Grilled Potatoes and Onion

Rating: 5 stars This was very good and makes a great side dish to any grilled meal! After reading all the other reviews, here's what I did: Prepare the foil sheets and dot with butter BEFORE putting the veggies inside (prevents burning and sticking); slice the potatoes and onion and mix together in a large bowl with olive oil, salt and pepper (careful of the pepper, I found that 1 tsp. was a bit too much); wrap it up tight, flatten it out and leave it on the grill for 30 minutes, turning halfway. It came out perfect! Thank you, Bob! Helpful (366)

Rating: 5 stars Don't let the simplicity of this recipe throw you off! We absolutely love to grill our vegetables. My Suggestions: Use olive oil instead of butter, because it is healthier and adds a great flavor to the veggies. Add some cloves (or in our case, a whole bulb!) of garlic for added flavor. Don't worry about a pungent flavor; cooked garlic mellows beautifully. Add some fresh (or dried) herbs, such as *basil*, parsley, or dill. Salt and pepper to taste. Also, add other veggies. Don't be afraid to experiment! Grilled zucchini, carrots, and mushrooms are all wonderful. You really don't have to measure, just use as many veggies as you would like. This recipe, as is, is an excellent starting point for us veggie-lovers (such as me!!!) Helpful (297)

Rating: 5 stars Simple, but great recipe. You absolutely must use the red onions as they turn out sweet with an amazing texture that compliments the potatoes. I quartered my onion and seperated the pieces. Also I always add a sprinkling of celery salt and cayenne to potatoes of this style (a flavor must). And of course added 2 whole cloves of garlic. Also, like others I tossed the potatoes, onions and spices in a little olive oil before putting on foil, also lightly coated with oil. No sticking and the potatoes were perfectly tender after 30 minutes on med heat. YUM! Helpful (149)

Rating: 5 stars My parents always made these when I was a little girl and now my grown children make these "Spuds " as they've grown to call them too! They have come to be a sentimental favorite in our family! We always make them in one large foil packet or sometimes in a disposable foil tin. Dill and garlic salt are our favorite and tradional additions and sometimes I like to add a little bacon grease. If you let the potatoes cook long enough before stirring they will get all nice and crispy much like hash browns and everyone seems to want to dive into those crispy parts first! Helpful (78)

Rating: 5 stars This is a good recipe. I rubbed the foil with olive oil before adding the potatoes. I also added garlic powder for extra flavor. Spray a little mist of water on the potatoes to help keep them moist. Helpful (75)

Rating: 5 stars Sensational! We grilled these as a side to our steak along with some asparagus w/roasted garlic. DH tried them and all he could say was "Phenomenal!" I made 2 changes:tossed the yukon golds and red onions in EVOO instead of adding butter and used seasoning salt instead of regular salt. Wow! I used a mandolin to slice them consistantly and they were cooked to perfection at exactly 30 minutes. I will DEFINITELY be making these again. Thanks so much OP! Helpful (57)

Rating: 4 stars Very easy to prepare. I like to add fresh herbs, and lemon juice to the mixture too for more flavor. You can even add garlic for some kick. I have also used olive oil instead of butter with good results. Helpful (42)

Rating: 5 stars Very good and easy. My family loved them. I put them in the oven also and they were great either way depending onwhat your using oven or grill. Thanks! Helpful (37)

Rating: 5 stars Very good and a nice change from having plain old baked potatoes. I sprayed the foil with cooking spray and used Parkay spray butter on top of the potatoes instead of butter. This not only cut the fat but kept my taters from sticking! I also used a regular onion instead of a red onion. Will definitely make again. Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (36)