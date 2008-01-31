Wisconsin Bratwurst

I was having a Christmas party and wanted to do something with some frozen Johnsville Brats that were in the freezer for 4 months, so I thought I would give this recipe a try. I also did not poke holes in them, other than that I followed the recipe. After cooking the brats in the beer mixture I strained the onions and sautéed them further and then added them to a cola sauerkraut recipe found on this site. That evening my husband grilled the brats and could not stop eating them, I was afraid I would not have any left for the party the next day. He kept on saying that I must have used some very good brats! After they were grilled I cut them in half and mixed them in the cola sauerkraut. The night of the party I warmed the mixture in the microwave and the kept it warm in a chafing dish. I served fresh Italian bread cut to the size of the mini brats for those wanting to eat it on a bun. The moral of my story is the 4-month-old brats that I wanted to get rid of, turned out to be the hit of the party. I was asked over and over who made the brats. Thanks for a good recipe, I am sure I will make this many times over, I might even buy some high quality fresh brats! this was the other dish I made http://sidedish.allrecipes.com/az/ClSrkrt.asp