Pineapple Chicken Tenders

4.4
883 Ratings
  • 5 521
  • 4 247
  • 3 84
  • 2 24
  • 1 7

Delicious little bites for an appetizer or a light meal with a salad!

Recipe by Hillary Roberts

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 appetizer servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small saucepan over medium heat, mix pineapple juice, brown sugar, and soy sauce. Remove from heat just before the mixture comes to a boil.

  • Place chicken tenders in a medium bowl. Cover with the pineapple marinade, and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

  • Preheat grill for medium heat. Thread chicken lengthwise onto wooden skewers.

  • Lightly oil the grill grate. Grill chicken tenders 5 minutes per side, or until juices run clear. They cook quickly, so watch them closely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
160 calories; protein 19.4g; carbohydrates 14.7g; fat 2.2g; cholesterol 51.7mg; sodium 331.9mg. Full Nutrition
