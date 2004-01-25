Tandoori Grilled Chicken

Rating: 3.44 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Lose yourself in a flavorful grilled Indian treat - marinated, char-grilled chicken. Good with warm grilled pita breads and mint chutney!

By Samina Haque

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat grill for medium heat.

  • In a large bowl, mix yogurt and tandoori spice. Reserve 1/2 cup for basting. Add chicken to remaining sauce, and marinate in the refrigerator for 1 hour.

  • Brush oil over grate to prevent sticking, and place chicken on the grill. Cook chicken for 5 to 6 minutes per side, basting with reserved yogurt marinade frequently. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
296 calories; protein 31g; carbohydrates 30.9g; fat 4.7g; cholesterol 68.3mg; sodium 346.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (10)

Most helpful positive review

LAURA B.
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
Very delicious and easy to prepare...I served with naan bread and some steamed basmati rice. The garam masala is a little sweet making the chicken a little too "cinnaminy" and it needed some salt too. That may cut down on the sweetness a bit. I used 2 pounds skinless bone-in drumsticks and thighs like the Indian restaurants. I will be making this again!
Helpful
(21)

Most helpful critical review

HALSON
Rating: 1 stars
02/02/2005
It seems like some ingredient(s) must be missing from this recipe. The flavour was terrible...
Helpful
(5)
Reviews:
LAURA B.
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
Very delicious and easy to prepare...I served with naan bread and some steamed basmati rice. The garam masala is a little sweet making the chicken a little too "cinnaminy" and it needed some salt too. That may cut down on the sweetness a bit. I used 2 pounds skinless bone-in drumsticks and thighs like the Indian restaurants. I will be making this again!
Helpful
(21)
MELISKATISH
Rating: 4 stars
06/05/2006
This was good I did add a few more spices - cumin curry and a small amount of tumeric. The mango chutney on the side complimented it very well(see photo). We cooked the chicken on skewers on the BBQ I also marinated some cubed sweet potatos too and grilled them as well the yogurt marinade didn't soak into the sweet potatoes as much but they still had an Indian flavor. I'll make this again for sure!
Helpful
(11)
Maggie
Rating: 4 stars
06/01/2009
For being just about the simplest recipe on the site this is quite tasty! I've made it twice and haven't changed a thing. Simple and yummy.
Helpful
(7)
HALSON
Rating: 1 stars
02/02/2005
It seems like some ingredient(s) must be missing from this recipe. The flavour was terrible...
Helpful
(5)
mrsmaggiehunter
Rating: 3 stars
04/07/2009
This was a good base recipe - nothing was wrong with it but it was nothing to write home about either.
Helpful
(4)
goosemonkey
Rating: 3 stars
06/11/2012
I followed the directions but used the Greek yogurt we had on hand. I like others felt it was a bit plain. I made sautéed spinach with it and mixing the two together was nice. Next time I think I will take the advice of a few others and add a little something more. Also I'm no Indian food expert but I have Tandoori Marsala spice...but this recipe doesn't call for any Tandoori. Not sure why Tandoori is in the name.
Helpful
(1)
Pamela Lipscomb-Gardner
Rating: 4 stars
07/05/2015
So simple yet such a crowd-pleaser. Served at recent cookout. Cubed the chicken and grilled as kabobs with mushrooms and bell peppers. As quickly as they left the grill they were gone.

