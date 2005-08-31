Greek Chicken

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note:
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cook time, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
412 calories; protein 31.1g; carbohydrates 3.5g; fat 30.7g; cholesterol 97.1mg; sodium 94.6mg. Full Nutrition
I am a caterer and made this for a wedding rehearsal dinner a few months ago. It was a huge hit! I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts and pounded them so that they were uniform in thickness. I marinated the chicken for 2 days & grilled them about 3 1/2 minutes per side. I garnished the platter with lemon halves, roasted heads of garlic & sprigs of fresh rosemary. My only suggestion is to be careful with the fresh oregano...it is very pungent, so don't get carried away!!
Marinated cut chicken pieces overnight and roasted in oven at 375 degrees for 55 mins. Chicken looked very tasty coming out of the oven. Picky 11-yr old said it was ok, I thought the breast was dry, and no comment from DH. Won't make again.
This is incredible! I used boneless skinless chicken breasts and placed them in the marinade before I froze them. I then thawed over night. I grilled the chicken and it came out perfect. I used a teaspoon each of the dried herbs. The chicken had a great strong lemony taste, plus the hint of the garlic and herbs gave it great kick. I cooked my chicken about 10 minutes per side and they turned out perfect. I can't wait to make again.
Very juicy and easy to make. I used boneless, skinless breasts, bottled lemon juice and dried herbs - wish I had a mortar and pestle to crush the rosemary. The first time I made this, I only used two breasts but kept the rest of the ingredients the same. I marinated for an hour and then cooked them on the George Foreman grill - delicious! The 2nd time I made four breasts w/the same amount of marinade - not quite as flavorful but still very good. I recommend adding more spices & garlic than the recipe calls for if you like a stronger flavor.
My 13-year-old daughter, who suddenly hates everything I put in front of her, absolutely loved this recipe! I've already made it twice in the last 3 weeks. Because it is too cold out to use my grill right now, I put the chicken in the oven for an hour at 350 degrees F. Served with wild rice, salad, and hot dinner rolls made dinner a hit in my house!
I could give this receipe six stars, taste great. It is a little cold to be grilling outside so I cook it in the oven instead. 375 for about 25 minutes covered with aluminum foil, removed the foil turned on the broiler and cooked about 10 minutes to add some nice color to it. Don't forget the wine for the cook, that is very important.
Simple and good! I served with Greek Orzo Salad and garlic french bread topped with chopped tomatoes, feta cheese, & chopped olives and got many compliments. Didn't grill the chicken - I baked at 350 for an hour as per suggestion of another review... next time I think I'll try and cover with foil so the chicken is a little more moist.
A nice way to use fresh garden herbs. I marinated overnight and it tasted good, but not great. The cooking time was about 10-15 per side.
I made this last night, and it was fabulous. We had it with pitas, tomatoes, onions and lettuce. I used chicken breast tenders, and didn't grill it for an hour - It would have been to dry. I highly recommend it!
For maximum flavor try preparing the marinade mix a day or two in advance (refrigerated) to allow the herb flavors to infuse into the oil. It cuts the marinade time and is much safer than letting the chicken sit refrigerated for longer than it needs to. The dish was magnificent. I served over rice with a tomato, green bean & sprout salad. Will definitely be continuing to make this one!
I LOVE this recipe!! I've made it several times and it's always so yummy-I serve it with pita bread or flat bread, hummus and tzatziki. I also prepare the chicken the night BEFORE I cook it, so it marinates a full day. I turn it and re-coate the chicken once or twice during this time also. I find the chicken really soaks up the marinade that way, and it comes out very tender. I use double the lemon juice, (1/2 cup). I also find this recipe tastes better on skin-on, dark meat chicken, but that's probably because it's fattier! Lastly, I do bake this ( I don't have a BBQ), 350 degrees for one hour. Ladies, if you want to impress a new guy, this is what to cook-you can't screw it up, it takes hardly any time, and he will love it!!
This was great! I made the recipe just as listed, except I used thighs and marinaded them overnight. Put them on the BBQ grill and they turned out fantastic..took iceburg lettuce, and leaf lettuce alone with Walla Walla Onions, cucumbers, tomatoes from my garden, and warm pita bread and Tzatziki sauce. I cut the chicken into bite size pieces after letting meat sit for about 10 minutes. Made for a great light summer meal. Will make again for a larger family gathering!
I baked as a previous review did for 40 minutes on 400 but it came out too dry. I think 350 would have been much better. And this recipe has NO salt - so I added a couple of shakes to bring out the flavor. Also, two lemons is too much, one lemon next time!
I think the Mediterranean, between the Greeks & the Italians, has the corner on the market of great cuisine. I love the flavors and the health benefits. For this one, I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts and did everything else as written. Served alongside a Greek salad; great simple fare. Added a bit of salt to the marinade; would probably reduce the amount of olive oil next time. Thanks for the recipe, Karen!
I gave this 4 stars because it was too lemony for our taste and it seemed to overpower the other ingredients. Made exactly to recipe except I baked it in the oven and did not grill it. Maybe that was what made the difference. For me, by cutting down on the lemon I think this would be a 5 star recipe! Thanks Karen for submitting this.
I followed the recipe pretty close except that I used chicken breasts and instead of grilling, I browned them in a pan and then finished cooking them in a 425 oven for about 15 minutes. Once they were done, I transferred them to a plate and de-glazed the pan with some chicken broth to make a sauce to put on top of the chicken. Very good!
This was so tasty! I'm always afraid of over-lemoning so I only used one lemon (which ended up being about 1/4 cup) and it was perfect. I used 5 cloves of garlic and let it marinate for about 6 hours. I cooked the chicken at 400 degrees for 45 minutes and then put it under the broiler for about 2-3 minutes to get the skin nice and crispy. Oh my gosh this was SO good!
Absolutely the best chicken we have ever eaten! It was so good, everyone kept going back for leftovers. Even the kids loved this one! I marinated it in a large ziplock bag over night. It was so quick and simple to throw it on the grill the next night. A great busy day recipe and wonderful for company too!
Awesome chicken! Very flavorful, the herbs meld nicely with the garlic and lemon juice. I cooked mine in the oven at 350 for about an hour and half, but it was about a 6 pound chicken I had cut up. I also used bottled juice instead of fresh, since I didn't have fresh lemons on hand. This is a dish I will definately make again! Thanks Karen.
Very good recipe...but how on earth does this dish have 30 grams of fat per serving? There is no possible way! I used skinless chicken breasts. Did the orig. recipe call for a whole chicken cut into pieces?
Failproof! I used reconstituted lemon juice, oregano and garlic from a tube and added some powdered thyme for more flavor. Used boneless chicken thighs and only marinaded for about 45 min and it was as good as when I marinate longer. Chicken was so moist and savory. You cannot go wrong with this recipe!
OMG...this is so good. If I could give it 10 stars, I would. Used whole legs since we both like dark meat. Marinated in a ZipLock bag. It's worth having an herb garden just for this recipe. Did it over medium heat and turned often so it didn't char. Just left the herbs on it on the grille. Served with chunked potatoes tossed in EVO with dried herbs, wrapped in non stick foil, then wrapped again. They only took 5-6 min. on each side, then put them in the top section of the grille while the chicken cooked and they were done perfectly. We used medium heat instead of high. Just served with sliced tomatoes and green peppers from the garden. NO cleanup at all. Think I'll probably just freeze my herbs at the end of the season so they'll be "fresh" all winter. Even my other half complimented me. Thanks Karen
Bleah! I knew I should have trusted my instincts on this one. The acid (lemon) ratio is way off here, the marinade essentially pickles the chicken (and I only left it in five hours or so) and imparts an awful bitter lemon flavor with nearly zero impact from the herbs or garlic. If you want a good Greek style marinade (why did I stray from it to begin with?) try searching for the 'Souvlaki' recipe by Abby Benner. It calls for pork but I use boneless chicken and throw in bell peppers and mushrooms (also grilled). This recipe was a huge disappointment, would not make again or recommend.
Very good! Next time I will up the amount of spices. Chicken was very moist and tender when done in the oven!
I served this up for a guest who said it was the best chicken he had ever tasted!! I used chicken breasts and cooked them on the BBQ the same way as you would a steak. They only took about 5 minutes each side and were really moist and tender
This was great. I used pork chops instead of chicken and wow it was so yummy. I also used dry herbs. It's great on the grill when the outside gets crispy. What a winner. Can't wait to try it on chicken
This is a very easy and very good recipe. The tomatoes, feta cheese and calamata (Greek) olives are a great side dish with it. I also served "Mom's Cucumber Salad" with it. You can find the "Mom's" recipe on Allrecipes.
More than the sum of its parts. It's easy to prepare, using ingredients commonly found in the kitchen, it's foolproof - the chicken is moist every time - and it smells absolutely divine whilst cooking. I can't recommend this recipe enough.
I used regular canola oil (found I was out of olive oil and wanted to get the chicken marinating). I cut the rosemary down since I'm not a fan but added marjoram. Salt and pepper. I would suggest that for an added lemon kick--zest the lemons first if you use fresh ones. Might as well get the essential oils from the zest since you already have the lemons. Did the boneless skinless breasts using a grill pan and was really happy with the results. Will definitely be making this one often. Thanks so much!
Oh so good!! Only used 1/4c. olive oil and the rest of the recipe remained the same. Delicious.....made this with Tomato Feta Salad on this site and grilled asparagus.....great dinner and family loved it! I did omit the rosemary and substituted with dried thyme.....very tasty.
This was very good. Boneless chicken breasts should be baked at a high temp for a short time...there's not enough fat to keep it moist for longer, lower-heat cooking. Try pounding it to uniform thickness and baking for 20 min at 450. It'll make a huge difference!
I made pita sandwichs with this chicken after I chopped it up. Along with the chicken, I added lettuce, tomatoes, onion, black olive, provolone cheese, and ranch dressing. The kids could not stop complimenting this combination. I noticed one child kept sneaking bites of the chicken before we added it to the pita-si it was a hit with everyone here. The flavors were mild-but very pleasant. Thanks Karen!
I am partial to the Greek style garlic chicken breast recipe on here, but decided to give another one a try. I thought this turned out pretty good. I liked the different herbs on it. It is a little less juicy than the other one, but still has great flavor. I just used 4 large bone in chicken breasts, because that is what I had. I have fresh lemon juice, I juiced, that I keep in the freezer at all times. On-line it said 2 Tblsp. equals one lemon so I went with that. I served it with grilled baked potatoes, zucchini, and tomatoes.
Delightful dish! Rather than a cut-up chicken, I used this recipe for cornish game hens. I did everything the same, except after marinating the hens overnight, I put them in my crockpot on low for 8 hours with about 1/4 cup of chicken broth. I finished them off by broiling them for 8-10 minutes so they would have a nice brown skin. The meat was so moist and flavorful, it fell off the bone. I'm a big fan of the crockpot, and this recipe worked well.
This recipe was really tasty. The reason I only gave it 4 stars is because the olive oil made it a very smoky dish to BBQ. The oil dripping onto the BBQ caused flare-ups. Used dried herbs instead of fresh and it still turned out great.
I've made this recipe virtually every weekend since I found it! My family enjoys it with a greek salad and couscous. The only thing I did differently was add a pinch of salt to the marinade. Delicious!
This is an excellent chicken recipe! I have made this twice now and both times altered the ingredients because of what was on hand. I used thin sliced chicken breast, I only had dried herbs/seasonings and only used thyme and oregano and garlic powder. I also added just a little bit of fresh ground sea salt. The first time I made this I added fresh lemon juice, the second time I made it I omitted it (again because did not have on hand). Both times the chicken was great! I served this for company which included a crew of 4 (5 yrs old and under) kids that typically won't touch anything that has an herb on it and they devoured it! I also sliced the chicken after it was cooked the first time and used it to make gyros and then the second time just served the breast pieces whole as part of a BBQ. Also, don't worry if you don't have the marinade time, the dish will still be terrific! Thanks Karen for giving me a great recipe variation for chicken that I will make again and again!
I didn't think this was amazing, but I didn't use fresh herbs. It was good, but lacked that definitive taste I was looking for. Served it with pitas, so they might have absorbed some of the flavor. Fresh herbs would probably help.
Very easy, very good and it pleased my children (ages 12 and 8), who each asked for second helpings. Served with a vegetable and fresh fruit and it made a tasty, healthy meal. Have been given "permission" to make again.
Super-duper yum. This is the Greek chicken recipe I was looking for. I forgot I was supposed to marinate, so that part didn't get done. I made it with greek potatoes and it all turned out great. I used two lemons with 8 pieces of chicken and it was enough lemon flavor. Thanks!
Really fantastic mix of flavors. I took boneless chicken breast, cut it up into pieces and marinated it. Grilled it up for use in greek chicken pita sandwiches. Top with some tzatziki, lettuce, feta and olives. Fantastic!
Maybe I just don't like the Greek flavorings???? I don't know why, but despite all the raves from other reviewers, my family really didn't care for this. Not bad, just not as wonderful as I had expected.
The beauty of this recipe is that no one dislikes it. It is one of those rare dishes that pleases everyone: picky children, teens, adults with food allergies. I served this at my daughter's birthday party and the crowd (12 and 13 year old girls) ate it up. I recommend salting and peppering the chicken right before you put it on the barbecue. I served it with a make-your-own Greek salad bar, homemade pita bread, and tzatziki. People swooned, and no one complained!
EDIT: I just tried this again using the FRESH, not dried, herbs. What a difference this makes! Definitely "5 star material"! I would imagine this would work with any combination of fresh herbs (I'm going to try basil and rosemary next!) Old review: I am sure I would rate this "5 stars" if only I had used fresh herbs rather than dry! Even with the dried herbs the chicken was quite tasty. I used the chicken, along with tomato and onion, to make pita sandwiches for tonight's dinner. I then topped it with my "Easy Greek Yogurt Cucumber Sauce" as a spread. Delish! I'm saving this to my recipe box.
This is BETTER than the chicken at the Greek restaurant! Amazing flavor. Followed recipe exactly except I baked the chicken in the oven. Had to cook the breast a little longer, about 50 minutes, but it depends on the size of the pieces. Marinated over night and all day.
My new summer favorite! I use chicken breast cut into thin strips/pieces and thread them onto bamboo skewers to cook on the grill. Serve with grilled cherry tomatoes over rice. "Molly's Mouthwatering Tzatziki Cucumber Sauce" is a must have to go with this.
DELICIOUS!! I spatchcocked a roasting chicken and marinated almost 24 hours. Then I actually roasted the chicken in the oven instead of on the grill and poured the marinade over the top and in the roasting pan while it cooked. So the chicken was able to continue to soak up some of these fabulous flavors. HIGHLY RECOMMEND this simple and yummy recipe!
