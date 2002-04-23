Caribbean Chicken Salad

With just a few things done ahead of time, your dinner can be a breeze.

Recipe by Marcy Dzurisin

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Directions

  • Place the chicken in a bowl, and cover with the teriyaki marinade sauce. Marinate at least 2 hours in the refrigerator.

  • In a small bowl mix the tomatoes, onion, jalapeno pepper, and cilantro. Cover salsa, and refrigerate.

  • In a small bowl, mix the mustard, honey, sugar, oil, vinegar, and lime juice. Cover dressing, and refrigerate.

  • Preheat the grill for high heat.

  • Lightly oil grill grate. Place chicken on the grill, and discard marinade. Cook for 6 to 8 minutes on each side, or until juices run clear.

  • Arrange mixed salad greens on plates. Spoon some of the salsa over each salad, and sprinkle with 1/4 of the pineapple chunks. Break tortilla chips into large chunks, and sprinkle over salads. Lay some of the grilled chicken strips on each salad. Finally, drizzle dressing over each salad, and serve.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cook time, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
443 calories; protein 18.9g; carbohydrates 68.8g; fat 11.3g; cholesterol 33.6mg; sodium 1561.1mg. Full Nutrition
