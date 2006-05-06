London Broil I

Hi, I just wanted to add that there is NO NEED to merinate meat or/& or "score" the meat with a ODD tool- I find it much tastier if you place your meat (in WHATEVER recipe you use, TRUST ME) in a large flat bottom bowl with your merinade mix in bowl with the meat, take JUST 2 forks, and puncture it all the way through to the bottom..ALOT, alternating the forks to make a sponge out of the meat, or using one fork to hold down the meat in a small area and use the free fork to make the punctures and FLIP the meat every so often!! I have actually made a whole cup of marinade ABSORB in to 2 lbs of meat in under 20 min!!!! TRY THAT YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPOINTED! AS AN ADDED BONUS YOU ARE TENDERIZING IT TOO without using an expensive, odd looking or dangerous gadget!!! ;D

