New York Spiedies

This is to serve as a correction to its history. Spiedies were first introduced in Endicott and Endwell New York by the brothers, Camillo and Agustino Iacovelli who competed to lay claim to its origins in the 1920's. They did NOT originate in Binghamton by any Polish grandmothers; considering the name itself is a misnomer for the original Italian 'Spiedini' probably 'Americanized' by some non-Italian who could not pronounce it! Regardless, it is a delicious and aromatic treat that is served on Italian, not French bread. Also, many people tend to make them with what I call 'herbal overkill.' Stick to the trusty basics - FRESH: Garlic, mint, basil, oregano, parsley, black pepper and salt. My favorite is pork tenderloin. Season your meat cubes in the fresh herb blend for a few hours or overnight first, then add a generous splash of Chianti wine and toss the seasoned meat. The Italians in Endicott made their own wine and vinegar and Chianti is the closest thing to it. Make the marinade separately with Chianti wine vinegar and vegetable or canola oil (olive oil will coagulate in refrigeration) with the same herbs and add to the meat to marinade at least overnight. You can store it in a sealed plastic bag but I prefer a covered bowl that I can remove and stir occasionally because the aroma heightens the anticipation. LOL Oh, and the final essential 'ingredient' is charcoal. Yes, you can roast it on a gas grill but believe me, charcoal makes a big difference. Use