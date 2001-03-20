Grilled Chicken Quesadillas

This delicious recipe is prepared by using adobo seasoned grilled boneless chicken thighs, layering tortillas with a combination of the chicken, cheese, and onion, and heating directly on the grill. Serve with salsa and sour cream.
My husband loved these. We cooked them on our George Foreman grill in no time. You can't ask for a quicker, easier meal!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2001
These are absolutly amazing! My family can't get enough of them. I like mine without the chicken (veggie) and they're still great. I use my George Forman for them and then come out crisp and delicious!
Loved this! I couldn't find that adobo seasoning. I was doing these for a crowd so I cooked my chicken ahead with a little olive oil and spiced it up. Then I did use chopped jalapeno's...I also made a spicy sour cream from another recipe...1 cup sourcream, 1/4 cup chopped chipotle peppers in adobo sauce and 1/2 lime juice. it was awesome! my group raved! will make again...
This is a great recipe for leftover chicken. I found it a little too bland for my taste but did add additional spices the second time to my own tastes. This is a great recipe if you do buffet type meals or want something that doesn't take a lot of thought.
Great recipe! Very easy and simple to put together. I did a few changes though: I used the taco bell fajita seasoning instead of the adobo (dont even know what that is and didnt have time to look) and I only put cheese with the chicken (picky husband). I also used bonless skinless breasts. I cooked this in my humongous skillet on the stove. Worked great! (took a little practice to flip!) I scaled the recipe down to half and it still made a LOT for my husband and I. I have 2 days of leftovers for my lunch, fine with me! I served this with mexican rice and it was a great new dinner. Thanks!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
07/03/2000
This one is a 'winner'! We tried it on our Grand Kids and they approve. Even grandma thought it was great - not too much work, good results!!
I agree with some of the other posters, it is just fair. It needs a lot of work to be great. With the addition of guacamole or diced tomatoes, cilantro or something else it could be great. I'll keep experimenting with ingredients.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/30/2000
I have tried to make quesadillas many times and this recipe is the best. The adobo seasoning makes a big difference. It makes the dish.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
07/03/2000
a nice simple recipe that's great for dinner after a long day's work. Quick to prepare while the 3 kids are telling you about their day and the phone is ringing. Everyone loved it for the Canada Day BBQ at the park.
Great recipe, I just added a packet of sazon to the chicken with the adobo. Whole family loved them. Like others I also made them on the George Forman grill, makes it a lot faster.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
06/28/2000
This was a easy recipe to prepare I mararated my chicken before cooling on the grill in a chicken rub it made the chicken a lot more tender and also cooked a lot faster, I also added cooking my onions and bellpepper on the grill in some butter for more flavor.
I forgot to pick up adobo seasoning, so I got a recipe of the internet and used that instead. This chicken turned out wonderful, I thought that it was good enough to eat on it's own! The meat was wonderful smothered in cheese, and assorted veggies between two hot, crispy tortillas. I will be making these regularly!
These were good. I used the Forman Grill. I marinated the chicken in McCormick Baja Marinade, grilled and chopped. I also didn't have green chilies on hand, but next time, I'll be sure use them. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
This was really an amazing meal. The chicken was amazing; my husband was set for eating just that! I like a lot of vegetables with my quesadillas so I made a kind of pico de gallo with green and red bell pepper and tomato added with the chiles and onion, seasoned with some salt. It adds a nice fresh and crispy taste. I also used my griddle to toast my tortillas instead of my grill. it has a much lighter toasting effect.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/21/2000
Great recipie.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/21/2000
We love mexican food or anything like it. I did leave off the chilis for my daughter, bet this was a big hit!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
06/30/2000
Great recipe for grilling too!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
05/19/2000
this could be a good recipe it is a goodone i did try it.was good i did like it it was good taste
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/20/2000
Yum, yum! To make it even faster.....you can cook the chicken ahead of time as well. Fill with many other things as well....meats, veggies....
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/22/2000
My family would like this recipe using boneless skinless chicken breast.
This was very good. I had some minor changes. I didn't have adobo so I used taco seasoning instead, I skipped the olives and added cooked bacon instead. The tortilla's I bought were too big and were a little difficult to manuever on the bbq. I will definately add this to my bbq rotation.
I don't have a grill so I use a 12" skillet on the stove. I also use Kraft Tex Mex cheese for added flavor/spice (can't find Adobo Spice here), and a can of green chilies. I also add a chopped tomato as well. Tastes great and easy to fix.
this were pretty good kids loved them as wll as the adults. I used a roasted chicken i bought at the supermarket and shredded the meat once off the bone.I also used chicken taco season instead of what was called for.I grilled ours on the forman grill and Served with my mexican rice,a salad and homade mango icecream.A great and perfect super simple dinner :)
These were very good. The grill adds a smoky flavor which was delicious! I seasoned the chicken as the recipe directed. Assembling the guesadillasI added chopped onion, peppers & tomatoes. Love the idea and a great base recipe to have fun with. Would make an excellent camping meal.
