Grilled Chicken Quesadillas

105 Ratings
  • 5 42
  • 4 52
  • 3 10
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This delicious recipe is prepared by using adobo seasoned grilled boneless chicken thighs, layering tortillas with a combination of the chicken, cheese, and onion, and heating directly on the grill. Serve with salsa and sour cream.

By Thuy Ortiz

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
35 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the chicken on a plate, and sprinkle with adobo seasoning on both sides. Let it marinate for 15 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Heat grill for medium-high heat.

  • Lightly oil the grill grate. Place chicken on grill, and cook for 10 minutes per side, or until juices run clear. Remove chicken from grill, and cut into bite-size pieces.

  • Place one or two tortillas on the grill, and sprinkle with a thin layer of cheese, chicken, onion, olives, and chiles. Top with another tortilla, and grill until brown and crispy on both sides, about 3 minutes per side. Repeat with remaining ingredients. Cut into wedges to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
851 calories; protein 46.4g; carbohydrates 86.5g; fat 24.6g; cholesterol 125.7mg; sodium 1665.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022