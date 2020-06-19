Fresh Asparagus, Tomato, and Feta Salad

If you don't like lots of sauce double the veggies or use 1/2 the sauce.
Made this as a side to last night's dinner and it's definetely a keeper. A delicious mix of flavors. I agree with most - to half the first 5 ingredients for the dressing - but no other changes are necessary. Deserves all 5 stars!
My husband sauteed the asparagus in olive oil with two cloves of garlic and that was fantastic. I didn't have any feta so my family used shredded cheddar and that worked fine although I can't wait to try it with feta. And I hate cilantro so I didn't like the flavor it gave the dish. So next time and oh yeah... there will be a next time I'll leave out the cilantro.
This is good. I ended up using goat cheese instead of feta (the idea of feta in this freaked me out a little and I didn't have any anyway). I almost think the salad would have been best without any cheese at all but I guess that would defeat the recipe title. It WAS good thanks!:)
Very good! We agree that the recipe makes too much dressing so I cut it in half...also we omitted the cilantro and it was very tasty and healthy with light feta!
This was really good. There was a little too much dressing for my taste though. I think next time I will halve the dressing.
Summer salad or not I made this in the dead of winter and loved it. But I too think the dressing is a bit much so scale it back. I also tossed in a few black olives because I love them. We had it with (indoor grilled) salmon. Made the "minus 40 with windchill" we had last night fade into the background!
Wonderful!!! Great flavor easy to make. Didn't have cilantro on hand so used parsley and it worked just fine.
Made this on Easter Sunday and it was wonderful. It does make a lot of the vinaigrette but just drain some of that off when serving. The flavors were fantastic. I do not like cilantro so I omitted that. My husband didn't care for it but our guests loved it also and each had 2 servings. This one will be passed along to friends and family. Thanks for a great recipe!
This was not for me. Maybe I put too much of the dressing but it was too bitter for my taste.