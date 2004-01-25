Tandoori Grilled Chicken

1 of 10

Rating: 4 stars Very delicious and easy to prepare...I served with naan bread and some steamed basmati rice. The garam masala is a little sweet making the chicken a little too "cinnaminy" and it needed some salt too. That may cut down on the sweetness a bit. I used 2 pounds skinless bone-in drumsticks and thighs like the Indian restaurants. I will be making this again! Helpful (21)

Rating: 4 stars This was good I did add a few more spices - cumin curry and a small amount of tumeric. The mango chutney on the side complimented it very well(see photo). We cooked the chicken on skewers on the BBQ I also marinated some cubed sweet potatos too and grilled them as well the yogurt marinade didn't soak into the sweet potatoes as much but they still had an Indian flavor. I'll make this again for sure! Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars For being just about the simplest recipe on the site this is quite tasty! I've made it twice and haven't changed a thing. Simple and yummy. Helpful (7)

Rating: 1 stars It seems like some ingredient(s) must be missing from this recipe. The flavour was terrible... Helpful (5)

Rating: 3 stars This was a good base recipe - nothing was wrong with it but it was nothing to write home about either. Helpful (4)

Rating: 3 stars I followed the directions but used the Greek yogurt we had on hand. I like others felt it was a bit plain. I made sautéed spinach with it and mixing the two together was nice. Next time I think I will take the advice of a few others and add a little something more. Also I'm no Indian food expert but I have Tandoori Marsala spice...but this recipe doesn't call for any Tandoori. Not sure why Tandoori is in the name. Helpful (1)