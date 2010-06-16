Pineapple Chicken Tenders
Delicious little bites for an appetizer or a light meal with a salad!
Very tasty. Made a couple of changes to the 2nd round to suit my family's taste. Added 2 tablespoons sherry, 1 tablespoon sesame oil, 1/4 teaspoon fresh finely ground ginger, 1/2 teaspoon fresh pressed garlic. With the additional seasonings, this recipe is a power punch of flavor!!! Yum!Read More
Instead of BBQ'ing, I marinated the chicken for about two hours, then "fried" it in a 1/2 teaspoon of olive oil. I made a lot of extra marinade and warmed it up with some pineapple chunks. I served it over white rice, and used the extra marinade for a dressing for the rice. This recipe was incredible, and a huge hit at our dinner party. I can't wait to have it again!
Create a dipping sauce from the following ingredients to accompany the grilled tenders: 1 cup of pineapple sauce (create by placing in blender) 1/4 cup plain yogurt 2 Tbsp. honey Blend all ingredients together and chill while tenders are grilling. Serve dipping sauce with tenders and sliced pineapple rings.
I used skinless boneless chicken breasts and added a generous tsp. of ground ginger and 2 tsp. of garlic powder. I also grilled the chicken with the pineapple chunks. Wonderful, wonderful chicken! I boiled the marinade and served it over plain white rice. The chicken tasted too good to have a sauce!
This was so good and so easy to make. I used others' recommendations and added a little grated ginger to the marinade and also before serving, thickened the marinade with some corn starch and served warm for a dipping sauce. Even my picky son who hates EVERYTHING but the plainest of foods used the sauce. I used 6 boneless breasts for 4 people and next time will use 8. They were cleaned up in a flash and all were asking for more. I cut the chicken in thick strips, two or three, depending on the size of the breast, and then skewered them in an "s" fashion on the skewers. Next time, I will marinate longer. I opened a can of pineapple rings and there was exactly 1 cup of juice in there. I served the pineapple and made some rice and had a great meal.
I personally think you shouldn't rate a recipe unless you've made it exactly as written. I made this to the "T" and it was delicious! Will definitely make this again!
I thought these were great. I threw some spices in the marinade while it simmered, then marinated the chicken for about 3 hours. I skewered it with slices of green pepper, onion, and pineapple, and grilled, then served over rice pilaf. What a great, healthy meal- and SO easy to clean up! I think heating the marinade ingredients really helps meld the flavors and influence the taste.
Very good response from family. One can of pineapples yields the cup of juice you need, and the pineapples on the skewer are just the right combo. I added garlic and ground ginger as others' suggested, and marinated the chicken for 24 hours. They came out great! Thanks!
This sauce is fantastic! The only thing I changed was to add some fresh grated ginger (about a 1/2 inch chunk, grated). I think this is a MUST... it added a real nice mellow ginger flavor. I cannot say enough good things about this sauce. I used half of the sauce to marinate 2 large chicken breasts cut into bite size pieces. I sauteed the chicken pieces in olive oil with diced onion, garlic, and a red pepper. Once the chicken was cooked through, I added pineapple chunks and the other half of the sauce and simmered on low heat for awhile. I served over rice. SO DELICIOUS!
Loved this one! Took advice from others and marinated over night and added 1 tsp ginger and 2 tsp garlic. Chicken was tender and juicy! I'll be making this one again soon.
Excellent recipe! I too added vegies to this dish (green pepper, broccoli and onion) which I marinated overnight and added some seasonings and a bit of hot sauce to the mixture. Just make sure you don't marinate the meat and vegetables together. As others, I served this over rice and my gang absolutely loved it! Terrific Hillary!
Wow! These are beautiful and great tasting! I added chunks of bell pepper, pineapple and served with white rice. The only thing I would do different next time is marinate much longer than 30 minutes. Yum!!
Mmm, these were delicious! I followed some of the other reviewers' advice: I marinated most of the day (9-10 hours or so), which I think adds a lot of flavor and juiciness. I used about half the sauce to marinate and thickened the other half with corn starch and drizzled it on top of the finished product. I also added about 1/2 tsp ginger to the marinade, which adds a great flavor. Since I live in an apartment and don't have a grill, I went ahead and fried the chicken in the marinade in a frying pan, with pineapple chunks, which tasted great on top of everything. I served with some curry rice and it was a great meal! My husband kept asking, "When did you learn to make this?!" I think I'll be doing the kabobs for my next party...
This is the first 5* recipe I've given, and it is WELL DESERVED. Let me just start with the modifications I made. We used boneless skinless chicken breasts that I pounded flat so they'd cook about as quickly as chicken tenders. Also, we live in an apt. so no grilling, so we just did it on the stovetop. I think I only used about 1/3 c. of brown sugar and a little more pineapple juice instead. It was AMAZING. The chicken was juicy and flavorful. I boiled the marinade for a few mins until it had reduced by about 1/3 and poured this over the chicken and a side of white rice and it was just fantastic. We will definitely use this recipe again and again. It's so simple and so delicious. Thanks!!
Made this with Chicken Drumsticks - Kids LUVED it!! i added some garlic salt and a little bit of olive oil to the dmarinade to help the marinade stick to the chicken - quick n easy!
Dang good and dang easy to make. I cooked mine in the oven because we don't have a grill. These were really tasty! I used the left over marinade to make a sauce that we used over the rice. I simply took the extra marinade and added some cornstarch. I will be making these again!
This recipe was terrific and so easy. I added some garlic to the marinade and seasoned 4 skinless chicken breasts with salt, pepper, onion powder and garlic powder. I poured about half the marinade over chicken and covered tight with foil. Baked at 400 degrees for about half an hour. Then turned chicken over added remainder of marinade and pineapple over chicken. Covered tightly and baked for another 20 minutes. Served with rice. Absolutely delicious !!!
I made the marinade as directed and then poured it over the chicken tenders in a Pyrex dish and baked at 350 for 30 minutes. My fiance and I thought it came out great considering it wasn't grilled. Next time I'll take the advice of others and marinade the chicken longer, probably adding some garlic, ginger and pepper flakes to the mix. Thanks for another easy chicken recipe!
This is a great recipe! I do barbecue trainings and demonstrations and this recipe is used everytime... and everyone loves it! It is so easy to put togather and hit the road... Thank you for making my job easier!
My husband does not like chicken, so I substituted 3 cubed boneless pork chops instead. WOW!! The only other change I made was to add veggies and some pineapple chunks to the skewers, and a little bit of ginger to the marinade. We didn't have any leftovers, which in and of itself is a rare occurence and a huge testament to the tastiness of this recipe :) Thanks!!
loved this recipe! the other reviews were very helpful! i boiled the remaining marinade & used it as gravy for rice. definitely used less soy sauce & more brown sugar. Also mixed in mandarin orange juice because i ran out of pineapple juice! marinated it for a few hours & seasoned chicken breasts with black pepper, garlic, & Mrs. Dash right before i broiled them! with my own little twist on it, i renamed it "Tropical Chicken." made it for my husband's birthday & he absolutely loved it!! ENJOY! :-)
Wonderful flavor! I skewered them into kabobs and added red bell pepper and canned pineapple chunks (which was packed in exactly 1 cup of juice) My whole family loved them, and I've been asked to make them again.
These were great! Sometimes I can get a little bored with chicken, but I was pleasantly surprised with these skewers. Makes for great leftovers too! I served the skewers on top of brown rice and made fresh steamed greens beans. Heart healthy meal!
Delicious! This is so simple and takes only a few ingredients to produce a sweet and tender chicken. I opted for low sodium soy sauce, brown sugar splenda (cut the amount in half), and fresh pineapple juice. I didn't bother boiling anything, just threw it all in a ziploc bag and let it marinate for 30 minutes. I skewered the chicken with fresh pinapple and it was fabulous! I must admit the first time I made this I made a huge mistake by marinating this for over two hours because I forgot it in the fridge. The acid in the pineapple turned the chicken into "paste" - lesson learned....
Excellent. Even my mother who is not the biggest chicken eater loves this. I did change it a bit though. For one, I did not add soy souce. After heating the pineapple juice and brown sugar I poured it ontop of the chicken in my 9x13 dish and refrigerated for 90 mins. I then threw the entire dish in the over and baked 30 mins. Baking it with the juices kept it very tender. We did find that the pieces of chicken that we were too full to eat at dinner we ate about an hour later, were even better. The flavor realy absored quite nicely. Delicious. I made them last night and again tonight, with pork chops instead. They were great aswell.
This is a great quick recipe! I used the pineapple juice from a can of pineapple chunks and added the pineapple chunks to the skewers! It was so tasty!
Everyone loved these! I minced a can of pineapple tidbits instead of just juice... very good! Super easy to make and kids loved them, thanks!
very good and easy to make! i didn't skewer the chicken. Instead, i just threw everything into a baking dish, including pineapple chunks and chopped green pepper. it turned out very moist and disappeared so fast!
I just made this last night and it was delicious! I added a tsp of ginger and some garlic powder like others mentioned. We had some bad storms come through so I ended up laying them in a 9x13 and baking them at 350 for about 35 minutes - the flavor of the marinade really stands out and is so yummy. We will definitely be doing this again and even trying on different meats!
Dee-lish! I marinated the chicken all day and added garlic. Everyone loved it!
tasty! A few changes. I used breasts, marinated with half the dressing and used that to brush on while cooking. The other half i poured over the chicken when done. Next time add corn starch to thicken. and maybe marinate with less than half so there's more left at the end.
This recipe is a favorite. I double the marinade, and once the chicken is removed I boil it to kill anything in it. Next add some cornstarch and cook until thickened to a consistency you like. It makes a great dipping sauce.
Excellent recipe. Everyone ate these skewers at record speed. The chicken really took on the flavour of the marinade. I added chunks of pineapple to the skewers. I will most certainly be making this one again.
Yummy! I marinated the chicken for four hours and then I sauteed the chicken tenders on the stove top since the weather didn't cooperate for using the grill. I dumped the pineapple rings into the leftover marinade and then sauteed them as well...(cook them really well since they were in the same marinade as the raw chicken). They carmelized up beautifully. Then I boiled the remaining marinade and put it over rice...the chicken, pineapple and rice together were delicious!
So easy and so delicious! I added crushed pineapple to the marinade and used Splenda brown sugar blend, and these were great. I got rave reviews from my party guests. I will definitely make these for my next party.
The longer you marinate the chicken the better it turns out.
All this recipe needed was some acid. I added a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar and that did the trick. It made the chicken super moist and broke down the meat enough that the rest of the ingredients soaked in and had great flavor.
Not a lot of flavor...I would prefer more pineapple taste. Maybe will try with can of pineapple in "heavy syrup"
These were excellent. Marinated for 12 hrs, then grilled with pineapple. Took the marinade and boiled it for a few minutes and added a tbs of soy sauce to tone down the sweetness a bit. Then I thickened it up with a bit of cornstarch. Will definitely make again.
Love this! I added 1/2t of ginger to the marinade. I only used 1.5lbs of fresh chicken breast, and there was a TON of marinade. Next time I will reserve half of the marinade to use as a sauce for the rice. (I don't like to reuse marinade, even if it's heated to boiling.)
This is a great recipe! I cut the chicken up and made kabobs on the grill with onion, green pepper and pineapple chuncks. So Yummy!
my family goes nuts for this! if grilling is not an option for you, skewer the chicken as directed. place the skewers on the sides of a baking dish, so the chicken is suspended over the center of the dish and bake @ 350 until done. (20-30 min) grilling tastes better, but the marinade is so good, you can cook the chicken anyway you please and it still tastes awesome!
I reviewed these earlier this week and had to make some changes because they were dry. I added a teaspoon of canola oil to the mixture and some minced garlic for added flavor. I marinated for 24 hrs and baked them, covered, at 400 for 20 mins. They were juicy and tasted much better than the first time.
This was fine. But it would definitly benefit from a longer marinating time. I would also boil down the leftover sauce after you take out the raw meat. Then serve it as a sauce, it would help it a lot!
We loved this chicken! I doubled the sauce and boiled down half to use as a dipping sauce on the side. So good!
A good basic marinade but nothing spectacular. The pineapple taste is strong even with added garlic powder. I also added sesame seeds to the marinade & let it marinade for several hours. My family liked the chicken & it was worth trying.
Very disappointed as I was expecting a more pineapple-y flavor. Although tender and juicy, the chicken tasted more of soy sauce than anything... plus it needed more umph to it. After making this and doing more recipe searches, I found other dishes that are described as Hawaiian Chicken that I will try out next time.
I doubled the recipe and used some as a marinade for the chicken and then added cornstarch and continued to simmer the rest for a yummy sauce to pour over the rice and chicken on the table.
mmm....these are great, I followed the directions exactly and grilled fresh slices of pineapple with the chicken and we all loved it.
LOVED this! So simple. If you have a few more minutes, add some ginger spice, garlic, and a little lemon juice. My mom makes something like this with steak, and boils the marinade and serves over pasta, so we did that and it was GREAT!
These were so delicious! My whole family loved them. I added one minced clove of garlic and about 1/4 tsp. ground ginger. I grilled pineapple chunks on the skewers along with the chicken.
I made this into a stir fry using the marinade recipe, and added pineapple, onion, bell pepper, cashews, and cornstarch....delicious!
This was so much better than the usual kabobs we have always done. The guests at our picnic couldn't get enough! I marinated vegatables as well, including mushrooms, peppers, pineapple and blanched pearl onions. It was great!
I did not really taste anything specail on the chicken, but I did double the sauce and used half on the rice. So the rice was really tasty.
My boyfriend made these. We actually added chunks of pineapple to the skewers to grill with the chicken and it was awesome!
So easy, and so good. I marinated the chicken overnight, and the skewers came out very moist and flavourful. Everyone loved them, including the kids.
We used boneless skinless chicken breasts instead of the tenders, and this was delicious!!! It was very easy, I'll definitely make it again!
OMG! I added 1/2 tsp Ginger & Garlic Powder to the marinade, I cut the chicken up in chunks for Kabobs & put it all in a gal. plastic bag ( 2/3 cup) for at least 4 hours. Skewered chicken and veggies and grilled them up, thickened the remaining marinade w/2 Tblsp cornstarch and served wirh Kabobs. Yes, even the finicky one loved it, especially the sauce. I made a Brown Rice Mushroom Pilaf to go with it. My beloved said it was amazing & virtually no cleanup!
My cooking has a reputation, but it's not a good one. How wonderful did I feel when I threw together this recipe and received a million compliments from five kids (ages 5-16) and my husband! He was so proud of me :-) Many, many thanks!
These were pretty easy, great for a weekday meal grilling.
Excellent and easy. Also brushed marinade on vegie kabobs. (I used splenda brown sugar blend and added a pinch of Ginger).
Fixed this for dinner and it was wonderful. Did a few things differently to spice it up! First, I added about 2 tsp minced garlic (from a jar) to the marinade for extra flavor. I didn't use light soy sauce cuz I didn't have any. I also reserved about 1/3 cup of the marinade (didn't use it on chicken) and thickened it with cornstarch to use as a basting sauce while grilling. Added some banana peppers, mushrooms and onions to skewers. Really quick, easy and very tasty! We liked it very much. May try on pork or beef next time. Don't forget to soak wooden skewers in water for 20 mins while meat is marinating!
so great and so easy! i add one tbsp of garlic chili paste to give it a little zest.
The good: The chicken was very moist. The bad: Moisture it had, flavor it did not.
Not a whole lot of flavor. Next time, put pineapple pieces with chicken on skewer
As a few others have noted, WAY too much soy sauce and not enough pineapple juice. I added some ginger to the marinade, added green and red peppers to the skewers along with pineapple chunks, marinated for 30 minutes and this was still very bland. I will not be making this again. I think the idea of chicken and pineapple is good but this recipe is missing a lot.
This was excellent! I doubled the recipe and added garlic and ginger and then marinated skewered chicken, red, orange, yellow, green bell pepper, onion and pineapple. Put it all on the grill, served with brown rice and used some of the extra marinade as a dipping sauce. Will definitely make again and this sauce would be great for pot stickers, too.
I marinated these for about 5 hrs. Served w/"Pineapple Fried Rice II". LOVED it!! Will def be using this marinade over & over.
I was disappointed with this recipe as it was rated so highly. I marinated the chicken for 5 hours and still thought the flavor was weak. I added 3 cloves of garlic, green pepper, onion, and pinapple chunks. It was okay, but nothing spectacular like other reviews made it out to be. It would need to be marinated overnight perhaps, or to have some other seasonings to make it worth making again. Not sure if I will bother...
i kept the chicken in the marinade and baked it in the oven. It came out fabulous!!
I used the marinade without cooking it, I just put the chicken in a ziplock bag with marinade, it's great on the grill
Excellent! I used this recipe as a base to make a nice pineapple stir fry. I cut up 3 chicken breast halves in small cubes, used only 1/3c of brown sugar, added half a green pepper, one onion and half a can of crushed pineapple in juice. I served this with Asian Coconut Rice from this site and it was fantastic!
I loved the idea of using chicken tenders...they were easy, threaded nicely and they were "tender"....but this recipe could use some fresh ginger or garlic.
This was a wonderful sauce. I followed the advice of others and added ground ginger. Then, I doubled the recipe, (everything but the chicken,) and let the skewers marinade in the fridge and kept reducing the other half of the sauce, then I used that to baste the chicken on the grill. My picky husband said it was definately a do-over!
Thought it was bland.
I was somewhat disappointed with this recipe. Based on the high ratings, I thought that it would be really good but it was simply OK. The marinade itself tastes pretty good. But, the flavor just doesn't taste strong enough in the chicken. After reading other reviews, I kept the chicken in the marinade for a whole day, and the flavor was still somewhat weak. This tastes like more of an Asian dish to me, so I lightly seasoned the chicken tenders with salt and pepper, and made some additional marinade and allowed the tenders to to simmer in it until the marinade thickened. I served it over some lo mein noodles and it turned out good enough. If I decide to make this recipe again I won't bother wasting time trying to put the chicken in a marinade because it's pointless as the flavor is very faint. I will probably simply let the chicken simmer in the marinade over the stove as it thickens, then serve it over fried rice. This pretty much defeats the purpose of the recipe I guess, but it creates a relatively easy, somewhat Asian dish. If you are hoping for some amazingly good chicken from following this recipe alone, don't get your hopes too high. The flavoring (while good), is just too faint.
I was looking for a new chicken recipe and this one did the trick. My husband and I really liked it. I marinated the chicken for about an hour, but next time I will tenderize it and marinate for two hours to give it more flavor. I will also reserve some of the marinade to pour over the chicken as it finishes cooking. I made it on the stove top on a griddle and it worked well. It took about 6 minutes on each side over medium-high heat.
very good, I added about a tablespoon of fresh ginger to this and doubled the marinade. I find that most marinades are very similar and this one is no exception...it's not spectacularly different in any way, but very good and worth making. A good basic marinade that most everyone will like. We had a cookout and made some with this marinade, some with the chicken bacon kabob marinade and some with the sensational sirloin kabob marinade. All three were good and not very different. Out of the three, my favorite was the chicken bacon kabob because the bacon kept the chicken moist. However, not everyone likes bacon with their chicken, so I was glad I made some with this marinade as well, plus I liked the ginger accent in this one.
My picky daughter said to give this at least 4 so here it is. I added fresh ginger and garlic, stir fried the meat in a wok, added corn starch to the marinade and boiled it with the chicken pieces and served over brown rice. To the sauce I added crushed pineapple, green pepper chunks and onion chunks. Could have used some red pepper and or carrots for color.
Very good. We will add into the grilling rotation.
These were okay, a little bland by themselves on the skewers. I'm sure they would have been better with pineapple chunks on the skewers but the actual recipe was lacking.
Excellent! Very easy and my 2 kids loved it which is a big plus!
When do you add the pineapple juice? Does it go on with the soy and brown sugar? or do you marinate the meat in the pineapple juice first? Help.
I marinated the chicken overnight. Then stir fried it with bellpepper and pineapple. Served over rice. My picky husband even liked it!
I'm sorry to say that this was a little bland. It likey would be much better following the suggestions of others and adding ginger, corn starch and garlic powder to this recipe. Some honey might also be a good addition. Some of the marinade should have been reserved for basting.
They were good, but not too special. Next time, we'll skewer pineapples and veggies with it.
very tasty even the kids loved it,,,ty for a great new addition to our grilling
My husband and I liked these a lot. I made an extra half batch of marinade and thickened it up with cornstarch and water for a drizzle/dipping sauce. My kids didnt care for it...???? But I will make it again!
Simple, economical and really good. I marinated a couple hours, then cooked the chicken in a skillet with a little olive oil while boiling the marinade. When it was time to turn down the heat on the marinade, I added the pineapple chunks and a red bell pepper. The chicken came out tender and nicely browned. The flavor was great (I'm not a huge soy sauce fan – it wasn't too overpowering here). Probably serves four if you're making a meal rather than appetizers. Next time I will marinate longer, not add peppers (or maybe go with green), and thicken the marinade with some cornstarch after boiling. Will certainly make again. Thanks for the recipe!
I would have preffered a thicker marinade- It didnt stick to the chicken very well.
Very tasty and easy to make... Add some chiles to make this one spicy!
I marinaded my chicken tenderloins over night expecting some awesome tasting tender chicken. I grilled on my George Foreman-type grill and the marinade stuck to the non-stick surface. The chicken was tender but the flavor just was not there. It was bland and missing something. I don't think I make this recipe again. Sorry.
The chicken was pretty good, but be very careful when grilling, the brown sugar burns easily.
Fantastic chicken and the extra marinade over rice with grilled vegetables was perfect. Definitely doing it again.
I added ginger and garlic as others suggested and splashed the chicken with pineapple juice when they were done. I cooked them indoors on a grill pan.
GREAT recipe; u just need to add some lime juice, garlic, ginger, and sprinkle with black pepper when grilling. Also, grill some pineapple chunks/slices/spears to accompany the chicken. Works good on fish filets, too!
I made these in January in Minnesota, so grilling wasn't an option. I will definitely try that one day. My family loved these chicken tenders! It was so easy to prepare and I'm thinking that the possibilities are endless. I served these as chicken tenders with rice and stir-fry vegetables. I would love to try these in kabobs. in a salad, and maybe even in sandwiches. The only thing I would do differently, as another rater suggested, is to marinate longer. I will probably do overnight next time.
Very tasty, but the same taste you can buy in a bottle for less money and time invested.
