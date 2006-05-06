London Broil I
'London broil' most often refers to a thick flank steak, broiled and thinly sliced, but can also refer to thick cuts of sirloin or top round.
Very good. The answer to the toughness of the cut is that you need to add an acid. I added lemon juice, but you could add vinegar--balsamic would be great. Very nice tasting marinade
Very good. The answer to the toughness of the cut is that you need to add an acid. I added lemon juice, but you could add vinegar--balsamic would be great. Very nice tasting marinade
I have always been apprehensive about making London Broil due to claims of it being dry and tough after cooking. Well, an unbeatable price forced me to give this recipe a try and all I can say is "WOW"! I was short on cooking time, so mine only got to soak in marinade for about an hour and a half, and I broiled it in my oven about 10 minutes per side instead of grilling outdoors. I did sprinkle the meat with some meat tenderizer before marinating, and let it stand about five minutes after cooking before I sliced it across the grain. It was tender, juicy, delicious and received rave reviews from my dinner guests. I'll never be intimidated by this cut of meat again, thank you so much Char!!!!
OK...I changed a few things....4 cloves garlic instead of 3, about ONE FOURTH cup soy sause and ONE FOURTH cup worcestshire, about 5 dashes of McCormick Montreal Steak Grill Mates seasoning mixed with the vegetable oil and black pepper. I LEFT OUT THE KETCHUP AND THE OREGANO!!!!! I marinated a London Broil for about 5 hours and MAN OH MAN! IT WAS SSSOOOOOOOOO GREAT! You have GOT to try it this way!
i made a double batch of this for 3.5 pounds of london broil, and marinated overnight. i substituted worcestershire sauce for half of the soy sauce called for, and added a couple of tablespoons of lemon juice to start tenderizing, since i was using a cheap cut of meat. while the meat cooked, i boiled the marinade for about 5-7 minutes, which reduced it to a lovely thick steak sauce. VERY positive reaction from both myself and my husband, and so easy! i love that the ingredients were all things i already had in my pantry or fridge.
Hi, I just wanted to add that there is NO NEED to merinate meat or/& or "score" the meat with a ODD tool- I find it much tastier if you place your meat (in WHATEVER recipe you use, TRUST ME) in a large flat bottom bowl with your merinade mix in bowl with the meat, take JUST 2 forks, and puncture it all the way through to the bottom..ALOT, alternating the forks to make a sponge out of the meat, or using one fork to hold down the meat in a small area and use the free fork to make the punctures and FLIP the meat every so often!! I have actually made a whole cup of marinade ABSORB in to 2 lbs of meat in under 20 min!!!! TRY THAT YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPOINTED! AS AN ADDED BONUS YOU ARE TENDERIZING IT TOO without using an expensive, odd looking or dangerous gadget!!! ;D
Wow, this was a winner! This recipe made the best london broil~very easy to do and tasty. My husband couldn't get enough! I cooked it on the George Forman grill for about 8 minutes, which cooked it to a perfect medium.
I loved this recipe. I did marinate the meat for 3 days in a zip-lock bag and kicked it up a bit with some zesty steak sauce, balsamic vinegar and basically a larger amount of the ingredients listed. I grilled in over a medium flame for about 45 minutes and it was tasty, tender, not mushy and the small amount of leftovers were great on a sandwich. Will make again!!
Great steak marinade! Since the title uses "London Broil" I decided to use "London Broil" because it was on sale. That's definitely a thicker, tougher cut of meat (it's not flank steak) and needs a longer marinating time, about 48 hours. I used this marinade for 1 & 1/2 pounds of steak. I low sodium soy sauce, olive oil vs. veg., chili sauce vs. ketchup, and added a splash of white wine vinegar. I also cut the amount of pepper in half and added 1/4 tsp. of kosher salt. I put everything into a ziploc bag and let it go, turning it every so often and rubbing the marinade into the meat. After grilling I cut it against the grain and it was not only tender and juicy, but delicious!
What a fantastic way to prepare an inexpensive cut of meat! I followed the recipe entirely except for doing 1/4 c. worcestershire sauce and 1/4 c. soy sauce insead of the 1/2 c. soy. I also marinated the meat for a full 24 hours. This came out so flavorful and so tender! I can't believe I paid $1.86 for a steak and loved the taste!
Such a great flavor! I only marinated the meat for 2 hours, so i'm looking forward to marinating it longer...i'm sure it'll be better. I cooked it on the stove for about 15 minutes on each side. I also sauteed green peppers, onions, and mushrooms and added the marinade to simmer. After slicing the London Broil, I added the sauteed veggies and sauce over the meat and served it with white rice. It was very delicious! I will definitely make this again!
Culinary experts have proven that marinades are ineffective in tenderizing meats; they really only infuse flavor. What *does* tenderize meat is salting or brining. Salt denatures proteins, making them unbind and form looser bonds. That's why this marinade works well - because of the soy sauce. The salt in soy sauce acts like a brine, helping the meat retain moisture during cooking and making it more tender. So you definitely don't want to reduce the amount of soy sauce in this recipe, as it is the tenderizing agent. But you also don't need to marinate for as long as eight hours; you will achieve very satisfactory results by marinating for one hour.
Some changes--first I sliced Sirloin Steak into 1/2 inch slices, then marinated for 24 hours. I sauted mushrooms and onions in butter while I was lightly frying the steak in the marinade for about 10 minutes. I put mushrooms, onions, steak and marinade and refrigerated overnight, then just reheated the next night for dinner. We had twice baked potatoes, salad and this steak for our Valentine's Dinner and it was fabulous. Great marinade!
Very yummy, I usually just pop in the oven for ~20 minutes at 350 instead of putting it on the grill.
Delicious marinade! I was really worried that this would be too salty for my taste, but it wasn't at all. I used pork spare ribs with the marinade and they turned out absolutely fantastic. The taste was very similar to the spare ribs you get in a chinese restaurant. I'll definitely use this for many types of meat. Thank you!
this was pretty successful...my cut took 8 min on each side under the broiler for med rare...I put it back in for some who don't like it quite as rare. I marinated it for about 20 hours and would next time try and do it for 48 hours like some did. The flavor was good.
Thanks for posting this recipe, and thanks to everyone who wrote reviews on it...I read every one, as I was having all 12 people over for a dinner recently and wanted everything perfect! Every person loved the london broil I made according to this recipe and with a few suggestions made by reviewers. Though I believe the recipe would have been perfect if I'd left it just as it was, I used 50% less sodium soy sauce and added about 2 TBSP's of brown sugar. (for a double batch) I handed out your recipe at the door for almost everyone requested it! Thanks again.
I tried this on Tri Tip but didn't have time to let it sit over night...WOW!!! This is a "keeper" in our family! Everytime I try a new recipe I ask the family if it's a keeper or not and it was unanimous! Also, I ended up broiling it in the oven.
I did make a few changes, and this turned out great. It does need acid to tenderize the meat, and I chose to use a tablespoon each of lemon juice and rice vinegar. It just seemed to me that rice vinegar would go better with soy sauce, nothing but personal taste. I also used lower sodium soy sauce. I did use olive oil instead of vegetable oil. I marinated overnight, and cooked this on the broiler for about 10 minutes per side. It came out medium rare, tender, and delicious! I will definitely make London Broil this way again.
So good! Coated with apple cider vinegar before adding marinade to help break down the tough cut. Also used garlic powder because I was in a hurry - don't use garlic salt since the soy is so salty already. Really tasty!!
Turned out perfectly! Quite delicious! I scored the meat with a knife (about 1/8") in a criss cross pattern, rather than use a fork.
My boyfriend took one bite of this and said, "We're having THIS again!!" A huge success, and I didn't even have the time to marinate it longer than 5 hours - it didn't matter one bit! Next time I will let it sit the entire time.
I think insofar as the marinade flavors go, this was very tasty and well balanced--I didn't get the overwhelming soy flavor other reviewers have complained about. I found the garlic, oregano, and soy flavors to be gorgeously blended. I do, however, think that with this cut of meat it's crucial to add an acid to tenderize. To this recipe I added 1/4 cup of balsamic vinegar and the juice of 1/2 a lemon (and a tablespoon of worcestershire just for the fun of it). It was fantastic--or, I should say, the center slices that were less cooked were fantastic: be sure to make this as rare as you can comfortably make it, because the more cooked ends were rather tough.
If we could rate it more than 5 we would. The kids wanted seconds and said this was the best. Made with London Broil and vacuum sealed for a half hour. Followed the directins to a "T". Delicious....Thanks Char
This is a great marinade! The only change I make is that I use 1/4 cup soy sauce and 1/4 cup worcestershire sauce. I also add a tablespoon or so of balsalmic vinegar. I keep everything else the same. It's definitely a keeper!
This marinade is VERY GOOD. I marinated my meat for 3 days and than had to broil it because I don't have a grill right now. It came out great. I will definitely be using this recipe again. Thanks!!
Absolutely delicious! I have never had such a flavorful and tender London Broil! My fiancee was VERY pleased as well! I didn't have soy sauce on hand so I used worcestershire sauce and a dab of teryaki sauce. In addition to ketchup, I also added 2 tbsp KC Masterpiece BBQ sauce. Whatever you do, poke lots of holes with a fork (front and back) and marinate overnight... oh, the flavors!
This was soooooo good. Best marinade I ever had. I used olive oil instead of vegetable oil but I'm sure it's good either way. I also basted the meat with the marinade when I was grilling it.
Wow was this ever good! Don't know why others came out tough unless they cooked it till it was "well done". Mine came out totally tender, it melted in our mouths!!! Oh, we are going to be making this again SOON!
Very good. I took the advice of others and added 1/4 c. balsamic vinegar (a good one), onion powder, and garlic powder to the marinade. Only had 6 hours for it to marinade and didn't grill it - cooked it at 350 for 25 minutes (we like ours medium) and it was delicious. Very tender and flavorful. I will make this again, but next time I'll marinate it overnight.
Very good, if you follow the few changes other reviewers suggested like I did. First, I did 1/4 cup soy sauce and 1/4 cup wochestersire sauce to cut the sodium. I vaccuum sealed it & let it maranade overnight. Then, instead of grilling, I broiled it. With this cut of meat, you have to be careful not to over cook it or it will not be tender. This was a great recipe and I am glad I didn't use as much soy sauce.
Fantastic flavor and so very easy to make. I had never made London Broil before. After trying this recipe, london broil will become a staple in our house. My husband couldn't get enough. I have to admit, I did take the advice of others and cut the soy sauce in half and substituted worcestershire sauce for that half. You won't be disappointed.
Today was the very first time I have ever tried to make London Broil and what a great recipe this is! Easy to make and the marinade absolutely penetrated the meat. I had a 1.25 lb. piece of meat which I scored on both sides before marinating. I put all of the marinade ingredients directly into a Ziploc bag and then added the meat and marinated the meat all day. I followed the suggestion of adding the balsamic vinegar and added 1 T. Worcestershire sauce and 1 tsp. rosemary. I grilled the meat in my Cuisinart Griddler for 9 minutes total and let sit for 10 minutes before slicing. Rare in the middle, tender, and juicy. Everyone loved it and I will definitely make this again!
This has got to be the BEST London Broil I've ever made. Absolutely delicious. I did squeeze the juice of one lemon and added it to the marinade to help tenderize the meat. Also, I let it marinate about 36 hours, then removed from the fridge to come to room temperature before placing on the grill. I've learned room temperature beef will cook up more tender because the cold meat will "shrink" when the heat hits it. I like my beef pretty well done, and hubby likes it medium. So I grilled on high about 7 minutes per side on high heat, and the ends were perfect for me with the center being nice and pink for him. It was perfect. Thanks for this one!!!
I really liked this marinade and plan on using it again!
This marinade is to die for! I added some worcestershire sauce and more garlic and marinaded for two days. You can taste the flavor in every bite.
Very tasty, my family enjoyed it, and very easy to prepare and grill. I added about 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar to aide in tenderizing the meat and flavor. I found that I needed to grill the steak 10-14 minutes per side in order to have it done, still pink inside.
EXCELLENT! I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out wonderful!
I have used MANY recipies on this site and this is one of my all time favs!!! The only thing I change is that I add about a tbsp of worcestershire sauce to the marinade. And you really should marinade it all day, it makes a world of difference!!!
Loved this recipe. Next time I will use woschestershire sauce instead of soy. But thanks family loves it.
So good!
I absolutely love the recipe for the marinade, it is delicious and flavorful. I don't use the cooking method(I don't have a grill), but the marinade is definitely worth 5+ stars.
This marinade was really excellent! I was only able to marinate for 2 hours, not overnight like the recipe called for and even then the london broil was delish! My husband loved it, I will be using this recipe again!
This was wonderful! I've made it twice in 2 weeks the whole family's loved it so. This last time I doubled the marinade for a 2.5 lb london broil. The only changes to the marinade I made was substituting a mixture of worchestershire sauce, san-j meat marinade and balsamic vinegar for the soy sauce. I only marinaded it for 1.5 hrs., then seared the meat on both sides, poured in the marinade and 2 cups of water, covered it and cooked on med-hi heat for about 5-7 mins a side (had to watch the marinade and mix it a bit.) Then I removed the meat, added about 2-3 cups more of water and 2 packets of low-sodium mc cormicks brown gravy to the marinade in the pan to make the most wonderful gravy to pour over the tender, moist meat!! This recipe is now in the regular rotation, thank you sooo much for posting!!
This was excellent! I think I will make London Broil this way from now on. I got great compliments! I just added more soy sauce, oil, and garlic for a little more of a kick.
I was only able to marinate for 3 hours but it was still great! I added about 1/4 cup of apple cider vinegar to help tenderize the meat! Excellent!
I was so pleasantly surprised with the flavor of this marinade - really a great combination! My family loved the taste - now I just need to get a better cut of beef so that it's not as tough....
My family loved this recipe! I followed the recipe exactly until cooking. I had to use the slow cooker because of a schedule change, and I was really concerned about how it would turn out. It was much better than I expected, and the flavor was wonderful. Not rare, of course, but tender and moist. We all enjoyed it, and I hope that next time I can grill it.
This was a great recipe. I marinated the meat for two days and it was really tasty. Made my $3 peice of meat taste great.
This is excellent. I never new a cheap cut of round steak could taste so good. I added a couple of drops of liquid smoke.
This was an impressive recipe. Better than I could have imagined. I used Lite Soy Sauce and added maybe a tablespoon of Worcester Sauce because I was short on the soy. I also added just a bit of garlic salt. I marinated overnight. Excellent recipe! I will definitely use again.
My first London Broil and it turned out great! Just used garlic powder since that's what I had but it was great! Will be doing again!
Very tasty. I thought about making this about 3:30 one afternoon so didn't have the time to marinate it overnight. I'm sure that'd make it even better, but since I didn't have the time, I sprinkled the meat with about 2 tablespoons of meat tenderizer and popped it along with the marinade (adding a few tablespoons of balsamic vinegar) into a ziploc bag for about 3 hours. We ran out of propane, so cooked it in the grill pan on the stove, basting it with the marinade. Loved it.
Only marinated for half an hour and left out the ketchup but it was a great flavor. The cooking time was spot on. Next time I will definitely marinate longer, wowow I bet it will be much juicier.
Wow - this was the BEST marinade I have had. My husband & I actually licked our plates clean sopping up as much of the juices as we could!!
Very pleased with marinade recipe and will definitely make this recipe again. The only changes that I made was; only ¼ teaspoon pepper, 1 teaspoon Mrs Dash seasoning, was out of oregano, only ¼ cup soy sauce and added 2 tablespoon balsamic vinegar as the last reviewer suggested. Also, marinated London broil in a glass pie plate and flipped the steak over every once in awhile.
This is my first review on here and I must say this was the best marinade I have tasted! I am a huge fan of this and have used it 3 times already. Thank you for this recipe!
I thought this was absolutely delicious. I couldn't cook it right away so it marinated about 2 days and it was fine. Now I can have a great dish with an inexpensive piece of meat. What a joy!!
This is amazing! I was a little wary of the amount of soy sauce, but the cooked meat is absolutely delicious and not too salty. This is my new favorite way to prepare London Broil. Thanks, Char!
Maybe I shouldn't rate this because I made some bigger changes, but it was AWESOME so I will. Used 1/2 cup soy, 1/2 cup worcesteshire, MORE garlic, olive oil, 1/4 cup ketchup, balsamic (maybe 1/4 cup or less) because tough meat needs the acid, and used round steak (which I despise using). Cut the meat into 4 large pieces, put into a ziplock freezer bag, added the marinade and left it sit in the refrigerator for 48 full hours. UNBELIEVBABLE! My husband still can't believe that was round steak! My oldest daughter ate it plus the leftovers in a salad the next day, and she doesn't like steak. It was amazingly good and had so much flavor! REMEMBER: Slice it very thin! I grilled for about 5 minutes on each side to a perfect medium rare and sliced thinly. Amazing!
UNBELIEVABLY GOOD! I've made this for my whole neighborhood and they can't believe it's cheap meat! Plus, I used the marinade for jerky and that was AWESOME too! You can't go wrong with this at all, even my picky husband loved it!
Fantastic!
this is great. i have tried alot of marinades and this is absolutely the best.my husband is picky about his steaks and he even loved it!!!!!!!!!!!
This marinade was absolutly delicious. I didn't marinate overnight, just for 3 hours and it came out great.
While the meat was tender, I personally found the flavor of this marinade just "so-so" for a London Broil. Hubby says don't make this one again. Thanks, anyway.
Try this marinade on chicken too. It's great- chicken or beef!
I thought this was just delicious! We all had second helpings, and that's next to a miracle in this family...Did have to cook it a little longer, but I think that was our grills fault. Great recipe!
This was fabulous! Very moist and tender. Well definitely make again!
too tough.
This was pretty good but not my favorite.
I marinated overnight and the steak was VERY tender and good. I used the George Foreman grill to make the meat.
This is hands down the BEST marinade I have ever had. I don't change a thing from this recipe. Its the only way we will make our London Broil now. Thank you!
This was a good marinade, I let it sit over night in the refrigerator til I came home from church that sunday. I wasn't sure it would cOme out right because I don't have a grill. I have to use the broiler. It turned out great good flavor. Any tips on broiling steaks let me know!!!!! :)Thank you
Some people making this may be slicing the meat "with the grain". You should slice "against" the grain. If you see long strands of meat when you slice it, flip it over! Slice it at an angle.
Great flavor. Because of the cut of the meat, my second try was cooked in the slow cooker.... made it tender and delicious. My hubby is loving the left overs on sweet rolls.
This made fantastic grilled sandwiches. I marinated it for two days, adding a little Worcheshire sauce to the marinade. Grilled over indirect medium heat for 40 minutes and came out perfect. Do find a Choice grade flank steak, the extra marbling helps keep the steak tender.
I marinated the steak for two days (48 hours) seared it on the BBQ than slow cooked with indirect heat and it was so good!! I think the trick with London Broil is to marinate it a minimum of 24 hours and possibly 48 hours it helps to tenderize the typical tough cut of meat. My husband has challenged me to cut our food budget by some 40% and catching this meat on sale sure helps!
This was so good! I made the recipe as is, but, instead of using all soy sauce I used half soy sauce and half worcestire sauce. I also left out the oregano. I had a 4 lb london broil, so, I actually doubled the marinade. It completely covered the roast so the marinade really soaked in. It took about 6-7 minutes per side on the grill. It was perfectly cooked and more tasty than I thought a london broil could be and because you slice it so thin - it feeds a crowd! My husband and I actually preferred it cold the next day. We ate it on a "steak" salad, but, it would be fantastic in a sandwich or a wrap. Definitely will be making this again.
This recipe was good. The best part was it was very simple. My boyfriend and I use the George Forman grill often in the winter to cook meat. And I think it might have taken away some of the flavor. We will being trying it again in the summer. I highly recommend more garlic (we love garlic and double the amount and still needed more). And overall the soy sauce taste was too stong, it kind of over powered the steak. But we would use this recipe again with a few minor alterations.
Beyond amazing! The only thing I did different was I used 4 cloves of garlic, because we loooove garlic. And my boyfriend DETESTS ketchup, so I used 2tbs Worchestershire sauce instead. This recipe is beyond amazing, and is now a favorite of mine and my boyfriends!
Good marinade! We marinaded our meat for 2 days before eating it.. added balsamic vinegar and the meat was still slightly chewy/tough. The cut of meat you get makes a big difference but at least the marinade tasted good!
Excellent and easy. This is a great start to modify a little, maybe add some worchesteshire, or citrus.
Very good! Had good flavor and wasn't tough or dry at all.
This is an excellent marinade. I used low sodium soy the second time I made it. Regular soy is too salty. This has become a family favorite
We broiled our london broil instead of grilling, which worked great! I had two steaks weighing a total of about 3 1/2 pounds, so I used 1 cup of soy sauce, 1/4 cup Worchestershire sauce, added 5 (LARGE!) cloves of minced garlic, and added 1/2 teaspoon of onion powder (I think I could have added more, maybe 1 full tsp.), added one more tablespoon ketchup, and marinated in an oven bag for about 8 hours. The oven bag made it easy to flip the meat, and it was an easy cleanup with no dirty bowls..just threw the oven bag away. The meat was flavorful and juicy..it didn't need any extra sauces or flavorings. I made a gravy out of the drippings...OUTSTANDING!
Great marinade. I followed suggestions from reviewers, added 2 tablespoon of balsamic vinegar and 1/4 cup each of soy sauce and worcestshire sauce. Previously cooking London Broil I would have leftovers. NOT ANY MORE. This recipe is fantastic. Thanks for posting.
I use this now every ttime I cook a London broil. I like to cook it in the oven with the broiler. I love the flavor and usually marinate it over night. I did make a change or two. I added lemon juice to help tenderize the meat and I added worcestershire sauce. I do double the recipe though so there is plenty of sauce for the meat to sit in. Thanks for sharing!
Sauce was a little on the salty side for our tastes, but will make again, and next timew ill either use low-sodium soy sauce or cut it back to 1/4 c and substitute rice vinegar or some other liquid. The mixture does a good job of tenderizing the meat, though. Even my very picky son actually ate some of the meat, so it is definitely a keeper recipie.
So flavorful. I did not add the oregano. I could only marinate it for 1 hour but I pierced the sliced meat repeatedly. I cooked these quickly in a skillet. Everyone loved this moist, tender meat.
I doubled the recipe for a large London Broil and used the suggestions of 1/2 soy sauce, 1/2 worcestershire sauce, and marinated for a couple of hours as we were in a hurry. Also added mushrooms, peppers and garlic to the marinade and sauted and reduced to a wonderful gravy to pour over the London Broil after it was sliced in 1/4 inch sliced. We absolutely loved this recipe!! Will use it many more times I'm certain.
This is a fantastic marinade. I couldn't get over how flavorful the meat turned out. I let the meat marinade for about 8 hours. I used 1/4 cup of soy sauce and 1/4 cup of Worcestershire sauce. I also used EVOO instead of vegetable oil. I grilled for about 10 minutes on both sides. If it hadn't been burned on the outside it would have been perfect!
This was delicious! One of the best steaks I've ever had, and I am the one who cooked it! Cooking is new to me, and this marinade has boosted my confidence tenfold! Thank you. Perfect.
This was a great marinade. It smelled great cooking. It made the meat tender and juicy, I did add 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar. My husband really loved it as did I. We will make this again and again!
Fantastic! I made this for Christmas dinner. It was perfect. I couldn't stop eating it. I'll use the leftovers for sandwiches, maybe Philly Cheese or French Dip.
I used previous suggestion and added Balsamic Vinegar (about 1/4 cup) and used Oyster Sauce instead of Soy Sauce- which makes the marinade thicker and allows it to really adhere to the meat surface. (Don't spend $4 on Oyster Sauce at the grocery store, you can get it at the Dollar Store). Truly delicious marinade-
This was pretty good, and all the ingredients were on hand at home, which is a big bonus. I wouldn't call it the best London Broil marinade I've ever had though - I still find a bottle of russian dressing and some montreal steak seasoning to be the best option.
This was a great recipe. Turned out great. I used about 1/3 cup soy sauce and it was plenty. 1/2 cup is not necessary. Also, since I used my george foreman grill, I used just a dash of liquid smoke and it gave a great outdoor grilled flavor. Also, you should let it rest for 10 minutes before cutting into it, very essential.
Very good! Only difference we made were to use low-sodium soy sauce to cut out some salt.
This is absolutely delicious, when marinated for 24 hours. I use a spiked meat tenderizer on the meat before putting it in the marinade. OMG, absolutely my favorite way to have London Broil.
