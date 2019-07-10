New York Spiedies

4.1
22 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 10
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

The spiedie is a New York original, created in Binghamton. In this recipe, beef is marinated in a mixture of oil, vinegar, lemon juice, garlic, and herbs, then grilled on wooden skewers and served on a fat slice of French bread. Wrap the bread around the meat, pull out the skewer and enjoy!

Recipe by julie a

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large resealable bag, combine canola oil, vinegar, lemon juice, garlic, basil, oregano, thyme, parsley, onion powder, bay leaves, salt, and pepper. Place beef cubes into marinade, seal the bag, and shake to coat beef. Marinate in the refrigerator overnight, or for up to 3 days.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat. Thread beef cubes onto 8 skewers, dividing evenly. Discard marinade.

  • Cook beef skewers on the grill for 15 to 20 minutes, or until cooked to your liking. To serve, place a whole skewer of beef on a slice of French bread. Hold onto beef using bread, and pull the skewer out.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of marinade ingredients. The actual amount of marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
622 calories; protein 24.4g; carbohydrates 17.7g; fat 50.4g; cholesterol 76mg; sodium 379mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022