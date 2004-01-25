Persian Shish Kabob

Keep it simple is the idea in this recipe. The beef is marinated in a mixture of lime juice and onion, seasoned with salt and pepper, and grilled. Serve with a Persian style pilaf.

By MANOUCHEHR DELSHAKIB

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut beef into cubes 1x1/2 inch. Add to a medium mixing bowl along with the onion, salt, black pepper, and lime juice. Mix well, cover, and refrigerate overnight.

  • Preheat grill for high heat.

  • Thread beef on skewers, 6 to 8 pieces per skewer.

  • Lightly oil grate, and place kebobs on grill. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes per side, 12 to 16 minutes in all.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
297 calories; protein 38.4g; carbohydrates 3.4g; fat 13.5g; cholesterol 113mg; sodium 1830.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (37)

Esmee Williams
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
I used a cheap cut of beef for this recipe and I think it was a mistake. Using a filet would have produced a much more tender result. It was delicious none-the-less. Read More
Helpful
(39)
Dilum
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
So *that's* how you marinate it! Second time around, I alternated cherry tomatoes and shallots between the pieces of meat. Getting the extra skewers lead -- counter-intuitively -- to a healthier meal. This is because a skewerful of meat is a deceptively large portion. The additions also improved the presentation and flavor. Next time, I will add some fresh green chilli peppers to the overnight marinade. Read More
Helpful
(24)
zestychef
Rating: 4 stars
08/22/2006
Yogurt is an excellent marinade. My husband was very doubtful but it turned out wonderfully. We added some spices to this cumin I think. Read More
Helpful
(16)
SANTIAGO450
Rating: 5 stars
04/05/2005
These were awesome. My husband and I love persian food and now we dont have to leave home to have it! Read More
Helpful
(13)
Lisa Villont
Rating: 5 stars
09/04/2004
My husband says " give it a 5!" We really liked this ALOT. Its amazing the amount of flavor that comes out of these very few, very simple ingredients. If you can't afford the tenderloin, try mixing these ingredients into ground beef, and making meatballs to bake. Served with pita bread, and a little tomato/onion relish, we enjoyed this as lunch one day. Read More
Helpful
(12)
NOCATCHO
Rating: 5 stars
08/24/2004
I made this recipe for a work cook out and it was a hit. I must say that I had my doubts but wanting to try something new I gave it a shot.When I made the maranade I tasted it and thought that I may have made a mistake choosing this recipe. Once the meat was cooked it turned out to be one of the best tasting beef dishes that I have ever expericenced! Give it a try and I hope that you enjoy it as much as my coworkers and I did! Read More
Helpful
(12)
Ladan M Miller
Rating: 5 stars
02/11/2005
Excellent! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Ernestina Sanchez
Rating: 5 stars
09/13/2005
This was a great recipe! I made it using ground beef and shaped it around the skewer kind of sausage-like and then grilled it. I also tried it with ground chicken. So yummy! Read More
Helpful
(7)
RACHEL1070
Rating: 3 stars
02/15/2005
Everyone gave this three stars. While it wasn't bad because we used a great cut of meat there are tons of better ways to marinate that taste better. Not a repeat. Read More
Helpful
(5)
