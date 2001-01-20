Beer Steak

4
105 Ratings
  • 5 46
  • 4 36
  • 3 12
  • 2 2
  • 1 9

Grilled steak with a simple beer marinade!

Recipe by nei

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place steaks in a large, shallow container with a lid. Season each side of steak with salt and lemon pepper. Gently pour beer over steaks (making sure the seasoning doesn't wash off). Cover, and refrigerate for 1 to 2 hours.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Place steaks on preheated grill; discard beer marinade. Cook for 5 minutes per side, or to desired doneness.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
378 calories; protein 25.9g; carbohydrates 6.9g; fat 21.2g; cholesterol 81.4mg; sodium 3403.3mg. Full Nutrition
