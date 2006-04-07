The first time I tried this - I did it on the grill. I have a very small grill and did not realize it should be covered. I could not do it on my grill because I could not close the lid - The chicken was too tall and well it never cooked. Now I make Beer Butt Chicken in the oven. I put it in my roasing pan, Bake it for 1 1/2 - 2 hours at 350 (don't need to cover it) lol. I also Put in some Potatoes (huge bakers) at the same time (Not in the roasting pan - on the oven rack). I use a funnel to add the butter and spices to the beer in the can. It is better to use warm beer - because when adding melted butter to cold beer it foams up. I bought the can holder for beer butt chicken - It makes it stand up alot easier and stays in place when you Take it out to transport it to the cutting board. YUMM !!! The chicken is browned to perfection and So tender the meat just falls off the bone. It is Awesome!!!! Thankyou so much for the recipe.

