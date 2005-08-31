Greek Chicken

OMG...this is so good. If I could give it 10 stars, I would. Used whole legs since we both like dark meat. Marinated in a ZipLock bag. It's worth having an herb garden just for this recipe. Did it over medium heat and turned often so it didn't char. Just left the herbs on it on the grille. Served with chunked potatoes tossed in EVO with dried herbs, wrapped in non stick foil, then wrapped again. They only took 5-6 min. on each side, then put them in the top section of the grille while the chicken cooked and they were done perfectly. We used medium heat instead of high. Just served with sliced tomatoes and green peppers from the garden. NO cleanup at all. Think I'll probably just freeze my herbs at the end of the season so they'll be "fresh" all winter. Even my other half complimented me. Thanks Karen