New York Spiedies

The spiedie is a New York original, created in Binghamton. In this recipe, beef is marinated in a mixture of oil, vinegar, lemon juice, garlic, and herbs, then grilled on wooden skewers and served on a fat slice of French bread. Wrap the bread around the meat, pull out the skewer and enjoy!
I'm from the Binghamton/Endicott area, and like the other reviews stated, these should be served on Italian bread, not French. Also, beef is a pretty rare choice for spiedies. I've seen them made with everything from chicken to venison, but it's typically white meat, and usually either pork or lamb.
My grandmother, from Binghamton, New York, was the original creator of Spiedies. She was interviewed for several newspapers where her original recipe was printed. Her recipe included a few drops of mint to the mariande and was always made with lamb. Over the years, she added beef, chicken and pork when lamb became too expensive. Her Spiedies NEVER were served with French bread, but always served with homemade Italian bread. Crusty on the outsidfe and soft on the inside.
I made these for my husband who grew up in upstate NY. He told me how he had these a lot when he visited his aunt & uncle in Binghamton so I decided to make this for him. He said this was just how he remembered. I should note real spiedies are on Italian bread not French. Also, hubby says spiedies are made with pork so that is what I used. You don't add any condiments. This made my husband's day. Thank you.
I grew up on the northside of Endicott. My grandfather back in the 30's used to cook spiedies outside a bar on Oak Hill Ave. We have a family recipe which is pretty similar except less spices; there should be mint, garlic, red pepper and a touch of oregano. Also if you make you own wine add a bit of red (my grandpa snuck this in everything!)ALWAYS served on Roma'a or Battaglini's bread. And Lamb is the BEST!
I am from Binghamton and the best way to eat a spiedie is on soft sliced italian bread (not french bread). Lupo's and Salamida State Fair Spiedie Sauce are the best, and u can buy them online. And if u like lamb, make lamb spiedies, they are out of this world and served every year at The St. Anthony's Fair.
When I wrote this recipe out I actually typed "French" bread by mistake when I meant to say Italian. But it really doesn't matter. I've seen spiedies served on rolls as well. You can also use chicken, lamb, or pork - whatever you prefer. Live a little!
I am a Triple Cities native and have grown up eating a wide variety of spiedies, however, would like to clear up a couple of points: 1) Spiedies are ALWAYS served on an Italian bread product (most commonly on thick sliced bread, but also a hard Italian roll works very well) 2) They are skewered on metal skewers traditionally and then pulled off with the bread in the other hand 3) There is much debate about the originators of the spiedie-- some claim Lupo's, others state that the spiedies served from Pasquale's Deli on Broad ave are the orignals. These are personally my favorite. One thing is for certain, they are delicious, and the longer you marinate your meat--the better. Happy Dining.
I just came across this recipes. I have not made them yet, but I'm going to give 5 stars just because I'm so happy to find a Spiedies recipe. My Italian family is from northeastern PA and I have uncle in Binghamtom who would always make these when we went out for a visit (grew up in Iowa). As other reviewers have said, they should be served on Italian bread and we always had them made with lamb.
I am from there,my favorite place to get speidies is on main st. in ENDWELL , just past GUALTS auto sales.---LUPOS is on the right.----For all you old guys.I remember "PONCHO"S PIT" just acrossed the bridge in VESTAL.----WAAAAY back when. great stuff.
I am from Binghamton and have never met a soul that did not like spiedes. They can be made with beef,chicken,pork, veal and should be marinated at least 2 days or longer. I also agree that the only way to eat a spiedie is on a piece of soft Italian bread. Yummy!
This dish hails from Abruzzo, the region of Italy west of Rome starting in the central mountains and extending to the Adriatic Sea. A large population immigrated from that region to the Binghamton, New York area and brought with them their religion, sense of family and food preparations. The spiedelini was born from the need to cook tough meat in an energy saving way while maintaining the artistry inherent in there dining. The same reason for the Kabob in the middle east. Venison, lamb, pork and chicken were the meats of choice. Beef was neither available nor affordable to the people of this area. An exploration of the cooking of Abruzzo will inform one of the delights in simplicity to be found in this pure regional cuisine. As many an exclusive Italian restaurant has discovered, Abruzzese cooks are simply the finest in Italy. To comment on the recipe, add some fresh mint, and the Abruzze always shake in a bit of crushed hot pepper. The time for marinating is governed by the quality and type of meat. A good French or Italian bread make little difference. In Binghamton a thick slice of Italian is the standard.
I was craving spiedies today because I haven't had them since I moved from NY. I decided to try this recipe because there was only ONE review on here that actually talked about the marinade! It was delicious by the way. I only had time to let it sit for a couple of hours but it was so flavorful! Regardless of how you make traditional spiedies the marinade itself is what matters most.. not the bread. I have seen beef marinated with a spiedi sauce before, no surprises here, it tastes just as delicious. There were a few things I had to tweak for this recipe. I had to use fresh basil instead of dried and added a little more lemon juice because I didn't have fresh. I did think that it had a tad too much oregano but this could have been an error on my part. I gave this recipe five stars because it was everything I hoped it would be, flavorful and delicious! Thank you for sharing this recipe, it definitely made my day.
So, I asked Mr. LTH for an extra piece of meat, that's how good these are! A couple of recipe issues, though, make it a 4, rather than 5, star recipe. Yes, it should be ITALIAN bread, not French (and, even knowing that, I still bought the *wrong* style of Italian bread...). More important than that, though, is this recipe needs mint! iI added 1/2 tsp of dried mint (fresh is even better) because I've never eaten Spiedies w/out it. The last issue I have is cubed "beef"...that's a really big window of meats. I used a chuck roast, which I wouldn't recommend, just to prove my point. W/a few small tweaks/clarifications, this IS a great recipe (regardless of the meat YOU choose for your base). THANKS for the recipe!
This is to serve as a correction to its history. Spiedies were first introduced in Endicott and Endwell New York by the brothers, Camillo and Agustino Iacovelli who competed to lay claim to its origins in the 1920's. They did NOT originate in Binghamton by any Polish grandmothers; considering the name itself is a misnomer for the original Italian 'Spiedini' probably 'Americanized' by some non-Italian who could not pronounce it! Regardless, it is a delicious and aromatic treat that is served on Italian, not French bread. Also, many people tend to make them with what I call 'herbal overkill.' Stick to the trusty basics - FRESH: Garlic, mint, basil, oregano, parsley, black pepper and salt. My favorite is pork tenderloin. Season your meat cubes in the fresh herb blend for a few hours or overnight first, then add a generous splash of Chianti wine and toss the seasoned meat. The Italians in Endicott made their own wine and vinegar and Chianti is the closest thing to it. Make the marinade separately with Chianti wine vinegar and vegetable or canola oil (olive oil will coagulate in refrigeration) with the same herbs and add to the meat to marinade at least overnight. You can store it in a sealed plastic bag but I prefer a covered bowl that I can remove and stir occasionally because the aroma heightens the anticipation. LOL Oh, and the final essential 'ingredient' is charcoal. Yes, you can roast it on a gas grill but believe me, charcoal makes a big difference. Use
I actually use the Spiede marinate for other items such as boneless pork chops. I put the chops in the marinate overnight as if they were Spiedes. The next day I 3/4 cook the chops in the oven and finish them off on the BBQ grill. I also use the left over marinate as a BBQ sauce while I grill the chops.
Actually the BEST bread to eat these on is Felix Roma Italian bread. As far as I know the only place you can get it is in the Triple Cities. When any of my family goes back to Binghamton, they HAVE to stop at a Giant and pick up a lot of it.
Born in Binghamton myself, my parents moved us to Phoenix when I was 2. We still had spiedies all the time when they could afford meat. When times were better we got to go home to NY/Pa to visit our family still there and have more. Going to have to make some up for my Super Bowl party, and this recipe is great, though I do cut back on the oregano a bit. Thanks for sharing!
