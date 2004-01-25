Tandoori Grilled Chicken
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 295.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 31g 62 %
carbohydrates: 30.9g 10 %
dietary fiber: 1.8g 7 %
sugars: 4.9g
fat: 4.7g 7 %
saturated fat: 1.6g 8 %
cholesterol: 68.3mg 23 %
vitamin a iu: 60.3IU 1 %
niacin equivalents: 18.3mg 141 %
vitamin b6: 0.5mg 33 %
vitamin c: 2.5mg 4 %
folate: 60.2mcg 15 %
calcium: 178.2mg 18 %
iron: 2.2mg 12 %
magnesium: 50.7mg 18 %
potassium: 419.2mg 12 %
sodium: 346.3mg 14 %
thiamin: 0.4mg 35 %
calories from fat: 42.3
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved