sweet wing sauce
I followed this recipe to the'T', and found it very good.
Made this twice now. Followed the recipe to the tee. Except only marinaded for about 4 hours. Excellent. Only change the second time it was too cold for grilling so baked in 375 oven yummy
It was VERY tasty and worked on the thighs I made (because it turned out the chicken I thawed wasn't wings after all!)
Due to some of the other comments saying it was a little bit salty, I omitted the dark soy sauce. Other than that, followed recipe. My family was amazed by the taste of this chicken. I will definitely be making this again
