Pizza on the Grill

Even with a baking stone, a conventional oven is no match for a professional oven when it comes to making pizza. At home, or rather in your backyard, the grill is the way to go. The heat of a hot grill is perfect, and makes it possible to make incredible pizza at home. Use your favorite toppings, but keep in mind not to overload the pizza. Keep it light. Try it - everything is better on the grill!
I had heard of grilled pizza but was afraid to try it. It's quite a production, that after 4 times in 4 weeks, we've got down to a science. The first time he made it he burnt most of the crusts. It definitely helps to have two people working together. I didn't make the crust. I used frozen dough balls from Sams Club thawed, cut in half, and rolled out thin to fit the grill shape. 2 dough balls will give you 4 nice sized pizzas. I also precooked the toppings because you can't let it on long enough to cook them. I use finely shredded cheese because it melts faster. Ragu pizza sauce tastes great. He sprays the grill with a little pam before putting crust on. Husband said we'll never go back to baking them in the oven, even during the winter. You've got to try this one!
i tried this recipe...be warned! if you're using a gas grill, turn the heat down to low or just below medium before placing the dough on the grill. otherwise you'll get what i got: black burned dough in less than 30 seconds. i also experienced uneven cooking on the dough, parts of it barely browned, while other parts got black very fast. this recipe does not say anything about reducing heat. learn from my mistake, not yours.
We have been making this pizza on our gas grill since last summer and have not cooked one in the oven since! Even though it's winter. My husband just rolls up the garage door and cooks! For those that had trouble, keep working at it. Grill med. hot, put the dough on a sheet of aluminum foil dusted with flour so two people can flip it right on the grill. Slick. I have been baking home made breads and pizza dough for over 30 years so maybe that is why I had no trouble. I don't know but what I do know is we LOVE THIS PIZZA! thanks for this keeper!
Oh my goodness, is this ever a fabulous way to make homemade pizza! I'm a novice and this was the best I've ever made. I was scared to try it; what if the dough dropped through the grill, etc etc etc?! But it didn't. Held together beautifully. Just follow the instructions that Doug has laid out, and you'll succeed! I did divide my dough into quarters rather than in half so I could have smaller pizzas with varying toppings. Be sure to wait until the dough "puffs" before turning it over; I made them one at a time and actually turned each one over onto a pizza pan to add my toppings. Be sure to have all of your stuff organized and ready to go! Pizza 1: pesto, mozzarella/fontina/parmesan, fresh tomatoes; Pizza 2: jarred red sauce/Italian seasoned sausage/mushrooms/black olives/mozzarella (I made this one double the size of the other two); Pizza 3: jarred red sauce, carmelized onions, mozzarella/fontina/parmesan. All three were great. I rolled the crust out thin and it was wonderfully done on the top and bottom, and crisp on the outside, chewy inside. For a homemade pizza, it's the next best thing to brick oven pizza. I doubled the dough and froze half. You gotta try this method! Thanks so much for sharing your recipe, Doug!
My dad & I made this together and we had such a great time! We rolled our crusts very thin and made 1 Margherita style with mozzarella, parmesean & fresh basil, the other was pineapple rings & ham. We made the sauce with olive oil, fresh garlic, 4 tomatoes & 1/2 an onion. We simmered it in a pan and added salt & fresh basil before topping the pizzas with it. We're making these again today for our house warming party!
What a great & different way to have pizza! Used floured aluminum foil trick mentioned in previous review and worked great. Kept grill at 250-300 degrees to keep from burning. After flipping, brushed crust w/ garlic-infused oil and topped w/ thin tomato slices, fresh basil & fresh mozzarella slices. Excellent!
I loved the flavor of the crust, but I made the pizza twice and both times the crust was tough and chewy. I had never made pizza dough before. My first time to use yeast. Could someone please respond here to let me know what I did wrong? I had trouble with the proofing. It took longer than 10 minutes to proof. Maybe old yeast? I used regular salt not kosher, dried basil not fresh, but I think everything else was the same. I'd really appreciate it! Thanks!
I started grilling pizzas last summer after watching it on FoodTV. A trick we use is to grill the crusts quickly on a hot grill (about 400F), then flip them over so the cooked side is facing up onto a cooking sheet. We then bring the pizzas inside the house so that our teenagers and their friends can make their own pizzas using an assortment of toppings. As each pizza is created, we bring it back outside and finish cooking the pizza, with the uncooked side down on the grill. This time, we cook it on a lower heat (about 300F) so insure the cheese melts without the crusts burnning. We've tried putting toppings on the pizza on the grill, but it's just oo darn hot that way. Bringing them inside allow us time to make each pizza the way we want to.
OH MY GOSH, I loved this. I will never make another kind of pizza again! The crust is so wonderful and it is not that hard to do. It tastes like a pizza you would order from an italian restaurant! YOU MUST TRY IT!
This was wonderful! The wonderful "outdoors" taste that the grill imparts to the pizza truely elevates it to the next level! Cooks very quickly- I pulled mine off the grill and onto a baking sheet while assembling the toppings. Make sure you knock your coals down so it cooks on a lower heat, and evenly.
I tried this for the first time and learned some things that work best with my gas grill. 1. Do not use the foil and flour as some suggest, the flour burns and the pizza sticks. Just spray some oil on the grill prior to use. 2. 200-250 temp and indirect heat works best to allow time for the cheese to fully melt. 3. Smaller pizzas are easier to work with. Very quick and fun meal.
Great way to do pizza and perfect for nights when it's too hot to heat up the oven! I used "Pasta/Pizza Sauce" from this site and for the toppings I used grilled sausage, fresh tomatoes, and fresh basil. Absolutely fabulous without a lot of effort and great with a nice glass of wine!
What a great recipe! We have made this several times and have perfected it! Before putting on the grill, i place the piece of dough on a greased piece of aluminum foil and roll it out. We then put the dough on the grill, grill one side, bring back inside and put our toppings on the grilled side and grill again! We have this every weekend. The dough is totally awesome! Perfect perfect perfect! 10 stars!!!
I attempted this using my bread machine and it worked out fabulously well. In order, I put in the warm water, 1T olive oil, flour, active dry yeast, sugar, and kosher salt and ran it under the dough setting. Once it was done, I kneaded it for about 4 minutes and added the basil and garlic as the recipe called for, then put it in a bowl with about 1 T of olive oil and let it double. I was then able to create 3 small pizzas (good personal size). I just had to stay outside while it cooked to make sure it wouldn't get too dark on the grill. Worked out fabulously. Grilled on one side first, then flipped over and put a little of the garlic/olive oil over it, then added the tomato sauce and toppings. To get the cheese melted, I covered it for only a couple of minutes until I felt it was okay and moved the crust around so it wasn't in any direct flames. I may have to always use this method from now on, the crust flavor is wonderful!!
This is my new favorite recipe and has gone into regular rotation in my house. I read some reviews and made some changes. I cut the dough into 4 small pizzas and cook them two at a time on the grill. They are easier to manuver and flip, and also we can make four different kinds of pizzas. I brush both sides of the crust with the garlic oil instead of the grill. Shape the dough, brush the top with oil, flip it upside down and brush the new top with the oil, let it cook, flip it, then put the toppings on. My husband and I have it down to a science now. I have made the crust in my bread machine as well as by hand. I have made it as written and have left out the garlic and basil in the dough. I have substituted 1/2 of the flour with whole wheat flour. It comes out beautifully each time. Thank you for this recipe. I think it is the best pizza I've ever had!
We had ours with leftover homemade tomato sauce, mozzerella cheese and pepperoni. Really good. Had a different taste than pizza I'm used to. One tip: Keep the pizzas small or else they will fall apart!
Amazing! My first time making on the grill...best homemade pizza I've ever had. Tweaked sauce and toppings to our liking...the dough was perfect. Used non-stick foil and had zero problems with flipping or burning. A regular in my house now!!!
MMMM! we made this pizza with the "exquisite pizza sauce" from this site and our favorite toppings (goat cheese, baby spinach, pineapple and cashews!). It was SO good! better than any fast food pizza place for sure!
i used a pampered chef pizza dough and put it on the grill with the toppings. it took forever and the dough was not cooked and then later it was burnt. very disappointed. i guess it just wasn't meant to be for me :-(
Very easy to do and is so delicious! I make up a few batches of the dough and freeze them for later. This recipe is great for making taco pizza too. Just omit the basil and garlic and add taco seasoning. We've noticed that closing the lid on the grill helps the cheese to melt faster and saves us from burning our pizza or using the oven to melt the cheese. Everytime we've made it for someone new they look at us funny when we make the pizza on the grill but once they taste it they are hooked!
Amazing!!! Have made it twice in three days. Used a large dough from the local pizzeria and made two. Rolled dough thin and sprayed Pam with olive oil on top and seasoned. Placed on a piece of foil and used Pam and seasoning on other side. Flipped onto the oiled grill which was at 350 and removed foil. Cooked until the bottom started to brown to, about four minutes and then used tongs to place cooked side up on a cutting board. Put sauce and cheese and toppings on and then slid onto the grill from the cutting board. Cooked for about another four minutes. The best pizza. Made the second one with pesto, roasted peppers , artichoke hearts and cheese. This is a keeper!!!!
Grilled pizza is the best. I make one at least once a week. I pick fresh dough up at a local bakery and top it with all types of toppings. Once you learn the best way to handle the dough on the grill it's not difficult at all. If you have a pizza peel that you can spead out the dough with olive oil brushed on it, and just flip onto the oiled grill the rest is a breeze. We preheat the gas grill to 450-500 than turn it down once the dough goes on. It will puff up and get bubbly, filp put your toppings on ( go light with them and precook any meat such as sausage)close the cover of your grill to let the cheese melt. What you end up with is a crusty and chewy crust that is better than anything out of your oven.
I give this a recipe 5 stars because it is the best tasting pizza there is - my husband agrees! Although, I did have to put it under my oven broiler because the cheese wasn't melting and the crust was cooking too fast. I cheated and used my bread machine to make the dough. I had to substitute with fresh oregano (a little less than called for). I added the garlic and oregano last to the bread machine pan. I used a different sauce than the one in the recipe, and we used our own combination of toppings. Next time I will substitute 1 cup of beer in place of the 1 cup water - as another pizza dough recipe I have calls for.
Wonderful pizza! The crust was nice and crispy. The grill was a little too hot-medium heat would be better. I took the pizza off of the grill to add toppings so I wasn't so rushed. Will also sprinkle crust with a little cornmeal next time. Very easy and quick meal.
YUM! What a great way to make pizza even better! I have made this three times already since the start of the grilling season. The dough tastes so much better when it's grilled. Thanks for a fabulous recipe!
Love this. I will not ever make a different pizza again. We have changed the recipe a lot in the topping area. We use apples, onions, lots of garlic, and other things. The dough is awesome, and cooks perfectly on the grill.
The dough is one I've been using for years, but I add dried oregano and basil as well as the garlic, then just spread a little regular tomato sauce on the crust when it is time to top it. No need to use a jarred sauce. I also double the recipe...which makes 5 pizzas. I use about a square foot of reynolds heavy duty non stick foil per pizza. No need for oil or flour on the foil it will just slide right off when its cooked. I didn't really want the grill marks, I just didn't want to heat up my house. I didn't heat the grill on high. I got it up to about 250 degrees, and when it was done on one side I slid the foil onto a platter and took it in the house to flip and pile toppings on. I probably had it on for about 8 min. on the first side. I piled on the toppings, and let it stay on prob another 8 min or so until the cheese was melted. Having it on medium the whole time made sure the pizza was cooked all the way through and everything got melted together. I was a little concerned about the pizza dough being to thin. If you want thin crust make sure to practically be able to see through it, because it will puff up alot....but my family loves a thicker crust.
AMAZING! Didn't have a chance to make my own dough and bought the one I love at Trader Joe's (I like it better than the Whole Foods one which is breadier). Amazing how quick this turns out something fabulous. The garlic still tasted raw to me, so I saute it on the stove with the olive oil for a few minutes to infuse the oil now. I brush both sides of the crust and then top it with some tomato sauce (also love Trader Joe's pizza sauce) and fresh grated parmesan cheese before piling on shredded mozzarella, tomatoes and feta cheese. I also put some onions on and the sliced garlic for the hubby (on his side of the pizza). This is fantastic and is a real crowd amazer, I can't believe that crust doesn't stick to the grill, but it doesn't! When I first made it and cut it with the pizza wheel, I got sooooo excited when I heard that crunch. Unbelievable!
This pizza is superb. Yes Superb. All the herbs were great. Nothing needed to be changed. Make sure you have four hands available when putting all the toppings on the pizza. YUMMY!
I didn't think this recipe was outrageously magnificient, I decide to use it on the stove with a grill skillet and it burned the crust a bit. SO with the 2nd part of the dough thenext day I made it in the oven and made it a circular pizza instead of rectangular, i used red onions instead of the roasted peppers. and it was a lot better in my opinion, I think its too much with the fresh tomatoes plus the roasted red peppers, just too sweet. I used oregano instead of fresh basil on top of pizza. The crust is a WONDERFUL recipe anmd will defintaley use it again. Overall with my way it was spectacular.
I regularly make this for my friends and family. We sit outside, everyone rolls out their own dough and then picks their toppings. I regularly have pesto, red sauce, sausage, peperoni, chicken, bacon, mushrooms, carmelized onions, sundried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, different olives, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, mozzerella and more!! Add some wine and the night is complete!!
I only used the Dough and Technique from this recipe. But isn't that the fun of cooking - Winging it with what's on hand? The technique for grilling worked well on our Charcoal grill. Just control the air flow to the coals. You want it hot, but not nucular meltdown. For ease of use our first time out, we made 4 small pizzas rather than the 2 larger ones. The first two we cooked were a little thicker and didn't turn out as nice as the second batch that I made a touch thinner. Moving them off the grill to add the toppings helped a lot. Also turning the dough to avoid hot spots and evenly cook is advised. This isn't an item you can walk away from while it is cooking. But the cooking is so quick you won't feel like a slave.
This is the best pizza ever!! I substituted whole wheat for half the flour and the crust was heavenly!! One of the best parts was no mess to clean up in the kitchen!! I am going to make them again tonite and take advantage these last few days of summer to use the grill! Thanks for the amazing recipe!!
I haven't tried this specific recipe, but I have hosted many grilled pizza parties. I highly recommend it. It's lots of fun, just let everyone roll out their own dough, and set out lots of toppings for everyone to create their own masterpieces. (I always have a tomato sauce and a white garlic sauce plus chicken, pepperoni, cooked sausage, cooked onions, peppers, mushrooms and fresh spinach and arugala. Plus fresh and grated mozzarella and sprinkle on spices.) Everyone loves comparing notes, tasting other's concoctions. I am writing this to add a tip. You do not have to top the pizzas on the grill. Once you have grilled the bottom half, you can remove it from the grill, place uncooked side down (it has had enough heat that it doesn't stick anymore) and put all your toppings on the grilled side. Return to the grill to (uncooked side down, of course) finish when you are ready and have space on the grill. No burned fingers, better grill management. Enjoy!
Soooo good! We tried making the dough and it did not work so well...not sure what went wrong...we bought premade dough from Trader Joes (strongly recommended if you have a Trader Joes). You can easily kneed in the garlic and basil to premade dough. We made our pizza Margarita style (fresh mozerella and tomatoes). YUM YUM YUM!
YUM! Instead of making the dough I used Trader Joes whole wheat dough for one pizza and Trader Joes garlic/herb for another one. I don't know if I'll ever make this pizza in the oven again because it's so good grilled. The toppings don't get as crispy as in the oven, but the flavor is great. Also I found that it helped to put the pizzas on the upper rack in our grill so they wouldn't burn. LOW heat is necessary, for this one cooks fast.
Maybe I'm just a bad pizza dough maker, but this didn't make up easily for me, at all. I had everything ready to go, but the crust was done before the pizza was, and needed to be broiled in my oven. Oh well: think I'll stick to my pizza stone....
I'm never going to want to make pizza in the oven again! This was amazing. I didn't use the dough recipe; I used the one on the back of the pizza dough yeast package and used whole grain white flour for more nutrition. Toppings were the same other than I used an Italian cheese mixture which added more flavor than mozzarella alone would have. Also, we pulled the dough off the grill to put the toppings on and then set it back on the grill, away from the direct heat, to finish cooking. I'm going to try making the Four Cheese Margherita Pizza (on this site) on the grill!
We have used this recipe over and over again. We have thrown many Pizza on the Grill parties and people love the idea and, most of all, love the taste of pizza on the grill. We top ours differently, even using traditional pepperoni or olives and mushrooms. One time, I grilled mushrooms, onions and green peppers and topped it with that for a delicious veggie version. Use any topping you like -- this is a keeper!
This just didn't work for me at all. I brush the olive oil on the grill and the flames were huge! Then when I put the dough on it cook so fast that is was gooey in the middle. Just a mess. I ended up doing the second one in the oven and it came out a lot better.
We loved this and it was fun. I kept my grill on low for the first side and after flipping and quickly putting on the toppings turned gril off and closed lid for 5-10 minutes. It was not burned. We kept our ingredients to 2 or 3 max. I think more would have been too much.
I made this but I think i was so afraid to burn the crusts that I did not leave it on long enough. Also be careful to not overload the pizza. All the toppings seemed to prevent the center of the pizza from cooking through.
this was excellent. I followed others advice and used aluminum foil. I was to afraid to try it bare on the grill, I didn't want it to burn. I used fresh mozzerella and fresh basil and pizza sauce instead of tomato sauce. My husband and toddler loved it!!
100% sold on this. I used no sauce, just the olive oil and garlic, basil, mozzarella, thin sliced tomatoes and prosciutto. it was simply amazing. Easiest thing EVER made on my grill! I forgot to say, I made this dough in the bread machine. There is no other way!!!!
Oh my! Thanks for all the other reviews, I took them into consideration and this turned out fantastic on my first try. I'm not a big fan of olives so I substituted crisped prosciutto for the salty element. Fresh basil and tomatoes from the garden. After it was cooked, drizzled with a tiny bit of aged balsamic vinegar. I feel like a grill master!
Wow!!! Our Sunday night tradition for years has been to make a whole wheat crust pizza. I've tried many recipes and finally bought a pizza stone. Never has it come out the same way twice. The pizza stone in the oven helped with the crunchiness. So that was improvement. Then I said why waste the beautiful weather and my gas grill? Found this recipe and used about 4 cups whole wheat flour, 1 T yeast, 1/2 tsp sugar and almost 2 cups water in my bread machine. I eyeballed the consistency so it held together well but was still sticky, letting the machine mix for 8 minutes. Let it go through two rises, fired up the grill, and away we went! The only thing I'd do differently next time is make two small pizzas instead of one mega rectangle. Don't know what I was thinking - it was a challenge to work with! But I convinced it to work, hubby helped me with the first flip so we were ok. We put onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and I had pepperoni on my side. Sooooo good. I can predict that we will be spending future Sundays overt the grill, weather whatever! Thanks for this wonderful recipe!
I made these for a my family a couple weeks ago and everyone loved them. From scratch it isn't an after work recipe. I doubled the recipe for the dough and made individual sized crusts and had them ready on a cookie sheet to take out to the grill. I had a variety of toppings ready in a plastic vegie tray and everyone added their own toppings. I made two at a time on my gas grill. Excellent recipe. I will definitely make again.
HA! I impressed my friends with this one! VERY good and the grill makes all the difference. To save me time and aggravation I bought dough from our local pizzeria cut it in half (because the whole piece was too much for me to work with)and then followed the directions in preparing it. I was then able to work with the other half of the dough while the first one cooked. Looks quite impressive also. I'll be making this again and experimenting with different toppings. Yummy...thanks for sharing!
This tasted great - but you definitely have to be well organized to make it work! Building the pizza on the grill after it was flipped was a bit difficult, but the end result was really good and fresh!
The dough was great, but I had a REALLY difficult time cooking it on the grill. It stuck to the grill )even though oiled) and didn't not cook evenly. I think next time I'll use the same recipe but cook it on a baking stone...
We loved this pizza!! Be sure and flour the area that you are working with the dough! Also, if you put the oil on the grill, wait till it burns off a bit and you won't have as many flames! And don't put oil on the dough or that too will ignite flames, resulting in a blackend crust!
I've made this 3 times now. It is always a hit with my family. I find the recipe made by hand results in a thin crust pizza, as it is not warm enough to cause the dough to rise enough. A thick crust is achieved by using the bread machine. Both are good; the thin crust seems to be firmer if you wish to eat it with your hands. My son and I are allergic to cheese and usually use a ranch flavoured salad dressing made with blended cashews as a substitute (yummy!).
A suggestion that I have that we do to help keep the crust from burning is to use a baking stone. It also helps the cheese and toppings cook more even without worry of burning the crust. We do this for my kids highschool friends and they loveit. They get way too much bad pizza:)
Okay, I didn't follow the recipe exactly. I did use a Pillsbury pizza dough but cut it in half and stretched it thin. That turned out great. I used regular pizza sauce plus whatever we felt like eating that night. It turned out to be the best pizza, bar none. It didn't even taste like a pizza you would make at home. It was so good that I am now going to have to make it again. We made it on a charcoal grill and it turned out just fine. I would say that it does take two people to do this, though. My husband held the grill top while I used the spatulas to flip the pizza, put the ingredients on the pizza and then to take it off the grill. But it was a fun thing to do. I will definitely be making this again, probably tomorrow.
I liked the concept of grilled pizza but wasn't crazy about this crust. My kids didn't like the plain tomato sauce either. Next time I try it, I will use a different crust and sauce. I think it needs to go under the broiler, but that just adds more work.
Spectacular! Hint: roll your dough round your rolling pin (flour the top of the dough first) to transfer to the BBQ, and then just roll it back out over the grill. We had some stretching problems before we figured out this trick. Once the bottom of the dough has cooked (after adding toppings) you can move it to a cooler area of the grill to halt cooking of the bottom and to complete the melting/cooking of the toppings using the hot air in the BBQ. What a great recipe :)
It is REALLY hard to order pizza delivery now knowing that we can make such better pizzas at home. After trying this I am convinced there is no other way a pizza should be cooked at home. Sooo good. I have even bought the already made pizza crusts and used the grill for a birthday party. Kids loved being able to add their toppings and watch it bake. Thank you!
I too changed a few things to make it even better and easier. After the dough has risen and you punch it down,I make 4 dough sections and roll them out personal pizza size and let them sit on a lightly floured cookie sheet for at least 15 mins. This allows the dough to rest and relax. Then put them on the grill as the recipe says to (the dough will be even more elastic and probably will stretch out more but believe me, this will make the crust even more delicious and crusty). The crusts will cook a bit quicker too so keep an eye on them. I also use Prego traditional for the sauce and I too shred the cheese to help it melt a bit more. Some fresh shred parmesan mixed in with the mozerella makes it really delicious. After the crust has cooked on the first side I also take them off the grill onto the cookie sheet again to quickly put the toppings on and then put them back on the grill. That way, you don't burn your fingers over the grill! I make a double batch of dough and after the first rising, I cut them into quarters and freeze them separately so it's easy to take them out after work and let them come to room temp, then roll them out, let them rest and dinner is ready in 9 mins. My husband loves this and we eat these once a week...at least!
I have made this recipe several times because it is awesome! Kneading the garlic and basil into the crust really adds alot of flavor. It definitely helps to close the lid on the grill once you have the toppings on, to help melt the cheese. If the crust is getting too done on the bottom and the cheese isnt melted, just stick under the broiler in your oven for a minute or two. The recipe says to keep the toppings light, but in my opinion you can't have too many!
I really thought this was going to be difficult to do, especially the part about cooking bread on the grill, but I was surprised when it cooked just right. The flavors are fantastic together. Pretty neat.
This was awesome. I had never made dough before, but I had no problems what so ever. While letting it rest, I put it in my oven that I put on 170. I used a jar of sauce instead of making it. Cooking all to the toppings before hand is necessary. Make sure if you use fresh mozzarella that it is cut in smaller pieces or it won't melt. I didn't flip them either. I let people add their own toppings and then just slid them on the grill off a pizza peel. Finding a balance of when the crust is crisp and when the toppings are melted/warm, but tasting the outcome, it was well worth the time spent experimenting.
I had never used yeast before, so my first time making this was a little hard, but, WOW was it good after I had mastered it!!! My husband was amazed, and my kids had fun helping me make the dough. I've e-mailed this recipe to several friends. It's awesome!!
We've been grilling pizzas for a year now. I make my dough in my bread machine....I use 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour and one cup whole wheat flour to pump up the nutrition. I also discovered a tbl. of poppy seed in the dough makes it deliciously chewy and even tastier! We have not had a commercially-prepared pizza...frozen or restaurant...in over a year. Homemade is the healthy way to enjoy pizza! And we make individual pizzas to grill so he can have meat and cheese and I can have a vegan pizza. Everybody's happy!
I used the recipe for the dough, but it is really good. It takes a while to make, but if you have the time, I highly recommend making the dough from scratch. It's way better than frozen dough balls. My husband's favorite pizza is Hawaiian Barbecue, so we threw some barbecue sauce, sliced chicken breast, red onions, and pineapple chunks with some mozzarella cheese on top. One of the crusts got a little burnt, but with practice this will be an excellent and fun dinner choice. Even the slightly burnt pizza was delicious!
this recipe is wonderful! i, too, was somewhat scared of pizza on the grill...but followed some of the tips (aluminum foil, 2 spatulas, and have everything prepped and ready to go) and it was deliciously successful! best pizza we have made at home and we will NOT go back to using the oven/pizza stone. this is the closest to a wood oven taste you can get a home i think! thanks!!
This was fabulous. It was my first time trying pizza on the grill. I didn't have all the topping ingredients in the recipe, so I used what I had. I also divided the dough into 3 pizzas to make it easier to handle. I used foil on the grill as some others had suggested. This was a definite hit and will be going into my regular menu planning!
Great Recipe! We took some of the other reviewers' suggestions and made 3 or 4 smaller crusts (makes it easier to flip the crusts). We also cooked on a low temp setting on the BBQ and cooked our crusts on top of tinfoil, rather than directly on the grates of the BBQ. We didn't rub olive oil on the crusts, and they turned out fine. You do want to work quickly when putting on the toppings, having everything ready to go. We pre-cooked most of our toppings, which we highly recommend as it doesn't take the crust long to cook. We used homemade pizza sauce, pre-shredded mozzarella, pre-cooked chicken (cubed), raw spinach leaves, fresh basil leaves, and caramelized onions/garlic. Thanks for a great recipe, Doug!
Pizza on the grill is SO easy! I was a sceptic about it (falling through the cracks, not cooking evenly, etc.) -but it turned out great. I did put my pizza under the broiler to really get the toppings hot without burning the crust, but that may not be necessary depending on your grill. I will use this for a pizza night when everyone puts the toppings they want on individual pizzas.
Amazing! This pizza will make you want to never eat frozen or oven baked again! I made mine with 2 cups of flour and 1 1/2 cups of bread flour to make the dough a little more *sturdy* for some of the heavier toppings and it worked beautifully! We made individual pizzas for everyone, including my fav - red sauce, boiled chicken, garlic, feta & japaleno :) deeelish!
Amazingly Good!I made the dough exactly as written. Except I put in fresh basil and parmesan cheese instead of basil and garlic.This made a big difference in the flavor of the crust! So Good! For my toppings I used sweet onions, portabella mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes and of course shredded mozzerella. I grilled all the veggies ahead of time. Watch the video before making this recipe because it shows you how to be prepared to work fast. Also make sure you grill it on low heat, as others suggested or else the dough will burn. What I loved about this pizza is the smokey flavor of the crust combined with the grilled flavor of the toppings! I can't wait to try this again, so I can try different toppings and cheeses. All the other reviewers are correct...once you have grilled pizza, you will never want oven baked again!
The best way to handle the dough on the grill is to make personal size pizzas. I put them on a grill rack until they are cooked on one size and then put them directly on the grill. It's also a great way for everyone to have just what they want for toppings. I was able to make 4 pizzas this way. It's best to cook any veggies first. So very good, thanks~
This was absolutely delicious! I let my KitchenAid mixer and bread hook do the kneading. I kept it in my mixing bowl, covered it loosely with saran rather than the damp towel that was suggested, and set it in a warm spot. After the first hour, it didn't seem to have risen at all and I was nervous I had added too much flour, but I punched it down anyway and let it sit for an hour again. It seemed lighter after the second rising. I quartered the dough and stretched-patted-pulled them into 4 good-sized individual pizzas. Lightly brushed my grill with olive oil, kept the temp around 300 and they were perfect!! I had watched the video tutorial and that made the process less intimidating for the first time! Our "Family Friday Night Pizza Night" will now include grilled pizza! Everyone loved them!
This recipe is delicious! My kids had some friends over for dinner so I thought this would be a fun recipe to try. Got rave reviews! They all said it was the best pizza they ever had! I made the pizza dough as directed but I bought pizza sauce and then had a lot of diffent pizza toppings (pepperoni, green peppers, tomatoes, olives, and onions) to add to the pizzas. I made 4 smaller pizzas instead of 2 bigger ones. When cooking them I cooked the first side for a few minutes and then took them off the grill completely, let the kids make their pizza the way they wanted and then put them back on the grill to cook the other side of the crust and melt the cheese. They loved it!! I will be making these a lot! Thanks for the great recipe.
EXCELLANT!! This is a good basic recipe that you can do a lot with. It does take a little work and time. You have to start this recipe about 2 hours and 15 minutes before you intend to eat so the dough can rise. But once it hits the grill you better be ready to work fast. I precooked all of my ingredients so I would avoid burning the crust (update: be sure not to burn the crust, just cook till it is brown and cheese is melted) waiting for them all to heat up on the grill. I also just put my tomatoes in a frying pan with a little water and cooked them down a little instead of using the tomatoe sauce. I also added chicken. GREAT RECIPE I can't wait to try some more different things on it!!
I am a big fan of the grilled pizzas, but like some other people I definitely had trouble keeping the bottoms of the crusts from burning at first. I brush olive oil on the grates, get the grill as hot as I can, par-bake the dough, throw the toppings on and slide the pizza to the side and off the flames, keeping the grill as hot as possible, but the pizza away from the flames is key to melting the cheese & cooking toppings while not burning the bottom of your crust.
This recipe was great. I used pizza dough from the grocery store. I have made the same crust in the oven but it never tasted this good!! My grill must be very hot because I had to really watch the crust. I had all the ingredients ready to go so that I could put them on quickly. I partially precooked some veggies (onion zucchinni pepper broccoli etc) in the microvave because I did not think they would cook on the grill as the dough browns very fast. I put olive oil on a pizza pan and stretched out the dough so that is was an even thickness. I put olive oil on both sides. I preheated the grill and carefully put the dough on the grill. You have to watch it as it burns quickly but leave it on this side as long as you can, it helps cook the inside of the crust, The crust gets cripsy and is easy to flip over. Quickly put on the toppings. I used chopped fresh tomatoes seasoned with garlic salt, basil, soft mozarella and grated cheese. It waa the BEST!!! I used the precooked veggies to make a second veggie pizza. I did have to turn the grill down to low and put the lid on to the melt the cheese. The crust had some dark spots but it added to the flavor, just like brick oven. It was cripy on the out side, chewy on the inside. I will never cook a pizza in the oven again!!!
We absolutely Loved this Pizza!! The crust is the BOMB!! I will use this crust for every single pizza I make including my artichoke pizza!! We did our pizza on a pizza stone and it turned out great!! Next time we will do it on the grill if weather permits:)
this was the best recipe ever!!! I LOVED IT!!! it was a oh my goodness kind of meal!!!!
Very good! This was really fun to make and I rolled my dough as thinly as I could so it cooked VERY quickly 2-3 minutes per side over low heat and got SO CRISPY! It was such a great thin crust...almost like a cracker. I also divided my dough in half and made two smaller pizzas so that it was easier to flip with a spatula underneath and tongs on top to guide it. I did accidently drop one of my pizzas back onto the grate while flipping which then made for 2 individual sized pizzas. I piled on sauce, as many pepperoni & sausage bits as I could fit and then covered the top in thinly shredded pizza cheese. The only sad thing was that the cheese didn't melt all the way before I needed to take the pizza off...but it smelled & tasted great!
This recipe is great - we've used it three times in the last 2 weeks! The dough is wonderful and very much worth the time and effort. I make it in the AM, form the pizzas, and then keep them refrigerated until we're ready to cook them up in the evening. Thanks, Doug, for sharing your recipe.
I made this pizza last week on a whim. A friend was coming for dinner and I wanted to try something new. My husband and friend were so impressed and I must say that I was too. I made the pizza again tonight, still following the directions as written. I want to make it once a week this summer until I can do it in my sleep. Last week, I think my crust was a tiny bit too thick, so I thinned it out just a bit. The flavor of the basil and garlic in the dough is a nice touch and, Doug, your idea about cooking the dough on one side and flipping it before putting on the toppings is genius. I'm going to have a hard time waiting a week before I make it again. It's the best pizza I've ever had at home. Thanks for a GRRREAT recipe!
Well, we had our first grilled pizza experience tonight and WOW! It was great! Due to time constraints, we used a batch of crust we purchased and divided into two pieces. We also used a canned organic pizza sauce that we really like. The grilled crust was great! One we made with roasted red & yellow peppers, black olives, onion and mushrooms. The other was thin sliced canadian bacon onion and pineapple. Next time we plan to try the crust recipe. This is such a versatile recipe and the grilled flavor adds so much to a pizza!
We loved this! The dough wasn't hard to make -my husband was so proud because he got it started himself. I roasted a red pepper and used a good bit of it. I thought the recipe called for too little red pepper. It was helpful to have both of us helping put the toppings on at the grill. We think it's the best homemade pizza we've had, and we'll definitely make it again!
I cheated and bought the dough from our local pizzeria. My husband and I each made our own small pies. I messed mine up a bit when I put it on the grill. It ended up a long oval shape. This shape ended up working out great, because once the crust was starting to char, I was able to stick it up on the second grill rack to let the cheese finish melting. My hubbys' was too round to do that, so his did not finish melting. I was amazed how well the grill cooked the dough. I thought for sure there would be gooey spots- but it turned out great!
