Persian Shish Kabob

1 of 37

Rating: 5 stars My husband's family make kabob by omitting the lime juice and marinating the meat in a cup of yogurt mixed with one minced onion. I also add a pinch of dried mint. We grill these with onion wedges and tomatoes and serve it with Persian rice. Helpful (63)

Rating: 4 stars I used a cheap cut of beef for this recipe and I think it was a mistake. Using a filet would have produced a much more tender result. It was delicious none-the-less. Helpful (39)

Rating: 5 stars So *that's* how you marinate it! Second time around, I alternated cherry tomatoes and shallots between the pieces of meat. Getting the extra skewers lead -- counter-intuitively -- to a healthier meal. This is because a skewerful of meat is a deceptively large portion. The additions also improved the presentation and flavor. Next time, I will add some fresh green chilli peppers to the overnight marinade. Helpful (24)

Rating: 4 stars Yogurt is an excellent marinade. My husband was very doubtful but it turned out wonderfully. We added some spices to this cumin I think. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars These were awesome. My husband and I love persian food and now we dont have to leave home to have it! Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars My husband says " give it a 5!" We really liked this ALOT. Its amazing the amount of flavor that comes out of these very few, very simple ingredients. If you can't afford the tenderloin, try mixing these ingredients into ground beef, and making meatballs to bake. Served with pita bread, and a little tomato/onion relish, we enjoyed this as lunch one day. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars I made this recipe for a work cook out and it was a hit. I must say that I had my doubts but wanting to try something new I gave it a shot.When I made the maranade I tasted it and thought that I may have made a mistake choosing this recipe. Once the meat was cooked it turned out to be one of the best tasting beef dishes that I have ever expericenced! Give it a try and I hope that you enjoy it as much as my coworkers and I did! Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars This was a great recipe! I made it using ground beef and shaped it around the skewer kind of sausage-like and then grilled it. I also tried it with ground chicken. So yummy! Helpful (7)