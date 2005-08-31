Greek Chicken

4.4
500 Ratings
  • 5 311
  • 4 131
  • 3 41
  • 2 9
  • 1 8

A very good light summer dish. I serve it with sliced tomatoes, feta cheese, and garlic bread.

Recipe by Karen

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
25 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a glass dish, mix the olive oil, garlic, rosemary, thyme, oregano, and lemon juice. Place the chicken pieces in the mixture, cover, and marinate in the refrigerator 8 hours or overnight.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat grill for high heat.

  • Lightly oil the grill grate. Place chicken on the grill, and discard the marinade. Cook chicken pieces up to 15 minutes per side, until juices run clear. Smaller pieces will not take as long.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cook time, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
412 calories; protein 31.1g; carbohydrates 3.5g; fat 30.7g; cholesterol 97.1mg; sodium 94.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022