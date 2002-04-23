Caribbean Chicken Salad

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Note
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cook time, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
443 calories; protein 18.9g; carbohydrates 68.8g; fat 11.3g; cholesterol 33.6mg; sodium 1561.1mg. Full Nutrition
I was somewhat hesitant about this recipe since I'm not a honey-mustard fan but the flavors were great together. I did, however, substitute the pineapple juice from the can for the sugar to give it more of a caribbean flair, and added a bit more vinegar. It turned out great. I also added the juice of one lime (made a double batch) and one minced garlic clove to the salsa which is how I usually make homemade salsa.
A somewhat interesting but rather confusing dish... is it Mexican? Caribbean? The combination of pico de gallo, sweet honey mustard dressing,, tortilla chips and pineapple were somewhat of a clash... still it tasted OK. However the honey mustard dressing was too sweet. Maybe leave out the sugar, use less honey, or add more vinegar and/or lime juice. It could use a bit more oil, too, to give it a better 'mouth feel'. The jalapenos were intense, but putting the pico de gallo sparingly on top of the greens was the trick to not overpowering the dish with the chilis. Next time I'll toss the greens lightly in the dressing first, as well as just drizzling it on top, as the recipe calls for. Lastly, I grilled fresh pineapple right along with my chicken, which added tremendously to the dish. Overall this was an easy recipe to make, but I recommend adjusting the dressing and leaving out the tortilla chips altogether. A better choice would be to serve plantain chips on the side, not on the salad itself.
EXCELLENT. I served a salad for dinner and my husband thought it was Excellent. He said it was better than a local restaurant makes. I didn't measure the salsa and salad ingredients. I just put in what looked right to me.
Rating: 5 stars
07/08/2002
This was fabulous! My husband didn't want to try the dressing but I put it on his salad anyway and he loved it. He didn't care for the salsa...he prefers the stuff from a jar but I thought it was very good (made with fresh cilantro from my herb garden). My kids hated it but then again they won't eat anything that doesn't come from a paper sack so "normal" children would probably enjoy it...especially if they are salad eaters.
I thought this salad was awesome!!! A great summer dinner for guests. Just add some bread a light dessert and you got a hit with company. My husband raved over this dish. The corn chips are a great subsitute for croutons. Will definitely make again and again.
This is a real diet-buster...but so well worth it! I left out the honey in a vain attempt to cut the carbs. We felt it was sweet enough with the fruit. I added 2 cloves of minced garlic, along with 1/2t of cumin to the salsa. YUMMY salad, Marcy!
Awesome! My husband really liked it also, was a nice change. I didn't have a jalapeno on hand and I threw in a yellow bell pepper cause I did have one and wanted to add a little color, I do want to try it again with the jalapeno just for the extra kick, ty!
Apart from using hot spicy mustard, and a little less honey, I made this as written, and thought it was pretty good. I guess I could have done without the pineapple, but the marinaded chicken and dressing was delicious. I think it would also be nice with some sliced avocado. Thanks, Marcy!
This recipe is fantastic. It tasted just like a salad I used to order at Chili's. I've made it half a dozen times and have tried several variations. The only one that really improved on the original was using fresh pineapple. Also, when I make this for guests I like to fry corn tortilla strips to sprinkle on top, since it looks nicer than the chips.
Rating: 1 stars
04/15/2005
I think you put the wrong name. This is tatally Japanese style teriyaki not Crribbean style.
This was wonderful! My husband loved it! I didn't have time to do the salsa - I decided to throw this salad together at the last minute. Also, I already had some grilled chicken breasts in my fridge, so I used those - instead of marinating and grilling new ones. And I added a small can of mandarin oranges to our salads - personal choice. This is just as good as the Carribean Chicken Salad at a popular restaurant. Yummy, Yummy, Yummy! This one is a keeper! Thanks Marcy!
I love this recipe! To make a main course salad, I triple, the chicken, leave out the tortilla chips and double everything else except the teriyaki sauce. I also cube the chicken to marinate it (8 tablespoons of sauce is enough) and then fry it in a pan. I mix all the ingredients together in one salad bowl. It makes a wonderful summer salad. The tastes blend perfectly. Thanks for this great recipe which I will make again and again!
This salad was excellent! We all really enjoyed it!. I did make some modifications to the recipe. I used mangoes instead of the pineapple, red wine vinegar instead of the cider vinegar, and a purple onion instead of a regular onion in the salsa. I added about 1/2 tsp. of cumin to the salsa to give it some zip, and used grainy mustard instead of the dijon mustard. I also added a can of black beans and diced red and orange peppers to the salad! The salad was so colorful and apppealing to the eye and tasted delicious!
Wonderful! I agree with it not really being my idea of Caribbean, but tasty all the same. The dressing is worth making double of for extra on other salads during the week. Great combinations of textures and flavors! Will be making this again soon!
I had high expectations for this one...came together easy...smelled great on the grill. My family didn't like it. The kids wouldn't eat more than one bite. Glad I served this with rolls! The vinegar/mustard dressing was just too much, I think. I even served it on the side. But at least we tried it :)
This is an awesome recipe. Don't change a thing. The first time I made it I bought pico de gallo instead of making what the recipe stated, but the 2nd time I just stuck to the recipe and I liked it much more.
This was a good and different salad. The dressing was nice & tangy. I made less than the recipe called for as some reviewers suggested and we had plenty still. I liked the corn chip taste against the dressing and lettuce. Next time I would either use mandarin oranges instead of pineapple or fresh pineapple as I didn't like the way that tasted.
LOVE LOVE LOVED IT!!!! :) I've been looking for a recipe like Chili's grilled caribbean chicken salad! This is the closest yet! The only different I did was add just a touch more honey to cut down on the apple cider vinegar, but other than that! LOVELY! I made this two days in a row and it will be a new weekly thing for me!!!
Followed as written. This made a suprisingly delicious and satisfying dinner. I was worried I would not like the dressing, but it is really good. I loved the salsa, it was really tastey. We will definitely make this again.
I made this recipe for 55 woman at our Sisterhood Retreat at my synagogue. WOW!! Did it get raves!! Women kept complimenting me on the recipe! I'm hooked on the Honey-Mustard dressing, too!! WOW! The theme of our retreat was "Bloom Where You are Planted". I used 10" plastic Pot Saucer for the plates, plastic watering cans for the dressing, and put the pineapple in tin pots. (all of different colors) I put the lettuce and chicken on the plates, then had the salsa and pineapple on a buffet table...so the women could add their own condiments, along with 3 different kinds of Hummus and Pita Bread. For dessert we made Dirt Cake, from a recipe on this website. It was fun!
Delicious honey mustard dressing. I say this because I have a twelve-year-old boy who refuses to put salad dressing on his salads. I went ahead and added this dressing on his salad and he told me he loved it. The homemade salsa was a good addition also. Left out the pineapple, but added a little parmesan and avocado. The whole family enjoyed it. This one's a keeper!
I've made this salad many times and it's a huge hit. The entire family loves it and I like how easy it is to make in the summer time. I make my own tortilla chips to crumble over the side and use fresh pineapple when I find a nice one otherwise I use canned. I set everything out and let everyone build their own salad and enjoy a wonderful tasting, easy to make dinner.
I made this salad tonight and we LOVED it! I always make the recipe exactly as given the first time and I don't think I'll edit anything! Some of the ingredients don't seem like they'd go together, but blended beautifully! Perfect for a hot 106 degree Arizona day!
I had to make a few minor adjustments for personal preference but they were not major. I have toddlers so I had to swap the jalapeno for a bell pepper and I left out the sugar altogether since I don't prefer a too sweet dressing. I also used e.v.o.o. instead of vegetable oil. This salad just didn't have any real pop of flavor and fell pretty flat.
I made this for a girls luncheon and it was very good. Next time I'll add a little more jalepeno to the salsa. I also added a garlic clove and a couple squeezes of lime. Next time I'll also replace the white sugar with the pineapple juice for the dressing. Will make again. :)
This is very good... light but satisfying. I didn't think I was going to like this combination of ingredients, but it all came together wonderfully. I especially love the dressing, which is so low in fat and was wonderful with the pineapple; I will be using this again on its own. I ate it without the chips to cut back on fat and calories, and didn't feel like I was missing a thing.
Super fantastic! I added a little more sugar than called for but might have started heavy handed with mustard. My kids and husband loved it. I think next time I'll add a cucumber too. Such a fresh, beautiful taste combination. Try it now!
I was looking for a light, fresh, spring-like salad as an entree and this fit the bill perfectly. My only suggestions are to be sure to marinate the chicken in a teriyaki sauce. The one I used was pineapple/teriyaki and it gave the chicken the perfect flavor to accompany the other ingredients. When I make this again, I'm going to use a fresh pineapple for more flavor. I'd also suggest using a purple onion. Like other reviews, I only used about 1/2 the amt. of sugar and used about a scant 1/4 cup of the pineapple juice too. Didn't think it was too sweet at all. Not too sure you need as many tortilla chips (or any, really).My husband and I both really enjoyed this salad and it will certainly go into my 'favorites' folder.
great recipe! I took tips from other reviews and it turned out amazing! I used 30 min marinade, and used a forman grill for the chicken and it turned out really well. I also used premade salsa (costco). I added the chopped up pineapple to the salsa and it made it spread so easily over the salad and gave the pineapple a good kick. This was my first time ever making dressing and I was surprised how delicious it was. I added just less then 1/2 T sugar and added pineapple juice, and a little less honey (but not too much less) soo tasty! The flavors mixed together so well. My husband was very impressed and asked when we could have it again. Thanks so much for the recipe!
One of my favorite salads that I get is this Caribbean Salad at Chili's. I've been trying to find a recipe for the dressing and I have to say, this salad had an amazing dressing. I followed one of the user's idea and substituted the sugar with the pineapple juice to give it a Caribbean flair. It was amazing.
I thought this salad was full of flavor. I followed the recipe to a T. I'm not a huge salad eater but would eat this one often. I make this for dinner. My hubby liked it as well. I also roasted some califlower to eat along side this salad.
Great Salad. The only difference I made was to buy a fresh pineapple, cut it into rings, and grilled them at the same time I was grilling the chicken. Then cut the rings into chunks. Served on Mother's day, and it was a big hit!
It doesn't sound like it would be good, with all those different flavors, but it really was amazing. It has the versitiliy that allows even picky eaters to enjoy this. For instance, my husband didn't like the dressing, he found it a little too sweet, but our daughters loved it and "smothered" the salad with it. We did do a few changes to the original recipe. It was winter and so we cut the chicken up in small pieces and sauted it in some of the marinade. We also used mild peppers insted of jalapenos (sp). I would also suggest to use crushed pineapple insted of chuncks...easier to spread around. Thank you again... I will be making this again and again.
This was a very good salad. I added mandarin oranges in place of the pineapple and left out the tortilla chips to cut back on the fat. I also added some chopped walnuts. All of the flavors blended nicely. My husband, daughter (9) and I loved it. I will be making this again.
We had a Caribbean themed Christmas last year. Dish went over okay from what I heard but personally, I was not a fan. Salad had a little too much going on. I would definitely niche the honey mustard. Yuck!
I had a Mother's Day Luncheon for my daughters and 8 other guest. I can not express to you how well this dish was received. One guest said it was an explosion of flavors. I served it with Momossas and Chocolate Mousse for dessert. Outstanding!
I had high hopes for this one! I think it could use a little work... mainly on the dressing, as the mustard flavor was quite intense. I may play around with different seasoning ingredients for the salsa, but appreciated the freshness both the salsa and pineapple provided. I forgot to pick up chips for this, but I am unconvinced that would've done much toward liking this anymore overall...I did add some chopped macademia nuts I had on hand, which was nice. --Better luck next time?
A perfect dinner for a hot humid day. Next time I will cut back on the mustard a bit, because it was awfully tangy! (It could have been the mustard I used, too.)The combination of flavours was wonderful, and the tomato salsa was especially nice with the chicken and pineapple. We look forward to enjoying this main dish salad again!
Sub-zero temperatures outside - but Carribean dreamin' inside with the help of this salad! It offers a nice combination of flavors, particularly the lime dressing. Very refreshing and different! Since it wasn't ideal grilling weather, I cooked the chicken in the slow cooker with the teriyaki sauce. Thanks for sharing this recipe, Marcy Dzurisin!
WOW! This is a GREAT salad! I followed the recipe pretty much as written but did add some lime juice and minced garlic to the salsa and put more lime juice in the dressing as well. I used a bit more jalapeno and more cilantro too. The flavors and texture combination is just perfect. I will make this again!
This is my new favorite salad. I prefer to use fresh pineapple rather than the canned. I modified the dressing recipe to use a little more honey instead of white sugar and I added more lime juice. The flavors don't seem like they go together, but they meld together perfectly to create a light and refreshing summertime salad! Yummy!
Delicious and different. Our pineapple was rotten so we had to forego that, but it was still good. My only tiny complaint is that the dressing is a little too pungent, and that there were too many onions for my taste. But the recipe overall was awesome.
I guess my expectations were too high after reading all the reviews. I made this for our Historical Society Tea and this is the only salad I had leftover. It just tasted too sweet. I may try it again with a different Teriyaki sauce, but was disappointed this time.
This was one of the best salads I have ever eaten and easy! My 10 year old hates salad and he even liked it and ate it willingly. I did follow other reviewers suggestions and substituted pineapple juice for sugar in the dressing. I will definitely make this again!
This was fabulous. My family really enjoyed this even salad even my extremely picky son. I did add lime juice to the salsa. I also added pineapple juice to the dressing. I grilled the pineapple and I used lime flavored corn chip for an extra pop. My family is already asking for me to make it again.
I prepare quite a few salads during the summer and this one will be high on my list for a salad that's very tasty, easy, quick to prepare, and a complete meal. Instead of preparing the fresh salsa, I used bottled medium chunky salsa and added the pineapple tidbits to it (along with some of the pineapple juice) and mixed it all together with chopped fresh cilantro. I didn't add the white sugar with the other dressing ingredients since other reviewers felt the dressing was too sweet. And it was just right for my taste without it.
Delicious! We tripled the chicken...and still didn't have enough for a family of 5:) Everyone raved about this dish and wanted more. The only change we made was using the pineapple juice instead of the sugar for the dressing. Can't wait to make this again!
This has a wonderful flavor. The sweet and the heat with the spicy oh my! I've made it several times and the only thing I would say is splurge a little on the mustard you can really taste the difference in the dressing when you use the pricier kind. Its a very forgiving recipe if you want to add something or leave something out for your personal taste but its great as written.
I absolutely loved this salad. I used leftover grilled marinated chicken which made it even easier. My husband, who is a very "meat and potatoes" eater ate the whole plate full. He said it was very good and commented that it was nice to have something different than my usual chef or taco salad for our salad night.
Even though my husband didn't like it, I have to give this recipe 5 stars because I liked it so much. I loved the way the dressing, salsa, pineapples, and tortilla chips tasted together. I didn't change a thing about the recipe, and it was great.
Lots of people are wondering if this is Caribbean or Mexican...I think it is bi-racial. Either way, I liked it a lot. I want to try mango with it in place of pineapple next time. Lots of people added garlic to the pico de gallo which I think would be excellent. I might even try a different dressing like Cafe Rio's tomatillo ranch. I am leaning towards the mexican side...anyone know any great caribbean dressings?
YUM! This was delicious! I marinated my chicken all day using Lawry's 30 Minute Teriyaki Marinade and broiled the chicken, since it was raining the day I made this and it was delicious for a light dinner.
This recipe was super easy to make for a working family and my husband AND I both loved it. We did also substituted the sugar for the pineapple juice and was very delicious. Thank you for the recipe and we will be making this a lot more??from Santa Maria, CA
