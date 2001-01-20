Beer Steak
Grilled steak with a simple beer marinade!
I LOVED IT!! My husband always seasons the steaks and he was not happy when he saw me pouring lemmon pepper all over his precious t bones but they were fabulous. Very juicy due to the beer and so simple to make. I used Shiner Bock beer and I would definately reccoment a dark beer.Read More
This was not good. I wont make it again. Just a waste of good ribeye steaks. I was really excited to try this recipe but was sorely disappointed.Read More
I am by no means a cook. I am just starting out, and my fiance and I made this recipe last night and it was fabulous! We used a frying pan as well since we do not own a grill. I am just amazed at myself that I can cook something tasty! ;)
I marinated mine too long. We were having grill problems and I left the steak in the marinade close to 3 hours. The steak was dry but had a nice flavor. I will definately try it again and marinate it for about an 1-1 1/2 hours.
The flavor of these steaks is almost indescribable - the beer and lemon pepper combine nicely to lend a rich, robust taste to the meat. As a meat tenderizer, you couldn't have better - before marinating, I had two pretty tough cuts of beef, but by the time they were on the plates, the knife went through them like soft butter. I marinated them for about 2 1/2 hours and then poured the leftover juices into the pan to bubble right along with the meat for about 5 minutes, and I think it made the difference in sealing the flavor. I wasn't real wild about trying this recipe (I HATE beer), but I think this one's a winner! Next time I may attempt it with garlic cloves and onion powder. A keeper!
I made this for my teenage son's birthday dinner as he had requested steak. After dinner, I asked him how many stars he would give this recipe and he stated 5. When I asked him what comments I should say about it, he said "juicy and it had so much flavor, you don't even need steak sauce." A huge winner tonight immensely enjoyed by everyone.
My husband and I liked this Marinade, it was easy and I had the ingredients on hand. I read reviews first, took suggestions. This recipe had more mixed reviews than typical. I found some comments were rude. The key is in beer and steak cut you choose. I used Longtrail Pale Ale but darker beer is better. I used garlic pepper, better for beef than lemon pepper. I added Montreal steak seasoning. I made tracks in rae steak with fork. I then rubbed the spices into it. The tracks help retain the spices. I poured the beer over it slowly. I didn't lose my spices this way. (My grandma thought me that trick.)
I was very sSurprised at how good this tastes! I was a bit leary of lemon pepper and beer, but it really works!
This was AWFUL! I used Killians beer and followed the directions. The lemon pepper did not go well with the beer. Yuck!
This recipe instructs you to season the steaks BEFORE pouring the beer over them (making sure the seasoning doesn't wash off). Did the author of the recipe ever actually try this technique? There is NO WAY to keep the salt and pepper from washing off if you're pouring the beer over it. Here's what they would have said if they had ever actually operated a grill: Marinate the steaks in the beer, drain, and then season them with the salt and pepper (lemon pepper is for fish and chicken, NOT beef).
I loved this marinade. Although nothing fancy, it was easy and the steak melted in our mouths. If you don't like pepper I would cut back on the lemon pepper a little. Also, I used Newcastle beer.
this steak was amazing i marinated it for most of the day with some lemon pepper salt and Montreal steak seasoning and let me tell you i have not seen my boyfriend and his friends so quite from just eating this steak thank you i have now out grilled the boys
I've used beer, any brand lite or regular doesn't matter, to marinate beef for years. I especially like to marinate my carne asada flank steak in beer. Instead of paying $6.99 for 'marinaded carne asada' meat at the store, do this. Any thinly sliced steak, but flank steak is the best. Put the meat in a plastic-sealed bag, add a can or two of beer, and use only McCormick's Perfect Pinch MEXICAN SEASONING (not taco seasoning). It doesn't take much, about 3-4 TBLS. with a can of beer and about 4lbs. meat. Let marinate overnight, and OLE! Add a little chili powder to really spice it up! McCormick's is hard to find in stores. I ordered mine on-line.
To all the reviewers that complained about the beer washing off the seasoning; did you ever think of not pouring the beer directly on the steaks. Pour it off to the side of the steak and let it envelope the steak.
I chose a London Broil cut of meat and used Shiner Bock beer. I'm not a fan of the marinade or the seasoning. I don't think it added a lot of flavor to the steak.
Loved this! It was so flavorful. I didn't have lemon pepper so I added pepper and lemon juice. Very yummy! Will become a regular recipe in our house!
Awesome, I made this for my boyfriend and we loved it. I didn't add or change anything and used a bottle of Coors Light for the beer. We will definitely make it again soon! Thank you!
Outstanding! I had been given 2 steaks with no labels as a gift, so I had no idea how large they were. I got lucky when I cut the ingredients in half. Next time, I'd suggest not measuring - just salt both sides well, and add a thick layer of lemon pepper (to both sides). Add 1 bottle of DARK beer (I used Shiner Bock), and if that doesn't cover the steaks, add another. I also marinated the steaks overnight, which I would strongly suggest! Thanks for the recipe!!
Not too bad. I didn't use rib steaks, I used T-bones, but the gist of the recipe was there. I'll use this marinade again...thanks for a great recipe!
I thought this was a great recipe. The beer made the steaks so tender!! They had a great flavor. I made it with a pilsner beer instead of a dark beer. I think next time I'll try it with dark to see if there is a difference in taste. VERY VERY SIMPLE!!
I, too, am not crazy for beer, but this is an exception! My husband and son loved this. I bought Shiner Bock as Courtney advised (Thanks, Courtney). I will make this recipe again. Thanks for sharing your recipe Renee!
Although I followed the recipe closely, I found five minutes to be too long. It came out quite burned.
Turned out great also works well on Chicken too!
Simple and delicious! And I had all the ingredients already on hand. Perfect recipe for a lazy weekend.
Made this recipe for myself and my roommate. Loved the taste, and I think I would have enjoyed it even more had I not overcooked the meat just a tad. We used New Belgium's Somersault beer and it was quite tasty.
So easy and so good! T-bones were nice and tender!
This is a 5 star meal. My husband just raved about it
I tried this recipe and it turned out great...
I used this on 2 large sirloin strips and marinated for about 5 hours. The steaks were wonderful and flavorful. The amount of lemon pepper scared me, but it turned out great. Will definitely make this again. Cooking time was much longer than given, but I used larger steaks.
These steaks were tender and juicy. The lemon pepper really added some zing. I couldn't tast much of the beer flavor. I think next time I will try a heavier beer.
We tried this and did not care for it. The steaks were not tender, as others had rated. The taste was not to our liking.
This was OK, but it just didn't do it for me. I've lived in Tx all my life, and my Step Dad is a rancher, so we ate steaks A LOT...I think the key to a good steak is the quality of the Beef. But, I did use this recipe last night, and me and my boyfriend both ate all of our steak, so it wasn't bad! When I put the beer on, it did wash off a lot of the seasoning, so maybe that made a difference.
I let my steaks hang out in the fridge for about 4hrs, then grilled them up. I liked the hint of lemon from the lemon pepper.
Tasty, but I think I might experiment with different beers... I used MGD this time. It was tasty, but I think a darker beer would be even better. Although, with a darker beer, I might nix the lemon pepper and add some garlic...
This was pretty good.
we looooved this recipe. Afterwards we had some leftovers so the next day i put the extra steak into the slow cooker along with some beef stock, carrots, celery, and some potatoes. The soup was better than the steaks!! Our family loved both
I did not care for this recipe.
Oustanding recipe. A quick and easy marinade. Tastes great....
Not bad! I'd say this recipe was worth a trying.
Oh my goodness!!! Absolutely wonderful!
Used 1 can of Budwiser Light Beer, (it was there and I didn't want to waste one of my Belgian beers), 2 NY Strip steaks. Marinated in the refrigerator about 5 hours, then grilled on high heat (almost blew up the neighborhood lighting the gas grill! singed the hair on my arm certainly but lived to write this review). The grill registered 450F. I sprinkled garlic powder and McCormick's Montreal Steak Grill Mates on each side, then grilled 5 minutes each side. Turned out perfectly!! This was my first attempt at cooking/grilling meat.
I usually love beer, and Love steak, and like them together, but not in this way.
I felt hesitant about putting beer on top of my steak as a marinade (I hate beer), but my husband was thrilled at having a "Guinness steak". I'm glad I listened to him; this steak was amazingly good, and so effortless to prepare. I definitely plan on making this again!
Great recipe. My steaks were very flavorful and tender. I used Henry Weinhard's Private Reserve. Next time I am going to try a dark beer.
This was all right. Not enough flavor for us. As a previous reviewer mentioned, the beer (I used Labatts) does wash away some of the seasonings. Maybe add more seasoning once steaks are on the grill??
Gret!
This is excellent.. we had this for dinner, and everyone loved it.. YUM YUM
Have had better marinades, but this is simple and quick.
great recipe!! first time i used beer on steak. It was so tender.
This recipe is great. It improves ALL cuts of beef. It will be a standard at our house and is nice because the ingredients are easy and inexpensive. Very good!!!
Super easy to prepare and my husband loved it so much he ate the whole thing!
my hubby liked this recipe.
Made as is. Fantastic steak. My new go to steak recipe!!
This was good, but not the best steak I ever ate.
Wonderful. So tender!
Was OK I have been searching for the perfect steak marinade for a while, I would make this one again but just isnt my favourite. I would also never cook a steak 5 minutes either side thats just cooking away all the flavour 1 minute each side pn full heat and 30-40 seconds each side on low heat
The marinade was a bit bland, as I have found to be with beer marinades. Perhaps marinating it for more than an hour or two would have made a difference. Additionally, I think a less fatty steak might have been a better choice for this recipe.
Very good! The hops from the beer made a great flavor
I like steaks and I like beer.....never knew how good they tasted used like this. After several tries I would recommend a dark lager and use a vacuum type marinator like FoodSaver.
Nope. Nope. Nope.
I only used 1 can of beer as i only needed tomarinate/grill 2 steaks!!
Decided to pick up some rib-eyes and try this recipe. Delicious! Used Coors Light and it was so tender and flavorful. Hubby said he was leery of the lemon pepper, but he loved it. I also added some garlic powder. I am not a big fan of steak, but definitely will make this again and again!
beer + grill=stuck to the grill Don't go there
It was very tasteful, and surprising in a good way. The steak were tender. 8/10
YES WOULD MAKE IT AGAIN
It made some of the best steak we'd ever had!
very easy to make and really good to eat
I poured the beer in the container first release the carbonation so the seasonings wouldn’t wash off. I prefer medium rare and used a cast iron skillet, it took a little longer per side but still turned out great.
Recipe was simple and very tasty. Steaks were very tender and juicy.
Honestly this recipe didn't do anything for me. Maybe it was the lemon pepper I used or the beer (Canadian) but neither shone through at all. If I'd grilled the steak maybe things would have been different. The only other deviation, aside from pan frying, was that I seasoned with both salt and lemon pepper before cooking.
I had 2 steaks in fridge and looked up and all recipes famous marinate.. came cross this and was skeptical.. I didn't have a lot ofo time and had all on hand.. WOW .. was awesome and a different taste, and that's what I was looking for. I used a IPA DARK beer called Shipwreck monkey fist. could really taste the beer.. which I like.. after 2 hr of marinade I did add a little sprinkle of steak seasoning and let sit room temp for 5 then grilled them 3/5 mins per side!! absolutely definite keeper! my kids enjoyed it
I didn't measure the lemon/pepper, but rubbed in spices to taste and poured beer carefully. We used on only one T-bone steak, but were pleasantly surprised at the nice flavor. Will make again, and next time use on both of our steaks!
