Caribbean Chicken Salad

A somewhat interesting but rather confusing dish... is it Mexican? Caribbean? The combination of pico de gallo, sweet honey mustard dressing,, tortilla chips and pineapple were somewhat of a clash... still it tasted OK. However the honey mustard dressing was too sweet. Maybe leave out the sugar, use less honey, or add more vinegar and/or lime juice. It could use a bit more oil, too, to give it a better 'mouth feel'. The jalapenos were intense, but putting the pico de gallo sparingly on top of the greens was the trick to not overpowering the dish with the chilis. Next time I'll toss the greens lightly in the dressing first, as well as just drizzling it on top, as the recipe calls for. Lastly, I grilled fresh pineapple right along with my chicken, which added tremendously to the dish. Overall this was an easy recipe to make, but I recommend adjusting the dressing and leaving out the tortilla chips altogether. A better choice would be to serve plantain chips on the side, not on the salad itself.

