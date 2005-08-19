Pizza on the Grill

I too changed a few things to make it even better and easier. After the dough has risen and you punch it down,I make 4 dough sections and roll them out personal pizza size and let them sit on a lightly floured cookie sheet for at least 15 mins. This allows the dough to rest and relax. Then put them on the grill as the recipe says to (the dough will be even more elastic and probably will stretch out more but believe me, this will make the crust even more delicious and crusty). The crusts will cook a bit quicker too so keep an eye on them. I also use Prego traditional for the sauce and I too shred the cheese to help it melt a bit more. Some fresh shred parmesan mixed in with the mozerella makes it really delicious. After the crust has cooked on the first side I also take them off the grill onto the cookie sheet again to quickly put the toppings on and then put them back on the grill. That way, you don't burn your fingers over the grill! I make a double batch of dough and after the first rising, I cut them into quarters and freeze them separately so it's easy to take them out after work and let them come to room temp, then roll them out, let them rest and dinner is ready in 9 mins. My husband loves this and we eat these once a week...at least!