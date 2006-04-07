Beer Butt Chicken
A whole chicken is seasoned and slowly cooked on the grill. This is a bit unorthodox, but the end result is moist, flavorful, and amazing. All you'll need is some chicken, butter, beer, and seasonings.
A whole chicken is seasoned and slowly cooked on the grill. This is a bit unorthodox, but the end result is moist, flavorful, and amazing. All you'll need is some chicken, butter, beer, and seasonings.
The first time I tried this - I did it on the grill. I have a very small grill and did not realize it should be covered. I could not do it on my grill because I could not close the lid - The chicken was too tall and well it never cooked. Now I make Beer Butt Chicken in the oven. I put it in my roasing pan, Bake it for 1 1/2 - 2 hours at 350 (don't need to cover it) lol. I also Put in some Potatoes (huge bakers) at the same time (Not in the roasting pan - on the oven rack). I use a funnel to add the butter and spices to the beer in the can. It is better to use warm beer - because when adding melted butter to cold beer it foams up. I bought the can holder for beer butt chicken - It makes it stand up alot easier and stays in place when you Take it out to transport it to the cutting board. YUMM !!! The chicken is browned to perfection and So tender the meat just falls off the bone. It is Awesome!!!! Thankyou so much for the recipe.Read More
Ok it was different, but just not to my taste. I did it twice to be sure I hadn't done it wrong the first time. I can get a crispy-skinned tastier chicken roasting it the traditional way. And have additional bonuses therefrom of tasty stuffings and great gravies. This was too much faffing around for me and I found it unecessarily messy.Read More
The first time I tried this - I did it on the grill. I have a very small grill and did not realize it should be covered. I could not do it on my grill because I could not close the lid - The chicken was too tall and well it never cooked. Now I make Beer Butt Chicken in the oven. I put it in my roasing pan, Bake it for 1 1/2 - 2 hours at 350 (don't need to cover it) lol. I also Put in some Potatoes (huge bakers) at the same time (Not in the roasting pan - on the oven rack). I use a funnel to add the butter and spices to the beer in the can. It is better to use warm beer - because when adding melted butter to cold beer it foams up. I bought the can holder for beer butt chicken - It makes it stand up alot easier and stays in place when you Take it out to transport it to the cutting board. YUMM !!! The chicken is browned to perfection and So tender the meat just falls off the bone. It is Awesome!!!! Thankyou so much for the recipe.
Ok! Here's the trick to getting the can off/out of the bird. Spray the beer can top and sides (Not bottom) with non-stick cooking spray before placing the chicken on it. The can simply slides right off! :-) Love the recipe! We always add more spice, and you can also maranade the chicken in a bag beforehand insted of th rub.
This is one fantastic chicken recipe... it comes out extremely moist and flavorful. Have done this recipe many different ways. You can use half a can of ginger ale if you're out of beer. I usually add some BBQ sauce to the half can of liquid, and rub spices (garlic powder, paprika, cayenne pepper, salt) into the bird. Have made it on the grill but I really think the oven is easier. Just set the chicken in a 13x9 pan and bake in a 350 oven for about 1hr 30min. Comes out delicious every time!
I have made this a number of times over the years and this is my favorite way to prepare grilled chicken. Few words of advice: invest in a beer butt chicken holder (makes it much more stable and less likely to tip off making a huge mess), spray the can and/or holder with non-stick spray for easy removal, put a drip pan under the chicken to avoid nasty flare-ups. For best flavor, rub the chicken with the seasonings the night before and let rest in the fridge. I have also done this with a brined chicken which is extremely juicy and tender.
This is incredible! My 18" Weber was too small, so I cooked it indoors at 350 for about 1-1 1/2 hours. Also, I didn't have beer handy, so I used an empty Coke can that I filled half-way up with some wine & threw some garlic and basil leaves into the mix. This is the best chicken ever - with the upright posture, the fat drains off and if you line the roasting pan with foil, cleanup is so easy. This is how we're making chicken from now on!
This chicken is awesome! Next time, I will rub the spices in and marinate in a zip-lock bag overnight. I used a gas grill with both burners on low heat (with the lid closed) and basted it a few times. Used a disposable roasting pan with a cookie sheet underneath because I was cooking 2 chickens. When I tasted the wonderful drippings collecting in the pan, I decided to throw in sliced onions and potatoes. Amazing flavor! In my family, I've never seen an entire chicken get eaten with no leftovers. Even the wings were crispy and delicious.
I would have gave 5 stars, but the one I have been making for years is much better. It's like this, In the beer can add half an onion, 2 garlic cloves, 3 - 4 peppercorns, then for the chicken 1/2 stick butter melted add 1 tsp garlic power 1 tsp paprika 1/2 tsp salt and pepper and 1/2 thyme mix with butter, loosen skin on chicken breast, add 1/4 of mix under the skin and rub the rest witht he seasong. This makes for juicy flavorful chicken. enjoy
Oooooh, this one's a keeper. The name amuses me each time I make it and my kids love it. What more could you want? Couple of notes: I think you could get by with less butter in the can; might try that next time. Don't try to omit the butter in the can and just use the spices...I did that and it foamed all over the place when I put them in. Also, don't try smearing unmelted butter/spice mixture on the bird...I tried that but it congealed on the cold bird and was not an improvement. Aren't you glad I tried those bonehead moves so you don't have to? ha ha. Just make it and ENJOY!!!!!
Great recipe, I have been making this for years and love it! It always comes out very flavorful and juicy. Make sure you add some liquid smoke and garlic powder to the half beer and also poke a few extra holes in the top of the can(this allows the flavors to basically steam the bird. I always rub the chicken with the following seasoning before hand( cayenne,garlic,paprika,salt&pepper)and plug the neck cavity with a small apple or onion.Throw it in the fridge for a few hours or longer if time allows. Tastes equally as good in the oven as on thebbq in my opinion.1 1/2 hours@350 Guaranteed every time!
Melt in your mouth DELICIOUS! The temp here in the "Windy City" is just about 60 degrees, so I decided to uncover the grill and make this morbid, but delicious recipe (although it didn't fit on my grill, so I had to bake it on the bottom rack in the oven). To my dismay, I only had 1/2 Tbsp. of paprika, so I used 1 1/2 Tbsp. of McCormick Montreal Chicken seasoning. Oh, by the way step #3 of the directions is backwards, I'm sure it should be: baste the chicken with the melted butter and THEN to add the remaining butter etc. to the beer. Great recipe, thanks Barrie!!
A wonderfuly moist chicken! I've used many of the other reviewers suggestions and they are all great. When I bake the chicken in my indoor oven I have always added 1 tablespoon liquid smoke to the can, to achieve that outdoor grill flavor. (Just one time, my smoke alarm did not like that idea! It's never been a problem again. I guess it was either feeling unusually testy, or super-alert that day!)
This is great. We did two roasting chickens on our gas grill using indirect heat and they turned out great. I used a BBQ dry rub on the inside and oil and rub on the outside. Getting them to stand was a little tricky, but adjusting the legs and can like a tripod worked well. It took about 2 hrs for both chickens. No peaking, it takes longer for it to cook if you let the heat out. Also oil the can for easier removal.
I've used this method for years with wonderful results. My chicken is generally done in about 1 1/2 hours rather than the 3 stated. I always stuff a small potato or onion into the neck opening and close the skin with toothpicks. This keeps the moisture inside the chicken. Delicious!
I have made a recipe similar to this for years, and everyone raves about it. My changes are: Add chopped onion and garlic to the beer - nothing else. If you can't use beer, use a soda can filled with chicken broth and onion/garlic. Greasing the outside of the can will make it easier to remove from the chicken after it is cooked! (I spray mine with PAM) I lightly oil the outside of the chicken, and then use a rub of brown sugar - chili powder - pepper - salt - garlic powder & onion powder; mixed to your taste. This adds flavor and crisps the skin nicely. Keeping your grill at around 300 - 350 works best, and IMO smaller chickens cook quicker (obviously) and have more flavor. Leftovers are great for chicken salad or quesadillas. (I always cook an extra chicken to insure I have leftovers.) For a special dinner, use cornish hens and small juice cans...each guest gets their own!
Ok it was different, but just not to my taste. I did it twice to be sure I hadn't done it wrong the first time. I can get a crispy-skinned tastier chicken roasting it the traditional way. And have additional bonuses therefrom of tasty stuffings and great gravies. This was too much faffing around for me and I found it unecessarily messy.
Great recipe! One tip - never "discard" half of the beer when you could DRINK IT! :) hehe Just my two cents...
This was great and meat fell off the bones! Didn't have garlic salt, so I used garlic powder and some seasoned salt. I baked it, didn't grill. As others have written, 30 min @ 350 for every pound is perfection!
My big plans to this on the grill were spoiled by rain, but it was still great from the oven. I did two, side by side in a foil lined roasting pan. I rubbed the skin with the seasonings and then brushed on the butter. It took about 1 hour 45 minutes at 350 degrees. Everyone loved it- we ate one for dinner and the other will be great in a chicken salad for lunch today. Thanks for this! The chickens stood fine without a fancy holder- I was a little worried that I didn't have one. Very easy and soso yummy!
This is fantastically moist. Everyone must try this recipe. It is a no fail beer can chicken. I gave it a dry rub and started it on this pit that way. Everyone loved it but the one comment they all said was it isn't seasoned as good as your chicken normally is. This time I have let it marinated in my usual Italian dressing, mustard, season all, pepper, garlic powder, and parsley. This chicken will melt in your mouth. FYI the mustard makes steaks and chicken all that much more moist and tender.
Been doing this for well over 10 years. I have always done this with indirect heat never direct heat on the grill.
wow, I have making this recipe for a couple of years now and didn't realize I never reviewed it. This is a great recipe to use on the grill and also in the oven at 350 for close to 2 hours. I bought 2 holders at the store that holds the cans and then place the chicken on top. I rub spices on chicken skin and roll up balls of tin foil to stuff into the opening on top of the chicken. My family loves this chicken. Thanks for sharing!!!
This is an easy, great tasting, and fun recipe. My fiancee likes fancy fixins, but I do more of a "home style" approach. Anyway, this suited us both. I made this in the oven, in a rectangular pan, since it's winter in Chicago. Three words for simplifying the balancing problem others have complained about: Heineken keg cans. They have a nice wide base and short profile. I had no problem getting the 5lb bird to stand at attenion. Try it!
Fun recipe and it is very moist - so moist I wasn't sure it was cooked all the way, but it was! I made sure to baste it a few times, but that's all. I baked it in the oven at 350 for 1 1/2 hours. Don't forget to line your pan w/ foil for easier clean up!
nice & moist "delicious" Purchased a rack that holds the can at walmart {$5.00} so no worry about toppling over. Also put a small potato or wad of foil in the neck while cooking this helps to steam the chicken from the inside and keeps the chicken nice and moist. APRIL 29,2010 Learned something new for those of you that don't have a rack. When using a beer can, use a 24 oz. can to insure that the ckn won't topple over. 7/11/2010 correction that's a 16 oz can.
I have made this in the oven many times and have found a few helpful hints along the way. 1st for a normal size chicken, bake it for almost an hour at 350. Make sure your rack is low enough. Use empty soup cans, they are much more sturdy than the beer cans, and put it in/on a shallow glass dish (I noticed the metal cookie sheet would warp). Put some of the dry seasonings under the skin for extra flavor. Baste chicken often but fast to ensure the flavor. I haven't tried other spices, the garlic salt and paprika are perfect! Careful not to burn the butter mixture when heating. Enjoy!
Wow guys I made this on 9/3/06 for labor day cookout, my family love this, they also got a kick out of how I sat the chicken on the beer can and fed it beer during the cooking process. We started calling it drunken chicken. I use the rub from the (Roast Sticky Chicken Rotisserie Style) recipe on this site, I lifted the skin and used rub there too. I stuff half of an onion in the bird, filled my can with part water, beer, butter and fed the chicken beer through out the cooking, my chicken came out a dark golden brown and was very very moist with wonderful flavor. A MUST TRY FOR ANY DAY!!!!.... Also if using a small grill and top will not fit because of beer can you can wrap your grill in foil over chicken to seal, can't beat that grill taste.
bake in oven 350 30 minutes a pound
This chicken was so juicy. I was really surprised. We made it in the oven (roughly 2 hours @ 350), I'm anxious to try it on the grill. I tried to grab the chicken to put it on a plate and the juices were literally squirting out of it. I took the advice of another reviewer and sprayed the beer can with Pam before cooking, but I still had a difficult time getting it out of the chicken. Next time I guess I'll have to really coat it. The only thing about this chicken was that the insides weren't as flavorful as the top layers of meat, but dipping it in the sauce made with the butter made it taste great.
Chicken to die for! I know it sounds weird but I used a lemon-pepper infused chicken and it turned out AMAZING! Moist, flavorful, and for the most part, easy to make. I plan to bring this to upcoming family holidays and functions...it's that good! Thank you Barrie! I'll never use another recipe!
This was a good recipe that turned out very moist. If I cook it again, I will marinate the chicken overnight for more flavor. I baked the chicken in the oven at 350 for 1 1/2 hours. I used the bottom of a broiler pan which I sprayed with Pam and lined with foil for easier cleaning. Be prepared for the smell as the drippings and butter burn on the pan as the chicken bakes.
I was skeptical about this. I followed the recipe pretty much as written except I used a poultry rub I had handy with the butter. My chicken was a little bigger than the four pounds the submitter recommends – I would make sure you stick with one that’s four pounds or less or you might have trouble getting the lid on the grill! Finally, be sure to check the temperature of the chicken often. I was way short of the recommended cooking time and upon checking the temperature, found it registered anywhere between 180-200 degrees. I thought it was overcooked and ruined. That’s when this skeptic became a believer. In spite of apparently being overcooked, it was tender, moist and extremely flavorful. My only criticism is you would think the skin would become a golden brown. It really doesn’t, which is likely a function of the beer steaming the meat. I look forward to experimenting with this and perfecting it in the future.
Well,if you were a chicken that size sitting on a can of beer, you'd be falling over too! lol! Try a 16 ounce can instead. I have come across other recipes where this helped with that problem. Also, for those worried about paint from can coming off onto the chicken cavity, cover can with foil:)
This chicken was awesome! As some of the other reviews suggested, I used garlic powder instead of garlic salt. The chicken was melt in your mouth good!
Did this in my oven and it was excellent! took about 2 hrs at 350
This is a fantastic recipe. We are on a low fat, low sodium diet, so instead of butter I used olive oil and instead of garlic salt i used garlic powder. I also closed the skin around neck and secured it with a tooth pick. This really intensified the flavor and moisture!!! Awesome no matter how you cook it!!!
absolutely delicious! You can get the beer holders @ walmart for $3. I think I'm going to buy one b/c the can fell over near the end of cooking (and of course the chicken went w/ it). Still turned out great.
DELICIOUS!! The meat falls off the bones and it is very moist.I would definetely recommend, however....the chicken is hot and the beer is boiling in the can when you remove the chicken from the grill. It's a challenge to get the can out of the chicken, you'll need extra hands.
The novelty of this makes it worth a try. I used a 4-lb chicken and used a dry rub and let it set overnight. I then cooked on the BBQ. The chicken was extremely moist. However, I felt it lacked in flavor. Next time I would use much stronger seasonings. Edit: I just made this again. This time I brined over night, using the Citrus Turkey Brine recipe on this site. I used two 4-lb. chickens. The following morning I drained and rinsed them, then used a spicy dry rub on them. I let them sit in the fridge for 6 hours, then grilled them. They were done in 2 hours. The meat was SO unbelievably moist it was incredible. I will definitely brine the chickens anytime I use this recipe in the future.
Loved the flavour of this chicken and it was soooo moist. I recommend buying the actual "beer butt" metal stand that you can get at kitchen stores though. My chicken kept falling over on the pan and made quite a mess. Hopefully the stand will prevent this from happening.
What a really delicious and fun meal this was. My husband asked me to definitally make this dish again.
Really.... Really. Out of this world!! I make two chickens so I can have a whole frosty mug of beer while I wait for this delicious, tender, juicy, tasty chicken!!!
This was great and alot of fun too. Next time I will make feet out of potatoes ..
Probably the best beer butt chicken I've ever had. Moist and juicy and soooo good! I made two of them for a party and EVERYONE RAVED about them!! I cooked them for about an hour and forty five to fifty minutes. I basted every thirty and I rubbed it with a stick of butter before putting on the seasonings. I put a little chicken broth and some beer that wasn't being used at the bottom. It helps make a really good gravy too. :) I love this recipe. :D
A fantastic recipe that we thoroughly enjoyed! Like other reviewers, we made a rub of rosemary, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and paprika. I plan on using the remains of the chicken to make an awesome chicken soup! This will be a family favorite for a long time!
AWESOME!!!so juicy and the skin was crisp and flavorful
Everyone that I share this recipe with gets such a kick from it. I will never look at a chicken the same way again. This is the best tasting chicken we have ever had. I find that it takes much less time to cook on my grill (about an hour and a half). I always use a chicken with a pop-up timer so that I know exactly when it is done. When cooked at a higher heat it does just fine. It smells great.. looks great.. and best of all taste awesome !!!
Beer butt chicken is hard to mess up! I changed a few things about this recipe--couldn't imagine using a cup of butter so I rubbed with olive oil instead. I also seasoned with my favorite roasted chicken seasonings--garlic powder, onion powder, pepper, salt, paprika (for color), and thyme. I used a larger beer and recommend buying a beer you actually like as opposed to whatever single can you can find. You may use something that you don't like the taste of, which kinda ruins the dish. I use grass fed chickens and they never take 3 hours. For even more juiceness, consider brining before putting on the grill. Like I said, this is hard to mess up and truly a treat!
This is an awsome recipe!!! My kids love it and can't get enough. They like it better than the chicken my wife makes. My daughter makes it impossible to have leftovers the next day. She just keeps picking off the carcass in an endless eating frenzy!!! Thanks for submitting this winner Barrie!!! New note on this recipe. Lately I have been adding the excess beer from the can to the butter mix for basting. It seems to add a bit more flavor.
Delicious!!! I recommend buying a chicken stand, don't attempt it other ways.
I follow the premise of this recipe, but adjust the seasoning mixture to my taste (i.e. smoked paprika, garlic salt, chili powder etc. I have my own seasoning mix I make that I use in my cooking) - make no mistake about it - cooking a chicken with this method produces and incredibly juicy, flavorful bird. (don't be stingy with the seasining mixture) Don't forget to season the INSIDE of the bird. I don't go to the trouble of loosening the skin to season between - I just season the inside and outside of the chicken and it's absolutely fantastic! I periodically baste the chicken with the drippings and seasoned butter. Folks...this melts in your mouth!! Be sure not to under-cook...if you get impatient, you might end up with a chicken that isn't as tender. I cook mine for at least 3 hours on indirect heat. YUMMO!!
Kentucky Fried had better watch out, the was very very tasty.
We loved this chicken! I think you really can play with the spices you use. I used garlic, onion powder, cayenne, old bay seasoning, thyme, sage and I didn't use the whole cup of butter(1/2 cup) and it still came out Amazing! I really think it helped the flavor by rubbing the chicken with the spices and letting it marinade overnight. I rubbed the spices underneath the skin and on top of the skin. I cooked the chicken in the oven @ 350 for 1 1/2 hours and put some chicken broth, beer and water in the pan the chicken sat in. The drippings made a wonderful gravy! My husband woke up this morning thinking about the chicken we had for dinner the night before :)
Have always cooked it in the oven. Make sure your chicken is defrosted. Takes at least 1.5 hours. Gotta use the butter in the recipe. I have made it and left it off and the rating drops down to 3 stars. Dont use light beer, no taste.
This recipe has one major flaw in it. In Wisconsin we NEVER DISCARD BEER! You drink it! Hence only 4 stars.
Discard 1/2 the beer!?!?!?!?!?!
chicken very juicy - used center burner after 30 minutes and turned other two off - temp a little above low - got cooked in about two to two and a half hours - also made potatoes in a packed on the other side. flavor doesn't get all the way in but still very good.
AWESOME! Followed recipe exactly except for the time... we did a 4 1/2 lb. chicken on the gas grill for about 2 hrs. and 20 min. Checked internal temp with a meat thermometer and it was PERFECT! Moist & flavorful on the inside; and much to my surprise, the skin crisped up very nicely. I will most definitely be making this again & again! Anxious to experiment with other ingredients such as Worcestershire, liquid smoke or hot sauce. Very tasty chicken indeed!
We have made this recipe a lot on the grill but the last time it scared me a little. There is a great potential for fire so please be careful. I guess some folks have a stand for the bird, but I was just using the can. It tastes great but from now on I will have extra water on hand so the bird does not charr. And I will make a mental note that I will smell like smoke for the rest of the evening. Everyone looked it though!
A very interesting take on making chicken! I love the idea and love using beer in cooking. Standing the chicken, pulling out the can (butter the can!) was all easier than I thought. The chicken came out very tender but it was too bland for my tastes. I would say definitely make some adjustments to the spice blend and put some outside and inside - don't rely on the can to make the chicken tasty/salty.
Very tasty indeed. You may also cut off the top of the beer can and add in slices of onions and bell peppers for a savoring taste!!! For those of you that would not like to use beer, a can of sprite or 7up will work just the same. Enjoy!
Great! Easy to prepare and tastes fantastic. Served at a football party and was a big hit.
My husband surprised me with this for dinner. At first, I was a little leery - I prefer my chicken boneless and skinless - but after only one bite I was HOOKED! He made this recipe his own by rubbing the bird inside and out with cajun seasoning. Delicious!! Fun presentation too.
This was a very moist tender chicken which I baked in the oven. The first time I made it I followed the recipe. Delicious. The second time I made a rub of 1 teaspoon each garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, and fresh ground black pepper. I then added 1 heaping tablespoon each of finely minced fresh oregano and sage from my garden. I loosened the skin and slathered the rub all over the meat of the chicken under the skin as well as the inside of the chicken. I even made sure to get the rub down into the leg and thigh meat (under the skin). Finally I oiled the outside of the chicken with olive oil and rubbed the last of the rub all over. I added a few crushed garlic cloves to the beer and roasted it in the the oven at 350 degrees until the dark meat registered 180 degrees. If you like a milder tasting chicken the original recipe is marvelous. If you like more flavor this rub adds outstanding taste.
What a delicious recipe! My whole family loved it--it was so tender and moist. I baked it for 1 1/2 hours in a 350 degree oven, based on other poster's advice, and also added a little liquid smoke, also per another poster's advice. Just amazing! Thank you for a wonderful recipe. There is no beer taste at all, just a slightly smoky, spicy, buttery sauce.
came out perfect
I have made this recipe several times, the first time for Father's day, and boy was it a hit!!! I think this is the only way to cook a whole chicken, it is so juicy and tender!!! Thanks for the great recipe!!!
My husband told me to KEEP this one! My almost 5 yr old daughter practically inhaled the skin. A huge hit for the whole family, ages 1yr old to 35!!!! I grilled it at a constant 250 degrees, basting every half hr. for 3 1/2 hrs. Delicious.
After reading all of the reviews I was excited - I made it and the smell was wonderful (it took much longer to cook then I expected) we sat down to eat it & we were very disappointed, it had no flavor at all?
Sensational! Truly the juiciest chicken I have ever roasted. I did mine in the oven for 1.5 hours at 350 as others suggested. I followed others advice as well in putting some of the seasoned butter under the skin too. Not sure if it's really the beer in the can or the 1 CUP of butter that makes this so yummy but WOW.
This was amazing! I brought it to a friend's house for the 4th of July and it was eaten up even before ribs that someone else brought! I rubbed some of the butter mixture all over the chicken & under the skin then let it sit overnight in the fridge. I didn't want to use up all the propane on the grill so I cooked it in the oven for an hour and 15 minutes on 325 then I put it on the grill for another 15 minutes to crisp up the skin. To serve it I cut it up & poured all the juices from the bottom of the roasting pan all over the chicken. I will make this again. My husband told me that he has been dreaming about this chicken since I made it!
I could eat this everyday! It's THAT GOOD! I like the fact I can put it on the grill(or in the oven) in the afternoon while the kids are at school then it's ready just as the kids are finishing up their homework.
This chicken is excellent, I basted mine with the juices. Turns out very moist and tender with crispy skin, definetly a favorite.
This recipe is so much fun and easy to make. When completed I pull the meat off of the bone, place in a turkey bag, pour juices left in beer can over the top, and place in the oven at 180 degrees. This gives me time to finish up last minute things for the dinner and also adds great flavor and juice to the meat. I will never look for another beer butt chicken recipe. This one is a keeper! Thanks for sharing.
I have made alot of beer butt chicken and this recipe is the bomb! I used garlic powder and seasoning salt in the melted butter and slathered that all over the bird. I also put some smashed garlic in the beer and cooked it in the oven at 350 for 30 minutes per pound. Excellent flavor and fall off the bone delicious. Also very easy. I highly recommend this recipe!
This was sooooo moist and delish! I did soak the bird in beer and onion and garlic all day. Then stuck it up there on that beer can to cook in the stove @ 350. Basted it once with a mixture of melted butter and honey mustard. Juice was dripping from the breast meat! Keeper!!!
so so easy!!!! mine only took 2 hours to cook!
I consider myself a master of this recipe, and have cooked about 15 chickens using it thus far.
This recipe is great. My family makes this and in the south we call them drunk chickens we put the tall boys in and all the same except we rub the chicken with a bbq rub and we put veggies in the beer too cook along with the chicken such as green peppers red peppers and onion and mushrooms! YUM YUM!
This is the only way we will cook chicken ever again!!! It was unbelievably moist and tender! I did not use cheap beer(if that makes a difference or not)and on the gas grill it only took 1-1/2 hours! Thanks! Gina
Ummm YUMM! that was the best chicken ever! fall off the bone! It was also very inexpensive! Don't forget to boil the carcass for chicken stock!
This was a very simple meal to prepare and is nice to make on a hot summer night when your in the mood for something other then the normal grilled food. I will make this again. Thanks!
I've used this method for years but I keep it simple. #1 Do NOT "discard" half a can of beer!!! After drinking half a can I simple mix BBQ sauce in the remaining half and grill it.
AMAZING - Best Chicken I've ever eaten! Definitely worth making again to play around with spices!
This is the best way to make a grilled whole chicken. So moist and delicious.
delicious. I tried with Dijon, honey and butter on the skin and some peppercorns, butter, rosemary, fresh crushed garlic with the beer. I think I could have done without any butter. I also cooked in the oven at 350 for 1:15 (15 minutes per lb)
This recipe was so much fun to make, and the result was wonderful! The chicken was so moist and flavorful. I baked the chicken in a 350 degree oven for 1 1/2 hours. Make sure you line your baking pan with aluminum foil for easy clean up. This recipe is definitely a keeper.
Try a bit of bourbon in the can as well. Baste the chicken in a mix of half apple cider vinegar/bourbon with a dash of lemon pepper. It makes the skin brown great. Also rub the inside cavity of the chicken with garlic powder and basil.
Great, thanks! I made two of these yesterday for a neighbors get together. They turned out very juicy.
I just realized that I have never reviewed this recipe before, and I use it soooo often! I always just follow it exactly, except in winter I do it in my oven. I am about to put it on the BBQ right now!
My family loves this using the method of baking in the oven at 350. I have found one little trick which makes it even easier. Open the can of beer with a can opener. Pour out half of the beer. Put in the stick of butter unmelted and paprika and garlic salt. Much easier than trying to pour melted butter, paprika and garlic salt into the small opening at the top of the can.
This is what my friend said about this chicken (made verbatim): "I should kill you for making skin this good!". I guess that says it all, but this will help, if you're still not convinced...I made 2 birds for a BBQ and before I finished putting the rest of the buffet out, they were gone! I guess that means these'll do for appetizers as well :) Thanks so much!!!!!!
I think the results are perfectly edible, and even tasty. I am not convinced that this method is an improvement upon any other methods I already know. I would back a traditionally roasted chicken against this any day.
Made this for dinner tonight. SIMPLY DELICIOUS! Used gas grill on low heat. I cooked 1 4 lb chicken and it only had to cook about 1.25 hours. Can't wait to make it again!
This came out excellent! Will make again very soon.
This is delicious. Hubby got a new grill for his birthday and wanted to try it out. This was perfect for our first meal. Didn't change a thing about the recipe. Thanks for the post.
I love this !! It helps to marinate the outside first as it makes the chicken tastier, just with barbeque sauce, ranch dressing, etc. Also, you don't need to use beer for the main base; it's just for moisture. Cola and orange juice work just as well from experience, even though beer tastes the best.
Very moist and tender. Added a favorite dry rub. These were wonderful.
Ohhh my gosh! This is some incredible chicken!! The only thing we changed is we rubbed our chicken with a "chicken rub" seasoning the night before, put it in a gallon size bag, and put it in the fridge. WOW!! The most tender, moist chicken ever!
Love it. It's a most-requested dish. I brine the chicken first and then bake it in the oven for about 1 1/2 hours and let it sit on the counter for about 15 minutes before cutting into it.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections