Pineapple Chicken Tenders

I was somewhat disappointed with this recipe. Based on the high ratings, I thought that it would be really good but it was simply OK. The marinade itself tastes pretty good. But, the flavor just doesn't taste strong enough in the chicken. After reading other reviews, I kept the chicken in the marinade for a whole day, and the flavor was still somewhat weak. This tastes like more of an Asian dish to me, so I lightly seasoned the chicken tenders with salt and pepper, and made some additional marinade and allowed the tenders to to simmer in it until the marinade thickened. I served it over some lo mein noodles and it turned out good enough. If I decide to make this recipe again I won't bother wasting time trying to put the chicken in a marinade because it's pointless as the flavor is very faint. I will probably simply let the chicken simmer in the marinade over the stove as it thickens, then serve it over fried rice. This pretty much defeats the purpose of the recipe I guess, but it creates a relatively easy, somewhat Asian dish. If you are hoping for some amazingly good chicken from following this recipe alone, don't get your hopes too high. The flavoring (while good), is just too faint.