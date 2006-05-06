London Broil I

531 Ratings
  • 5 360
  • 4 123
  • 3 34
  • 2 10
  • 1 4

'London broil' most often refers to a thick flank steak, broiled and thinly sliced, but can also refer to thick cuts of sirloin or top round.

By Char Finamore

Gallery
17 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, mix together garlic, soy sauce, oil, ketchup, oregano, and black pepper. Pierce meat with a fork on both sides. Place meat and marinade in a large resealable plastic bag. Refrigerate 8 hours, or overnight.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat grill for medium-high heat.

  • Lightly oil the grill grate. Place steak on the grill, and discard marinade. Cook for 5 to 8 minutes per side, depending on thickness. Do not overcook, as it is better on the rare side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
222 calories; protein 30.1g; carbohydrates 3.8g; fat 9.1g; cholesterol 75.4mg; sodium 1313.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022