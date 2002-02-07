Malaysian Barbecue Chicken Wings

This is a Malaysian barbecue recipe that I came up with myself. It is very delicious, especially with chicken wings.

Recipe by Ching Lim

Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a shallow glass bowl combine the soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sesame oil, oyster sauce, garlic powder, onion powder, ground black pepper and dried basil. Mix together. Add chicken wings, cover and refrigerate overnight. Stir together again the next day.

  • Lightly oil grill and preheat to high heat.

  • Remove wings from marinade and discard remaining marinade. Grill chicken wings over preheated grill for 8 to 12 minutes each side, or until cooked through and juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
755 calories; protein 57.7g; carbohydrates 7.4g; fat 53.9g; cholesterol 226.4mg; sodium 3031.3mg. Full Nutrition
