Wisconsin Bratwurst

protein: 13.7g 27 %
carbohydrates: 10.4g 3 %
dietary fiber: 0.1g
soluble fiber: 0g
insoluble fiber: 0g
sugars: 0g
monosaccharides: 0g
disaccharides: 0g
other carbs: 10.3g
fat: 44.9g 69 %
saturated fat: 20.7g 104 %
mono fat: 18.1g
poly fat: 3.1g
cholesterol: 116mg 39 %
water: 246.8g
ash: 2.4g
vitamin a iu: 573.7IU 11 %
vitamin a re: 160.1RE
vitamin a carotenoid: 6RE
vitamin a retinol: 154.1RE
vitamin a carotene: 36.4mcg
vitamin b1 thiamin: 0.4mg
vitamin b2 riboflavin: 0.3mg
vitamin b3 niacin: 5.5mg
niacin equivalents: 8.2mg 41 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 20 %
vitamin b12: 0.7mcg 12 %
vitamin c: 0.1mg
vitamin d iu: 52.7IU 13 %
vitamin d mcg: 1.3mcg
vitamin e alpha equivalents: 0.8mg
vitamin e iu: 1.1IU 4 %
vitamin e mg: 0.8mg
folate: 16.3mcg 4 %
vitamin k: 5.2mcg 6 %
pantothenic acid: 0.7mg 7 %
calcium: 40.8mg 4 %
copper: 0.1mg 5 %
iron: 0.6mg 3 %
magnesium: 32.9mg 8 %
manganese: 0mg 2 %
phosphorus: 224.8mg 22 %
potassium: 383.1mg 11 %
selenium: 37.6mcg 54 %
sodium: 907.6mg 38 %
zinc: 3mg 20 %
40 butyric: 0.6g
60 caprioc: 0.4g
80 caprylic: 0.2g
100 capric: 0.5g
120 lauric: 0.5g
140 myristic: 2.1g
160 palmitic: 10.2g
180 stearic: 5.1g
161 palmitol: 1.2g
181 oleic: 15g
201 eicosen: 0g
221 erucic: 0g
182 linoleic: 2.7g
183 linolenic: 0.5g
184 stearidon: 0g
204 arachidon: 0g
205 epa: 0g
225 dpa: 0g
226 dha: 0g
omega 3 fatty acid: 0.2g
omega 6 fatty acid: 2.9g
alanine: 0.7g
arginine: 0.8g
cystine: 0.1g
glycine: 0.8g
histidine: 0.4g
isoleucine: 0.5g
leucine: 0.9g
lysine: 1g
methionine: 0.3g
phenylalanine: 0.4g
proline: 0.7g
serine: 0.5g
threonine: 0.5g
tryptophan: 0.1g
tyrosine: 0.4g
valine: 0.5g
alcohol: 8.3g
caffeine: 0mg
pyramid fat: 0
pyramid meat: 0
exchange meat: 0
exchange fat: 0
energy: 524.6
aspartic acid: 1.1g
glutamic acid: 1.9g
phytosterols: 0.3mg
thiamin: 0.5mg 32 %
riboflavin: 0.2mg 14 %
boron: 33.1mg
chromium: 0.3mcg
fluoride: 95.2mg
trans fatty acid: 0g
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.