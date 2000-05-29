Murphy Steaks

This is a very simple, quick, delicious recipe for garlic-stuffed steaks. We use a lot of garlic! Serve with baked potatoes and a green salad.

By Carisa Yake

prep:
30 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Separate garlic bulb into cloves, and peel. Cut into lengthwise strips.

  • Using a sharp knife, punch holes into steak. Stuff holes with garlic strips. Cover, and refrigerate for at least 4 hours.

  • Preheat grill for hot heat.

  • Lightly oil grate. Place stuffed steaks on hot grill, garlic side up. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes, turn, and season with salt and pepper. Continue cooking until done, another 4 to 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
304 calories; protein 38.8g; carbohydrates 4.6g; fat 13.5g; cholesterol 112.8mg; sodium 87mg. Full Nutrition
