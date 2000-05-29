Murphy Steaks
This is a very simple, quick, delicious recipe for garlic-stuffed steaks. We use a lot of garlic! Serve with baked potatoes and a green salad.
really simple and tasty
I'll stick with marinating next time. I refrigerated mine with the garlice for 8 hours, and felt these lacked flavor.
It is hard to stop saying this but you are using some of my favorite ingredients. I think I put garlic in everything. This is mouthwatering. The last time I did these I added a little butter in the holes with the garlic just to make it even juicier. I had throat surgery and the juicier the meat the easier it is to go down....Wxcellent flavor!!!!
This was good and easy. I added a little Fiesta Fajita seasoning and Cavender's Greek seasoning before grilling because we like a lot of flavor.
This was VERY easy to do and very simple/basic. I put in the fridge for 12 hours and it turned out very well. I do think that we like our meat with a little bit more flavor. It was a good basic recipe for us. I will definately use again and play around with more flavors. Thanks for the post.
This is a garlic lovers' dream come true!!! I use this recipe on sirloin steaks also. Although, with sirloin steaks, I have our butcher cut the sirloins 1 1/2 inches thick!!! With that thickness, I then stuff garlic slices about every inch, on BOTH sides of the steaks, then allow the steaks to set for at least 4 hours, and then charcoal broil the steaks.
We loved the steaks grilled this way. We did let the steaks sit for 5 hours to get more of the garlic flavor infused and did not cut the cloves too thin, about 5 slivers per clove. Also added blue cheese at the end of grill time as another reviewer suggested and drizzed garlic butter over steaks when they were done, can't get too much!
Used minced garlic. Didn't like the appearance. Think it would have been just as good to use garlic powder.
Simple and great! I prepared and let sit in fridge a few hours before cooking.Also lightly brushed with steak sauce.thank you Carisa
We were very pleased with this recipe. The garlic added wonderful flavor, though we didn't use an entire bulb. THANKS!
Me and my husband really enjoyed this recipe. I didn't use as much garlic and didn't have enough time to let it sit in the fridge and marinate. I will try it to do it more closely to the recipe and see if it turns out even better. I loved the taste of these and they were moist. I like eating it with rice and a salad. I would suggest this recipe to anyone. Its really easy to make.
It was easy pretty good Served with bake potatoes a little plain though
wonderful!!!
very good and it was just right!!! will try again.
Great way to make steak! I top the steaks with Blue cheese and a touch of horseradish. They are wonderful!
Sorry could not bring myself to eat this steak because of the name! Unfortunately my sister in laws horse is called Murphy and I had visions of eating horse! The hubbie liked it though!
This was wonderful the family loved it.
The steak was lacking REAL garlic flavor. Didn't like it.
I always use minced garlic, roasted (fried!!) on the side, and served separately to scoop on when the meat is done.
Great dish, the garlic is awesome with a perfectly cut ribeye. I also made some cajun compound butter and melted it on top.... so good!
Delicious
Pretty good steak if you like garlic and we love it. Hard part is finding a good tender steak. Seems like the restaurants get all the good tender cuts these days.
always cook my steak with lots of garlic and onion,then slice very thin and fry green peppers and put on nice crusty rolls.
This is my top 3 go to steak recipes! So delicious especially if you are a garlic lover as I am.
