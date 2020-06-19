Fresh Asparagus, Tomato, and Feta Salad

Rating: 4.59 stars
54 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 38
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

This is a fresh summer salad with a light dressing inspired by Mediterranean and Asian flavors.

By Locally Grown

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk together the rice vinegar, white sugar, sea salt, sesame oil, and olive oil in the bottom of a salad bowl. Add the asparagus, feta, tomato, green onion, and cilantro to the bowl with the dressing; toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
143 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 7.8g; fat 10.9g; cholesterol 20.1mg; sodium 608.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (55)

Most helpful positive review

Jill
Rating: 5 stars
07/06/2010
If you don't like lots of sauce double the veggies or use 1/2 the sauce. Read More
Helpful
(18)

Most helpful critical review

Carrie Sommerfield
Rating: 2 stars
09/14/2011
This was not for me. Maybe I put too much of the dressing but it was too bitter for my taste. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
slim2none
Rating: 5 stars
06/28/2010
Made this as a side to last night's dinner and it's definetely a keeper. A delicious mix of flavors. I agree with most - to half the first 5 ingredients for the dressing - but no other changes are necessary. Deserves all 5 stars! Read More
Helpful
(17)
Holly
Rating: 4 stars
09/23/2009
My husband sauteed the asparagus in olive oil with two cloves of garlic and that was fantastic. I didn't have any feta so my family used shredded cheddar and that worked fine although I can't wait to try it with feta. And I hate cilantro so I didn't like the flavor it gave the dish. So next time and oh yeah... there will be a next time I'll leave out the cilantro. Read More
Helpful
(16)
SunnyByrd
Rating: 4 stars
10/09/2008
This is good. I ended up using goat cheese instead of feta (the idea of feta in this freaked me out a little and I didn't have any anyway). I almost think the salad would have been best without any cheese at all but I guess that would defeat the recipe title. It WAS good thanks!:) Read More
Helpful
(12)
Kimberly
Rating: 5 stars
04/06/2009
Very good! We agree that the recipe makes too much dressing so I cut it in half...also we omitted the cilantro and it was very tasty and healthy with light feta! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Heather Bredeson
Rating: 4 stars
10/10/2008
This was really good. There was a little too much dressing for my taste though. I think next time I will halve the dressing. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Alberta Rose
Rating: 5 stars
12/15/2009
Summer salad or not I made this in the dead of winter and loved it. But I too think the dressing is a bit much so scale it back. I also tossed in a few black olives because I love them. We had it with (indoor grilled) salmon. Made the "minus 40 with windchill" we had last night fade into the background! Read More
Helpful
(8)
BLANGE
Rating: 5 stars
06/01/2010
Wonderful!!! Great flavor easy to make. Didn't have cilantro on hand so used parsley and it worked just fine. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Kat
Rating: 5 stars
04/05/2010
Made this on Easter Sunday and it was wonderful. It does make a lot of the vinaigrette but just drain some of that off when serving. The flavors were fantastic. I do not like cilantro so I omitted that. My husband didn't care for it but our guests loved it also and each had 2 servings. This one will be passed along to friends and family. Thanks for a great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Carrie Sommerfield
Rating: 2 stars
09/14/2011
This was not for me. Maybe I put too much of the dressing but it was too bitter for my taste. Read More
Helpful
(2)
