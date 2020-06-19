Brownie Frosting

1 of 560

Rating: 5 stars This is a thick, glossy, fudge-like frosting, perfect, I agree, for brownies, though I used it to frost My Mom's Chocolate Cake, also from this site. I prepared this exactly as written and found both the ingredients and the directions to be spot on. Hubs called this frosting a cross between a truffle and fudge. I just call it darn good! Helpful (297)

Rating: 5 stars I submitted this recipe and I cannot stress enough how you need to make sure it is boiling properly and for the time specified. Also, the frosting won't separate from the brownie if you put it on when the brownies are still warm. My habit with making this is to put all the ingredients into the pot that need to boil together while the brownies bake. I also put the cup of chocolate chips in the measuring cup and add the splash of vanilla (otherwise I forget it) to that cup. As soon as I mix in the chocolate chips, I pour it over the brownies. I never have problems with separation. It amazes me the ways people have used this frosting and the variations they have found work for them. I can honestly say it never occurred to me to use this on anything other than brownies, and my Mom was equally shocked when I told her people use it on other things! Thanks for giving ME ideas for ways to use this. I do have a friend who refers to the brownies I make with this frosting as "brudge" -- a combination of brownie and fudge. ;-) Helpful (272)

Rating: 5 stars Holy cow! Fudge on top of brownies. How much better could it get? This frosting is like a light, fluffy, melt-in-your-mouth fudge. The word I would use to describe it is "confection." I missed the part where it said that it frosts a 9x13 inch pan of brownies, and used it to frost an 8x8 inch pan. Whoopsie, my bad! Ok not really, I love frosting.....Anyways, follow the recipe to a tee and you will be delighted! Helpful (101)

Rating: 5 stars i like it. my name is addison. i am 6 years old. i made it with my nana. Helpful (54)

Rating: 5 stars Appropriate recipe re-naming? Chocolate Brownie CRAAAAAAACK. Awesome. Really awesome. And not only is this recipe awesome it's really easy. Not that you could make a great brownie better but this totally does it. CRACK I tells ya! Helpful (44)

Rating: 5 stars This was a great old-fashioned frosting! It worked fine to use confectioner's sugar (what I had on hand) I also used 1/3c chocolate chips 1/3c peanut butter chips & 1/3c toffee pieces in place of 1 cup chocolate chips. The peanut butter chips melted differently than the chocolate so I threw in 2 tbs peanut butter as well. It suited my needs perfectly and I could tell it'd make a great chocolate frosting (as intended in the original recipe) Helpful (34)

Rating: 5 stars This is the *perfect* frosting for brownies! Thick, fudgey, and wonderful. The husband and kids raved about it. It does set up thick like fudge which is what I was looking for. I followed the recipe exactly and it was perfectly smooth. I poured it over brownies in a 9x13 pan - will definately be making again! Helpful (32)

Rating: 5 stars I'm not a religious gal - but I said a little prayer after eating this miracle of a frosting. I bet it could make anything taste fabulous... Make sure to work fast though - pour and frost quickly - as I found it started to set as soon as it was out of the pot. Make exactly as the recipe says. I used 'special' dark chocolate chips because I love dark chocolate, but as other reviewers have said, anything will work. Praise the chocolate gods! Helpful (30)

Rating: 5 stars I must admit that I used this recipe to frost two 8" layers of golden cake instead of brownies. It was a simple and delicious recipe! I followed it as written to rave reviews thanks! =) Helpful (29)